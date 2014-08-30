Rachisme chronogéométrique
J'étais hier
Je suis demain
Le présent leur donne la main
Ainsi
Je suis toujours chez feu
Mes parents
Où je vivais de temps en temps
Courbevoie-Bécon-les-Bruyères, se conjuguant
De tous les temps
Banlieue de Paris, s'écrivant
Ainsi
Je suis toujours chez feu
Mes anciens chez moi
Ou mon chez moi
23 passage national 75013 Paris
Pendant dix-sept-ans tout de même
D'ailleurs, en partir, fut un mauvais plan
Mes feu chez moi, aussi
La Courneuve, Drancy
Montreuil, Vincennes
Famille, des compagnes, les amis
Des feu chez moi
Où je suis, particulairement, toujours
Royat, une ville hyper-réactionnaire
Mirepoix, nettement plus pépère
Vernois-sur-Mance
Vertou ( 44 )
Et tant et tant
Du présent qui défie le temps
Des régions ou des arrondissements
Tonnerre ( 89 ) et Clermont-Ferrand
Et tant et tant
De l'éphémère, du temporaire
Ou parfois, qui persévère
Les loyers de la vie se payent chers
Le présent est notre cinéma permanent
De près, de loin
De loin, de près
De loin en loin
Tout cela rentrant
De la théorie des invariants
Certes, quelque peu, abusivement
Des invariants de la théorie
De la théorie des équivalents
Des équivalents de la théorie
Dans le domaine de la chronométrie
Et, si de tout, l'on y fait fi
Chaque idiosyncrasie y allant de son compas
Et quelque soit son compas
L'espace-temps structurant tout présent
Toute une géométrie s'y écoulant
Se mouvant, se rétractant, se dilatant
En présent du présent
En présent du passé
En présent du futur
Géométrie einsteinienne du temps
Chrono-géométrie des variants de l'invariant !
Avec le présent
Des morts la soif
Des morts la faim
Avec le présent
Des migrantes et migrants noyés
Et de toutes les prisons, du monde, au tout supplicié
Avec le présent
Des très riches
Des très pauvres
Avec le présent
Du tout littéraire
Du tout mafieux ou du tout gangster
Avec le présent
Passé du présent, futur du présent
De l'ouvrier, de l'employé, du dominé
Du savant, de la notabilité, du dominant
De la femme comme de l'homme, tout y concordant
Avec le présent
De l'exploité, de l'exploiteur
De l'ingénieur, du dealeur
Avec le présent
Du tyran, de la tuée, de la torturée
Du dictateur, du tué, du torturé
Avec le présent
De chacun, de chacune, dans sa propre réalité
De chacun, de chacune, avec sa relative vérité
Avec le présent
Du rachisme
Autre forme du stalinisme
Du nouveau mot
En fait, scotomisant, un ancien rot
Des mots différents
Pour des comportements identiques
L'idéologie du bonnet blanc, blanc bonnet
Une même métrique de la trique
De la sociologie propre sur elle, en effet
Auguste Comte, l'abbé Sieyès, Saint-Simon
1837
La révolution industrielle de feu ( 1798 - 1854) Adolphe Blanqui
Tout est d'hier, rien, vraiment, d'aujourd'hui
Dire, sans aucune litote et sans aucune apologie !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
I was yesterday
I am tomorrow
The present gives them a hand
Thereby
I'm still at fire
My parents
Where I used to live once in a while
Courbevoie-Bécon-les-Bruyères, combining
All time
Suburbs of Paris, writing to each other
Thereby
I'm still at fire
My old ones at home
Or my home
23 passage national 75013 Paris
For seventeen years all the same
Besides, leaving was a bad plan
My fires at home, too
La Courneuve, Drancy
Montreuil, Vincennes
Family, companions, friends
fires in my house
Where I am, particularly, always
Royat, a hyper-reactionary city
Mirepoix, much more cushy
Vernois-sur-Mance
Vertou ( 44 )
And so and so
Of the present that defies time
Regions or boroughs
Thunder (89) and Clermont-Ferrand
And so and so
Ephemeral, temporary
Or sometimes, who perseveres
The rents of life are expensive
The present is our permanent cinema
From near, from afar
From far, near
From far to far
All this returning
From the theory of invariants
Certainly, somewhat, abusively
Invariants of the theory
From the theory of equivalents
Equivalents of the theory
In the field of chronometry
And, if of all, we ignore it
Each idiosyncrasy going there from its compass
And whatever his compass
The space-time structuring everything present
A whole geometry flowing into it
Moving, retracting, expanding
In the present of the present
In the present of the past
In the present of the future
Einsteinian geometry of time
Chrono-geometry of variants of the invariant!
With the present
Of the dead the thirst
Of the dead the hunger
With the present
Drowned migrants
And of all the prisons, of the world, to the very tortured
With the present
Very rich people
Very poor
With the present
At all literary
At all mafia or at all gangster
With the present
Past present, future present
Of the worker, of the employee, of the dominated
Of the scholar, of notability, of the dominant
Of the woman as of the man, all concordant there
With the present
Of the exploited, of the exploiter
From the engineer, from the dealer
With the present
Of the tyrant, of the killed, of the tortured
Of the dictator, of the killed, of the tortured
With the present
From each, from each, in their own reality
Of each, of each, with its relative truth
With the present
Rickets
Another form of Stalinism
new word
In fact, scotomizing, a former burp
different words
For identical behavior
The ideology of the white cap, white cap
Same metric of the cudgel
Sociology clean on it, indeed
Auguste Comte, Father Sieyès, Saint-Simon
1837
The fiery industrial revolution ( 1798 - 1854) Adolphe Blanqui
Everything is from yesterday, nothing, really, from today
To say, without any understatement and without any apology!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
