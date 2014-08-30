( Si vous devez retenir une seule formule de Proudhon, déclare Reclus aux Casserons, que ce soit celle-ci : " L'anarchisme, c'est la société organisée, vivante, le plus haut degré de liberté et d'ordre auquel l'humanité puisse parvenir. " )

L'atonie de l'accoutumance

L'accoutumance à l'atonie

Violence télévisée

Violence spectacularisée

Habituation à l'horrible

Quand plus rien ne paraît terrible

Et tout ou presque participe de et à l'inhumanité

Tout se construisant de et par l'inhumanité

Et pour feu ( 1914 - 1995) le savant Henri Laborit

Lui qui l'a si bien dit ou écrit

Et donc pour le paraphraser

Tout acte humain

Pour qu'il soit vraiment humain

Doit être valable pour l'espèce humaine entière

Et pas seulement pour soi, son sous-groupe, son groupe

Sinon, c'est encore un acte inhumain

Que je mets, moi, dans le conglomérat réactionnaire

Du réductionnisme de toute troupe

Ce qui peut expliciter

Toute guerre inhérente au fragmenté

De toutes les traditions et de toutes les situations

Mais entre elles, aucune union

Rien n'étant relié dans les corporations

Différentes dominations dans la désunion

Ceci, et c'est tant de millions de gens

Cela, et c'est tant de millions de gens

Chaque portion ou fragment du monde, c'est des millions !

Le compartiment des protestants

Le compartiment des savants

Le compartiment des ignorants

Le compartiment des musulmans

Le compartiment des maladies physiques

Le compartiment des catholiques

Le compartiment des agnostiques

Le compartiment des maladies mentales

Le compartiment des gens mariés

Le compartiment des gens divorcés ou séparés

Le compartiment des athées

Le train et ses wagons de toutes les tragédies

Des injustices, des accidents, des suicides, des cela et ceci

Des guerres et inégalités, tout ce qui nie la vie

Du coutumier de la vie

Chacune et chacun y a sa place numérotée

De ceci ou de cela, du déterminé, de l'automatisé

L'incommensurabilité

De la commensurabilité

La commensurabilité

De l'incommensurabilité

Ce à des échelles bien différentes

De ce qui a été, est, sera

De ce que l'on peut comprendre

De ce que l'on ne peut pas comprendre

Vivre ou ne pas vivre

Attendre ou ne pas attendre

Du vivant, toute structure

Voulant maintenir sa structure

Du vivant et de sa sculpture

De l'individualité, de la société

Des groupes et du tout multiplié

Tout un impôt de sueur

Dont l'on ignore toutes les heures !

La chicotte et son peccamineux

Gâchant les jeunes, les vieilles et les vieux

Car, tout aurait pu être, différent, merveilleux

De la fausse éthique qui nous tricote

De la fausse morale qui nous bécote

Tempo sans décote

Du tempo et de son époque

Du tempo et de sa défroque

Tempo de l'interprétation

L'interprétation du tempo

Du compositeur musicien

Forcément trahi

Forcément embelli

Par les siens

Comme des familles, je sais rien

Comme des familles, je sais tout

Rien sur tout

Tout sur rien

Usine monde, monde usine

Et pour la symbolique du pointage, tout y cousine

Le pointage de toutes les routines

Quand cela devient de la combine

Et les premières pointeuses en usine

1885, USA, du contrôle qui turbine

Présentement, l'exploitation qui devine est plus fine

De la sélection par le pire qui élimine !

Ainsi, plus un métier est dur à exercer

Et moins il est rétribué

Comme pour les femmes et hommes de ménage

Du sous-payé, de l'exploité, du méprisé, du carnage

Si, de la pauvreté révoltée comme en rage

En nouvelle méthode

Se lassant de la custode !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien

(If you have to remember a single formula from Proudhon, declares Reclus to Casserons, let it be this one: "Anarchism is an organized, living society, the highest degree of freedom and order to which humanity can achieve.")

Didier Jung (The anarchists of the island of Ré. Reclus, Barbotin, Perrier et Cie)

Libertarian editions. The Living Growth.

The atony of habituation

The habituation to atony

TV violence

Spectacularized violence

Getting used to the horrible

When nothing seems terrible anymore

And almost everything participates in and inhumanity

Everything built from and by inhumanity

And for the late (1914 - 1995) the scientist Henri Laborit

He who said or wrote it so well

And so to paraphrase it

Any human act

To be truly human

Must be valid for the entire human species

And not just for yourself, your sub-group, your group

Otherwise, it's still an inhumane act.

That I put, me, in the reactionary conglomerate

Of the reductionism of any troop

which can explain

Any war inherent in the fragmented

Of all traditions and all situations

But between them, no union

Nothing being connected in corporations

Different dominations in disunity

This, and that's so many millions of people

That, and that's so many millions of people

Each portion or fragment of the world is millions!

The Protestant compartment

The compartment of scholars

The compartment of the ignorant

The compartment of Muslims

The Physical Illness Compartment

The compartment of the Catholics

The compartment of the agnostics

The Mental Illness Compartment

The Married People's Compartment

Divorced or Separated People's Compartment

The compartment of atheists

The train and its wagons of all tragedies

Injustices, accidents, suicides, this and this

Of wars and inequalities, everything that denies life

From the customary of life

Each and everyone has their numbered place

Of this or of that, of the determined, of the automated

Incommensurability

Commensurability

Commensurability

of immeasurability

This on very different scales

Of what was, is, will be

From what we can understand

Of what we cannot understand

To live or not to live

To wait or not to wait

Of the living, any structure

Wanting to maintain its structure

Life and its sculpture

Of individuality, of society

Groups and at all multiplied

A whole sweat tax

Which we ignore every hour!

The chicotte and its peccamineux

Wasting the young, the old and the old

Because everything could have been, different, wonderful

Of the false ethics that knits us

Of the false morality that smooches us

Tempo without discount

Of the tempo and of its era

Of the tempo and its cast-off

Interpretation Tempo

The interpretation of the tempo

From the composer musician

Necessarily betrayed

Necessarily embellished

By his own

Like families, I don't know anything

Like families, I know everything

Nothing on everything

all about nothing

Factory world, factory world

And for the symbolism of the score, everything there cousin

The score of all routines

When it gets tricky

And the first clocks in the factory

1885, USA, control which turbine

Currently, the exploitation that guesses is finer

Selection by the worst that eliminates!

Thus, the harder a job is to exercise

And the less he is paid

As for housekeepers

Underpaid, exploited, despised, carnage

Yes, poverty revolted as in rage

In new method

Getting tired of the pyx!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician