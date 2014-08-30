Onirologie
C'était un rêve
Toutes les femmes me donnaient le sein
Et je buvais, le lait qui en sortait
C'était un rêve
Plus personne ne faisait rien
C'était un rêve
Il n'y avait plus aucune politique
Il n'y avait plus aucun fanatique
C'était un rêve
Il n'y avait plus le moindre argent
Il n'y avait plus le moindre truand
C'était un rêve
Il n'y avait plus de musée
Plus de cinéma, plus rien de figé
C'était un rêve
Tout le monde se parlait
Tout le monde s'écoutait
Plus personne ne se taisait
C'était un rêve
Toutes les femmes me donnaient le sein
Et je buvais, le lait qui en sortait
C'était un rêve
En rien, plus aucun militant, c'était l'anarchie
Le temps des idéologies, c'était fini
C'était un rêve
Il n'y avait plus de prison
Il n'y avait plus de religion
C'était un rêve
Tout le monde avait confiance
Tout était dans la même conscience
Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
It was a dream
All the women breastfed me
And I drank, the milk that came out
It was a dream
No one was doing anything
It was a dream
There were no more politics
There were no more fanatics
It was a dream
There was no more money
There was no longer any crook
It was a dream
There was no more museum
No more cinema, nothing frozen
It was a dream
Everyone was talking to each other
Everyone was listening
no one was silent anymore
It was a dream
All the women breastfed me
And I drank, the milk that came out
It was a dream
In nothing, no more activists, it was anarchy
The time of ideologies was over
It was a dream
There was no more prison
There was no more religion
It was a dream
Everyone trusted
Everything was in the same consciousness
Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
