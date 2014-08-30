Lascivité comitiale

Prenez un ventre de femme

Mettez-y dessus, deux oeufs tièdes

Puis de votre bouche, elle sème

Et l'escarpe qui se fait raide

Prêt à jaillir son crapouillot

Le contenu flavescent fait son rot

Sur les seins si beaux

Entre les cuisses ouvertes, du blanc

Extase comitiale, un régal des dents

Et dans la bouche, le pénis charmant

Prenez de la confiture

Peignez le ventre d'une femme

Une cuillère remplie, dans la fente mûre

Et la langue qui se fait rame

Et le sexe qui se fait dur

La sexualité soudure du couple

Qui rend la dispute souple

Le couple, une populaire soupe

De l'amertume, on boit la coupe

Et quand le courant est coupé, il faut se séparer

C'est la physiologie qui est changée

Et dans une boîte, la sexualité est rangée

Tout est une loterie

Du numéro sorti dans son lit

Il y faut beaucoup de chance

Pour ne pas y gâcher sa vie

Et toujours l'on recommence

Et toujours les mêmes offenses

Patrice Faubert (1999) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Take a woman's belly

Put on it, two lukewarm eggs

Then from your mouth she sows

And the steep escarpment

Ready to squirt his crapouillot

Flavescent content burps

On breasts so beautiful

Between the open thighs, white

Comitial ecstasy, a treat for the teeth

And in the mouth, the charming penis

Take some jam

Paint a woman's belly

A filled spoon, in the ripe slit

And the tongue that gets rowed

And the sex that gets hard

The welded sexuality of the couple

Who makes the argument soft

The couple, a popular soup

From bitterness, we drink the cup

And when the power goes out, we have to separate

It's the physiology that's changed

And in a box, sexuality is stored

Everything is a lottery

Of the number taken out in bed

It takes a lot of luck

So as not to waste his life

And always we start again

And always the same offenses

Patrice Faubert (1999) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )