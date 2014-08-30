Processus Agatha-christien inversé
" A Rancy de temps en temps j'ai ressayé de me remettre au plan des plus tartignoles. Je ne peux plus. Je suis devenu docteur et ceci et cela. J'exhibitionne. Mes pommes sont cuites. Je crèverai ratatiné par les prétentions. "
Londres. ( Louis-Ferdinand Céline. ED : Gallimard )
Le futur
C'est le présent
Que nous vivons
Le passé
C'est le présent
Que nous vivons
Le présent
N'est que le présent
Sans futur, sans passé
Impossible d'y échapper
Déjà
Sur notre lit de mort
Ou ailleurs selon le sort
Nous ne connaissons
Ni le jour, ni l'heure
Du présent toujours à l'heure
Me voici mort
Comme tant et tant de gens
Que je pus fréquenter
Très vite nous sommes oubliés
Me voici mort au monde
Vous voici mort au monde
Vous voici morte au monde
Et le monde, sans cesse, continue de tourner
Il y faut, courir, courir, marcher, marcher
Il faut faire des choses, s'occuper
Le temps qui s'écoule, il faut le tuer
Je suis mort !
Pour devenir, pour s'investir
Dans le monde du particulaire
Du moléculaire au particulaire
Sous une autre forme
Informe ou sans forme
Mais
De ce qui n'est rien ou comme rien
Nous ne savons rien
De l'espèce humaine, le seul lien
De tout le vivant, le seul lien
En véritable et indissoluble lien
Et c'est aussi la toute puissance
Des faibles
Qui fait la toute puissance
Des forts
Du présumé plus faible
Du présumé plus fort
Parfois, de la présomption à tort
Car, de l'import-export, qui jamais, ne dort
Comme une indolence en scansion
Comme le refrain de la réaction
Du sous-entendu
Toujours un peu faux cul
Et traduisible seulement en français
Dans ce pays, le mot est toujours frais
De génération en génération
Tout s'apprenant dans la répétition
Tout s'apprenant dans l'imitation
Et si peu, hélas, dans l'imagination
Et pas ou si peu du génome humain
21.500 gènes seulement, environ
Pas de quoi faire le malin
Certes, plus que la mouche du vinaigre, 13.600 gènes
Mais moins que le grain de riz, plus de 30.000 gènes
C'est l'environnement social qui nous mène
C'est notre niche environnementale qui nous sème
Et l'on met de l'ADN dans tous les domaines
De quoi se marrer ! De tous les débiles qui la ramènent !
Mais
Dépendant de toute une organisation
La quantité ne faisant rien à l'affaire, et c'est selon !
Selon un processus Agatha-christien
Inversé dans le mal comme dans le bien
Vérités tues dans le domaine familial
Du familial, du féodal, du patriarcal
Du familial, local, global, du national
Mais là, pas seulement, du meurtre familial
De l'international
Comme pour le suicide social
20 mai 2017
Le syndicaliste Jérôme Laronze, éleveur allaitant
Né en 1980, l'administration le harcelant
Des tracasseries bureaucratiques en dépendant
Et ainsi, en cavale, se mettant
Du contrôle sanitaire
Surtout, là, du contrôle réactionnaire
Abattu par des gendarmes
Un paysan politisé et donc, sur lui, pas une larme
Ne pouvant que déranger toute cette alarme
Et il fut même menacé d'être interné
De l'hôpital psychiatrique pour le révolté
Et pendant ce temps
Dans ce monde nazifié et fascisant
Dans ce monde orwellien/huxleyien, totalitaire/totalisant
LVMH, du luxe et du jet
176 tonnes de CO2 en mai 2022, en rejet
Et le superyacht Symphony
16000 tonnes de C02 par an, émettant, lui
Du vrai crime économique
Du vrai crime écologique
Mais là, le capital est David Stone
De l'illusionnisme qui rend aphone
Le mal se transforme en bien
Le bien se transforme en mal
Bateaux usines, fermes usines
Tout fabrique de l'usine
Monde usine qui nous cuisine !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
