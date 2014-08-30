Fouloscopie, différenciation en indistinction

La rumeur du feu

Le feu de la rumeur

Réseaux sociaux asociaux

Du fascisme et de la réaction

La bêtise en avion à réaction

La mienne, la tienne, et les autres, sans façon

Ainsi, des chevaux mutilés

2020, France, alors que cela a toujours existé

Des morts naturelles

D'autres bêtes en étant les mutuelles

Sans compter quelques propriétaires

Qui, de la rumeur, en profitèrent

Car, il faut de l'argent

Car, il faut du temps

Pour s'occuper de chevaux, convenablement

Les réseaux sociaux sont pour beaucoup, des saloperies

Quand des vérités élémentaires, ils les nient

Du vent, pour rien, du bruit

Tout devenant du fait divers

Au tout, interprété de travers

Il s'agit d'entretenir la peur

Pour, de tout, fabriquer de la terreur

Tout y fait frère, tout y fait soeur

Avant tout, il s'agit

De nous divertir de nos ennuis

Spectateurs, spectatrices

De nos prisons de vie

Succès de la télé, du cinéma, de l'internet, ainsi

Avec le spécialiste réductionniste

Avec le réductionniste spécialiste

Vous savez bien un peu ceci

En oubliant tout le reste, aussi !

Et tout ce qui est parcellaire

Comme de l'identitaire habillé en arbitraire

De la trappe attentionnelle

De la trappe existentielle

Avec toute une sociologie policière

En avant et en arrière

Toute spécialité

Devenant comme fausse reproductibilité

Production de productivité

Des savoirs

Par qui ? Pour qui ?

Et pour quelle société ?

Production de productivité

Des pouvoirs

Par qui ? Pour qui ?

Et pour quelle société ?

Savoir du pouvoir

Pouvoir du savoir

De l'usine ou du laboratoire

Des niches environnementales et des trajectoires

Et tant pour l'usine

Et tant pour les laboratoires

Le capital sait organiser sa foire

Production des automatismes

Langagiers, culturels, gestuels

Production des déterminismes

Sociaux, politiques, idéels

Phénotypiques, économiques, biopsychosociologiques

Le système est bien malin

Moi, toi, elle, lui, eux, elles, pour le faire crétin

En faire tout un fatras sibyllin

Surtout, toute spécialité, et en généralité

Devenir une absolue autorité

Et sa gueule, plus qu'à la fermer

De toute foule, devenant comme goule

Sans être foulologue, en voici une houle !

De la fouloscopie en présentisme

Foulologie imprévisible du futurisme

Diktat

De toute vérité refoulée, déboutée

En opinion jamais vérifiée

Comme beaucoup de prêtres catholiques

Qui sont mariés, c'est bien scotomisé

Parfois ils ont des enfants

Ont des compagnes, pendant des années, cachées

Et tant d'autres exemples dissociés

Hypocrite schizophrénie, la société dans son entier

Tout étant lié par un fil d'invisibilité

Chaque époque avec ses lois de société

Le génotype, très très peu, peut y peser

Avec tant et tant de béquilles pour nous anesthésier

Jadis, le premier anesthésiant, protoxyde d'azote

Avant l'éther et le chloroforme, cela était la cote

Chez le dentiste, en ce temps, rien de somatomorphe

Aujourd'hui, tout secrétant du somatomorphe

En pathocénose jamais amorphe

Du criquet à l'immunité adaptative

Immunité comme contemplative

Dans un contexte évolutif, la replacer

L'inné de l'acquis, l'acquis de l'inné

Particulaire, moléculaire, cellulaire

Tout se régissant dans l'apprenant

De par des niveaux d'organisation différents

Indistinction de la différenciation

Différenciation de l'indistinction !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité suir ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The Rumor of Fire

The fire of rumor

Asocial social networks

Fascism and reaction

Stupidity in a jet plane

Mine, yours, and the others, no way

Thus, mutilated horses

2020, France, when it has always existed

natural deaths

Other beasts by being the mutuals

Not to mention a few owners

Who, from the rumor, took advantage of it

Because it takes money

Because it takes time

To take care of horses, properly

Social networks are for many, crap

When elementary truths, they deny them

Wind, for nothing, noise

Everything becoming a news item

At all, misinterpreted

It's about keeping the fear alive

To, of everything, manufacture terror

Everything there is brother, everything there is sister

First of all, it is

To divert us from our troubles

spectators, spectators

Of our prisons of life

Success of TV, cinema, the internet, as well

With the reductionist specialist

With the specialist reductionist

You know a little about this

Forgetting everything else, too!

And all that is fragmented

Like identity dressed in arbitrary

From the attentional trap

From the existential trap

With a whole police sociology

forward and backward

Any specialty

Becoming like false reproducibility

productivity production

Knowledge

By who ? For who ?

And for which society?

productivity production

Powers

By who ? For who ?

And for which society?

knowledge of power

power of knowledge

From the factory or the laboratory

Environmental niches and trajectories

And so much for the factory

And so much for laboratories

Capital knows how to organize its fair

Automation production

Language, culture, gestures

Production of determinisms

Social, political, ideal

Phenotypic, economic, biopsychosociological

The system is very smart

Me, you, her, him, them, them, to make it stupid

Make a whole sibylline jumble of it

Above all, any specialty, and in general

Become an absolute authority

And his mouth, more than to close it

From every crowd, becoming like a ghoul

Without being a foulologist, here is a swell!

From foloscopy to presentism

Unpredictable fulology of futurism

Dictate

Of all truth repressed, rejected

In opinion never verified

Like many Catholic priests

Who are married, it is well scotomized

Sometimes they have children

Have companions, for years, hidden

And so many other dissociated examples

Hypocritical schizophrenia, society as a whole

Everything bound by a thread of invisibility

Each era with its laws of society

The genotype, very very little, can weigh there

With so many crutches to anesthetize us

Formerly the first anesthetic, nitrous oxide

Before ether and chloroform, this was the rating

At the dentist, in this time, nothing somatomorphic

Today, any secreting somatomorph

In pathocenosis never amorphous

From locust to adaptive immunity

Immunity as Contemplative

In an evolving context, replacing it

The innate of the acquired, the acquired of the innate

Particulate, molecular, cellular

Everything is governed in the learner

Due to different levels of organization

Indistinction of differentiation

Differentiation from indistinction!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité suir ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )