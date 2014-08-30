C'est quoi ?
C'est quoi l'amitié ?
Une bonne poignée de main
C'est quoi l'amour ?
Deux salives qui se mélangent bien
C'est quoi la vie ?
L'enfer ou le paradis
C'est quoi la mort ?
Personne n'en sait rien
Mais au fond
Chaque personne n'aime qu'elle-même
C'est ainsi semaine après semaine
Du premier jour jusqu'au dernier jour
C'est à soi-même qu'on fait la cour
L'autre nous est inconnu
Un de plus et c'est fichu
C'est quoi la peur ?
C'est toutes les religions
C'est quoi le suicide ?
Une totale déception
Mais au fond
Des illusions nous nous gavons
Le même chemin et la même chanson
C'est le disque rayé et munitionnaire
Dont tout le monde répète l'air
C'est inlassable et intarissable
C'est quoi l'amitié ?
Deux mains qui se serrent
C'est quoi l'amour ?
Deux nez qui se flairent
Mais au fond
Tout est un grand mystère !
Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
What is friendship?
A good handshake
What is love ?
Two saliva that mix well
What is life ?
hell or heaven
What is death ?
nobody knows
But deep down
Every person loves only themselves
It's like this week after week
From the first day to the last day
It is to oneself that one pays court
The other is unknown to us
One more and it's over
What is fear?
It's all religions
What is suicide?
A total disappointment
But deep down
Illusions we gorge ourselves
The same path and the same song
It's the broken record and ammunition
Whose tune everyone repeats
It's tireless and inexhaustible
What is friendship?
Two hands shaking
What is love ?
Two noses sniffing each other
But deep down
Everything is a great mystery!
