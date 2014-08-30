Rachisme chronogéométrique

J'étais hier

Je suis demain

Le présent leur donne la main

Ainsi

Je suis toujours chez feu

Mes parents

Où je vivais de temps en temps

Courbevoie-Bécon-les-Bruyères, se conjuguant

De tous les temps

Banlieue de Paris, s'écrivant

Ainsi

Je suis toujours chez feu

Mes anciens chez moi

Ou mon chez moi

23 passage national 75013 Paris

Pendant dix-sept-ans tout de même

D'ailleurs, en partir, fut un mauvais plan

Mes feu chez moi, aussi

La Courneuve, Drancy

Montreuil, Vincennes

Famille, des compagnes, les amis

Des feu chez moi

Où je suis, particulairement, toujours

Royat, une ville hyper-réactionnaire

Mirepoix, nettement plus pépère

Vernois-sur-Mance

Vertou ( 44 )

Et tant et tant

Du présent qui défie le temps

Des régions ou des arrondissements

Tonnerre ( 89 ) et Clermont-Ferrand

Et tant et tant

De l'éphémère, du temporaire

Ou parfois, qui persévère

Les loyers de la vie se payent chers

Le présent est notre cinéma permanent

De près, de loin

De loin, de près

De loin en loin

Tout cela rentrant

De la théorie des invariants

Certes, quelque peu, abusivement

Des invariants de la théorie

De la théorie des équivalents

Des équivalents de la théorie

Dans le domaine de la chronométrie

Et, si de tout, l'on y fait fi

Chaque idiosyncrasie y allant de son compas

Et quelque soit son compas

L'espace-temps structurant tout présent

Toute une géométrie s'y écoulant

Se mouvant, se rétractant, se dilatant

En présent du présent

En présent du passé

En présent du futur

Géométrie einsteinienne du temps

Chrono-géométrie des variants de l'invariant !

Avec le présent

Des morts la soif

Des morts la faim

Avec le présent

Des migrantes et migrants noyés

Et de toutes les prisons, du monde, au tout supplicié

Avec le présent

Des très riches

Des très pauvres

Avec le présent

Du tout littéraire

Du tout mafieux ou du tout gangster

Avec le présent

Passé du présent, futur du présent

De l'ouvrier, de l'employé, du dominé

Du savant, de la notabilité, du dominant

De la femme comme de l'homme, tout y concordant

Avec le présent

De l'exploité, de l'exploiteur

De l'ingénieur, du dealeur

Avec le présent

Du tyran, de la tuée, de la torturée

Du dictateur, du tué, du torturé

Avec le présent

De chacun, de chacune, dans sa propre réalité

De chacun, de chacune, avec sa relative vérité

Avec le présent

Du rachisme

Autre forme du stalinisme

Du nouveau mot

En fait, scotomisant, un ancien rot

Des mots différents

Pour des comportements identiques

L'idéologie du bonnet blanc, blanc bonnet

Une même métrique de la trique

De la sociologie propre sur elle, en effet

Auguste Comte, l'abbé Sieyès, Saint-Simon

1837

La révolution industrielle de feu ( 1798 - 1854) Adolphe Blanqui

Tout est d'hier, rien, vraiment, d'aujourd'hui

Dire, sans aucune litote et sans aucune apologie !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I was yesterday

I am tomorrow

The present gives them a hand

Thereby

I'm still at fire

My parents

Where I used to live once in a while

Courbevoie-Bécon-les-Bruyères, combining

All time

Suburbs of Paris, writing to each other

Thereby

I'm still at fire

My old ones at home

Or my home

23 passage national 75013 Paris

For seventeen years all the same

Besides, leaving was a bad plan

My fires at home, too

La Courneuve, Drancy

Montreuil, Vincennes

Family, companions, friends

fires in my house

Where I am, particularly, always

Royat, a hyper-reactionary city

Mirepoix, much more cushy

Vernois-sur-Mance

Vertou ( 44 )

And so and so

Of the present that defies time

Regions or boroughs

Thunder (89) and Clermont-Ferrand

And so and so

Ephemeral, temporary

Or sometimes, who perseveres

The rents of life are expensive

The present is our permanent cinema

From near, from afar

From far, near

From far to far

All this returning

From the theory of invariants

Certainly, somewhat, abusively

Invariants of the theory

From the theory of equivalents

Equivalents of the theory

In the field of chronometry

And, if of all, we ignore it

Each idiosyncrasy going there from its compass

And whatever his compass

The space-time structuring everything present

A whole geometry flowing into it

Moving, retracting, expanding

In the present of the present

In the present of the past

In the present of the future

Einsteinian geometry of time

Chrono-geometry of variants of the invariant!

With the present

Of the dead the thirst

Of the dead the hunger

With the present

Drowned migrants

And of all the prisons, of the world, to the very tortured

With the present

Very rich people

Very poor

With the present

At all literary

At all mafia or at all gangster

With the present

Past present, future present

Of the worker, of the employee, of the dominated

Of the scholar, of notability, of the dominant

Of the woman as of the man, all concordant there

With the present

Of the exploited, of the exploiter

From the engineer, from the dealer

With the present

Of the tyrant, of the killed, of the tortured

Of the dictator, of the killed, of the tortured

With the present

From each, from each, in their own reality

Of each, of each, with its relative truth

With the present

Rickets

Another form of Stalinism

new word

In fact, scotomizing, a former burp

different words

For identical behavior

The ideology of the white cap, white cap

Same metric of the cudgel

Sociology clean on it, indeed

Auguste Comte, Father Sieyès, Saint-Simon

1837

The fiery industrial revolution ( 1798 - 1854) Adolphe Blanqui

Everything is from yesterday, nothing, really, from today

To say, without any understatement and without any apology!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )