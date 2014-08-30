La poule glousse

Patrice Faubert
Other

C'était ma voisine
Elle avait la jupe coquine
Des bas couture en nylon, d'un magique noir
Sur ses jambes, du matin, jusqu'au soir

Sur sa poitrine téteuse
Un joli corsage, à l'imagination tueuse
Elle était poule glousse
Et me suivait en douce

La poule glousse, son amant
Sous ses ailes, elle le met
Avec des coups, de son bec, elle le défend
C'est son petit enfant

Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

She was my neighbor
She had the cheeky skirt
Seamed nylon stockings, a magical black
On his legs, from morning until evening

On his heady chest
A pretty bodice, with a killer imagination
She was a clucking hen
And followed me quietly

The hen clucks, her lover
Under her wings she puts it
With blows, with her beak, she defends him
It's her grandchild

Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

