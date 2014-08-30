Prodrome
Uriner, déféquer, péter, roter
Le corps humain
N'est pas glamour
Sauf au cinéma
Et au festival de Cannes
Où de belles dames, jamais ne fanent
Le corps humain
A des besoins
Il faut qu'il urine
Il faut qu'il pète
Il faut qu'il défèque
Il faut qu'il rote
Comme la sigmoïdectomie, cette maladie
Attention, sujet interdit
Attention, c'est pas poli
Et c'est pas seulement, dans la maladie
Le corps humain
N'est pas glamour
Sauf à la télévision
Le corps a des odeurs
Le corps a des humeurs
Et parfois aussi, quelques faveurs
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Urinate, defecate, fart, burp
The human body
Is not glamorous
Except at the cinema
And at the Cannes Film Festival
Where beautiful ladies never fade
The human body
has needs
He has to urinate
He has to fart
He has to defecate
He needs to burp
Like sigmoidectomy, this disease
Attention, prohibited subject
Be careful, it's not polite
And it's not only, in the disease
The human body
Is not glamorous
Except on TV
The body has odors
The body has humors
And sometimes also, some favors
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment