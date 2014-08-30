Doomscrolling, tout informatif délétère
" J'ai refusé mon enfermement pénitentiaire dans ma propre cellule corporelle pour rester libre dans mon imaginaire "
Hélène Nicolas alias Babouillec ( autrice autiste, poétesse née à Aunay-sur-Odon en 1985 )
Culture du plagiat
Mais il améliora
Mais il réactualisa
Ainsi
Ce qui avait déjà été dit
Ce qui avait déjà été écrit
Ce qui avait déjà été fait
Ce qui avait déjà été pensé et théorisé
Et il, c'est toi, vous, nous, elles, ils, lui
Plagiat de la culture
Tout ce que nous pouvons écrire
A déjà été écrit
Est, sera, écrit
Tout ce que nous pouvons dire
A déjà été dit
Est, sera, dit
Tout ce que nous pouvons penser
A déjà été pensé
Est, sera, pensé
Idem pour le faire
Avec des mots
Dits, pensés, écrits
Et du faire aussi
Tout pouvant différer dans l'ordonnancement
Mais pas ou peu dans l'aboutissement
Et aussi trop souvent dans l'abrutissement
Parfois, tout se complétant
Parfois, tout s'appauvrissant
Et donc, l'améliorant ou l'appauvrissant
D'un pays et d'une langue l'autre
D'une époque mentale l'autre
De tous nos, du tac au tac
Souvent, à côté de la plaque
D'un monde complètement patraque
D'un monde devenu une tête à claques
Et comme personne, vraiment, ne connaît personne
Ainsi, personne, n'aime vraiment personne
Du jeu avec des cartes truquées, ô maldonne
Mais toute terreur
Mais toute horreur
Toujours nouvelle dans la peur
Aucun référent jamais ou toujours à l'heure
Kaboul, août 2021
Retour des fascistes religieux
Du retrait américain, loin du feu !
Environ 38 millions de gens
Dans ce pays de l''Afghanistan
Près de 24000 personnes, fuyant
L'irrésistible avancée programmée des talibans
Dans un aéroport, archi archi bondé, se pressant
Dans la pisse, la merde, la crasse, la mort
De la panique, de l'effroi, de l'émeute
Aucune aide internationale, aucune rameute
Cela ne fut pas comme pour l'Ukraine
De tout un peuple afghan en déveine
Puis, d'une corruption l'autre, en désertion
Avec encore plus de répression
Anciens dirigeants corrompus toujours sauvés
De la population toujours sacrifiée
De la tyrannie, de toutes les tyrannies
Sans aucune honte, ni culpabilité, c'est ainsi
Nazisme, fascisme, stalinisme, libéralisme
Castrisme, gauchisme, trotskisme, nationalisme
Et tutti quanti de tout ce capitalisme
Donc, pas comme pour les victimes d'inceste ou de viol
Car sans consentement, jamais, cela ne rigole
La honte, de plus, engendrant la culpabilité
La culpabilité, de plus, engendrant le silence
Et la boucle est bouclée
Et 80 pour cent des violences sexuelles sur des mineurs
Ont lieu dans la famille, du vrai leurre
Avec des amnésies traumatiques, à ne pas scotomiser
Non, rien ou si peu, est de l'ADN
Formule ADN sans gêne et pleine de haine
Car, la CULTURE des gènes
Car, les gènes de la CULTURE
De l'apprentissage codant
De l'apprentissage, au tout, STRUCTURANT !
Par les us et coutumes, des pays et des temps
Et si il y a un à deux millions d'acariens dans un lit
Ce sont des milliards d'êtres humains qui sont en folie
Car l'organisation présente de notre monde est pure folie
Rien n'y fabrique de l'instinct
Cela ne se peut et c'est très bien
Tout répondant à des stimuli
Internes et externes, et oui
En construisant des programmes
Du système nerveux
Tous les autres systèmes, en étant l'aveu
Avec des programmes
Idiots et aberrés, c'est mal parti
Aucune liberté d'action
Tout étant affaire de conditionnement, d'engrammation
Le savoir, permet d'en avoir l'utilisation
En détourner, un peu, le pot d'échappement
De toutes nos addictions habilement entretenues
Doomscrolling le plus en vue
Toute administration , le smartphone, l'obligeant
Impactant, encore plus, les pauvres gens
Quelques clics, surtout, de grandes claques
Quand partout, en tout, de l'ordinateur artilect, apocope mac
Avec chaque jour, 64 millions d'internautes
Se connectant sur pornhub, cela les botte
De l'effarante misère sexuelle
Quand tout y devient du virtuel
Et le sperme se mouchant masturbatoire
Agonie du sexage réel, de l'irréel, de l'illusoire
De même pour la cyprine, mais allez-y voir
Tout un utopisme du déchet
De tout détournement dont je suis, ricochet
Du déchet de l'utopisme
Des pays et des fuseaux horaires
Pour ceci, pour cela, ainsi, des heures particulières
Du tout, de tout, devenant autre, et qui ne disparaît
Prendre le temps de faire, est rarement fait
Pour le bien-faire, seul vrai effet
Et on l'a trop oublié
Faire aboutir son projet, c'est cela aussi, dominer
Sans que le projet d'autrui vienne vous embêter
Hélas, personne n'a le même projet, en finalité !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète,pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
"I refused my penitentiary confinement in my own body cell to remain free in my imagination"
Hélène Nicolas alias Babouillec (autistic author, poet born in Aunay-sur-Odon in 1985)
Culture of plagiarism
But he improved
But he updated
Thereby
What had already been said
What had already been written
What had already been done
What had already been thought and theorized
And he, it's you, you, us, them, they, him
Plagiarism of culture
all we can write
Has already been written
is, will be, written
all we can say
Has already been said
is, will be, said
All we can think of
Has already been thought
is, will be, thought
Same for doing
with words
said, thought, written
And to do too
Everything can differ in the scheduling
But not or little in the outcome
And also too often in the stupefaction
Sometimes everything complements each other
Sometimes everything gets poorer
And so, improving it or impoverishing it
From one country and one language to another
From one mental era to another
Of all our, tit for tat
Often, next to the plate
Of a world completely woozy
Of a world that has become a slap in the face
And since nobody, really, knows nobody
So nobody, really love nobody
Gambling with fake cards, oh misdeal
But all terror
But all horror
Always new in fear
No referrer ever or always on time
Kabul, August 2021
Return of the religious fascists
American withdrawal, far from the fire!
About 38 million people
In this land of Afghanistan
Nearly 24,000 people, fleeing
The irresistible programmed advance of the Taliban
In an airport, super crowded, hurrying
In piss, shit, filth, death
Panic, fright, riot
No international aid, no rounding up
It was not like Ukraine
Of a whole Afghan people in bad luck
Then, from one corruption to another, in desertion
With even more repression
Old Corrupt Rulers Still Saved
Of the population always sacrificed
Of tyranny, of all tyrannies
Without any shame or guilt, that's how it is
Nazism, Fascism, Stalinism, Liberalism
Castroism, leftism, Trotskyism, nationalism
And tutti quanti of all this capitalism
So not like incest or rape victims
Because without consent, never, it's no joke
Shame, moreover, engendering guilt
Guilt, moreover, engendering silence
and the circle is complete
And 80 percent of sexual violence against minors
Take place in the family, real lure
With traumatic amnesias, not to be scotomized
No nothing or so little is DNA
DNA formula without discomfort and full of hate
Because, the CULTURE of genes
Because, the genes of CULTURE
coding learning
From learning, to everything, STRUCTURING!
By the habits and customs of countries and times
What if there are one to two million dust mites in a bed
It's billions of human beings who are mad
Because the present organization of our world is pure madness
Nothing manufactures instinct
It can't be and that's fine.
Everything responding to stimuli
Internal and external, and yes
By building programs
Of the nervous system
All other systems, being the confession
With programs
Idiots and aberrated, it's a bad start
No freedom of action
It's all about conditioning, engramming
Knowing it allows you to use it
Divert, a little, the exhaust pipe
Of all our cleverly maintained addictions
Most prominent doomscrolling
Any administration, the smartphone, obliging it
Impacting, even more, the poor people
A few clicks, above all, big slaps
When everywhere, in everything, computer artilect, apocope mac
With every day, 64 million Internet users
Logging onto pornhub, it kicks 'em
Of frightening sexual misery
When everything becomes virtual
And the sperm blowing his nose
Agony of real, unreal, illusory sexing
Same for love juice, but check it out
A whole waste utopianism
Of any diversion I am, ricochet
From the waste of utopianism
Countries and time zones
For this, for that, thus, particular hours
At all, at all, becoming other, and which does not disappear
Take the time to do, is rarely done
For the good, only real effect
And we forgot it too much
Bringing your project to fruition is also dominating
Without the project of others coming to bother you
Alas, no one has the same project, in the end!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
