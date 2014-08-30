Ils viennent du futur

Ils viennent du passé

Les morlocks au regard dur

Les coquillards de la vénalité

C'est la panique de la pauvreté

Parfois en bandes organisées

Ils peuvent violer ou tuer

Souvent sous l'emprise de l'alcool

Rampement de violence qui décolle

Leurs espérances sont molles

A leurs semelles, une véritable colle

L'exacerbation de la concupiscence

Querellés sont tous leurs sens

Comme le riche luxurieux

Aux plaisirs si vaniteux

Morlocks et coquillards

Que l'on peut recycler

Pour la loi, faire régner

Quand l'eau de l'histoire est troublée

Et où pour quelques sous

Et à des gens ciblés, ils vont tordre le coup !

Ils n'ont pas vraiment de bord politique

C'est la survie, la bouée du fric

Qui leur donne à boire

Qui leur fait tout croire

Qui leur donne de l'argent

Devient leur sergent

Mais, toutes les couches sociales

Sont touchées, c'est la guerre économique, le capital

Richesse de la pauvreté

Pauvreté de la richesse

Morlocks et coquillards

Les yeux sont sans éclat

Le moral est à plat

Partout, l'on se bat !

Et le monde

Se morlockise

Et le monde

Se coquillardise

Où tout est absolument violent

Où tout est absolument aberrant

Partout, des coquillards et des morlocks

Mouvance prête à tout, pour la moindre breloque

Sujet où l'individu est peu disert

Même après le dessert

Pourtant, tout s'obsède, par l'argent, par le cul

Tripalium et prostibulum

Déjà au quinzième siècle

Les libidineux ecclésiastiques

Qui n'en pouvaient plus, de la trique

De la fréquentation des bordels

Vingt pour cent, allaient aux belles

Faire sortir l'énergie sexuelle

Pour un peu moins, de peste émotionnelle

La jalousie

C'est la peste émotionnelle

La frustration

C'est la peste émotionnelle

La violence

C'est la peste émotionnelle

De tous les refoulements accumulés

Une bombe prête à exploser

De l'énergie sexuelle sublimée

Les rapports humains

Sont morlocks

Les rapports humains

Sont coquillards

Et tout le monde mouchard

C'est le premier qui tire

Pas besoin de savoir lire

C'est le premier qui frappe

Pour vous donner des claques

Tout est symbolique

Dans ce monde, totalement schizophrénique

Toujours faire quelque chose

Toujours être quelque chose

Toujours prendre des poses

Sans jamais la moindre pause

Nous nous faisons la guerre

Nous nous jetons des pierres

Le monde est morlock

Le monde est coquillard

Le monde débloque

Le monde est froussard

L'anxiété avec raison

N'est pas de l'anxiété

L'anxiété sans raison

Est de l'anxiété

L'inquiétude avec raison

N'est pas de l'inquiétude

L'inquiétude sans raison

Est de l'inquiétude

Et tout est comme cela

Mais nous disons, c'est la vie, et voilà !

L'activité sportive ne fait pas maigrir

Sauf la marche athlétique, sans faillir

Bientôt l'homme synthétique

Mémoire absolue, oreille absolue, robotique

Né tout fait, éternellement vingt ans

Dangereux, imprévisible, affectivement

Bientôt la femme synthétique

De l'amour informatique

De l'amitié informatique

Tout sortira des usines

Comme des voitures en série

Comme un cul qui chie

Et tous et toutes, la même mine !

Ici, là, en Chine

Le marché en sera envahi

A toutes les bourses, bises câlines

Pour cette misère infinie !

Déjà, les humains ressemblent aux machines

Déjà, les machines ressemblent aux humains

Mais, il y a la vidéosurveillance

Par la novlangue, rebaptisée vidéoprotection

La folie sécuritaire, et sa malfaisance

Qui partout sévit et punit, avec sa décoration !

What Makes Our Lives So Fragmented ?

L'être humain n'est ni mauvais, ni bon

Mais il est possédé, par la société, et son organisation

Et toutes ses fausses représentations

Comme le spécialiste

Qui ne connait bien, que sa liste

Et qui a oublié tout le reste

Dans les poches trouées, de sa veste

Notre vision globale

Est toujours très très restreinte

Elle n'est que feinte

C'est du supermarché, c'est du commercial !

Le voyageur imprudent

C'est une révolution psychologique

Et non pas technique

Comme dans le fameux roman

De feu (1911-1985) René Barjavel

De (1943) " Le voyageur imprudent "

Qui dans l'imaginaire, fait des étincelles

La révolution psychologique

Est sans véhicule, sans appareil

Sans aucune prothèse technologique

Pour se déplacer, à travers toutes les époques

Vivre tous les possibles, sans aucun toc

Coquillards et morlocks

Ne sont pas toujours pauvres

Parfois, ils sont dans le fard

L'enfance est une invention sociale

L'adolescence est une construction sociale

La vieillesse est une sécurité sociale

La création des compartiments économiques

Le fonctionnement politique est une clinique

La vie est une conduite à risque

Morlocks et coquillards

De la paupérisation

Morlocks et coquillards

Des beaux habits de la corruption

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

They come from the future

They come from the past

The hard-eyed morlocks

The shellfish of venality

It's the panic of poverty

Sometimes in organized gangs

They can rape or kill

Often under the influence of alcohol

Crawl of violence taking off

Their hopes are low

On their soles, a real glue

The exacerbation of concupiscence

Quarreled are all their senses

Like the luxurious rich

To the pleasures so vain

Morlocks and shellfish

that can be recycled

For the law, to reign

When the water of history is troubled

And where for a few pennies

And to targeted people, they will twist the blow!

They don't really have a political edge

It's survival, the money buoy

Who gives them to drink

Who makes them believe everything

Who gives them money

Become their sergeant

But, all social strata

Are affected, it's economic war, capital

Wealth from poverty

poverty of wealth

Morlocks and shellfish

The eyes are dull

Morale is low

Everywhere, we fight!

And the world

Morlockizes

And the world

shellfish

where everything is absolutely violent

Where everything is absolutely aberrant

Everywhere, shellfish and morlocks

Movement ready for anything, for the slightest charm

Subject where the individual is not very talkative

Even after dessert

However, everything is obsessed, by the money, by the ass

Tripalium and prostibulum

Already in the fifteenth century

The Ecclesiastical Libidinous

Who couldn't take it anymore, the cudgel

Visiting brothels

Twenty percent, went to the beauties

Bring out the sexual energy

For a little less emotional plague

Jealousy

It's the emotional plague

Frustration

It's the emotional plague

Violence

It's the emotional plague

Of all the accumulated repressions

A bomb ready to explode

Sublimated sexual energy

Human relationships

are morlocks

Human relationships

Are shellfish

And everybody snitch

He's the first to shoot

No need to know how to read

It's the first to strike

To smack you

Everything is symbolic

In this world, totally schizophrenic

always do something

always be something

Always strike a pose

Without ever the slightest pause

We are at war

We throw stones at each other

The world is morlock

The world is shellfish

The world unlocks

The world is funky

Anxiety with reason

Is not anxiety

Anxiety for no reason

Is anxiety

worry with good reason

Ain't worry

Worry for no reason

Is worry

And everything is like that

But we say, c'est la vie, and voila!

Sports activity does not make you lose weight

Except athletic walking, without fail

Soon the synthetic man

Absolute memory, absolute pitch, robotics

Born ready, eternally twenty years

Dangerous, unpredictable, emotionally

Soon the synthetic woman

computer love

computer friendship

Everything will come out of the factories

Like serial cars

Like a shitty ass

And all of them, the same mine!

Here, there, in China

The market will be invaded

To all the purses, cuddly kisses

For this infinite misery!

Already, humans look like machines

Already, machines look like humans

But there is CCTV

By Newspeak, renamed CCTV

The madness of security, and its malfeasance

Which everywhere rages and punishes, with its decoration!

What Makes Our Lives So Fragmented?

The human being is neither bad nor good

But he's owned, by society, and his organization

And all its misrepresentations

As the specialist

Who knows well, only his list

And who forgot all the rest

In the holed pockets of his jacket

Our global vision

Is still very very limited

She's only fake

It's supermarket, it's commercial!

The reckless traveler

It's a psychological revolution

And not technical

As in the famous novel

Fire (1911-1985) René Barjavel

From (1943) "The Reckless Traveller"

Who in the imagination, makes sparks

The psychological revolution

Is without a vehicle, without a device

Without any technological prosthesis

To move, through all eras

Live all the possible, without any fake

Shellfish and morlocks

Are not always poor

Sometimes they are in the shadows

Childhood is a social invention

Adolescence is a social construct

Old age is social security

The creation of economic compartments

Political functioning is a clinic

life is risky driving

Morlocks and shellfish

Of impoverishment

Morlocks and shellfish

Nice clothes of corruption

Patrice Faubert (2013) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )