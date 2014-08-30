Paraphysique du capital abîme spectacularisé

" Je me suis regardé le nombril, qui brille, qui brille, et puis de ce nombril, j'ai fait du blablabla, voilà, blablabla... "

( Interprétation laboritienne de toute écriture )

Hélas ou tant mieux

La plupart des gens, font le job, jeunes ou vieux

Ne soyons pas snobs

Cela fait la vie courante qui nous lobe

Quand une pipe

N'est depuis longtemps, plus une pipe

La politique

Ne fait plus de politique

Sauf pour les tartufes

L'extrême droite

Est toujours d'extrême droite

Sauf pour les tartufes

La droite

Est toujours de droite

Sauf pour les tartufes

Mais l'extrême gauche

N'est plus d'extrême gauche

Et là, c'est vrai

Mais la gauche

N'est plus de gauche

Et là, c'est vrai

Plus que des droites, certes, divisées

Sachant tout de même, quand il le faut, s'unifier

Le moi

N'est plus le moi

Le toi

N'est plus le toi

Le elle

N'est plus le elle

Le il

N'est plus le il

Les opinions sont sans courage

Le carnaval du capital fait son carnage

Sans s'en rendre compte, l'on y nage

Tous et toutes dans nos cages

Fragmentation de la nazification

Nazification de la fragmentation

Les idées mortes de la robotisation

Décomplexée est toute récupération

Les bourgeoisies et l'art de tout contrôler

Consensus de la droitisation

Consensus de la concussion

Micropolluants, macropolluants, dans la raison !

De la fausse révolution

Toujours couvée en prévision

Elle est déjà programmée

Pour, quoi qu'il arrive, ou puisse arriver

Avec du discours logique pour la faire échouer

De nouveaux dominants

De nouvelles dominantes

Pour en prendre la tête

Les quelques vraies révolutions

Et non le coup d'Etat ou changement de régime

Quand jamais, la tyrannie, on l'élimine

Donc, révolutions révolutionnaires

Et non, révolutions statutaires

Inachevées, empêchées, retournées, massacrées

Trahies, oubliées, falsifiées, récupérées

Par des saloperies de politiciens, voilà

Par des saloperies de politiciennes, voilà

Dès l'école, toute une fabrique

Dans le ventre des mères, déjà cette colique

Real Humans, dès maintenant, tout électronique

Robots humains

Robots, animaux non-humains

De l'électricité cérébrale

De l'électricité nucléaire

C'est du cent kilomètres de l'atmosphère

Tout cela s'engrammant du même air

Tout programme

Lui-même programmé

Par sa programmeuse ou son programmeur

Et ceci à l'infini

Dix puissance 500, faux fini

Déterminismes et automatismes

Automatisants et détermininants, comme holisme

Le savoir ou ne pas le savoir

Se voiler la face, n'évitant pas les déboires

Par-delà le tout croire !

Tout se passant trop vite à notre échelle de temps

L'on s'en rend compte

Et jamais, de solde de tout compte

L'on perd sa famille, ses parents, des amitiés

Du temps psychologique qui peut se mesurer

C'est quoi le temps ?

Avoir mal aux dents ?

Boire le sexe d'une dame ?

Téter les seins d'une femme ?

Ou tous les organes

Selon les sexes, envies, fantasmes, arcanes

Vomir, se réjouir, souffrir

S'aimer, se défiler, se rater, se détester, se mépriser

Et puis, de toutes façons, mourir !

En consolation

L'on peut tout vivre ou revivre par l'imagination

Mais pas touche dans l'incarnation

L'on a pas vraiment l'affaire en main

Le destin des probabilités

Les probabilités de la destinée

De la multivectorialité, de la multifactorialité

Tout cela, que nous, du plus malin

En fait

Toutes les déterminations de l'indétermination

L'indétermination de toutes les déterminations

Monsieur

C'est de la merde que vous faites

Je le sais, madame ou monsieur

Sur le pot, je fais tous les jours

Et ce, au moins, sans aucune cour

Inclassable, irrécupérable, à vos amours

Et puis

Tout part, tout arrive, tout s'évanouit

De vos enfers ou de vos paradis

Tout se fait et tout se défait

Dans la prison des automatisants

Dans la prison des déterminants

Dont nous ne pouvons nous évader

Qu'en les utilisant !

Ce qui peut engendrer

Tout un mépris nationalisé et étatisé

Des faits, pourtant scotomisés ou banalisés

Soixante treize pour cent

Le travail salarié pour beaucoup de gens

Qui n'ont aucune couverture sociale

Qui n'ont aucune sécurité sociale

Cela devrait vraiment faire peur

Mais non, l'on ne perçoit pas la couleur

Marche ou crève

N'est-ce pas une société de rêve !?

Une personne sur deux

Est sans contrat de travail

Et cela n'est pas une erreur

Du monde et de ses terreurs

Comme les voitures, cinq litres au cent kilomètres

Douze kilos de CO2, émettant

Selon les bolides, tous les cent kilomètres

Comme si, réellement, rien, ne nous concernant

Et avec les jeux olynfrics, ce qui nous attend

Des tas de lobbies, dessus, nous crachant

Mais tant et tant en redemandant

Des militaires, des flics, partout

Il s'est échappé, le capital, le fou

Dix mille militaires au bas mot

Par jour

Trente cinq mille agents de sécurité intérieure

Trente trois mille agents de sécurité privée

De la prévision sans doute bien sous-évaluée

De l'état de siège et du sport

Le sport de l'état de siège

Le capital du spectacle

Le spectacle du capital

Seul son rêve est en invitation

Seul son rêve y est son invité

De cette prison et à moins de tout renverser

Personne ne peut s'en échapper !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"I looked at my navel, which shines, which shines, and then from this navel, I made blah blah, voila, blah blah..."

(Laboritian interpretation of all writing)

Alas or so much the better

Most people, do the job, young or old

Let's not be snobs

It makes everyday life lob us

When a blowjob

Long no longer a pipe

Politics

Don't do politics anymore

Except for tarts

The extreme right

Is still far right

Except for tarts

The right

Is always right

Except for tarts

But the far left

No longer extreme left

And there, it's true

But the left

no longer on the left

And there, it's true

More than rights, of course, divided

Knowing all the same, when it is necessary, to unify

The self

is no longer the me

The you

Is no longer you

the she

Is no longer her

the he

is no longer the he

Opinions are without courage

The carnival of capital is carnage

Without realizing it, we swim there

All and all in our cages

Nazification fragmentation

Nazification of fragmentation

The dead ideas of robotization

Uninhibited is all recovery

The bourgeoisies and the art of controlling everything

Consensus of righteousness

Concussion consensus

Micropollutants, macropollutants, in reason!

Of the fake revolution

Always brooding in anticipation

It's already scheduled

For, whatever happens, or may happen

With logical speech to make it fail

new dominants

New dominants

To take the lead

The few real revolutions

And not the coup or regime change

When ever, tyranny, we eliminate it

So, revolutionary revolutions

And no, statutory revolutions

Unfinished, prevented, returned, massacred

Betrayed, forgotten, falsified, recovered

By bullshit politicians, that's it

By bullshit politicians, that's it

From school, a whole factory

In the belly of the mothers, already this colic

Real Humans, right now, all electronic

human robots

Robots, non-human animals

cerebral electricity

nuclear electricity

It's a hundred kilometers from the atmosphere

All this engramming in the same tune

Any program

programmed itself

By his or her programmer

And this to infinity

Ten to the power of 500, faux finish

Determinisms and automatisms

Automatants and determinants, as holism

To know or not to know

Veiling one's face, not avoiding setbacks

Believe it all!

Everything is happening too fast on our time scale

We realize it

And never, balance of any account

You lose your family, parents, friendships

Psychological time that can be measured

What is the time ?

Have a toothache ?

Drink a lady's sex?

Sucking on a woman's breasts?

Or all organs

According to gender, desires, fantasies, mysteries

vomit, rejoice, suffer

Love each other, shun each other, miss each other, hate each other, despise each other

And then, anyway, die!

In consolation

We can live or relive everything by imagination

But not touch in the incarnation

We don't really have the case in hand

The fate of probabilities

The odds of destiny

Multivectoriality, multifactoriality

All this, that we, from the smartest

In fact

All determinations of indeterminacy

The indetermination of all determinations

Sir

It's shit you do

I know it, ma'am or sir

On the pot, I do everyday

And this, at least, without any court

Unclassifiable, unrecoverable, to your loves

And then

Everything goes, everything arrives, everything vanishes

From your hells or your paradises

Everything is done and everything is undone

In the prison of automation

In the prison of determinants

that we can't escape

Than by using them!

What can cause

A whole nationalized and stateized contempt

Facts, however scotomized or trivialized

seventy three percent

Wage labor for many people

Who have no social security coverage

who have no social security

This should really be scary

But no, we do not perceive the color

Sink or swim

Isn't this a dream company!?

One in two people

Is without a contract of employment

And that's not a mistake

Of the world and its terrors

Like cars, five liters per hundred kilometers

Twelve kilos of CO2, emitting

According to the cars, every hundred kilometers

As if, really, nothing, concerning us

And with olynfrics games, what awaits us

Loads of lobbies, on it, spitting at us

But so many times asking for more

Military, cops, everywhere

He escaped, the capital, the madman

Ten thousand soldiers at the very least

Per day

Thirty five thousand internal security agents

Thirty three thousand private security guards

Of the forecast undoubtedly well undervalued

Of the state of siege and sport

The sport of siege

The capital of the show

The spectacle of capital

Only his dream is in invitation

Only his dream is his guest there

From this prison and unless we overthrow everything

No one can escape!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )