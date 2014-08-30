Deux mille trente, 2030

Chaque être humain

Se voulait le plus fort

Chaque être humain

Se voulait le plus beau

C'était devenu navrant

C'était devenu exaspérant

De génération en génération

Cela empirait avec la surpopulation

La technologie rendait

De plus en plus idiot

Le livre disparaissait

Car plus personne ne lisait

Ou alors, le best-seller, complètement sot

Le mensonge, pour vrai, passait

La vérité, plus personne, ne s'intéressait

Plus personne ne se causait

Plus personne ne se voyait

Plus personne ne se croyait

Ou alors, il fallait une panoplie

Pour à la mode, faire le joli

Chaque génération

Avait son propre conditionnement

L'ancien, devenant obsolète, même dément

Sans se voir, l'on se croisait

Même en parlant, l'on se taisait

Des robots bien apprivoisés

Pour une soumission tolérée

La domination, à tout

Avait pensé, le passé effacé

Même à vingt ans

Le jeune était un vieillard

Pour l'ignorance, toujours gaillard

Le regard guerrier, jamais égrillard

Programmé selon les besoins

Pour croire à la liberté

Même camelote, tout ce qui était proposé

De toujours différentes, identiques idées

Une nouvelle couche de culture

Au fil des temps, pour que toujours, cela dure

Patrice Faubert ( 1998 )

Every human being

wanted to be the strongest

Every human being

wanted to be the most beautiful

It had become heartbreaking

It had become infuriating

From generation to generation

It got worse with overcrowding

The technology made

more and more stupid

The book disappeared

Because no one reads anymore

Or else, the bestseller, completely stupid

The lie, for real, passed

The truth, no one cared anymore

No one was talking anymore

no one saw each other

No one believed themselves

Or else, a panoply was needed

For fashionable, to look pretty

Every generation

Had its own conditioning

The old, becoming obsolete, even demented

Without seeing each other, we passed each other

Even when speaking, we were silent

Well-tamed robots

For a tolerated submission

dominance, at all

Had thought, the past erased

Even at twenty

The young was an old man

For ignorance, always cheerful

The warlike gaze, never ribald

Scheduled as needed

To believe in freedom

Same junk, all that was on offer

Always different, same ideas

A new layer of culture

Over time, so that forever, it lasts

Patrice Faubert (1998)