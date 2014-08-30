Le contre-intuitif de l'intuition
Le flocon de neige
Ce cristal de glace
Comme un miroir à six faces
Avec l'unicité de chaque flocon qui passe
Ainsi
D'une pièce de monnaie
Six autres pièces pour un tour parfait
Mais pour la boule de billard
Des déterminismes inconnus du hasard
Il faut douze ou treize boules
Pour qu'à peu près, ça roule
Tout de même
Moins mystérieux et qui la ramène
Que le bol d'eau chaude au congélateur
Que le bol d'eau froide, glaçant, en moins d'heures
L'eau chaude
Devenant glace, plus vite, que l'eau froide
Cherchez l'erreur !
Voilà aussi
Qui est contre-intuitif
Comme la physique ignorée de la vie courante
Quand le réel n'est que du fictif
Quand le fictif n'est que du réel
L'informatif de l'infirmatif
L'infirmatif de l'informatif
Nous passons à côté
Sans de rien, nous en douter
De l'intuition, l'on ose encore parler
La physique doit bien s'en amuser !
Comme le contre-intuitif
De prendre l'anarchie comme notion de désordre
Alors que c'est la plus haute expression de l'ordre
L'organisation
Des choses par elles-mêmes
L'organisation
Des gens par eux-mêmes
Néanmoins et malgré tout
Et ce avec ou sans gouvernement
Et ce avec ou sans police
Et ce avec ou sans armée
Du coup
Certes, du plus loin ou du plus près
Toute ressemblance avec, ou bien, c'est exprès
Et voilà, pourquoi
Que dès 1834, apparaît
Le contrôle du verbe verbaliser
Normaliser le geste de l'ouvrier
Au machinisme, il fallut s'adapter
Puis, et
Normalisation des corps
Normalisation des esprits
Normalisation de la sexualité
Normalisation des pensées
Normalisation des révoltes
Normalisation du quotidien
Normalisation de la contestation
Normalisation de la manifestation
Mondialisation de la normalisation !
De l'individu à la famille
De la famille à la nation
Particularismes du capital à l'unisson
Corporatisme de l'identitarisation
Avec son diamant qui brille
Normalisation de l'acceptation !
Quand la flânerie
Est devenue une utopie
Même si, 1884
Vingt quatre fuseaux horaires
Sans moyen d'y brasser de l'air
Dans le monde, s'abstenir, n'y rien faire
Aucune mine d'or, que de l'imaginaire
Pas comme à La Rinconada
Au Pérou à 5100 mètres d'altitude
Cinquante pour cent d'oxygène en moins
Avec le sang des veines visqueux
Espérance de vie, 51 ans, au mieux
Quand pour la plaine
C'est vingt ans de plus vieux
Qu'être chercheur d'or
Du plus funeste sort
Et, hélas, faute de le savoir
La soupape, sinon, du contre-pouvoir
Toute révolte sociale
Se structurant dans du groupal
Débouche sur une hiérarchie de dominance
De l'étatique ou de l'équivalence
Toujours bien cachée cette déviance
Chefs, cheffesses, leaders, diverses dominances
Et c'est reparti pour un tour dans la démence !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The snowflake
This ice crystal
Like a six-sided mirror
With the uniqueness of each passing snowflake
Thereby
Of a coin
Six more pieces for a perfect ride
But for the billiard ball
Unknown determinisms of chance
It takes twelve or thirteen balls
So that roughly, it rolls
All the same
Less mysterious and bringing her back
Than the bowl of hot water in the freezer
Than the bowl of cold water, freezing, in less hours
Hot water
Turning to ice, faster, than cold water
Find the mistake !
Here is also
who is counterintuitive
Like the ignored physics of everyday life
When the real is only fictitious
When the fictitious is only real
The informative of the infirmative
The infirmative of the informative
We pass by
Without a doubt, we doubt it
Of intuition, we still dare to speak
Physics must have fun!
As the counter-intuitive
To take anarchy as a notion of disorder
While it is the highest expression of order
The organization
things by themselves
The organization
people by themselves
Nevertheless and in spite of everything
And this with or without government
And this with or without font
And this with or without an army
Therefore
Of course, farther or nearer
Any resemblance to, or else, it's on purpose
And that's why
That as early as 1834, appears
control of the verb verbalize
Standardize the gesture of the worker
To the machinery, we had to adapt
Then, and
Normalization of bodies
Normalization of minds
Normalization of sexuality
Normalization of thoughts
Normalization of revolts
Normalization of daily life
Normalization of dispute
Normalization of manifestation
Globalization of standardization!
From individual to family
From family to nation
Peculiarities of Capital in Unison
Identity corporatism
With her shining diamond
Standardization of acceptance!
When the stroll
Has become a utopia
Even though, 1884
Twenty four time zones
With no way to breathe air into it
In the world, abstain, do nothing about it
No gold mine, only imagination
Not like in La Rinconada
In Peru at 5100 meters above sea level
Fifty percent less oxygen
With blood from viscous veins
Life expectancy, 51 years, at best
When for the plain
It's twenty years older
What to be a gold digger
Of the most disastrous fate
And, alas, for lack of knowing it
The valve, otherwise, of the counter-power
Any social revolt
Being structured in the group
Leads to a dominance hierarchy
Of the state or of equivalence
Always well hidden this deviance
Chiefs, chiefesses, leaders, various dominances
And here we go again for a turn in dementia!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
