Paraphysique de factorerie en acédie
Je ne suis pas polymathe
De la connaissance, rusée ou enjouée
Nous mettant toujours en échec et mat
Avec encore de la théodicée
Poursuivant son orbite en sociodicée
De tous les je
En extemporaire
En extemporain
En ex-ceci
En ex-cela
De l'ex-vivant
De l'ex-mort
Pas besoin de liminaire
Dans la coalescence du c'est dans l'air
J'en suis aussi comme une pantomime
De toutes mes divagations antonymes
Moi le plus encore invisible qu'anonyme
Comme le contraire du fainéant
Grève, jamais ne faisant
Ou toujours faisant, justement
Car, rarement, ne travaillant
Le contraire du jaune, l'évoquant
Du cela t'apprendra à travailler, fainéant
Comme en 1903, à toute grève, ne participant
Ou de la Saint-Fainéant, du lundi, se récupérant
Fête célébrée jadis à Napoule
Le quartier de la pêche de Mandelieu
D'un temps l'autre, et oui, ma poule !
Quand peut se fourvoyer l'antithétique
Devenant du divertissement touristique
Tout le devenant de façon frénétique
De nous autres
Du fainéant fait néant
Du vaurien vaut rien
Du traînard du traîne art
Par-delà
La politique
Du savoir parler peuple
Par-delà
La politique
Du savoir parler riche
Par-delà
La politique
Du savoir parler pauvre
Par-delà
La politique
Du savoir parler ceci
Du savoir parler cela
Par-delà
La politique
Du savoir pouvoir
Du pouvoir savoir
L'économie politique
Se structurant et se réalisant
De et par, dominantes et dominants
Du texte de l'érudition et du savant
Du sous-texte, dominées et dominés, s'élaborant !
Tout devrait être, pourtant
Mais pour la plupart des gens
Connus ou inconnus, c'est langue d'outre-temps !
Vécu à cent pour cent
Tout n'étant que le souffle d'un instant
Et par exemple, sachant
Que l'univers observable
Comme un autre naissant
Dix mille étoiles par seconde
Et dans le très jadis
C'était cent mille étoiles par seconde
Mais c'est une évaluation en bouche
De l'estimation comme à la louche
Expansion de notre univers
Encore en accélération
Comme une sorte de sprinter
Il y a environ 6,5 milliards d'années
La trilogie, Lemaître, Hubble, Slipher
De cette inflation
L'astronome Slipher en fut l'oublié
Comme aussi, tous domaines, tant d'autres
De l'Histoire des idées
Tout étant une sorte de course
Il faut mettre des sous dans sa bourse
Car, être aimé et dominer
C'est être aimé
Ainsi, tout le monde veut dominer !
La course aux diplômes
La course aux records
Littérature, arts, science, le sport
Et le travail comme funeste sort
Gâcher les vies dans des efforts
La réussite dans la mort
Toujours la loi du plus fort
Mais au tout s'égalisant
De toutes sortes étant les règlements
De toutes les hiérarchies nous humiliant
Ainsi
70 kilos de plastique par an et par habitante et habitant
De la production, 4,8 millions de tonnes, en équivalent
Pour la France et de ses gens
Avec l'eau autre élément si important
Malgré la technologie et son néanmoins
Et surtout, du néant moins
Quand il faut deux litres d'eau de mer
Pour produire un litre d'eau potable de terre
Tout s'étant finalement édifié
Depuis un patriarcat sédentarisé institué
Sur et par la violence
Symbolique ou physique
En imposant et institutionnalisant toutes les démences
Les vainqueurs de toutes les guerres
Les vainqueurs de toutes les compétitions
Propriétaires du monde et de ses affaires
Impulsant, l'art, la science, la politique, l'économie
L'architecture, les langues, la littérature, l'imaginaire
Avec tout son désenchantement révélationnaire
Et toute une factorerie de l'acédie !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien
I am not a polymath
Knowledge, cunning or playful
Always checkmate us
With more theodicy
Continuing its orbit in sociodice
Of all the I
In temporary
In extemporary
In ex-this
In ex-that
of the ex-living
Of the ex-dead
No need for introductory
In the coalescence of it's in the air
I'm also like a pantomime
Of all my antonymous ramblings
Me more still invisible than anonymous
Like the opposite of lazy
Strike, never doing
Or always doing, precisely
Because, rarely, not working
The opposite of yellow, evoking it
From that will teach you to work, lazy
As in 1903, in any strike, not participating
Or Saint-Fainéant, Monday, recovering
Festival once celebrated in Napoule
The fishing district of Mandelieu
From one time to another, and yes, my hen!
When can the antithetical go astray
Becoming tourist entertainment
All becoming frantically
From us
From idleness to nothingness
Scoundrels worth nothing
Of the straggler of the trolling art
Beyond
Politics
Knowing how to speak people
Beyond
Politics
Of knowing how to speak rich
Beyond
Politics
Of knowing how to speak poor
Beyond
Politics
To know how to speak this
To know how to speak that
Beyond
Politics
knowledge power
Of the power to know
political economy
Structuring and realizing
From and by, dominant and dominant
From the text of erudition and scholar
Subtext, dominated and dominated, elaborating!
Everything should be, yet
But for most people
Known or unknown, it's a language from beyond time!
Lived one hundred percent
All being but the breath of a moment
And for example, knowing
that the observable universe
Like another newborn
Ten thousand stars per second
And in the very past
It was a hundred thousand stars per second
But it's an evaluation in the mouth
Estimation like a ladle
Expansion of our universe
Still accelerating
Like some kind of sprinter
About 6.5 billion years ago
The trilogy, Lemaître, Hubble, Slipher
Of this inflation
The astronomer Slipher was forgotten
As also, all areas, so many others
From the history of ideas
Everything being a kind of race
You have to put money in your purse
Because, to be loved and to dominate
is to be loved
So everyone wants to dominate!
The diploma race
The race for records
Literature, arts, science, sports
And the work as fatal fate
Wasting lives in efforts
Success in Death
Always the law of the strongest
But at all equalizing
Of all kinds being the regulations
Of all the hierarchies humiliating us
Thereby
70 kilos of plastic per year and per inhabitant
Of production, 4.8 million tonnes, in equivalent
For France and its people
With water another element so important
Despite the technology and its nevertheless
And above all, nothing less
When it takes two liters of seawater
To produce one liter of drinking water from land
Everything having finally been built
Since a settled patriarchy instituted
On and by violence
Symbolic or physical
By imposing and institutionalizing all forms of dementia
The winners of all wars
The winners of all competitions
Owners of the world and its affairs
Impulsive, art, science, politics, economics
Architecture, languages, literature, imagination
With all its revelational disenchantment
And a whole factory of acedia!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician
