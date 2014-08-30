Nous sommes quelques intérimaires

Beaux, jeunes et téméraires

Dont trois âmes peu ordinaires

Dacnomane, lycanthrope, pyromane

Qui baissent les cadences de nos flemmes

Jouant aux cartes, rêvant aux femmes

Le premier au travail, arrivant

Pour les autres, à la pointeuse, pointant

Nous avons notre syndicat sauvage

Pour notre prime d'été, nous avons la rage

Dacnomane, lycanthrope, pyromane

En délégation, chez l'inspectrice du travail

Nous voulons notre prime, notre manne

Soixante-huitarde, elle nous soutient, ne nous raille

Et prenant le téléphone

Fière inspectrice du travail

C'est une femme gentille et bonne

Elle prend notre parti

Nous trois de l'anarchie

Pour tancer l'agence d'intérim, cette baronne

Et pour elle, les cloches sonnent

Trois mois, nous sommes restés

Nous avons ri, nous nous sommes bien amusés

Au lieu de la semaine prévue

C'était du jamais vu

Et dacnomane me prêta sa copine

Afin que cette coquine, me turlupine

Fin juin, ce fut les vacances

Et nous partîmes, avec nos confidences

Et pour la boîte d'intérim, pour nous, fin de la romance

Patrice Faubert ( 1973 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

We are some temporary workers

Beautiful, young and bold

Including three unusual souls

Dacnomane, lycanthrope, arsonist

Who lower the cadences of our lazy

Playing cards, dreaming of women

The first at work, arriving

For the others, at the time clock, pointing

We have our wild union

For our summer bounty we have rage

Dacnomane, lycanthrope, arsonist

In delegation, with the labor inspector

We want our bounty, our manna

Sixty-eight, she supports us, don't mock us

And picking up the phone

Proud labor inspector

She is a kind and good woman

She takes our side

we three of anarchy

To scold the temp agency, this baroness

And for her the bells are ringing

Three months we stayed

We laughed, we had fun

Instead of the scheduled week

It was unheard of

And dacnomane lent me his girlfriend

So that this naughty girl bothers me

At the end of June, it was the holidays

And we left, with our secrets

And for the acting box, for us, end of romance

Patrice Faubert (1973) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )