Morlocks et coquillards
Ils viennent du futur
Ils viennent du passé
Les morlocks au regard dur
Les coquillards de la vénalité
C'est la panique de la pauvreté
Parfois en bandes organisées
Ils peuvent violer ou tuer
Souvent sous l'emprise de l'alcool
Rampement de violence qui décolle
Leurs espérances sont molles
A leurs semelles, une véritable colle
L'exacerbation de la concupiscence
Querellés sont tous leurs sens
Comme le riche luxurieux
Aux plaisirs si vaniteux
Morlocks et coquillards
Que l'on peut recycler
Pour la loi, faire régner
Quand l'eau de l'histoire est troublée
Et où pour quelques sous
Et à des gens ciblés, ils vont tordre le coup !
Ils n'ont pas vraiment de bord politique
C'est la survie, la bouée du fric
Qui leur donne à boire
Qui leur fait tout croire
Qui leur donne de l'argent
Devient leur sergent
Mais, toutes les couches sociales
Sont touchées, c'est la guerre économique, le capital
Richesse de la pauvreté
Pauvreté de la richesse
Morlocks et coquillards
Les yeux sont sans éclat
Le moral est à plat
Partout, l'on se bat !
Et le monde
Se morlockise
Et le monde
Se coquillardise
Où tout est absolument violent
Où tout est absolument aberrant
Partout, des coquillards et des morlocks
Mouvance prête à tout, pour la moindre breloque
Sujet où l'individu est peu disert
Même après le dessert
Pourtant, tout s'obsède, par l'argent, par le cul
Tripalium et prostibulum
Déjà au quinzième siècle
Les libidineux ecclésiastiques
Qui n'en pouvaient plus, de la trique
De la fréquentation des bordels
Vingt pour cent, allaient aux belles
Faire sortir l'énergie sexuelle
Pour un peu moins, de peste émotionnelle
La jalousie
C'est la peste émotionnelle
La frustration
C'est la peste émotionnelle
La violence
C'est la peste émotionnelle
De tous les refoulements accumulés
Une bombe prête à exploser
De l'énergie sexuelle sublimée
Les rapports humains
Sont morlocks
Les rapports humains
Sont coquillards
Et tout le monde mouchard
C'est le premier qui tire
Pas besoin de savoir lire
C'est le premier qui frappe
Pour vous donner des claques
Tout est symbolique
Dans ce monde, totalement schizophrénique
Toujours faire quelque chose
Toujours être quelque chose
Toujours prendre des poses
Sans jamais la moindre pause
Nous nous faisons la guerre
Nous nous jetons des pierres
Le monde est morlock
Le monde est coquillard
Le monde débloque
Le monde est froussard
L'anxiété avec raison
N'est pas de l'anxiété
L'anxiété sans raison
Est de l'anxiété
L'inquiétude avec raison
N'est pas de l'inquiétude
L'inquiétude sans raison
Est de l'inquiétude
Et tout est comme cela
Mais nous disons, c'est la vie, et voilà !
L'activité sportive ne fait pas maigrir
Sauf la marche athlétique, sans faillir
Bientôt l'homme synthétique
Mémoire absolue, oreille absolue, robotique
Né tout fait, éternellement vingt ans
Dangereux, imprévisible, affectivement
Bientôt la femme synthétique
De l'amour informatique
De l'amitié informatique
Tout sortira des usines
Comme des voitures en série
Comme un cul qui chie
Et tous et toutes, la même mine !
Ici, là, en Chine
Le marché en sera envahi
A toutes les bourses, bises câlines
Pour cette misère infinie !
Déjà, les humains ressemblent aux machines
Déjà, les machines ressemblent aux humains
Mais, il y a la vidéosurveillance
Par la novlangue, rebaptisée vidéoprotection
La folie sécuritaire, et sa malfaisance
Qui partout sévit et punit, avec sa décoration !
What Makes Our Lives So Fragmented ?
L'être humain n'est ni mauvais, ni bon
Mais il est possédé, par la société, et son organisation
Et toutes ses fausses représentations
Comme le spécialiste
Qui ne connait bien, que sa liste
Et qui a oublié tout le reste
Dans les poches trouées, de sa veste
Notre vision globale
Est toujours très très restreinte
Elle n'est que feinte
C'est du supermarché, c'est du commercial !
Le voyageur imprudent
C'est une révolution psychologique
Et non pas technique
Comme dans le fameux roman
De feu (1911-1985) René Barjavel
De (1943) " Le voyageur imprudent "
Qui dans l'imaginaire, fait des étincelles
La révolution psychologique
Est sans véhicule, sans appareil
Sans aucune prothèse technologique
Pour se déplacer, à travers toutes les époques
Vivre tous les possibles, sans aucun toc
Coquillards et morlocks
Ne sont pas toujours pauvres
Parfois, ils sont dans le fard
L'enfance est une invention sociale
L'adolescence est une construction sociale
La vieillesse est une sécurité sociale
La création des compartiments économiques
Le fonctionnement politique est une clinique
La vie est une conduite à risque
Morlocks et coquillards
De la paupérisation
Morlocks et coquillards
Des beaux habits de la corruption
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
They come from the future
They come from the past
The hard-eyed morlocks
The shellfish of venality
It's the panic of poverty
Sometimes in organized gangs
They can rape or kill
Often under the influence of alcohol
Crawl of violence taking off
Their hopes are low
On their soles, a real glue
The exacerbation of concupiscence
Quarreled are all their senses
Like the luxurious rich
To the pleasures so vain
Morlocks and shellfish
that can be recycled
For the law, to reign
When the water of history is troubled
And where for a few pennies
And to targeted people, they will twist the blow!
They don't really have a political edge
It's survival, the money buoy
Who gives them to drink
Who makes them believe everything
Who gives them money
Become their sergeant
But, all social strata
Are affected, it's economic war, capital
Wealth from poverty
poverty of wealth
Morlocks and shellfish
The eyes are dull
Morale is low
Everywhere, we fight!
And the world
Morlockizes
And the world
shellfish
where everything is absolutely violent
Where everything is absolutely aberrant
Everywhere, shellfish and morlocks
Movement ready for anything, for the slightest charm
Subject where the individual is not very talkative
Even after dessert
However, everything is obsessed, by the money, by the ass
Tripalium and prostibulum
Already in the fifteenth century
The Ecclesiastical Libidinous
Who couldn't take it anymore, the cudgel
Visiting brothels
Twenty percent, went to the beauties
Bring out the sexual energy
For a little less emotional plague
Jealousy
It's the emotional plague
Frustration
It's the emotional plague
Violence
It's the emotional plague
Of all the accumulated repressions
A bomb ready to explode
Sublimated sexual energy
Human relationships
are morlocks
Human relationships
Are shellfish
And everybody snitch
He's the first to shoot
No need to know how to read
It's the first to strike
To smack you
Everything is symbolic
In this world, totally schizophrenic
always do something
always be something
Always strike a pose
Without ever the slightest pause
We are at war
We throw stones at each other
The world is morlock
The world is shellfish
The world unlocks
The world is funky
Anxiety with reason
Is not anxiety
Anxiety for no reason
Is anxiety
worry with good reason
Ain't worry
Worry for no reason
Is worry
And everything is like that
But we say, c'est la vie, and voila!
Sports activity does not make you lose weight
Except athletic walking, without fail
Soon the synthetic man
Absolute memory, absolute pitch, robotics
Born ready, eternally twenty years
Dangerous, unpredictable, emotionally
Soon the synthetic woman
computer love
computer friendship
Everything will come out of the factories
Like serial cars
Like a shitty ass
And all of them, the same mine!
Here, there, in China
The market will be invaded
To all the purses, cuddly kisses
For this infinite misery!
Already, humans look like machines
Already, machines look like humans
But there is CCTV
By Newspeak, renamed CCTV
The madness of security, and its malfeasance
Which everywhere rages and punishes, with its decoration!
What Makes Our Lives So Fragmented?
The human being is neither bad nor good
But he's owned, by society, and his organization
And all its misrepresentations
As the specialist
Who knows well, only his list
And who forgot all the rest
In the holed pockets of his jacket
Our global vision
Is still very very limited
She's only fake
It's supermarket, it's commercial!
The reckless traveler
It's a psychological revolution
And not technical
As in the famous novel
Fire (1911-1985) René Barjavel
From (1943) "The Reckless Traveller"
Who in the imagination, makes sparks
The psychological revolution
Is without a vehicle, without a device
Without any technological prosthesis
To move, through all eras
Live all the possible, without any fake
Shellfish and morlocks
Are not always poor
Sometimes they are in the shadows
Childhood is a social invention
Adolescence is a social construct
Old age is social security
The creation of economic compartments
Political functioning is a clinic
life is risky driving
Morlocks and shellfish
Of impoverishment
Morlocks and shellfish
Nice clothes of corruption
Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment