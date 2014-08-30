NBC, guerre nucléaire, bactériologique, chimique ( réplique )

Guerre nucléaire, bactériologique, chimique

NBC, au tout, déjà largement utilisé

Locale, partielle, totale

Les mieux à même d'y survivre

D'y sous-vivre

Sont, seront, les pires réactionnaires

Ceux et celles qui prêchent le mal

Toutes les défenses du capital

Les pires crapules et horreurs pour y vivre

Et très vite, comme avant, tout repartirait

Pour un autre tour, en effet

Avec encore des dominantes et des dominants

Et même défigurés, mutilés, contaminés, de l'agonisé fulgurant

De la réalité de tout empire

Qui a été, est, sera, la sélection par le pire

Par et pour les pires

Mais, de toutes façons

Partout, de la sous-vie en sélection

Car

Des millions de gens peuvent sexer

Des millions de gens ne peuvent pas sexer

D'une façon l'autre, il faut payer

En ce domaine, tout est prostitué

Remplaçons millions par milliards

De nos vies sans vraie vie, jamais marre

Riches ou pauvres, tout n'y est que du fard

Car

Des millions de gens mangent à leur faim

Des millions de gens ne mangent pas à leur faim

Remplaçons millions par milliards

Il en va ainsi pour la soif

Il en va ainsi pour le logement

Vivre est comme un métier

Rien que pour cela, il devrait être rétribué

Il faut en être un diplômé

Donc, toute une fausse vie, instituée

Et sur d'autres planètes, nous pourrons toujours la chercher

Sous-vie pour tout le monde

Et si masquée par toutes nos facondes

Normalisée, banalisée, imitée, et surtout, partout, acceptée !

Tout si bien défendu

Fascistes libéraux, fascistes bruns, fascistes rouges

Et la vraie révolution toujours inconnue, car perdue

Du gauchisme faussement contestataire

De tout un un postmodernisme finement réactionnaire

Dont toute bourgeoisie s'en bouge

Et pendant

Que nous sommes tous et toutes

Et toutes catégories, dans la même soute

Des gens exportés

Des personnes importées

Du temps de l'Histoire

De l'Histoire du temps

Mais c'est quoi le temps ?

En ce qui concerne l'espèce humaine

Et aussi pour les espèces non-humaines

De toute une postulation

Nous nous postulons

Vous vous postulez

Postulions, postuliez

Pour tout, pour rien

Vous vous dégueulez

Nous nous dégueulons

Dégueulions, dégueuliez

Avec ou sans condition

Avec ou sans sommation

Avec ou sans modération

Quelquefois, des éclairs

De l'entraide kropotkinienne quoi qu'il advienne

Un peu de solidarité émeutière

9 mars 1883, manifestation des sans-travail

Feu ( 1830 - 1905 ) Louise Michel et son caravansérail

Apparition officielle du drapeau noir révolutionnaire !

Tout cela fut organisé

Par le syndicat des menuisiers

Louise prit un vieux jupon noir

Louise prit un manche à balai, et voilà l'histoire

Mais, certes, ici

Pas encore le temps de l'oniomanie

Certes

Toujours, de la saisonnalité excluante

Pour chaque époque de vie, différente

Du tout, manifeste ou subtil

Avec les oublis cathartiques, la toile qui nous défile

Et puis, bientôt

Dix milliards d'êtres humains, 10 puissance 10

Animaux non-humains

Et là, c'est pas rien

Cent millions de fois plus nombreux

10 puissance 18, que nous, eux

Avec aussi tous les micro-organismes

Mille milliards de fois plus nombreux

Dix puissance 30, que les animaux, eux

Avec forcément du à la louche

La réalité nous échappant

Et obligatoirement, d'instant en instant

Et aussi, personne ne s'y mouche

Comme à la pêche, de fausses touches

De la population, par la densité, s'en faire une idée

France, 105,9 personnes par kilomètre carré

Mongolie, 2,1 personnes au kilomètre carré

Singapour, 7876 personnes au kilomètre carré

Ce en 2019, et donc, cela a peut-être, mais très peu, changé

Pas comme la femme menstruée

De l'écrire, feu ( 1882 - 1941 ) James Joyce, fut le premier

Car, de ce temps, l'espérance de vie femme était limitée

Ainsi, les menstrues, l'on ne put les répertorier

Avec moins de célérité

Que pour les jumeaux physiques ou vocaux

Et cela n'est pas si idiot

Guy Debord et Philippe Noiret

Selon les âges de la vie, en effet

Bernard Noël et Jean-Louis trintignant

Là, pour la voix, pas pour le physique, c'est tentant

Et tant d'autres cas aussi évidents

D'un jeu amusant, à pratiquer, et paisiblement

Donc l'humanité s'exécrant

Car pour tout, comparant, compétitionnant, s'appropriant

Car en tout, rivalisant, guerroyant, méprisant

Suicide collectif et de l'atomisant

Guerre nucléaire, dernier faire-part, en paradant

Bactériologique, chimique, toujours, se répétant

NBC, sans cesse, nous menaçant

Même pour les fourmis, du pas marrant

Vingt millions de milliards de fourmis, cependant

2,5 millions de fourmis par habitante et habitant

Biomasse supérieure aux oiseaux et aux mammifères

Même pour elles, de quoi s'en faire

Pas en myrmécologie seulement

Mais pour toute la diversité du vivant !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète,,pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Nuclear, bacteriological, chemical warfare

NBC, at all, already widely used

Local, partial, total

Best able to survive

To live there

Are, will be, the worst reactionaries

Those who preach evil

All the defenses of capital

The worst scoundrels and horrors to live there

And very quickly, as before, everything would start again

For another round, indeed

With more dominants and dominants

And even disfigured, mutilated, contaminated, from the dazzling agony

Of the reality of any empire

Who was, is, will be, selection by the worst

By and for the worst

But anyway

Everywhere, from sub-life to selection

Because

Millions of people can sex

Millions of people can't sex

Either way, you have to pay

In this area, everything is prostituted

Let's replace millions by billions

Of our lives without real life, never fed up

Rich or poor, it's all just make-up

Because

Millions of people have enough to eat

Millions of people go hungry

Let's replace millions by billions

So it is with thirst

The same goes for accommodation.

Living is like a job

For that alone he should be rewarded

You have to be a graduate

So a whole false life, instituted

And on other planets we can always look for her

Sub life for everyone

And so masked by all our twaddle

Standardized, trivialized, imitated, and above all, everywhere, accepted!

Everything so well defended

Liberal Fascists, Brown Fascists, Red Fascists

And the real revolution still unknown, because lost

Falsely protesting leftism

Of a whole a finely reactionary postmodernism

Whose bourgeoisie doesn't care

And during

that we all are

And all categories, in the same hold

People exported

Imported people

From the time of history

From the history of time

But what is the time?

Regarding the human species

And also for non-human species

Of a whole postulation

We apply

You apply

Apply, apply

For everything, for nothing

You're pissed off

We're pissing off

Let's throw up, let's throw up

With or without conditions

With or without warning

With or without moderation

Sometimes lightning

Kropotkinian mutual aid no matter what

A little riotous solidarity

March 9, 1883, demonstration of the unemployed

Fire (1830 - 1905) Louise Michel and her caravanserai

Official appearance of the revolutionary black flag!

It was all organized

By the carpenters union

Louise took an old black petticoat

Louise picked up a broomstick, and that's the story

But, of course, here

Not yet the time for oniomania

Certainly

Always, excluding seasonality

For each period of life, different

At all, overt or subtle

With cathartic oversights, the web that passes us by

And then soon

Ten billion human beings, 10 to the power of 10

non-human animals

And there, it's not nothing

A hundred million times more

10 to the power of 18, that we, them

Also with all the micro-organisms

A thousand billion times more

Ten to the power of 30, that the animals, them

With necessarily a ladle

Reality escaping us

And necessarily, from moment to moment

And also, no one blows their nose there

Like fishing, false touches

From population, by density, get an idea

France, 105.9 people per square kilometer

Mongolia, 2.1 people per square kilometer

Singapore, 7876 people per square kilometer

This in 2019, and therefore, it may have changed, but very little

Not like the menstruating woman

To write it, the late ( 1882 - 1941 ) James Joyce, was the first

Because, from that time, the life expectancy of women was limited

Thus, the menses, we could not list them

With less speed

Whether for physical or vocal twins

And that's not so silly

Guy Debord and Philippe Noiret

According to the ages of life, in fact

Bernard Noël and Jean-Louis trintignant

There, for the voice, not for the physique, it's tempting

And so many other obvious cases

From a fun game, to practice, and peacefully

So humanity execrets itself

Because for everything, comparing, competing, appropriating

Because in everything, rivaling, warring, contemptuous

Mass suicide and atomizing

Nuclear war, last announcement, parading

Bacteriological, chemical, always, repeating itself

NBC, constantly, threatening us

Even for the ants, not funny

Twenty million billion ants, however

2.5 million ants per inhabitant

Biomass greater than birds and mammals

Even for them, what to worry about

Not in myrmecology only

But for all the diversity of life!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )