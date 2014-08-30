Incognitus

De l'autre

A l'inconscient toujours échappé

Nous ne voyons que notre préjugé

Que nous prenons pour sa réalité

Et qui n'est, que notre préjugé

L'autre

N'est qu'une abstraction

N'est qu'une construction

De notre imagination

A l'autre, je suis un autre

Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The other

To the unconscious always escaped

We only see our bias

That we take for its reality

And that is only our prejudice

The other

Is just an abstraction

is just a construction

From our imagination

To another, I am another

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )