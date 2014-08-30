Herméneutique, codage social, codage nerveux

La nostalgie

Des gens perdus de vue

De ce que l'on aurait pu faire

Et que l'on a pas pu ou voulu faire

Cela nous prend à la gorge

Sans crier gare, dans sa forge

Forcément

Il y a nos celles et nos ceux qui ne sont plus

Nous aurions pu

Avec nos elles et nos eux

Être plus présents, plus avenants

Être plus généreux de notre temps

La nostalgie est comme une dépression

Sans prévenir, elle nous file des gnons

L'on ne peut la congédier

Parfois, ouf, elle ne fait que passer

Mais posant ses valises, imprévisible, sans pitié

Revenir en arrière

De tout ce que l'on a fait de travers

Hélas

Ce qui est fait, est fait, n'est plus à faire

Quelquefois, l'on souhaiterait

Ne pas être où l'on est

Et être où l'on est pas

Revoir des gens du passé

Serait-ce une bonne idée ?

La nostalgie et l'ennui

L'ennui et la nostalgie

Tout cela pouvant nous tomber dessus

Sans nous prévenir, faisant sa mue

Se téléporter

Là, où nous sommes oubliés

Comme des mondes perdus

Et dont nous ne sommes jamais revenus

Coucou, c'est moi, c'est nous, dans le revoilà !

Ô passé qui m'a construit

Tu peux me recontacter, si tu me lis

Quand

Je suis quelque part

Je voudrais être ailleurs

Quand je suis ailleurs

Je voudrais être quelque part

Quelque part, ailleurs

Ailleurs, quelque part

Ou carrément, nulle part

Vivre, en même temps, tous les possibles

Heureusement, malheureusement, de l'impossible

Ou, dans l'imaginaire de l'indicible

Nous ne pouvons, physiquement

Qu'être dans le présent de l'instant

Quoi que l'on vive, ici et maintenant

Ou alors, la raison vacille et flanche

Avec tout l'équilibre de vie qui calanche

Sinon

Tous les gens que l'on aurait pu rencontrer

Toutes les trajectoires que l'on aurait pu emprunter

En fait, du déliré, car les rails de nos vies sont déterminés

Certes, parfois, l'on peut dérailler

Toujours, cependant, de l'automatisé, du déterminé

Niches environnementales pour nous coder

Point de libre arbitre, point de liberté

De ce fait, rien n'est à regretter

Sinon, cela aurait été

Tant de femmes pour les hommes

Une seule pourrait suffire, mais la bonne

Encore faut-il avoir pu la rencontrer

Tant d'hommes pour les femmes

Un seul pourrait suffire, mais le bon

Encore faut-il avoir pu le rencontrer

Et finalement, tout est très limité

Si l'on avait su

Surtout, si l'on avait pu

De quoi, dans la démence, sombrer

De l'action inhibée pour se suicider

Ouf, la mort est délivrance

Le seul vrai bain de jouvence !

Si les diamants

Sont issus des grandes profondeurs

Parfois, huit cent mètres de profondeur

Du volcanique

Du magmatique

Les remontant lorsque c'est l'heure

Du bouchon de champagne, vitesse supersonique

Des matériaux du minéralogique

De l'irruption de la pensée intrusive

Colère de la Terre, en pensée dépressive

D'une géologie l'autre

D'une psychologie l'autre

Ainsi, de la ville antique de Pétra

La femme déesse

La femme liesse

Pluie, abondance, gestion, en matriarcat

Mais tout procède

Et tout le concède

D'une sorte d'herméneutique

Qui le voit, qui le dit

Qui l'a su, qui l'a écrit

Des tas de fois, tout se répétant à l'infini

D'un inceste pas toujours évité

Ainsi et aussi des Nabatéens et sous Ptolémée

D'autres cités oubliées ou non étudiées

Avec la contraception, plus le souci de consanguinité

En ce cas, pourquoi pas, si réelles affinités

D'une culture l'autre

D'un temps l'autre

Du matrilinéaire au patriarcat

Et là, tout devint caca

Des cardinaux aux généraux

Dieu, travail, famille, patrie

1940, formule pétainiste, encore là ou encore ici

Et finalement, plus que jamais, elle survit

Du sabre et du goupillon, nous imposant la vie

Se perpétuant, du ça va, ça va, ça va, supportant ainsi

Et ne le pouvant qu'ainsi, tout déni

Du codage social comme codage nerveux

Du codage nerveux comme codage social !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Nostalgia

People lost sight of

Of what we could have done

And that we couldn't or didn't want to do

It takes us by the throat

Without warning, in his forge

Necessarily

There are our those and our those who are no longer

We would have been able to

With our them and our them

Be more present, more friendly

Be more generous with our time

Nostalgia is like depression

Without warning, she gives us trouble

You can't fire her

Sometimes, phew, she just passes by

But packing down, unpredictable, ruthless

Go back

Of everything we've done wrong

Alas

What's done, is done, is no longer to be done

Sometimes we wish

Not being where we are

And be where we are not

See people from the past

Would that be a good idea?

nostalgia and boredom

boredom and nostalgia

All this can fall on us

Without warning us, moulting

Teleport

where we are forgotten

Like lost worlds

And from which we never came back

Hello, it's me, it's us, in it's back!

O past that built me

You can contact me again, if you read me

When

I am somewhere

I would like to be somewhere else

When I'm somewhere else

I wanna be somewhere

Somewhere else

Elsewhere, somewhere

Or downright, nowhere

Live, at the same time, all the possibilities

Fortunately, unfortunately, impossible

Or, in the imagination of the unspeakable

We cannot physically

What to be in the present of the moment

Whatever we live, here and now

Or else reason wavers and falters

With all the balance of life that calanches

Otherwise

All the people we could have met

All the paths we could have taken

In fact, delirious, because the rails of our lives are determined

Of course, sometimes we can go off the rails

Always, however, automated, determined

Environmental niches to code us

Point of free will, point of freedom

So there is nothing to regret

Otherwise it would have been

So many women for men

One might be enough, but the right one

Still need to have been able to meet her

So many men for women

One might be enough, but the good one

Still need to have been able to meet him

And finally, everything is very limited

If we had known

Above all, if we could

From what, in dementia, to sink

Inhibited action to commit suicide

Phew, death is deliverance

The only real bath of youth!

If the diamonds

Are from the great depths

Sometimes eight hundred meters deep

Volcanic

magmatic

Picking them up when it's time

From the champagne cork, supersonic speed

Mineralogical materials

Of the irruption of intrusive thought

Earth anger, in depressed thought

From one geology to another

From one psychology to another

Thus, from the ancient city of Petra

The Goddess Woman

The jubilant woman

Rain, abundance, management, in matriarchy

But everything proceeds

And everyone agrees

Of a kind of hermeneutics

Who sees it, who says it

Who knew it, who wrote it

Lots of times, all repeating endlessly

Of an incest not always avoided

So and also of the Nabataeans and under Ptolemy

Other forgotten or unstudied cities

With contraception, no longer the concern of consanguinity

In this case, why not, if real affinities

From one culture to another

From time to time

From matrilineal to patriarchal

And there everything became poo

From cardinals to generals

God, work, family, country

1940, Pétain formula, still there or still here

And finally, more than ever, she survives

Of the saber and the brush, imposing our life

Perpetuating itself, it's okay, it's okay, it's okay, thus supporting

And only being able to do so, any denial

Social coding as nervous coding

Nervous coding as social coding!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )