Paraphysique de factorerie en acédie

Je ne suis pas polymathe

De la connaissance, rusée ou enjouée

Nous mettant toujours en échec et mat

Avec encore de la théodicée

Poursuivant son orbite en sociodicée

De tous les je

En extemporaire

En extemporain

En ex-ceci

En ex-cela

De l'ex-vivant

De l'ex-mort

Pas besoin de liminaire

Dans la coalescence du c'est dans l'air

J'en suis aussi comme une pantomime

De toutes mes divagations antonymes

Moi le plus encore invisible qu'anonyme

Comme le contraire du fainéant

Grève, jamais ne faisant

Ou toujours faisant, justement

Car, rarement, ne travaillant

Le contraire du jaune, l'évoquant

Du cela t'apprendra à travailler, fainéant

Comme en 1903, à toute grève, ne participant

Ou de la Saint-Fainéant, du lundi, se récupérant

Fête célébrée jadis à Napoule

Le quartier de la pêche de Mandelieu

D'un temps l'autre, et oui, ma poule !

Quand peut se fourvoyer l'antithétique

Devenant du divertissement touristique

Tout le devenant de façon frénétique

De nous autres

Du fainéant fait néant

Du vaurien vaut rien

Du traînard du traîne art

Par-delà

La politique

Du savoir parler peuple

Par-delà

La politique

Du savoir parler riche

Par-delà

La politique

Du savoir parler pauvre

Par-delà

La politique

Du savoir parler ceci

Du savoir parler cela

Par-delà

La politique

Du savoir pouvoir

Du pouvoir savoir

L'économie politique

Se structurant et se réalisant

De et par, dominantes et dominants

Du texte de l'érudition et du savant

Du sous-texte, dominées et dominés, s'élaborant !

Tout devrait être, pourtant

Mais pour la plupart des gens

Connus ou inconnus, c'est langue d'outre-temps !

Vécu à cent pour cent

Tout n'étant que le souffle d'un instant

Et par exemple, sachant

Que l'univers observable

Comme un autre naissant

Dix mille étoiles par seconde

Et dans le très jadis

C'était cent mille étoiles par seconde

Mais c'est une évaluation en bouche

De l'estimation comme à la louche

Expansion de notre univers

Encore en accélération

Comme une sorte de sprinter

Il y a environ 6,5 milliards d'années

La trilogie, Lemaître, Hubble, Slipher

De cette inflation

L'astronome Slipher en fut l'oublié

Comme aussi, tous domaines, tant d'autres

De l'Histoire des idées

Tout étant une sorte de course

Il faut mettre des sous dans sa bourse

Car, être aimé et dominer

C'est être aimé

Ainsi, tout le monde veut dominer !

La course aux diplômes

La course aux records

Littérature, arts, science, le sport

Et le travail comme funeste sort

Gâcher les vies dans des efforts

La réussite dans la mort

Toujours la loi du plus fort

Mais au tout s'égalisant

De toutes sortes étant les règlements

De toutes les hiérarchies nous humiliant

Ainsi

70 kilos de plastique par an et par habitante et habitant

De la production, 4,8 millions de tonnes, en équivalent

Pour la France et de ses gens

Avec l'eau autre élément si important

Malgré la technologie et son néanmoins

Et surtout, du néant moins

Quand il faut deux litres d'eau de mer

Pour produire un litre d'eau potable de terre

Tout s'étant finalement édifié

Depuis un patriarcat sédentarisé institué

Sur et par la violence

Symbolique ou physique

En imposant et institutionnalisant toutes les démences

Les vainqueurs de toutes les guerres

Les vainqueurs de toutes les compétitions

Propriétaires du monde et de ses affaires

Impulsant, l'art, la science, la politique, l'économie

L'architecture, les langues, la littérature, l'imaginaire

Avec tout son désenchantement révélationnaire

Et toute une factorerie de l'acédie !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://hiway-glk.fr/ )

I am not a polymath

Knowledge, cunning or playful

Always checkmate us

With more theodicy

Continuing its orbit in sociodice

Of all the I

In temporary

In extemporary

In ex-this

In ex-that

of the ex-living

Of the ex-dead

No need for introductory

In the coalescence of it's in the air

I'm also like a pantomime

Of all my antonymous ramblings

Me more still invisible than anonymous

Like the opposite of lazy

Strike, never doing

Or always doing, precisely

Because, rarely, not working

The opposite of yellow, evoking it

From that will teach you to work, lazy

As in 1903, in any strike, not participating

Or Saint-Fainéant, Monday, recovering

Festival once celebrated in Napoule

The fishing district of Mandelieu

From one time to another, and yes, my hen!

When can the antithetical go astray

Becoming tourist entertainment

All becoming frantically

From us

From idleness to nothingness

Scoundrels worth nothing

Of the straggler of the trolling art

Beyond

Politics

Knowing how to speak people

Beyond

Politics

Of knowing how to speak rich

Beyond

Politics

Of knowing how to speak poor

Beyond

Politics

To know how to speak this

To know how to speak that

Beyond

Politics

knowledge power

Of the power to know

political economy

Structuring and realizing

From and by, dominant and dominant

From the text of erudition and scholar

Subtext, dominated and dominated, elaborating!

Everything should be, yet

But for most people

Known or unknown, it's a language from beyond time!

Lived one hundred percent

All being but the breath of a moment

And for example, knowing

that the observable universe

Like another newborn

Ten thousand stars per second

And in the very past

It was a hundred thousand stars per second

But it's an evaluation in the mouth

Estimation like a ladle

Expansion of our universe

Still accelerating

Like some kind of sprinter

About 6.5 billion years ago

The trilogy, Lemaître, Hubble, Slipher

Of this inflation

The astronomer Slipher was forgotten

As also, all areas, so many others

From the history of ideas

Everything being a kind of race

You have to put money in your purse

Because, to be loved and to dominate

is to be loved

So everyone wants to dominate!

The diploma race

The race for records

Literature, arts, science, sports

And the work as fatal fate

Wasting lives in efforts

Success in Death

Always the law of the strongest

But at all equalizing

Of all kinds being the regulations

Of all the hierarchies humiliating us

Thereby

70 kilos of plastic per year and per inhabitant

Of production, 4.8 million tonnes, in equivalent

For France and its people

With water another element so important

Despite the technology and its nevertheless

And above all, nothing less

When it takes two liters of seawater

To produce one liter of drinking water from land

Everything having finally been built

Since a settled patriarchy instituted

On and by violence

Symbolic or physical

By imposing and institutionalizing all forms of dementia

The winners of all wars

The winners of all competitions

Owners of the world and its affairs

Impulsive, art, science, politics, economics

Architecture, languages, literature, imagination

With all its revelational disenchantment

And a whole factory of acedia!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://hiway-glk.fr/ )