C'est quoi l'amitié ?

Une bonne poignée de main

C'est quoi l'amour ?

Deux salives qui se mélangent bien

C'est quoi la vie ?

L'enfer ou le paradis

C'est quoi la mort ?

Personne n'en sait rien

Mais au fond

Chaque personne n'aime qu'elle-même

C'est ainsi semaine après semaine

Du premier jour jusqu'au dernier jour

C'est à soi-même qu'on fait la cour

L'autre nous est inconnu

Un de plus et c'est fichu

C'est quoi la peur ?

C'est toutes les religions

C'est quoi le suicide ?

Une totale déception

Mais au fond

Des illusions nous nous gavons

Le même chemin et la même chanson

C'est le disque rayé et munitionnaire

Dont tout le monde répète l'air

C'est inlassable et intarissable

C'est quoi l'amitié ?

Deux mains qui se serrent

C'est quoi l'amour ?

Deux nez qui se flairent

Mais au fond

Tout est un grand mystère !

Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

What is friendship?

A good handshake

What is love ?

Two saliva that mix well

What is life ?

hell or heaven

What is death ?

nobody knows

But deep down

Every person loves only themselves

It's like this week after week

From the first day to the last day

It is to oneself that one pays court

The other is unknown to us

One more and it's over

What is fear?

It's all religions

What is suicide?

A total disappointment

But deep down

Illusions we gorge ourselves

The same path and the same song

It's the broken record and ammunition

Whose tune everyone repeats

It's tireless and inexhaustible

What is friendship?

Two hands shaking

What is love ?

Two noses sniffing each other

But deep down

Everything is a great mystery!

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )