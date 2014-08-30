Morlocks et coquillards

Types de traductions

They come from the future

They come from the past

The hard-eyed morlocks

The shellfish of venality

It's the panic of poverty

Sometimes in organized gangs

They can rape or kill

Often under the influence of alcohol

Crawl of violence taking off

Their hopes are low

On their soles, a real glue

The exacerbation of concupiscence

Quarreled are all their senses

Like the luxurious rich

To the pleasures so vain

Morlocks and shellfish

that can be recycled

For the law, to reign

When the water of history is troubled

And where for a few pennies

And to targeted people, they will twist the blow!

They don't really have a political edge

It's survival, the money buoy

Who gives them to drink

Who makes them believe everything

Who gives them money

Become their sergeant

But, all social strata

Are affected, it's economic war, capital

Wealth from poverty

poverty of wealth

Morlocks and shellfish

The eyes are dull

Morale is low

Everywhere, we fight!

And the world

Morlockizes

And the world

shellfish

where everything is absolutely violent

Where everything is absolutely aberrant

Everywhere, shellfish and morlocks

Movement ready for anything, for the slightest charm

Subject where the individual is not very talkative

Even after dessert

However, everything is obsessed, by the money, by the ass

Tripalium and prostibulum

Already in the fifteenth century

The Ecclesiastical Libidinous

Who couldn't take it anymore, the cudgel

Visiting brothels

Twenty percent, went to the beauties

Bring out the sexual energy

For a little less emotional plague

Jealousy

It's the emotional plague

Frustration

It's the emotional plague

Violence

It's the emotional plague

Of all the accumulated repressions

A bomb ready to explode

Sublimated sexual energy

Human relationships

are morlocks

Human relationships

Are shellfish

And everybody snitch

He's the first to shoot

No need to know how to read

It's the first to strike

To smack you

Everything is symbolic

In this world, totally schizophrenic

always do something

always be something

Always strike a pose

Without ever the slightest pause

We are at war

We throw stones at each other

The world is morlock

The world is shellfish

The world unlocks

The world is funky

Anxiety with reason

Is not anxiety

Anxiety for no reason

Is anxiety

worry with good reason

Ain't worry

Worry for no reason

Is worry

And everything is like that

But we say, c'est la vie, and voila!

Sports activity does not make you lose weight

Except athletic walking, without fail

Soon the synthetic man

Absolute memory, absolute pitch, robotics

Born ready, eternally twenty years

Dangerous, unpredictable, emotionally

Soon the synthetic woman

computer love

computer friendship

Everything will come out of the factories

Like serial cars

Like a shitty ass

And all of them, the same mine!

Here, there, in China

The market will be invaded

To all the purses, cuddly kisses

For this infinite misery!

Already, humans look like machines

Already, machines look like humans

But there is CCTV

By Newspeak, renamed CCTV

The madness of security, and its malfeasance

Which everywhere rages and punishes, with its decoration!

What Makes Our Lives So Fragmented?

The human being is neither bad nor good

But he's owned, by society, and his organization

And all its misrepresentations

As the specialist

Who knows well, only his list

And who forgot all the rest

In the holed pockets of his jacket

Our global vision

Is still very very limited

She's only fake

It's supermarket, it's commercial!

The reckless traveler

It's a psychological revolution

And not technical

As in the famous novel

Fire (1911-1985) René Barjavel

From (1943) "The Reckless Traveller"

Who in the imagination, makes sparks

The psychological revolution

Is without a vehicle, without a device

Without any technological prosthesis

To move, through all eras

Live all the possible, without any fake

Shellfish and morlocks

Are not always poor

Sometimes they are in the shadows

Childhood is a social invention

Adolescence is a social construct

Old age is social security

The creation of economic compartments

Political functioning is a clinic

life is risky driving

Morlocks and shellfish

Of impoverishment

Morlocks and shellfish

Nice clothes of corruption

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )