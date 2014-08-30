Herméneutique, codage social, codage nerveux
La nostalgie
Des gens perdus de vue
De ce que l'on aurait pu faire
Et que l'on a pas pu ou voulu faire
Cela nous prend à la gorge
Sans crier gare, dans sa forge
Forcément
Il y a nos celles et nos ceux qui ne sont plus
Nous aurions pu
Avec nos elles et nos eux
Être plus présents, plus avenants
Être plus généreux de notre temps
La nostalgie est comme une dépression
Sans prévenir, elle nous file des gnons
L'on ne peut la congédier
Parfois, ouf, elle ne fait que passer
Mais posant ses valises, imprévisible, sans pitié
Revenir en arrière
De tout ce que l'on a fait de travers
Hélas
Ce qui est fait, est fait, n'est plus à faire
Quelquefois, l'on souhaiterait
Ne pas être où l'on est
Et être où l'on est pas
Revoir des gens du passé
Serait-ce une bonne idée ?
La nostalgie et l'ennui
L'ennui et la nostalgie
Tout cela pouvant nous tomber dessus
Sans nous prévenir, faisant sa mue
Se téléporter
Là, où nous sommes oubliés
Comme des mondes perdus
Et dont nous ne sommes jamais revenus
Coucou, c'est moi, c'est nous, dans le revoilà !
Ô passé qui m'a construit
Tu peux me recontacter, si tu me lis
Quand
Je suis quelque part
Je voudrais être ailleurs
Quand je suis ailleurs
Je voudrais être quelque part
Quelque part, ailleurs
Ailleurs, quelque part
Ou carrément, nulle part
Vivre, en même temps, tous les possibles
Heureusement, malheureusement, de l'impossible
Ou, dans l'imaginaire de l'indicible
Nous ne pouvons, physiquement
Qu'être dans le présent de l'instant
Quoi que l'on vive, ici et maintenant
Ou alors, la raison vacille et flanche
Avec tout l'équilibre de vie qui calanche
Sinon
Tous les gens que l'on aurait pu rencontrer
Toutes les trajectoires que l'on aurait pu emprunter
En fait, du déliré, car les rails de nos vies sont déterminés
Certes, parfois, l'on peut dérailler
Toujours, cependant, de l'automatisé, du déterminé
Niches environnementales pour nous coder
Point de libre arbitre, point de liberté
De ce fait, rien n'est à regretter
Sinon, cela aurait été
Tant de femmes pour les hommes
Une seule pourrait suffire, mais la bonne
Encore faut-il avoir pu la rencontrer
Tant d'hommes pour les femmes
Un seul pourrait suffire, mais le bon
Encore faut-il avoir pu le rencontrer
Et finalement, tout est très limité
Si l'on avait su
Surtout, si l'on avait pu
De quoi, dans la démence, sombrer
De l'action inhibée pour se suicider
Ouf, la mort est délivrance
Le seul vrai bain de jouvence !
Si les diamants
Sont issus des grandes profondeurs
Parfois, huit cent mètres de profondeur
Du volcanique
Du magmatique
Les remontant lorsque c'est l'heure
Du bouchon de champagne, vitesse supersonique
Des matériaux du minéralogique
De l'irruption de la pensée intrusive
Colère de la Terre, en pensée dépressive
D'une géologie l'autre
D'une psychologie l'autre
Ainsi, de la ville antique de Pétra
La femme déesse
La femme liesse
Pluie, abondance, gestion, en matriarcat
Mais tout procède
Et tout le concède
D'une sorte d'herméneutique
Qui le voit, qui le dit
Qui l'a su, qui l'a écrit
Des tas de fois, tout se répétant à l'infini
D'un inceste pas toujours évité
Ainsi et aussi des Nabatéens et sous Ptolémée
D'autres cités oubliées ou non étudiées
Avec la contraception, plus le souci de consanguinité
En ce cas, pourquoi pas, si réelles affinités
D'une culture l'autre
D'un temps l'autre
Du matrilinéaire au patriarcat
Et là, tout devint caca
Des cardinaux aux généraux
Dieu, travail, famille, patrie
1940, formule pétainiste, encore là ou encore ici
Et finalement, plus que jamais, elle survit
Du sabre et du goupillon, nous imposant la vie
Se perpétuant, du ça va, ça va, ça va, supportant ainsi
Et ne le pouvant qu'ainsi, tout déni
Du codage social comme codage nerveux
Du codage nerveux comme codage social !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Nostalgia
People lost sight of
Of what we could have done
And that we couldn't or didn't want to do
It takes us by the throat
Without warning, in his forge
Necessarily
There are our those and our those who are no longer
We would have been able to
With our them and our them
Be more present, more friendly
Be more generous with our time
Nostalgia is like depression
Without warning, she gives us trouble
You can't fire her
Sometimes, phew, she just passes by
But packing down, unpredictable, ruthless
Go back
Of everything we've done wrong
Alas
What's done, is done, is no longer to be done
Sometimes we wish
Not being where we are
And be where we are not
See people from the past
Would that be a good idea?
nostalgia and boredom
boredom and nostalgia
All this can fall on us
Without warning us, moulting
Teleport
where we are forgotten
Like lost worlds
And from which we never came back
Hello, it's me, it's us, in it's back!
O past that built me
You can contact me again, if you read me
When
I am somewhere
I would like to be somewhere else
When I'm somewhere else
I wanna be somewhere
Somewhere else
Elsewhere, somewhere
Or downright, nowhere
Live, at the same time, all the possibilities
Fortunately, unfortunately, impossible
Or, in the imagination of the unspeakable
We cannot physically
What to be in the present of the moment
Whatever we live, here and now
Or else reason wavers and falters
With all the balance of life that calanches
Otherwise
All the people we could have met
All the paths we could have taken
In fact, delirious, because the rails of our lives are determined
Of course, sometimes we can go off the rails
Always, however, automated, determined
Environmental niches to code us
Point of free will, point of freedom
So there is nothing to regret
Otherwise it would have been
So many women for men
One might be enough, but the right one
Still need to have been able to meet her
So many men for women
One might be enough, but the good one
Still need to have been able to meet him
And finally, everything is very limited
If we had known
Above all, if we could
From what, in dementia, to sink
Inhibited action to commit suicide
Phew, death is deliverance
The only real bath of youth!
If the diamonds
Are from the great depths
Sometimes eight hundred meters deep
Volcanic
magmatic
Picking them up when it's time
From the champagne cork, supersonic speed
Mineralogical materials
Of the irruption of intrusive thought
Earth anger, in depressed thought
From one geology to another
From one psychology to another
Thus, from the ancient city of Petra
The Goddess Woman
The jubilant woman
Rain, abundance, management, in matriarchy
But everything proceeds
And everyone agrees
Of a kind of hermeneutics
Who sees it, who says it
Who knew it, who wrote it
Lots of times, all repeating endlessly
Of an incest not always avoided
So and also of the Nabataeans and under Ptolemy
Other forgotten or unstudied cities
With contraception, no longer the concern of consanguinity
In this case, why not, if real affinities
From one culture to another
From time to time
From matrilineal to patriarchal
And there everything became poo
From cardinals to generals
God, work, family, country
1940, Pétain formula, still there or still here
And finally, more than ever, she survives
Of the saber and the brush, imposing our life
Perpetuating itself, it's okay, it's okay, it's okay, thus supporting
And only being able to do so, any denial
Social coding as nervous coding
Nervous coding as social coding!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
