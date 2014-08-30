Processus Agatha-christien inversé

" A Rancy de temps en temps j'ai ressayé de me remettre au plan des plus tartignoles. Je ne peux plus. Je suis devenu docteur et ceci et cela. J'exhibitionne. Mes pommes sont cuites. Je crèverai ratatiné par les prétentions. "

Londres. ( Louis-Ferdinand Céline. ED : Gallimard )

Le futur

C'est le présent

Que nous vivons

Le passé

C'est le présent

Que nous vivons

Le présent

N'est que le présent

Sans futur, sans passé

Impossible d'y échapper

Déjà

Sur notre lit de mort

Ou ailleurs selon le sort

Nous ne connaissons

Ni le jour, ni l'heure

Du présent toujours à l'heure

Me voici mort

Comme tant et tant de gens

Que je pus fréquenter

Très vite nous sommes oubliés

Me voici mort au monde

Vous voici mort au monde

Vous voici morte au monde

Et le monde, sans cesse, continue de tourner

Il y faut, courir, courir, marcher, marcher

Il faut faire des choses, s'occuper

Le temps qui s'écoule, il faut le tuer

Je suis mort !

Pour devenir, pour s'investir

Dans le monde du particulaire

Du moléculaire au particulaire

Sous une autre forme

Informe ou sans forme

Mais

De ce qui n'est rien ou comme rien

Nous ne savons rien

De l'espèce humaine, le seul lien

De tout le vivant, le seul lien

En véritable et indissoluble lien

Et c'est aussi la toute puissance

Des faibles

Qui fait la toute puissance

Des forts

Du présumé plus faible

Du présumé plus fort

Parfois, de la présomption à tort

Car, de l'import-export, qui jamais, ne dort

Comme une indolence en scansion

Comme le refrain de la réaction

Du sous-entendu

Toujours un peu faux cul

Et traduisible seulement en français

Dans ce pays, le mot est toujours frais

De génération en génération

Tout s'apprenant dans la répétition

Tout s'apprenant dans l'imitation

Et si peu, hélas, dans l'imagination

Et pas ou si peu du génome humain

21.500 gènes seulement, environ

Pas de quoi faire le malin

Certes, plus que la mouche du vinaigre, 13.600 gènes

Mais moins que le grain de riz, plus de 30.000 gènes

C'est l'environnement social qui nous mène

C'est notre niche environnementale qui nous sème

Et l'on met de l'ADN dans tous les domaines

De quoi se marrer ! De tous les débiles qui la ramènent !

Mais

Dépendant de toute une organisation

La quantité ne faisant rien à l'affaire, et c'est selon !

Selon un processus Agatha-christien

Inversé dans le mal comme dans le bien

Vérités tues dans le domaine familial

Du familial, du féodal, du patriarcal

Du familial, local, global, du national

Mais là, pas seulement, du meurtre familial

De l'international

Comme pour le suicide social

20 mai 2017

Le syndicaliste Jérôme Laronze, éleveur allaitant

Né en 1980, l'administration le harcelant

Des tracasseries bureaucratiques en dépendant

Et ainsi, en cavale, se mettant

Du contrôle sanitaire

Surtout, là, du contrôle réactionnaire

Abattu par des gendarmes

Un paysan politisé et donc, sur lui, pas une larme

Ne pouvant que déranger toute cette alarme

Et il fut même menacé d'être interné

De l'hôpital psychiatrique pour le révolté

Et pendant ce temps

Dans ce monde nazifié et fascisant

Dans ce monde orwellien/huxleyien, totalitaire/totalisant

LVMH, du luxe et du jet

176 tonnes de CO2 en mai 2022, en rejet

Et le superyacht Symphony

16000 tonnes de C02 par an, émettant, lui

Du vrai crime économique

Du vrai crime écologique

Mais là, le capital est David Stone

De l'illusionnisme qui rend aphone

Le mal se transforme en bien

Le bien se transforme en mal

Bateaux usines, fermes usines

Tout fabrique de l'usine

Monde usine qui nous cuisine !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"At Rancy from time to time I tried to get back to the plan of the most tartignoles. I can no longer. I became a doctor and this and that. I exhibit. My apples are cooked. I will die shrunken by pretensions. "

London. (Louis-Ferdinand Céline. ED: Gallimard)

The future

It's the present

that we live

The past

It's the present

that we live

The present

Is only the present

Without future, without past

Can't escape it

Already

On our deathbed

Or elsewhere according to fate

We don't know

Neither the day nor the hour

From the present always on time

Here I am dead

Like so many people

That I could frequent

Very quickly we are forgotten

Here I am dead to the world

Here you are dead to the world

Here you are dead to the world

And the world keeps on turning

You have to, run, run, walk, walk

You have to do things, take care

The time that passes, it must be killed

I am dead !

To become, to invest

In the world of the particle

From molecular to particulate

In another form

formless or shapeless

But

Of what is nothing or like nothing

We don't know anything

Of the human species, the only link

Of all the living, the only link

In true and indissoluble bond

And it is also the omnipotence

Weak

who is the almighty

Forts

Of the presumed weaker

Supposedly stronger

Sometimes wrongly presumption

Because, import-export, which never sleeps

Like an indolence in scansion

Like the chorus of reaction

From the implication

Always a little fake ass

And translatable only in French

In this country the word is always fresh

From generation to generation

Everything is learned in repetition

Everything is learned in imitation

And so little, alas, in the imagination

And not or very little of the human genome

21,500 genes only, approximately

Nothing to be smart about

Certainly more than the fruit fly, 13,600 genes

But less than the grain of rice, more than 30,000 genes

It is the social environment that leads us

It is our environmental niche that sows us

And we put DNA in all areas

What fun! Of all the morons who bring her back!

But

Dependent on an entire organization

The quantity having nothing to do with the case, and it depends!

According to an Agatha-Christian process

Reversed in evil as in good

Truths killed in the family domain

Family, feudal, patriarchal

Family, local, global, national

But there, not only, of the family murder

From international

As for social suicide

May 20, 2017

Trade unionist Jérôme Laronze, suckler breeder

Born in 1980, the administration harassing him

Bureaucratic hassles depending on it

And so, on the run, putting on

Sanitary control

Above all, there, reactionary control

Shot by gendarmes

A politicized peasant and therefore, on him, not a tear

Can only disturb all this alarm

And he was even threatened with being interned

From the psychiatric hospital to the rebel

And meanwhile

In this nazified and fascistic world

In this Orwellian/Huxleyian, totalitarian/totalizing world

LVMH, luxury and the jet

176 tonnes of CO2 in May 2022, released

And the superyacht Symphony

16,000 tonnes of C02 per year, emitting

real economic crime

True ecological crime

But there the capital is David Stone

Of the illusionism that renders speechless

Evil turns to good

Good turns to bad

Factory boats, factory farms

Everything made from the factory

Factory world that cooks us!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )