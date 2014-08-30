Paraphysique du capital abîme spectacularisé
" Je me suis regardé le nombril, qui brille, qui brille, et puis de ce nombril, j'ai fait du blablabla, voilà, blablabla... "
( Interprétation laboritienne de toute écriture )
Hélas ou tant mieux
La plupart des gens, font le job, jeunes ou vieux
Ne soyons pas snobs
Cela fait la vie courante qui nous lobe
Quand une pipe
N'est depuis longtemps, plus une pipe
La politique
Ne fait plus de politique
Sauf pour les tartufes
L'extrême droite
Est toujours d'extrême droite
Sauf pour les tartufes
La droite
Est toujours de droite
Sauf pour les tartufes
Mais l'extrême gauche
N'est plus d'extrême gauche
Et là, c'est vrai
Mais la gauche
N'est plus de gauche
Et là, c'est vrai
Plus que des droites, certes, divisées
Sachant tout de même, quand il le faut, s'unifier
Le moi
N'est plus le moi
Le toi
N'est plus le toi
Le elle
N'est plus le elle
Le il
N'est plus le il
Les opinions sont sans courage
Le carnaval du capital fait son carnage
Sans s'en rendre compte, l'on y nage
Tous et toutes dans nos cages
Fragmentation de la nazification
Nazification de la fragmentation
Les idées mortes de la robotisation
Décomplexée est toute récupération
Les bourgeoisies et l'art de tout contrôler
Consensus de la droitisation
Consensus de la concussion
Micropolluants, macropolluants, dans la raison !
De la fausse révolution
Toujours couvée en prévision
Elle est déjà programmée
Pour, quoi qu'il arrive, ou puisse arriver
Avec du discours logique pour la faire échouer
De nouveaux dominants
De nouvelles dominantes
Pour en prendre la tête
Les quelques vraies révolutions
Et non le coup d'Etat ou changement de régime
Quand jamais, la tyrannie, on l'élimine
Donc, révolutions révolutionnaires
Et non, révolutions statutaires
Inachevées, empêchées, retournées, massacrées
Trahies, oubliées, falsifiées, récupérées
Par des saloperies de politiciens, voilà
Par des saloperies de politiciennes, voilà
Dès l'école, toute une fabrique
Dans le ventre des mères, déjà cette colique
Real Humans, dès maintenant, tout électronique
Robots humains
Robots, animaux non-humains
De l'électricité cérébrale
De l'électricité nucléaire
C'est du cent kilomètres de l'atmosphère
Tout cela s'engrammant du même air
Tout programme
Lui-même programmé
Par sa programmeuse ou son programmeur
Et ceci à l'infini
Dix puissance 500, faux fini
Déterminismes et automatismes
Automatisants et détermininants, comme holisme
Le savoir ou ne pas le savoir
Se voiler la face, n'évitant pas les déboires
Par-delà le tout croire !
Tout se passant trop vite à notre échelle de temps
L'on s'en rend compte
Et jamais, de solde de tout compte
L'on perd sa famille, ses parents, des amitiés
Du temps psychologique qui peut se mesurer
C'est quoi le temps ?
Avoir mal aux dents ?
Boire le sexe d'une dame ?
Téter les seins d'une femme ?
Ou tous les organes
Selon les sexes, envies, fantasmes, arcanes
Vomir, se réjouir, souffrir
S'aimer, se défiler, se rater, se détester, se mépriser
Et puis, de toutes façons, mourir !
En consolation
L'on peut tout vivre ou revivre par l'imagination
Mais pas touche dans l'incarnation
L'on a pas vraiment l'affaire en main
Le destin des probabilités
Les probabilités de la destinée
De la multivectorialité, de la multifactorialité
Tout cela, que nous, du plus malin
En fait
Toutes les déterminations de l'indétermination
L'indétermination de toutes les déterminations
Monsieur
C'est de la merde que vous faites
Je le sais, madame ou monsieur
Sur le pot, je fais tous les jours
Et ce, au moins, sans aucune cour
Inclassable, irrécupérable, à vos amours
Et puis
Tout part, tout arrive, tout s'évanouit
De vos enfers ou de vos paradis
Tout se fait et tout se défait
Dans la prison des automatisants
Dans la prison des déterminants
Dont nous ne pouvons nous évader
Qu'en les utilisant !
Ce qui peut engendrer
Tout un mépris nationalisé et étatisé
Des faits, pourtant scotomisés ou banalisés
Soixante treize pour cent
Le travail salarié pour beaucoup de gens
Qui n'ont aucune couverture sociale
Qui n'ont aucune sécurité sociale
Cela devrait vraiment faire peur
Mais non, l'on ne perçoit pas la couleur
Marche ou crève
N'est-ce pas une société de rêve !?
Une personne sur deux
Est sans contrat de travail
Et cela n'est pas une erreur
Du monde et de ses terreurs
Comme les voitures, cinq litres au cent kilomètres
Douze kilos de CO2, émettant
Selon les bolides, tous les cent kilomètres
Comme si, réellement, rien, ne nous concernant
Et avec les jeux olynfrics, ce qui nous attend
Des tas de lobbies, dessus, nous crachant
Mais tant et tant en redemandant
Des militaires, des flics, partout
Il s'est échappé, le capital, le fou
Dix mille militaires au bas mot
Par jour
Trente cinq mille agents de sécurité intérieure
Trente trois mille agents de sécurité privée
De la prévision sans doute bien sous-évaluée
De l'état de siège et du sport
Le sport de l'état de siège
Le capital du spectacle
Le spectacle du capital
Seul son rêve est en invitation
Seul son rêve y est son invité
De cette prison et à moins de tout renverser
Personne ne peut s'en échapper !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
"I looked at my navel, which shines, which shines, and then from this navel, I made blah blah, voila, blah blah..."
(Laboritian interpretation of all writing)
Alas or so much the better
Most people, do the job, young or old
Let's not be snobs
It makes everyday life lob us
When a blowjob
Long no longer a pipe
Politics
Don't do politics anymore
Except for tarts
The extreme right
Is still far right
Except for tarts
The right
Is always right
Except for tarts
But the far left
No longer extreme left
And there, it's true
But the left
no longer on the left
And there, it's true
More than rights, of course, divided
Knowing all the same, when it is necessary, to unify
The self
is no longer the me
The you
Is no longer you
the she
Is no longer her
the he
is no longer the he
Opinions are without courage
The carnival of capital is carnage
Without realizing it, we swim there
All and all in our cages
Nazification fragmentation
Nazification of fragmentation
The dead ideas of robotization
Uninhibited is all recovery
The bourgeoisies and the art of controlling everything
Consensus of righteousness
Concussion consensus
Micropollutants, macropollutants, in reason!
Of the fake revolution
Always brooding in anticipation
It's already scheduled
For, whatever happens, or may happen
With logical speech to make it fail
new dominants
New dominants
To take the lead
The few real revolutions
And not the coup or regime change
When ever, tyranny, we eliminate it
So, revolutionary revolutions
And no, statutory revolutions
Unfinished, prevented, returned, massacred
Betrayed, forgotten, falsified, recovered
By bullshit politicians, that's it
By bullshit politicians, that's it
From school, a whole factory
In the belly of the mothers, already this colic
Real Humans, right now, all electronic
human robots
Robots, non-human animals
cerebral electricity
nuclear electricity
It's a hundred kilometers from the atmosphere
All this engramming in the same tune
Any program
programmed itself
By his or her programmer
And this to infinity
Ten to the power of 500, faux finish
Determinisms and automatisms
Automatants and determinants, as holism
To know or not to know
Veiling one's face, not avoiding setbacks
Believe it all!
Everything is happening too fast on our time scale
We realize it
And never, balance of any account
You lose your family, parents, friendships
Psychological time that can be measured
What is the time ?
Have a toothache ?
Drink a lady's sex?
Sucking on a woman's breasts?
Or all organs
According to gender, desires, fantasies, mysteries
vomit, rejoice, suffer
Love each other, shun each other, miss each other, hate each other, despise each other
And then, anyway, die!
In consolation
We can live or relive everything by imagination
But not touch in the incarnation
We don't really have the case in hand
The fate of probabilities
The odds of destiny
Multivectoriality, multifactoriality
All this, that we, from the smartest
In fact
All determinations of indeterminacy
The indetermination of all determinations
Sir
It's shit you do
I know it, ma'am or sir
On the pot, I do everyday
And this, at least, without any court
Unclassifiable, unrecoverable, to your loves
And then
Everything goes, everything arrives, everything vanishes
From your hells or your paradises
Everything is done and everything is undone
In the prison of automation
In the prison of determinants
that we can't escape
Than by using them!
What can cause
A whole nationalized and stateized contempt
Facts, however scotomized or trivialized
seventy three percent
Wage labor for many people
Who have no social security coverage
who have no social security
This should really be scary
But no, we do not perceive the color
Sink or swim
Isn't this a dream company!?
One in two people
Is without a contract of employment
And that's not a mistake
Of the world and its terrors
Like cars, five liters per hundred kilometers
Twelve kilos of CO2, emitting
According to the cars, every hundred kilometers
As if, really, nothing, concerning us
And with olynfrics games, what awaits us
Loads of lobbies, on it, spitting at us
But so many times asking for more
Military, cops, everywhere
He escaped, the capital, the madman
Ten thousand soldiers at the very least
Per day
Thirty five thousand internal security agents
Thirty three thousand private security guards
Of the forecast undoubtedly well undervalued
Of the state of siege and sport
The sport of siege
The capital of the show
The spectacle of capital
Only his dream is in invitation
Only his dream is his guest there
From this prison and unless we overthrow everything
No one can escape!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
