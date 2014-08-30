Lascivité comitiale
Prenez un ventre de femme
Mettez-y dessus, deux oeufs tièdes
Puis de votre bouche, elle sème
Et l'escarpe qui se fait raide
Prêt à jaillir son crapouillot
Le contenu flavescent fait son rot
Sur les seins si beaux
Entre les cuisses ouvertes, du blanc
Extase comitiale, un régal des dents
Et dans la bouche, le pénis charmant
Prenez de la confiture
Peignez le ventre d'une femme
Une cuillère remplie, dans la fente mûre
Et la langue qui se fait rame
Et le sexe qui se fait dur
La sexualité soudure du couple
Qui rend la dispute souple
Le couple, une populaire soupe
De l'amertume, on boit la coupe
Et quand le courant est coupé, il faut se séparer
C'est la physiologie qui est changée
Et dans une boîte, la sexualité est rangée
Tout est une loterie
Du numéro sorti dans son lit
Il y faut beaucoup de chance
Pour ne pas y gâcher sa vie
Et toujours l'on recommence
Et toujours les mêmes offenses
Patrice Faubert (1999) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Take a woman's belly
Put on it, two lukewarm eggs
Then from your mouth she sows
And the steep escarpment
Ready to squirt his crapouillot
Flavescent content burps
On breasts so beautiful
Between the open thighs, white
Comitial ecstasy, a treat for the teeth
And in the mouth, the charming penis
Take some jam
Paint a woman's belly
A filled spoon, in the ripe slit
And the tongue that gets rowed
And the sex that gets hard
The welded sexuality of the couple
Who makes the argument soft
The couple, a popular soup
From bitterness, we drink the cup
And when the power goes out, we have to separate
It's the physiology that's changed
And in a box, sexuality is stored
Everything is a lottery
Of the number taken out in bed
It takes a lot of luck
So as not to waste his life
And always we start again
And always the same offenses
Patrice Faubert (1999) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
