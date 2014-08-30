C'était ma voisine

Elle avait la jupe coquine

Des bas couture en nylon, d'un magique noir

Sur ses jambes, du matin, jusqu'au soir

Sur sa poitrine téteuse

Un joli corsage, à l'imagination tueuse

Elle était poule glousse

Et me suivait en douce

La poule glousse, son amant

Sous ses ailes, elle le met

Avec des coups, de son bec, elle le défend

C'est son petit enfant

Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

She was my neighbor

She had the cheeky skirt

Seamed nylon stockings, a magical black

On his legs, from morning until evening

On his heady chest

A pretty bodice, with a killer imagination

She was a clucking hen

And followed me quietly

The hen clucks, her lover

Under her wings she puts it

With blows, with her beak, she defends him

It's her grandchild

