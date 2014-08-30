Dacnomane, lycanthrope, pyromane
Nous sommes quelques intérimaires
Beaux, jeunes et téméraires
Dont trois âmes peu ordinaires
Dacnomane, lycanthrope, pyromane
Qui baissent les cadences de nos flemmes
Jouant aux cartes, rêvant aux femmes
Le premier au travail, arrivant
Pour les autres, à la pointeuse, pointant
Nous avons notre syndicat sauvage
Pour notre prime d'été, nous avons la rage
Dacnomane, lycanthrope, pyromane
En délégation, chez l'inspectrice du travail
Nous voulons notre prime, notre manne
Soixante-huitarde, elle nous soutient, ne nous raille
Et prenant le téléphone
Fière inspectrice du travail
C'est une femme gentille et bonne
Elle prend notre parti
Nous trois de l'anarchie
Pour tancer l'agence d'intérim, cette baronne
Et pour elle, les cloches sonnent
Trois mois, nous sommes restés
Nous avons ri, nous nous sommes bien amusés
Au lieu de la semaine prévue
C'était du jamais vu
Et dacnomane me prêta sa copine
Afin que cette coquine, me turlupine
Fin juin, ce fut les vacances
Et nous partîmes, avec nos confidences
Et pour la boîte d'intérim, pour nous, fin de la romance
Patrice Faubert ( 1973 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
We are some temporary workers
Beautiful, young and bold
Including three unusual souls
Dacnomane, lycanthrope, arsonist
Who lower the cadences of our lazy
Playing cards, dreaming of women
The first at work, arriving
For the others, at the time clock, pointing
We have our wild union
For our summer bounty we have rage
Dacnomane, lycanthrope, arsonist
In delegation, with the labor inspector
We want our bounty, our manna
Sixty-eight, she supports us, don't mock us
And picking up the phone
Proud labor inspector
She is a kind and good woman
She takes our side
we three of anarchy
To scold the temp agency, this baroness
And for her the bells are ringing
Three months we stayed
We laughed, we had fun
Instead of the scheduled week
It was unheard of
And dacnomane lent me his girlfriend
So that this naughty girl bothers me
At the end of June, it was the holidays
And we left, with our secrets
And for the acting box, for us, end of romance
Patrice Faubert (1973) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment