Fouloscopie, différenciation en indistinction
La rumeur du feu
Le feu de la rumeur
Réseaux sociaux asociaux
Du fascisme et de la réaction
La bêtise en avion à réaction
La mienne, la tienne, et les autres, sans façon
Ainsi, des chevaux mutilés
2020, France, alors que cela a toujours existé
Des morts naturelles
D'autres bêtes en étant les mutuelles
Sans compter quelques propriétaires
Qui, de la rumeur, en profitèrent
Car, il faut de l'argent
Car, il faut du temps
Pour s'occuper de chevaux, convenablement
Les réseaux sociaux sont pour beaucoup, des saloperies
Quand des vérités élémentaires, ils les nient
Du vent, pour rien, du bruit
Tout devenant du fait divers
Au tout, interprété de travers
Il s'agit d'entretenir la peur
Pour, de tout, fabriquer de la terreur
Tout y fait frère, tout y fait soeur
Avant tout, il s'agit
De nous divertir de nos ennuis
Spectateurs, spectatrices
De nos prisons de vie
Succès de la télé, du cinéma, de l'internet, ainsi
Avec le spécialiste réductionniste
Avec le réductionniste spécialiste
Vous savez bien un peu ceci
En oubliant tout le reste, aussi !
Et tout ce qui est parcellaire
Comme de l'identitaire habillé en arbitraire
De la trappe attentionnelle
De la trappe existentielle
Avec toute une sociologie policière
En avant et en arrière
Toute spécialité
Devenant comme fausse reproductibilité
Production de productivité
Des savoirs
Par qui ? Pour qui ?
Et pour quelle société ?
Production de productivité
Des pouvoirs
Par qui ? Pour qui ?
Et pour quelle société ?
Savoir du pouvoir
Pouvoir du savoir
De l'usine ou du laboratoire
Des niches environnementales et des trajectoires
Et tant pour l'usine
Et tant pour les laboratoires
Le capital sait organiser sa foire
Production des automatismes
Langagiers, culturels, gestuels
Production des déterminismes
Sociaux, politiques, idéels
Phénotypiques, économiques, biopsychosociologiques
Le système est bien malin
Moi, toi, elle, lui, eux, elles, pour le faire crétin
En faire tout un fatras sibyllin
Surtout, toute spécialité, et en généralité
Devenir une absolue autorité
Et sa gueule, plus qu'à la fermer
De toute foule, devenant comme goule
Sans être foulologue, en voici une houle !
De la fouloscopie en présentisme
Foulologie imprévisible du futurisme
Diktat
De toute vérité refoulée, déboutée
En opinion jamais vérifiée
Comme beaucoup de prêtres catholiques
Qui sont mariés, c'est bien scotomisé
Parfois ils ont des enfants
Ont des compagnes, pendant des années, cachées
Et tant d'autres exemples dissociés
Hypocrite schizophrénie, la société dans son entier
Tout étant lié par un fil d'invisibilité
Chaque époque avec ses lois de société
Le génotype, très très peu, peut y peser
Avec tant et tant de béquilles pour nous anesthésier
Jadis, le premier anesthésiant, protoxyde d'azote
Avant l'éther et le chloroforme, cela était la cote
Chez le dentiste, en ce temps, rien de somatomorphe
Aujourd'hui, tout secrétant du somatomorphe
En pathocénose jamais amorphe
Du criquet à l'immunité adaptative
Immunité comme contemplative
Dans un contexte évolutif, la replacer
L'inné de l'acquis, l'acquis de l'inné
Particulaire, moléculaire, cellulaire
Tout se régissant dans l'apprenant
De par des niveaux d'organisation différents
Indistinction de la différenciation
Différenciation de l'indistinction !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité suir ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The Rumor of Fire
The fire of rumor
Asocial social networks
Fascism and reaction
Stupidity in a jet plane
Mine, yours, and the others, no way
Thus, mutilated horses
2020, France, when it has always existed
natural deaths
Other beasts by being the mutuals
Not to mention a few owners
Who, from the rumor, took advantage of it
Because it takes money
Because it takes time
To take care of horses, properly
Social networks are for many, crap
When elementary truths, they deny them
Wind, for nothing, noise
Everything becoming a news item
At all, misinterpreted
It's about keeping the fear alive
To, of everything, manufacture terror
Everything there is brother, everything there is sister
First of all, it is
To divert us from our troubles
spectators, spectators
Of our prisons of life
Success of TV, cinema, the internet, as well
With the reductionist specialist
With the specialist reductionist
You know a little about this
Forgetting everything else, too!
And all that is fragmented
Like identity dressed in arbitrary
From the attentional trap
From the existential trap
With a whole police sociology
forward and backward
Any specialty
Becoming like false reproducibility
productivity production
Knowledge
By who ? For who ?
And for which society?
productivity production
Powers
By who ? For who ?
And for which society?
knowledge of power
power of knowledge
From the factory or the laboratory
Environmental niches and trajectories
And so much for the factory
And so much for laboratories
Capital knows how to organize its fair
Automation production
Language, culture, gestures
Production of determinisms
Social, political, ideal
Phenotypic, economic, biopsychosociological
The system is very smart
Me, you, her, him, them, them, to make it stupid
Make a whole sibylline jumble of it
Above all, any specialty, and in general
Become an absolute authority
And his mouth, more than to close it
From every crowd, becoming like a ghoul
Without being a foulologist, here is a swell!
From foloscopy to presentism
Unpredictable fulology of futurism
Dictate
Of all truth repressed, rejected
In opinion never verified
Like many Catholic priests
Who are married, it is well scotomized
Sometimes they have children
Have companions, for years, hidden
And so many other dissociated examples
Hypocritical schizophrenia, society as a whole
Everything bound by a thread of invisibility
Each era with its laws of society
The genotype, very very little, can weigh there
With so many crutches to anesthetize us
Formerly the first anesthetic, nitrous oxide
Before ether and chloroform, this was the rating
At the dentist, in this time, nothing somatomorphic
Today, any secreting somatomorph
In pathocenosis never amorphous
From locust to adaptive immunity
Immunity as Contemplative
In an evolving context, replacing it
The innate of the acquired, the acquired of the innate
Particulate, molecular, cellular
Everything is governed in the learner
Due to different levels of organization
Indistinction of differentiation
Differentiation from indistinction!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité suir ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
