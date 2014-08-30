Deux mille trente, 2030
Chaque être humain
Se voulait le plus fort
Chaque être humain
Se voulait le plus beau
C'était devenu navrant
C'était devenu exaspérant
De génération en génération
Cela empirait avec la surpopulation
La technologie rendait
De plus en plus idiot
Le livre disparaissait
Car plus personne ne lisait
Ou alors, le best-seller, complètement sot
Le mensonge, pour vrai, passait
La vérité, plus personne, ne s'intéressait
Plus personne ne se causait
Plus personne ne se voyait
Plus personne ne se croyait
Ou alors, il fallait une panoplie
Pour à la mode, faire le joli
Chaque génération
Avait son propre conditionnement
L'ancien, devenant obsolète, même dément
Sans se voir, l'on se croisait
Même en parlant, l'on se taisait
Des robots bien apprivoisés
Pour une soumission tolérée
La domination, à tout
Avait pensé, le passé effacé
Même à vingt ans
Le jeune était un vieillard
Pour l'ignorance, toujours gaillard
Le regard guerrier, jamais égrillard
Programmé selon les besoins
Pour croire à la liberté
Même camelote, tout ce qui était proposé
De toujours différentes, identiques idées
Une nouvelle couche de culture
Au fil des temps, pour que toujours, cela dure
Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Every human being
wanted to be the strongest
Every human being
wanted to be the most beautiful
It had become heartbreaking
It had become infuriating
From generation to generation
It got worse with overcrowding
The technology made
more and more stupid
The book disappeared
Because no one reads anymore
Or else, the bestseller, completely stupid
The lie, for real, passed
The truth, no one cared anymore
No one was talking anymore
no one saw each other
No one believed themselves
Or else, a panoply was needed
For fashionable, to look pretty
Every generation
Had its own conditioning
The old, becoming obsolete, even demented
Without seeing each other, we passed each other
Even when speaking, we were silent
Well-tamed robots
For a tolerated submission
dominance, at all
Had thought, the past erased
Even at twenty
The young was an old man
For ignorance, always cheerful
The warlike gaze, never ribald
Scheduled as needed
To believe in freedom
Same junk, all that was on offer
Always different, same ideas
A new layer of culture
Over time, so that forever, it lasts
Patrice Faubert (1998) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
