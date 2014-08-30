Onirologie

C'était un rêve

Toutes les femmes me donnaient le sein

Et je buvais, le lait qui en sortait

C'était un rêve

Plus personne ne faisait rien

C'était un rêve

Il n'y avait plus aucune politique

Il n'y avait plus aucun fanatique

C'était un rêve

Il n'y avait plus le moindre argent

Il n'y avait plus le moindre truand

C'était un rêve

Il n'y avait plus de musée

Plus de cinéma, plus rien de figé

C'était un rêve

Tout le monde se parlait

Tout le monde s'écoutait

Plus personne ne se taisait

C'était un rêve

Toutes les femmes me donnaient le sein

Et je buvais, le lait qui en sortait

C'était un rêve

En rien, plus aucun militant, c'était l'anarchie

Le temps des idéologies, c'était fini

C'était un rêve

Il n'y avait plus de prison

Il n'y avait plus de religion

C'était un rêve

Tout le monde avait confiance

Tout était dans la même conscience

Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

It was a dream

All the women breastfed me

And I drank, the milk that came out

It was a dream

No one was doing anything

It was a dream

There were no more politics

There were no more fanatics

It was a dream

There was no more money

There was no longer any crook

It was a dream

There was no more museum

No more cinema, nothing frozen

It was a dream

Everyone was talking to each other

Everyone was listening

no one was silent anymore

It was a dream

All the women breastfed me

And I drank, the milk that came out

It was a dream

In nothing, no more activists, it was anarchy

The time of ideologies was over

It was a dream

There was no more prison

There was no more religion

It was a dream

Everyone trusted

Everything was in the same consciousness

Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )