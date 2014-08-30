NBC, guerre nucléaire, bactériologique, chimique ( réplique )
Guerre nucléaire, bactériologique, chimique
NBC, au tout, déjà largement utilisé
Locale, partielle, totale
Les mieux à même d'y survivre
D'y sous-vivre
Sont, seront, les pires réactionnaires
Ceux et celles qui prêchent le mal
Toutes les défenses du capital
Les pires crapules et horreurs pour y vivre
Et très vite, comme avant, tout repartirait
Pour un autre tour, en effet
Avec encore des dominantes et des dominants
Et même défigurés, mutilés, contaminés, de l'agonisé fulgurant
De la réalité de tout empire
Qui a été, est, sera, la sélection par le pire
Par et pour les pires
Mais, de toutes façons
Partout, de la sous-vie en sélection
Car
Des millions de gens peuvent sexer
Des millions de gens ne peuvent pas sexer
D'une façon l'autre, il faut payer
En ce domaine, tout est prostitué
Remplaçons millions par milliards
De nos vies sans vraie vie, jamais marre
Riches ou pauvres, tout n'y est que du fard
Car
Des millions de gens mangent à leur faim
Des millions de gens ne mangent pas à leur faim
Remplaçons millions par milliards
Il en va ainsi pour la soif
Il en va ainsi pour le logement
Vivre est comme un métier
Rien que pour cela, il devrait être rétribué
Il faut en être un diplômé
Donc, toute une fausse vie, instituée
Et sur d'autres planètes, nous pourrons toujours la chercher
Sous-vie pour tout le monde
Et si masquée par toutes nos facondes
Normalisée, banalisée, imitée, et surtout, partout, acceptée !
Tout si bien défendu
Fascistes libéraux, fascistes bruns, fascistes rouges
Et la vraie révolution toujours inconnue, car perdue
Du gauchisme faussement contestataire
De tout un un postmodernisme finement réactionnaire
Dont toute bourgeoisie s'en bouge
Et pendant
Que nous sommes tous et toutes
Et toutes catégories, dans la même soute
Des gens exportés
Des personnes importées
Du temps de l'Histoire
De l'Histoire du temps
Mais c'est quoi le temps ?
En ce qui concerne l'espèce humaine
Et aussi pour les espèces non-humaines
De toute une postulation
Nous nous postulons
Vous vous postulez
Postulions, postuliez
Pour tout, pour rien
Vous vous dégueulez
Nous nous dégueulons
Dégueulions, dégueuliez
Avec ou sans condition
Avec ou sans sommation
Avec ou sans modération
Quelquefois, des éclairs
De l'entraide kropotkinienne quoi qu'il advienne
Un peu de solidarité émeutière
9 mars 1883, manifestation des sans-travail
Feu ( 1830 - 1905 ) Louise Michel et son caravansérail
Apparition officielle du drapeau noir révolutionnaire !
Tout cela fut organisé
Par le syndicat des menuisiers
Louise prit un vieux jupon noir
Louise prit un manche à balai, et voilà l'histoire
Mais, certes, ici
Pas encore le temps de l'oniomanie
Certes
Toujours, de la saisonnalité excluante
Pour chaque époque de vie, différente
Du tout, manifeste ou subtil
Avec les oublis cathartiques, la toile qui nous défile
Et puis, bientôt
Dix milliards d'êtres humains, 10 puissance 10
Animaux non-humains
Et là, c'est pas rien
Cent millions de fois plus nombreux
10 puissance 18, que nous, eux
Avec aussi tous les micro-organismes
Mille milliards de fois plus nombreux
Dix puissance 30, que les animaux, eux
Avec forcément du à la louche
La réalité nous échappant
Et obligatoirement, d'instant en instant
Et aussi, personne ne s'y mouche
Comme à la pêche, de fausses touches
De la population, par la densité, s'en faire une idée
France, 105,9 personnes par kilomètre carré
Mongolie, 2,1 personnes au kilomètre carré
Singapour, 7876 personnes au kilomètre carré
Ce en 2019, et donc, cela a peut-être, mais très peu, changé
Pas comme la femme menstruée
De l'écrire, feu ( 1882 - 1941 ) James Joyce, fut le premier
Car, de ce temps, l'espérance de vie femme était limitée
Ainsi, les menstrues, l'on ne put les répertorier
Avec moins de célérité
Que pour les jumeaux physiques ou vocaux
Et cela n'est pas si idiot
Guy Debord et Philippe Noiret
Selon les âges de la vie, en effet
Bernard Noël et Jean-Louis trintignant
Là, pour la voix, pas pour le physique, c'est tentant
Et tant d'autres cas aussi évidents
D'un jeu amusant, à pratiquer, et paisiblement
Donc l'humanité s'exécrant
Car pour tout, comparant, compétitionnant, s'appropriant
Car en tout, rivalisant, guerroyant, méprisant
Suicide collectif et de l'atomisant
Guerre nucléaire, dernier faire-part, en paradant
Bactériologique, chimique, toujours, se répétant
NBC, sans cesse, nous menaçant
Même pour les fourmis, du pas marrant
Vingt millions de milliards de fourmis, cependant
2,5 millions de fourmis par habitante et habitant
Biomasse supérieure aux oiseaux et aux mammifères
Même pour elles, de quoi s'en faire
Pas en myrmécologie seulement
Mais pour toute la diversité du vivant !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète,,pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Nuclear, bacteriological, chemical warfare
NBC, at all, already widely used
Local, partial, total
Best able to survive
To live there
Are, will be, the worst reactionaries
Those who preach evil
All the defenses of capital
The worst scoundrels and horrors to live there
And very quickly, as before, everything would start again
For another round, indeed
With more dominants and dominants
And even disfigured, mutilated, contaminated, from the dazzling agony
Of the reality of any empire
Who was, is, will be, selection by the worst
By and for the worst
But anyway
Everywhere, from sub-life to selection
Because
Millions of people can sex
Millions of people can't sex
Either way, you have to pay
In this area, everything is prostituted
Let's replace millions by billions
Of our lives without real life, never fed up
Rich or poor, it's all just make-up
Because
Millions of people have enough to eat
Millions of people go hungry
Let's replace millions by billions
So it is with thirst
The same goes for accommodation.
Living is like a job
For that alone he should be rewarded
You have to be a graduate
So a whole false life, instituted
And on other planets we can always look for her
Sub life for everyone
And so masked by all our twaddle
Standardized, trivialized, imitated, and above all, everywhere, accepted!
Everything so well defended
Liberal Fascists, Brown Fascists, Red Fascists
And the real revolution still unknown, because lost
Falsely protesting leftism
Of a whole a finely reactionary postmodernism
Whose bourgeoisie doesn't care
And during
that we all are
And all categories, in the same hold
People exported
Imported people
From the time of history
From the history of time
But what is the time?
Regarding the human species
And also for non-human species
Of a whole postulation
We apply
You apply
Apply, apply
For everything, for nothing
You're pissed off
We're pissing off
Let's throw up, let's throw up
With or without conditions
With or without warning
With or without moderation
Sometimes lightning
Kropotkinian mutual aid no matter what
A little riotous solidarity
March 9, 1883, demonstration of the unemployed
Fire (1830 - 1905) Louise Michel and her caravanserai
Official appearance of the revolutionary black flag!
It was all organized
By the carpenters union
Louise took an old black petticoat
Louise picked up a broomstick, and that's the story
But, of course, here
Not yet the time for oniomania
Certainly
Always, excluding seasonality
For each period of life, different
At all, overt or subtle
With cathartic oversights, the web that passes us by
And then soon
Ten billion human beings, 10 to the power of 10
non-human animals
And there, it's not nothing
A hundred million times more
10 to the power of 18, that we, them
Also with all the micro-organisms
A thousand billion times more
Ten to the power of 30, that the animals, them
With necessarily a ladle
Reality escaping us
And necessarily, from moment to moment
And also, no one blows their nose there
Like fishing, false touches
From population, by density, get an idea
France, 105.9 people per square kilometer
Mongolia, 2.1 people per square kilometer
Singapore, 7876 people per square kilometer
This in 2019, and therefore, it may have changed, but very little
Not like the menstruating woman
To write it, the late ( 1882 - 1941 ) James Joyce, was the first
Because, from that time, the life expectancy of women was limited
Thus, the menses, we could not list them
With less speed
Whether for physical or vocal twins
And that's not so silly
Guy Debord and Philippe Noiret
According to the ages of life, in fact
Bernard Noël and Jean-Louis trintignant
There, for the voice, not for the physique, it's tempting
And so many other obvious cases
From a fun game, to practice, and peacefully
So humanity execrets itself
Because for everything, comparing, competing, appropriating
Because in everything, rivaling, warring, contemptuous
Mass suicide and atomizing
Nuclear war, last announcement, parading
Bacteriological, chemical, always, repeating itself
NBC, constantly, threatening us
Even for the ants, not funny
Twenty million billion ants, however
2.5 million ants per inhabitant
Biomass greater than birds and mammals
Even for them, what to worry about
Not in myrmecology only
But for all the diversity of life!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment