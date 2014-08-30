Incognitus
De l'autre
A l'inconscient toujours échappé
Nous ne voyons que notre préjugé
Que nous prenons pour sa réalité
Et qui n'est, que notre préjugé
L'autre
N'est qu'une abstraction
N'est qu'une construction
De notre imagination
A l'autre, je suis un autre
Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Types de traductions
Traduction de texte
Texte source
De l'autre
A l'inconscient toujours échappé
Nous ne voyons que notre préjugé
Que nous prenons pour sa réalité
Et qui n'est, que notre préjugé
L'autre
N'est qu'une abstraction
N'est qu'une construction
De notre imagination
A l'autre, je suis un autre
Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The other
To the unconscious always escaped
We only see our bias
That we take for its reality
And that is only our prejudice
The other
Is just an abstraction
is just a construction
From our imagination
To another, I am another
Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment