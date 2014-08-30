Métonymie d'algolagnie mondialisée
Et pour toute personne
Comme le réveil qui sonne
Première humiliation de la journée
Car, en reflet de la présente société
De notre premier jour
De notre dernier jour
Les autorités de la société
La société des autorités
Du naître, il faut en chier
Les propriétés de la misère
Et où tout peut rimer
Des verbes pour l'illustrer
Bastonner, cravacher, fouetter
Satoner, savater, tataner
Baffer, gifler, claquer, castagner
Latter, talocher, tamponner, tanner
Tarter, torgnoler, allonger, asséner
Attraper, aligner, balancer, flanquer
Lancer, retourner, foutre/ficher, secouer
Calotter, rosser, corriger, beigner
Frapper, fesser, maltraiter, torturer
Métonymie
De projectiles verbaux
De la violence physique
Avec tout un renoncement
Aux acquis sociaux
Pour les réactionnaires
Pour les fascistes libéraux
Pour les nationalistes
Et selon les courants, c'est dans l'air
Pour qui, toute revendication, c'est du gros mot
Pour toutes les misères, seulement, du manque de pot !
L'économie devenue folle
Cela serait donc juste du manque de bol
Les riches qui s'en fichent
Après moi le déluge, dans leurs niches
Comme aussi, Coca-Cola
Du plastique et encore du plastique
Chaque jour
Le plastique nous fait sa cour
Coca-Cola
Des millions et des millions de bouteilles
Qui sont donc produites chaque jour
Avec des décharges pour les brûler
Comme en Afrique, des montagnes accumulées
Poumons salis et fatigués
Des cerveaux abîmés, au tout mondialisé
De la difficulté à respirer
Air complètement pollué
Le verre nettoyé et réutilisé
Trop bien et pas assez de rentabilité
Coca-Cola
Deux cent mille bouteilles à usage unique
Et par minute, il y a comme un hic
Trois millions de tonnes de plastique
Et par année, en seuil critique
De tout un désastre écologique
Et pas, hélas, seulement, Coca-Cola, via USA
Mais tant d'autres choses plastifiées
De la société des autorités et identités plastifiées
Et donc tant et tant d'autres pollueurs
Tous pays, toutes les couleurs
Le profit de l'économie
L'économie jamais sans profit !
Et dans nos vies séquestrées
Et des autres, la fragmentation elle-même séparée
Nous nous évadons
Mais nous sommes toujours repris
C'est le numéro 6, John Drake, c'est le prisonnier
Au jour sans fin, nous sommes abonnés
De toute une vindicte comme castrée
Toutes les munitions
De toutes les diverses monitions
Les bourgeoisies en mondiovision
Réception, diffusion, appropriation
Réception, compréhension, récupération
Comme seule possible éducation
Comme seule possible organisation
De toute une organisation étatisée de l'exploitation
Alors que les gens
Pourraient vaquer et s'orchestrer
Pour les vrais besoins de la cité
Là où, ils et elles vivent et sont nés
Et ce, sans aucun gouvernement
Sans aucune police, sans aucune armée
Avec la disparition de l'autorité
Et plus d'excisions ou de féminicides
Et plus de conjugicide
Et plus d'infanticide
Et plus d'uxoricide
De misandrie, de misogynie
Dès le berceau comme un édit
Apprendre autrement, tout simplement
Pour apprendre à se comporter différemment !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
And for anyone
Like the alarm clock ringing
First humiliation of the day
Because, in reflection of the present society
From our first day
of our last day
Company authorities
The Society of Authorities
From being born, you have to shit
The properties of misery
And where everything can rhyme
Verbs to illustrate it
beat, whip, whip
satoner, savater, tataner
Slap, slap, smack, smack
Latter, trowel, dab, tan
Tarter, twiddle, lengthen, thrust
Catch, line up, swing, flank
Throw, flip, fuck/file, shake
Calotter, thrash, correct, donut
hitting, spanking, abusing, torturing
Metonymy
verbal projectiles
physical abuse
With all renunciation
To social achievements
For the reactionaries
For Liberal Fascists
For nationalists
And according to the currents, it's in the air
For whom, any claim is a bad word
For all the miseries, only, of the lack of pot!
The economy gone crazy
So it would just be bad luck
The rich who don't care
After me the deluge, in their niches
As also, Coca-Cola
Plastic and more plastic
Each day
Plastic is courting us
Coca Cola
Millions and millions of bottles
Which are therefore produced every day
With landfills to burn them
As in Africa, mountains accumulated
Dirty and tired lungs
Damaged brains, all globalized
Difficulty breathing
Completely polluted air
Glass cleaned and reused
Too good and not enough profitability
Coca Cola
Two hundred thousand single-use bottles
And every minute there's like a hitch
Three million tons of plastic
And per year, at the critical threshold
Of a whole ecological disaster
And not, alas, only Coca-Cola, via USA
But so many other plasticized things
From the society of authorities and laminated identities
And so so many other polluters
All countries, all colors
The profit of the economy
The economy never without profit!
And in our sequestered lives
And from the others, the fragmentation itself separated
we escape
But we're always taken back
It's number 6, John Drake, it's the prisoner
To endless day, we are subscribed
Of a whole vindictiveness as if castrated
All ammunition
Of all the various monitions
The bourgeoisies in a global vision
Reception, dissemination, appropriation
Reception, understanding, recovery
As only possible education
As the only possible organization
Of a whole state organization of exploitation
While people
Could wander and orchestrate
For the real needs of the city
where they live and were born
And without any government
Without any police, without any army
With the disappearance of authority
And no more excisions or feminicides
And no more conjugation
And more infanticide
And no more uxoricide
Misandry, misogyny
From the cradle like an edict
Simply learn differently
To learn to behave differently!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
