L'anarchie outrepassée

Il n'y avait plus

Le moindre pays

Partout, l'humain était chez lui

Il n'y avait plus

Le moindre chef

Plus de vol, plus de propriété

Il n'y avait plus

La moindre culture

C'était bon, pour se casser la figure

Il y avait juste

La connaissance de nos envies

La connaissance de ce qui nous régit

Pour enfin la vie

Il n'y avait plus

Qu'une seule langue

Le langage de l'anarchie

Sans la rivalité, ni la hiérarchie

Il n'y avait plus

Ni professeur, ni éducateur, ni formateur

Ni juge, ni policier, ni militaire, tout ce qui tue

Ni peintre, ni poète, ni chanteur

Il n'y avait plus

Ni supérieur, ni inférieur

Ni ignorant, ni savant

Ni dominé, ni dominant

Il n'y avait plus

Ni militant, ni musicien

Ni érudit, ni celui qui ne sait rien

Le séparé était quantiquement unifié

Il n'y avait plus

Le moindre jugement

Ni aucune maladie

C'était l'amour à la vie

L'aliénation de la participation

Est la participation de l'aliénation

Le participatif de l'abrutissement

N'est que l'abrutissement du participatif

Personne ne citait personne

Personne n'était célèbre

Il n'y avait plus le moindre acteur

Il n'y avait plus la moindre douleur

Il n'y avait plus

La moindre définition

Qui met en prison

De l'étiquette, qui fait ses emplettes

Il n'y avait plus

L'enfance, l'adolescence, la maturité

Ni aucune sexualité classifiée

Aucune personne n'était plus jugée

Tout le monde savait

Que l'on ne sait rien

Que l'autre, nous vaut bien

Tout partager, tout le monde le voulait

Pour enfin la vie, tout était gratuit

Rien jamais commencé

Rien jamais terminé

Dans un processus, sans cesse infini

Il y avait

Juste le nécessaire

Pour se déplacer, au sol, en l'air

Aucune voiture, aucun avion, une autre locomotion

Tout être humain

Unifié, enfant, adulte, vieillard

Femme, homme, grenouille, nénuphar

Planète, étoile, eux, ils, elles, tout et rien

Il n'y avait plus

Que l'indéfinissable

Aucune classe, tout était vénérable

Travail intellectuel, travail manuel, enfin une fable

Il n'y avait plus

Le moindre nom

Chaque jour, un nouveau prénom

Plus le moindre diplôme, seulement la passion

Il n'y avait plus

De gauche, de droite

De haut, de bas

Plus de fixation étroite

La mécanique quantique

S'adaptait au niveau psychologique

De l'anarchie outrepassant la politique

Toute organisation étant dogmatique

Il n'y avait plus

Le moindre travail aliéné

Mais l'acte pour s'émanciper

Ni minorité, ni majorité

Il n'y avait plus

Ni aucun mariage, ni aucun divorce

Ni faiblesse, ni force

Ni dément, ni argent

Plus de congés payés

Plus de travail salarié

Une nouvelle mentalité

Un monde totalement transformé

Plus aucune utopie

Le capitalisme étatique ou privé

C'était bien fini

L'utopie, n'est jamais la vie

L'être humain n'était plus un esclave

De la soumission à une autorité

L'autre n'était plus en rivalité

De tous les conditionnements, l'expression libérée

C'était l'énergie psychique

Qui supplantait l'énergie technologique

L'anarchie n'était plus anarchique

L'anarchie c'était la vie

Ce que je savais

Je te le disais

Ce que tu savais

Tu me le disais

Sans en faire

Une idiote compétition

Sans en rechercher

Une stupide domination

L'autre n'était plus un homme

L'autre c'était moi

L'autre n'était pas une femme

L'autre c'était moi

L'autre n'était pas un enfant

L'autre c'était moi

L'anarchie n'était même plus l'anarchie

Il n'y avait que la vie !

Patrice Faubert (1986) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

There was not anymore

The lesser country

Everywhere, the human was at home

There was not anymore

The lesser leader

More theft, more property

There was not anymore

The least culture

It was good, to break the figure

There was just

Knowing our desires

Knowledge of what governs us

For finally life

There was not anymore

only one language

The language of anarchy

Without the rivalry, nor the hierarchy

There was not anymore

Neither teacher, nor educator, nor trainer

Neither judge, nor policeman, nor military, everything that kills

Neither painter, nor poet, nor singer

There was not anymore

Neither higher nor lower

Neither ignorant nor learned

Neither dominated nor dominating

There was not anymore

Neither activist nor musician

Neither scholar nor he who knows nothing

The separate was quantum unified

There was not anymore

The slightest judgment

Nor any disease

It was love to life

The alienation of participation

Is the participation of alienation

The participative of stupefaction

Is only the dumbing down of the participatory

Nobody was quoting anybody

nobody was famous

There was no longer any actor

There was no longer any pain

There was not anymore

The slightest definition

who imprisoned

Of the label, who does his shopping

There was not anymore

Childhood, adolescence, maturity

Nor any classified sexuality

No one was judged anymore

Everybody knew

That we know nothing

That the other is worth us

Share everything, everyone wanted it

For finally life, everything was free

Nothing ever started

Nothing ever ended

In a process, endlessly

There was

Just the necessary

To move, on the ground, in the air

No car, no plane, another locomotion

every human being

Unified, child, adult, old man

woman, man, frog, water lily

Planet, star, them, they, everything and nothing

There was not anymore

That the indefinable

No class, everything was venerable

Intellectual work, manual work, finally a fable

There was not anymore

The lesser name

Every day a new name

No more diplomas, only passion

There was not anymore

From left, from right

Up, down

No more tight binding

quantum mechanics

Adapted on a psychological level

Of anarchy overriding politics

Any organization being dogmatic

There was not anymore

The least alienated labor

But the act to emancipate

Neither minority nor majority

There was not anymore

No marriage, no divorce

Neither weakness nor strength

Neither insane nor money

More paid vacation

More salaried work

A new mentality

A totally transformed world

No more utopia

State or private capitalism

It was over

Utopia is never life

The human being was no longer a slave

From submission to an authority

The other was no longer in rivalry

Of all the conditioning, the liberated expression

It was psychic energy

Which supplanted technological energy

Anarchy was no longer anarchic

Anarchy was life

what i knew

I told you

what you knew

You told me

Without doing

A stupid competition

Without looking for

A stupid domination

The other was no longer a man

The other was me

The other was not a woman

The other was me

The other was not a child

The other was me

Anarchy wasn't even anarchy anymore

There was only life!

Patrice Faubert (1986) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )