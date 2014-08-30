Uriner, déféquer, péter, roter

Le corps humain

N'est pas glamour

Sauf au cinéma

Et au festival de Cannes

Où de belles dames, jamais ne fanent

Le corps humain

A des besoins

Il faut qu'il urine

Il faut qu'il pète

Il faut qu'il défèque

Il faut qu'il rote

Comme la sigmoïdectomie, cette maladie

Attention, sujet interdit

Attention, c'est pas poli

Et c'est pas seulement, dans la maladie

Le corps humain

N'est pas glamour

Sauf à la télévision

Le corps a des odeurs

Le corps a des humeurs

Et parfois aussi, quelques faveurs

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Urinate, defecate, fart, burp

The human body

Is not glamorous

Except at the cinema

And at the Cannes Film Festival

Where beautiful ladies never fade

The human body

has needs

He has to urinate

He has to fart

He has to defecate

He needs to burp

Like sigmoidectomy, this disease

Attention, prohibited subject

Be careful, it's not polite

And it's not only, in the disease

The human body

Is not glamorous

Except on TV

The body has odors

The body has humors

And sometimes also, some favors

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )