( Si vous devez retenir une seule formule de Proudhon, déclare Reclus aux Casserons, que ce soit celle-ci : " L'anarchisme, c'est la société organisée, vivante, le plus haut degré de liberté et d'ordre auquel l'humanité puisse parvenir. " )
Didier Jung ( Les anarchistes de l'île de Ré. Reclus, Barbotin, Perrier et Cie )
Les éditions libertaires. Le Croît vif .
L'atonie de l'accoutumance
L'accoutumance à l'atonie
Violence télévisée
Violence spectacularisée
Habituation à l'horrible
Quand plus rien ne paraît terrible
Et tout ou presque participe de et à l'inhumanité
Tout se construisant de et par l'inhumanité
Et pour feu ( 1914 - 1995) le savant Henri Laborit
Lui qui l'a si bien dit ou écrit
Et donc pour le paraphraser
Tout acte humain
Pour qu'il soit vraiment humain
Doit être valable pour l'espèce humaine entière
Et pas seulement pour soi, son sous-groupe, son groupe
Sinon, c'est encore un acte inhumain
Que je mets, moi, dans le conglomérat réactionnaire
Du réductionnisme de toute troupe
Ce qui peut expliciter
Toute guerre inhérente au fragmenté
De toutes les traditions et de toutes les situations
Mais entre elles, aucune union
Rien n'étant relié dans les corporations
Différentes dominations dans la désunion
Ceci, et c'est tant de millions de gens
Cela, et c'est tant de millions de gens
Chaque portion ou fragment du monde, c'est des millions !
Le compartiment des protestants
Le compartiment des savants
Le compartiment des ignorants
Le compartiment des musulmans
Le compartiment des maladies physiques
Le compartiment des catholiques
Le compartiment des agnostiques
Le compartiment des maladies mentales
Le compartiment des gens mariés
Le compartiment des gens divorcés ou séparés
Le compartiment des athées
Le train et ses wagons de toutes les tragédies
Des injustices, des accidents, des suicides, des cela et ceci
Des guerres et inégalités, tout ce qui nie la vie
Du coutumier de la vie
Chacune et chacun y a sa place numérotée
De ceci ou de cela, du déterminé, de l'automatisé
L'incommensurabilité
De la commensurabilité
La commensurabilité
De l'incommensurabilité
Ce à des échelles bien différentes
De ce qui a été, est, sera
De ce que l'on peut comprendre
De ce que l'on ne peut pas comprendre
Vivre ou ne pas vivre
Attendre ou ne pas attendre
Du vivant, toute structure
Voulant maintenir sa structure
Du vivant et de sa sculpture
De l'individualité, de la société
Des groupes et du tout multiplié
Tout un impôt de sueur
Dont l'on ignore toutes les heures !
La chicotte et son peccamineux
Gâchant les jeunes, les vieilles et les vieux
Car, tout aurait pu être, différent, merveilleux
De la fausse éthique qui nous tricote
De la fausse morale qui nous bécote
Tempo sans décote
Du tempo et de son époque
Du tempo et de sa défroque
Tempo de l'interprétation
L'interprétation du tempo
Du compositeur musicien
Forcément trahi
Forcément embelli
Par les siens
Comme des familles, je sais rien
Comme des familles, je sais tout
Rien sur tout
Tout sur rien
Usine monde, monde usine
Et pour la symbolique du pointage, tout y cousine
Le pointage de toutes les routines
Quand cela devient de la combine
Et les premières pointeuses en usine
1885, USA, du contrôle qui turbine
Présentement, l'exploitation qui devine est plus fine
De la sélection par le pire qui élimine !
Ainsi, plus un métier est dur à exercer
Et moins il est rétribué
Comme pour les femmes et hommes de ménage
Du sous-payé, de l'exploité, du méprisé, du carnage
Si, de la pauvreté révoltée comme en rage
En nouvelle méthode
Se lassant de la custode !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
(If you have to remember a single formula from Proudhon, declares Reclus to Casserons, let it be this one: "Anarchism is an organized, living society, the highest degree of freedom and order to which humanity can achieve.")
Didier Jung (The anarchists of the island of Ré. Reclus, Barbotin, Perrier et Cie)
Libertarian editions. The Living Growth.
The atony of habituation
The habituation to atony
TV violence
Spectacularized violence
Getting used to the horrible
When nothing seems terrible anymore
And almost everything participates in and inhumanity
Everything built from and by inhumanity
And for the late (1914 - 1995) the scientist Henri Laborit
He who said or wrote it so well
And so to paraphrase it
Any human act
To be truly human
Must be valid for the entire human species
And not just for yourself, your sub-group, your group
Otherwise, it's still an inhumane act.
That I put, me, in the reactionary conglomerate
Of the reductionism of any troop
which can explain
Any war inherent in the fragmented
Of all traditions and all situations
But between them, no union
Nothing being connected in corporations
Different dominations in disunity
This, and that's so many millions of people
That, and that's so many millions of people
Each portion or fragment of the world is millions!
The Protestant compartment
The compartment of scholars
The compartment of the ignorant
The compartment of Muslims
The Physical Illness Compartment
The compartment of the Catholics
The compartment of the agnostics
The Mental Illness Compartment
The Married People's Compartment
Divorced or Separated People's Compartment
The compartment of atheists
The train and its wagons of all tragedies
Injustices, accidents, suicides, this and this
Of wars and inequalities, everything that denies life
From the customary of life
Each and everyone has their numbered place
Of this or of that, of the determined, of the automated
Incommensurability
Commensurability
Commensurability
of immeasurability
This on very different scales
Of what was, is, will be
From what we can understand
Of what we cannot understand
To live or not to live
To wait or not to wait
Of the living, any structure
Wanting to maintain its structure
Life and its sculpture
Of individuality, of society
Groups and at all multiplied
A whole sweat tax
Which we ignore every hour!
The chicotte and its peccamineux
Wasting the young, the old and the old
Because everything could have been, different, wonderful
Of the false ethics that knits us
Of the false morality that smooches us
Tempo without discount
Of the tempo and of its era
Of the tempo and its cast-off
Interpretation Tempo
The interpretation of the tempo
From the composer musician
Necessarily betrayed
Necessarily embellished
By his own
Like families, I don't know anything
Like families, I know everything
Nothing on everything
all about nothing
Factory world, factory world
And for the symbolism of the score, everything there cousin
The score of all routines
When it gets tricky
And the first clocks in the factory
1885, USA, control which turbine
Currently, the exploitation that guesses is finer
Selection by the worst that eliminates!
Thus, the harder a job is to exercise
And the less he is paid
As for housekeepers
Underpaid, exploited, despised, carnage
Yes, poverty revolted as in rage
In new method
Getting tired of the pyx!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
