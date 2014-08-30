L'anarchie outrepassée
Il n'y avait plus
Le moindre pays
Partout, l'humain était chez lui
Il n'y avait plus
Le moindre chef
Plus de vol, plus de propriété
Il n'y avait plus
La moindre culture
C'était bon, pour se casser la figure
Il y avait juste
La connaissance de nos envies
La connaissance de ce qui nous régit
Pour enfin la vie
Il n'y avait plus
Qu'une seule langue
Le langage de l'anarchie
Sans la rivalité, ni la hiérarchie
Il n'y avait plus
Ni professeur, ni éducateur, ni formateur
Ni juge, ni policier, ni militaire, tout ce qui tue
Ni peintre, ni poète, ni chanteur
Il n'y avait plus
Ni supérieur, ni inférieur
Ni ignorant, ni savant
Ni dominé, ni dominant
Il n'y avait plus
Ni militant, ni musicien
Ni érudit, ni celui qui ne sait rien
Le séparé était quantiquement unifié
Il n'y avait plus
Le moindre jugement
Ni aucune maladie
C'était l'amour à la vie
L'aliénation de la participation
Est la participation de l'aliénation
Le participatif de l'abrutissement
N'est que l'abrutissement du participatif
Personne ne citait personne
Personne n'était célèbre
Il n'y avait plus le moindre acteur
Il n'y avait plus la moindre douleur
Il n'y avait plus
La moindre définition
Qui met en prison
De l'étiquette, qui fait ses emplettes
Il n'y avait plus
L'enfance, l'adolescence, la maturité
Ni aucune sexualité classifiée
Aucune personne n'était plus jugée
Tout le monde savait
Que l'on ne sait rien
Que l'autre, nous vaut bien
Tout partager, tout le monde le voulait
Pour enfin la vie, tout était gratuit
Rien jamais commencé
Rien jamais terminé
Dans un processus, sans cesse infini
Il y avait
Juste le nécessaire
Pour se déplacer, au sol, en l'air
Aucune voiture, aucun avion, une autre locomotion
Tout être humain
Unifié, enfant, adulte, vieillard
Femme, homme, grenouille, nénuphar
Planète, étoile, eux, ils, elles, tout et rien
Il n'y avait plus
Que l'indéfinissable
Aucune classe, tout était vénérable
Travail intellectuel, travail manuel, enfin une fable
Il n'y avait plus
Le moindre nom
Chaque jour, un nouveau prénom
Plus le moindre diplôme, seulement la passion
Il n'y avait plus
De gauche, de droite
De haut, de bas
Plus de fixation étroite
La mécanique quantique
S'adaptait au niveau psychologique
De l'anarchie outrepassant la politique
Toute organisation étant dogmatique
Il n'y avait plus
Le moindre travail aliéné
Mais l'acte pour s'émanciper
Ni minorité, ni majorité
Il n'y avait plus
Ni aucun mariage, ni aucun divorce
Ni faiblesse, ni force
Ni dément, ni argent
Plus de congés payés
Plus de travail salarié
Une nouvelle mentalité
Un monde totalement transformé
Plus aucune utopie
Le capitalisme étatique ou privé
C'était bien fini
L'utopie, n'est jamais la vie
L'être humain n'était plus un esclave
De la soumission à une autorité
L'autre n'était plus en rivalité
De tous les conditionnements, l'expression libérée
C'était l'énergie psychique
Qui supplantait l'énergie technologique
L'anarchie n'était plus anarchique
L'anarchie c'était la vie
Ce que je savais
Je te le disais
Ce que tu savais
Tu me le disais
Sans en faire
Une idiote compétition
Sans en rechercher
Une stupide domination
L'autre n'était plus un homme
L'autre c'était moi
L'autre n'était pas une femme
L'autre c'était moi
L'autre n'était pas un enfant
L'autre c'était moi
L'anarchie n'était même plus l'anarchie
Il n'y avait que la vie !
Patrice Faubert (1986) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
There was not anymore
The lesser country
Everywhere, the human was at home
There was not anymore
The lesser leader
More theft, more property
There was not anymore
The least culture
It was good, to break the figure
There was just
Knowing our desires
Knowledge of what governs us
For finally life
There was not anymore
only one language
The language of anarchy
Without the rivalry, nor the hierarchy
There was not anymore
Neither teacher, nor educator, nor trainer
Neither judge, nor policeman, nor military, everything that kills
Neither painter, nor poet, nor singer
There was not anymore
Neither higher nor lower
Neither ignorant nor learned
Neither dominated nor dominating
There was not anymore
Neither activist nor musician
Neither scholar nor he who knows nothing
The separate was quantum unified
There was not anymore
The slightest judgment
Nor any disease
It was love to life
The alienation of participation
Is the participation of alienation
The participative of stupefaction
Is only the dumbing down of the participatory
Nobody was quoting anybody
nobody was famous
There was no longer any actor
There was no longer any pain
There was not anymore
The slightest definition
who imprisoned
Of the label, who does his shopping
There was not anymore
Childhood, adolescence, maturity
Nor any classified sexuality
No one was judged anymore
Everybody knew
That we know nothing
That the other is worth us
Share everything, everyone wanted it
For finally life, everything was free
Nothing ever started
Nothing ever ended
In a process, endlessly
There was
Just the necessary
To move, on the ground, in the air
No car, no plane, another locomotion
every human being
Unified, child, adult, old man
woman, man, frog, water lily
Planet, star, them, they, everything and nothing
There was not anymore
That the indefinable
No class, everything was venerable
Intellectual work, manual work, finally a fable
There was not anymore
The lesser name
Every day a new name
No more diplomas, only passion
There was not anymore
From left, from right
Up, down
No more tight binding
quantum mechanics
Adapted on a psychological level
Of anarchy overriding politics
Any organization being dogmatic
There was not anymore
The least alienated labor
But the act to emancipate
Neither minority nor majority
There was not anymore
No marriage, no divorce
Neither weakness nor strength
Neither insane nor money
More paid vacation
More salaried work
A new mentality
A totally transformed world
No more utopia
State or private capitalism
It was over
Utopia is never life
The human being was no longer a slave
From submission to an authority
The other was no longer in rivalry
Of all the conditioning, the liberated expression
It was psychic energy
Which supplanted technological energy
Anarchy was no longer anarchic
Anarchy was life
what i knew
I told you
what you knew
You told me
Without doing
A stupid competition
Without looking for
A stupid domination
The other was no longer a man
The other was me
The other was not a woman
The other was me
The other was not a child
The other was me
Anarchy wasn't even anarchy anymore
There was only life!
Patrice Faubert (1986) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
