Doomscrolling, tout informatif délétère

" J'ai refusé mon enfermement pénitentiaire dans ma propre cellule corporelle pour rester libre dans mon imaginaire "

Hélène Nicolas alias Babouillec ( autrice autiste, poétesse née à Aunay-sur-Odon en 1985 )

Culture du plagiat

Mais il améliora

Mais il réactualisa

Ainsi

Ce qui avait déjà été dit

Ce qui avait déjà été écrit

Ce qui avait déjà été fait

Ce qui avait déjà été pensé et théorisé

Et il, c'est toi, vous, nous, elles, ils, lui

Plagiat de la culture

Tout ce que nous pouvons écrire

A déjà été écrit

Est, sera, écrit

Tout ce que nous pouvons dire

A déjà été dit

Est, sera, dit

Tout ce que nous pouvons penser

A déjà été pensé

Est, sera, pensé

Idem pour le faire

Avec des mots

Dits, pensés, écrits

Et du faire aussi

Tout pouvant différer dans l'ordonnancement

Mais pas ou peu dans l'aboutissement

Et aussi trop souvent dans l'abrutissement

Parfois, tout se complétant

Parfois, tout s'appauvrissant

Et donc, l'améliorant ou l'appauvrissant

D'un pays et d'une langue l'autre

D'une époque mentale l'autre

De tous nos, du tac au tac

Souvent, à côté de la plaque

D'un monde complètement patraque

D'un monde devenu une tête à claques

Et comme personne, vraiment, ne connaît personne

Ainsi, personne, n'aime vraiment personne

Du jeu avec des cartes truquées, ô maldonne

Mais toute terreur

Mais toute horreur

Toujours nouvelle dans la peur

Aucun référent jamais ou toujours à l'heure

Kaboul, août 2021

Retour des fascistes religieux

Du retrait américain, loin du feu !

Environ 38 millions de gens

Dans ce pays de l''Afghanistan

Près de 24000 personnes, fuyant

L'irrésistible avancée programmée des talibans

Dans un aéroport, archi archi bondé, se pressant

Dans la pisse, la merde, la crasse, la mort

De la panique, de l'effroi, de l'émeute

Aucune aide internationale, aucune rameute

Cela ne fut pas comme pour l'Ukraine

De tout un peuple afghan en déveine

Puis, d'une corruption l'autre, en désertion

Avec encore plus de répression

Anciens dirigeants corrompus toujours sauvés

De la population toujours sacrifiée

De la tyrannie, de toutes les tyrannies

Sans aucune honte, ni culpabilité, c'est ainsi

Nazisme, fascisme, stalinisme, libéralisme

Castrisme, gauchisme, trotskisme, nationalisme

Et tutti quanti de tout ce capitalisme

Donc, pas comme pour les victimes d'inceste ou de viol

Car sans consentement, jamais, cela ne rigole

La honte, de plus, engendrant la culpabilité

La culpabilité, de plus, engendrant le silence

Et la boucle est bouclée

Et 80 pour cent des violences sexuelles sur des mineurs

Ont lieu dans la famille, du vrai leurre

Avec des amnésies traumatiques, à ne pas scotomiser

Non, rien ou si peu, est de l'ADN

Formule ADN sans gêne et pleine de haine

Car, la CULTURE des gènes

Car, les gènes de la CULTURE

De l'apprentissage codant

De l'apprentissage, au tout, STRUCTURANT !

Par les us et coutumes, des pays et des temps

Et si il y a un à deux millions d'acariens dans un lit

Ce sont des milliards d'êtres humains qui sont en folie

Car l'organisation présente de notre monde est pure folie

Rien n'y fabrique de l'instinct

Cela ne se peut et c'est très bien

Tout répondant à des stimuli

Internes et externes, et oui

En construisant des programmes

Du système nerveux

Tous les autres systèmes, en étant l'aveu

Avec des programmes

Idiots et aberrés, c'est mal parti

Aucune liberté d'action

Tout étant affaire de conditionnement, d'engrammation

Le savoir, permet d'en avoir l'utilisation

En détourner, un peu, le pot d'échappement

De toutes nos addictions habilement entretenues

Doomscrolling le plus en vue

Toute administration , le smartphone, l'obligeant

Impactant, encore plus, les pauvres gens

Quelques clics, surtout, de grandes claques

Quand partout, en tout, de l'ordinateur artilect, apocope mac

Avec chaque jour, 64 millions d'internautes

Se connectant sur pornhub, cela les botte

De l'effarante misère sexuelle

Quand tout y devient du virtuel

Et le sperme se mouchant masturbatoire

Agonie du sexage réel, de l'irréel, de l'illusoire

De même pour la cyprine, mais allez-y voir

Tout un utopisme du déchet

De tout détournement dont je suis, ricochet

Du déchet de l'utopisme

Des pays et des fuseaux horaires

Pour ceci, pour cela, ainsi, des heures particulières

Du tout, de tout, devenant autre, et qui ne disparaît

Prendre le temps de faire, est rarement fait

Pour le bien-faire, seul vrai effet

Et on l'a trop oublié

Faire aboutir son projet, c'est cela aussi, dominer

Sans que le projet d'autrui vienne vous embêter

Hélas, personne n'a le même projet, en finalité !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète,pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"I refused my penitentiary confinement in my own body cell to remain free in my imagination"

Hélène Nicolas alias Babouillec (autistic author, poet born in Aunay-sur-Odon in 1985)

Culture of plagiarism

But he improved

But he updated

Thereby

What had already been said

What had already been written

What had already been done

What had already been thought and theorized

And he, it's you, you, us, them, they, him

Plagiarism of culture

all we can write

Has already been written

is, will be, written

all we can say

Has already been said

is, will be, said

All we can think of

Has already been thought

is, will be, thought

Same for doing

with words

said, thought, written

And to do too

Everything can differ in the scheduling

But not or little in the outcome

And also too often in the stupefaction

Sometimes everything complements each other

Sometimes everything gets poorer

And so, improving it or impoverishing it

From one country and one language to another

From one mental era to another

Of all our, tit for tat

Often, next to the plate

Of a world completely woozy

Of a world that has become a slap in the face

And since nobody, really, knows nobody

So nobody, really love nobody

Gambling with fake cards, oh misdeal

But all terror

But all horror

Always new in fear

No referrer ever or always on time

Kabul, August 2021

Return of the religious fascists

American withdrawal, far from the fire!

About 38 million people

In this land of Afghanistan

Nearly 24,000 people, fleeing

The irresistible programmed advance of the Taliban

In an airport, super crowded, hurrying

In piss, shit, filth, death

Panic, fright, riot

No international aid, no rounding up

It was not like Ukraine

Of a whole Afghan people in bad luck

Then, from one corruption to another, in desertion

With even more repression

Old Corrupt Rulers Still Saved

Of the population always sacrificed

Of tyranny, of all tyrannies

Without any shame or guilt, that's how it is

Nazism, Fascism, Stalinism, Liberalism

Castroism, leftism, Trotskyism, nationalism

And tutti quanti of all this capitalism

So not like incest or rape victims

Because without consent, never, it's no joke

Shame, moreover, engendering guilt

Guilt, moreover, engendering silence

and the circle is complete

And 80 percent of sexual violence against minors

Take place in the family, real lure

With traumatic amnesias, not to be scotomized

No nothing or so little is DNA

DNA formula without discomfort and full of hate

Because, the CULTURE of genes

Because, the genes of CULTURE

coding learning

From learning, to everything, STRUCTURING!

By the habits and customs of countries and times

What if there are one to two million dust mites in a bed

It's billions of human beings who are mad

Because the present organization of our world is pure madness

Nothing manufactures instinct

It can't be and that's fine.

Everything responding to stimuli

Internal and external, and yes

By building programs

Of the nervous system

All other systems, being the confession

With programs

Idiots and aberrated, it's a bad start

No freedom of action

It's all about conditioning, engramming

Knowing it allows you to use it

Divert, a little, the exhaust pipe

Of all our cleverly maintained addictions

Most prominent doomscrolling

Any administration, the smartphone, obliging it

Impacting, even more, the poor people

A few clicks, above all, big slaps

When everywhere, in everything, computer artilect, apocope mac

With every day, 64 million Internet users

Logging onto pornhub, it kicks 'em

Of frightening sexual misery

When everything becomes virtual

And the sperm blowing his nose

Agony of real, unreal, illusory sexing

Same for love juice, but check it out

A whole waste utopianism

Of any diversion I am, ricochet

From the waste of utopianism

Countries and time zones

For this, for that, thus, particular hours

At all, at all, becoming other, and which does not disappear

Take the time to do, is rarely done

For the good, only real effect

And we forgot it too much

Bringing your project to fruition is also dominating

Without the project of others coming to bother you

Alas, no one has the same project, in the end!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )