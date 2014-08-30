Métonymie d'algolagnie mondialisée

Et pour toute personne

Comme le réveil qui sonne

Première humiliation de la journée

Car, en reflet de la présente société

De notre premier jour

De notre dernier jour

Les autorités de la société

La société des autorités

Du naître, il faut en chier

Les propriétés de la misère

Et où tout peut rimer

Des verbes pour l'illustrer

Bastonner, cravacher, fouetter

Satoner, savater, tataner

Baffer, gifler, claquer, castagner

Latter, talocher, tamponner, tanner

Tarter, torgnoler, allonger, asséner

Attraper, aligner, balancer, flanquer

Lancer, retourner, foutre/ficher, secouer

Calotter, rosser, corriger, beigner

Frapper, fesser, maltraiter, torturer

Métonymie

De projectiles verbaux

De la violence physique

Avec tout un renoncement

Aux acquis sociaux

Pour les réactionnaires

Pour les fascistes libéraux

Pour les nationalistes

Et selon les courants, c'est dans l'air

Pour qui, toute revendication, c'est du gros mot

Pour toutes les misères, seulement, du manque de pot !

L'économie devenue folle

Cela serait donc juste du manque de bol

Les riches qui s'en fichent

Après moi le déluge, dans leurs niches

Comme aussi, Coca-Cola

Du plastique et encore du plastique

Chaque jour

Le plastique nous fait sa cour

Coca-Cola

Des millions et des millions de bouteilles

Qui sont donc produites chaque jour

Avec des décharges pour les brûler

Comme en Afrique, des montagnes accumulées

Poumons salis et fatigués

Des cerveaux abîmés, au tout mondialisé

De la difficulté à respirer

Air complètement pollué

Le verre nettoyé et réutilisé

Trop bien et pas assez de rentabilité

Coca-Cola

Deux cent mille bouteilles à usage unique

Et par minute, il y a comme un hic

Trois millions de tonnes de plastique

Et par année, en seuil critique

De tout un désastre écologique

Et pas, hélas, seulement, Coca-Cola, via USA

Mais tant d'autres choses plastifiées

De la société des autorités et identités plastifiées

Et donc tant et tant d'autres pollueurs

Tous pays, toutes les couleurs

Le profit de l'économie

L'économie jamais sans profit !

Et dans nos vies séquestrées

Et des autres, la fragmentation elle-même séparée

Nous nous évadons

Mais nous sommes toujours repris

C'est le numéro 6, John Drake, c'est le prisonnier

Au jour sans fin, nous sommes abonnés

De toute une vindicte comme castrée

Toutes les munitions

De toutes les diverses monitions

Les bourgeoisies en mondiovision

Réception, diffusion, appropriation

Réception, compréhension, récupération

Comme seule possible éducation

Comme seule possible organisation

De toute une organisation étatisée de l'exploitation

Alors que les gens

Pourraient vaquer et s'orchestrer

Pour les vrais besoins de la cité

Là où, ils et elles vivent et sont nés

Et ce, sans aucun gouvernement

Sans aucune police, sans aucune armée

Avec la disparition de l'autorité

Et plus d'excisions ou de féminicides

Et plus de conjugicide

Et plus d'infanticide

Et plus d'uxoricide

De misandrie, de misogynie

Dès le berceau comme un édit

Apprendre autrement, tout simplement

Pour apprendre à se comporter différemment !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien

And for anyone

Like the alarm clock ringing

First humiliation of the day

Because, in reflection of the present society

From our first day

of our last day

Company authorities

The Society of Authorities

From being born, you have to shit

The properties of misery

And where everything can rhyme

Verbs to illustrate it

beat, whip, whip

satoner, savater, tataner

Slap, slap, smack, smack

Latter, trowel, dab, tan

Tarter, twiddle, lengthen, thrust

Catch, line up, swing, flank

Throw, flip, fuck/file, shake

Calotter, thrash, correct, donut

hitting, spanking, abusing, torturing

Metonymy

verbal projectiles

physical abuse

With all renunciation

To social achievements

For the reactionaries

For Liberal Fascists

For nationalists

And according to the currents, it's in the air

For whom, any claim is a bad word

For all the miseries, only, of the lack of pot!

The economy gone crazy

So it would just be bad luck

The rich who don't care

After me the deluge, in their niches

As also, Coca-Cola

Plastic and more plastic

Each day

Plastic is courting us

Coca Cola

Millions and millions of bottles

Which are therefore produced every day

With landfills to burn them

As in Africa, mountains accumulated

Dirty and tired lungs

Damaged brains, all globalized

Difficulty breathing

Completely polluted air

Glass cleaned and reused

Too good and not enough profitability

Coca Cola

Two hundred thousand single-use bottles

And every minute there's like a hitch

Three million tons of plastic

And per year, at the critical threshold

Of a whole ecological disaster

And not, alas, only Coca-Cola, via USA

But so many other plasticized things

From the society of authorities and laminated identities

And so so many other polluters

All countries, all colors

The profit of the economy

The economy never without profit!

And in our sequestered lives

And from the others, the fragmentation itself separated

we escape

But we're always taken back

It's number 6, John Drake, it's the prisoner

To endless day, we are subscribed

Of a whole vindictiveness as if castrated

All ammunition

Of all the various monitions

The bourgeoisies in a global vision

Reception, dissemination, appropriation

Reception, understanding, recovery

As only possible education

As the only possible organization

Of a whole state organization of exploitation

While people

Could wander and orchestrate

For the real needs of the city

where they live and were born

And without any government

Without any police, without any army

With the disappearance of authority

And no more excisions or feminicides

And no more conjugation

And more infanticide

And no more uxoricide

Misandry, misogyny

From the cradle like an edict

Simply learn differently

To learn to behave differently!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician