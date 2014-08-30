Le contre-intuitif de l'intuition

Le flocon de neige

Ce cristal de glace

Comme un miroir à six faces

Avec l'unicité de chaque flocon qui passe

Ainsi

D'une pièce de monnaie

Six autres pièces pour un tour parfait

Mais pour la boule de billard

Des déterminismes inconnus du hasard

Il faut douze ou treize boules

Pour qu'à peu près, ça roule

Tout de même

Moins mystérieux et qui la ramène

Que le bol d'eau chaude au congélateur

Que le bol d'eau froide, glaçant, en moins d'heures

L'eau chaude

Devenant glace, plus vite, que l'eau froide

Cherchez l'erreur !

Voilà aussi

Qui est contre-intuitif

Comme la physique ignorée de la vie courante

Quand le réel n'est que du fictif

Quand le fictif n'est que du réel

L'informatif de l'infirmatif

L'infirmatif de l'informatif

Nous passons à côté

Sans de rien, nous en douter

De l'intuition, l'on ose encore parler

La physique doit bien s'en amuser !

Comme le contre-intuitif

De prendre l'anarchie comme notion de désordre

Alors que c'est la plus haute expression de l'ordre

L'organisation

Des choses par elles-mêmes

L'organisation

Des gens par eux-mêmes

Néanmoins et malgré tout

Et ce avec ou sans gouvernement

Et ce avec ou sans police

Et ce avec ou sans armée

Du coup

Certes, du plus loin ou du plus près

Toute ressemblance avec, ou bien, c'est exprès

Et voilà, pourquoi

Que dès 1834, apparaît

Le contrôle du verbe verbaliser

Normaliser le geste de l'ouvrier

Au machinisme, il fallut s'adapter

Puis, et

Normalisation des corps

Normalisation des esprits

Normalisation de la sexualité

Normalisation des pensées

Normalisation des révoltes

Normalisation du quotidien

Normalisation de la contestation

Normalisation de la manifestation

Mondialisation de la normalisation !

De l'individu à la famille

De la famille à la nation

Particularismes du capital à l'unisson

Corporatisme de l'identitarisation

Avec son diamant qui brille

Normalisation de l'acceptation !

Quand la flânerie

Est devenue une utopie

Même si, 1884

Vingt quatre fuseaux horaires

Sans moyen d'y brasser de l'air

Dans le monde, s'abstenir, n'y rien faire

Aucune mine d'or, que de l'imaginaire

Pas comme à La Rinconada

Au Pérou à 5100 mètres d'altitude

Cinquante pour cent d'oxygène en moins

Avec le sang des veines visqueux

Espérance de vie, 51 ans, au mieux

Quand pour la plaine

C'est vingt ans de plus vieux

Qu'être chercheur d'or

Du plus funeste sort

Et, hélas, faute de le savoir

La soupape, sinon, du contre-pouvoir

Toute révolte sociale

Se structurant dans du groupal

Débouche sur une hiérarchie de dominance

De l'étatique ou de l'équivalence

Toujours bien cachée cette déviance

Chefs, cheffesses, leaders, diverses dominances

Et c'est reparti pour un tour dans la démence !

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 )

The snowflake

This ice crystal

Like a six-sided mirror

With the uniqueness of each passing snowflake

Thereby

Of a coin

Six more pieces for a perfect ride

But for the billiard ball

Unknown determinisms of chance

It takes twelve or thirteen balls

So that roughly, it rolls

All the same

Less mysterious and bringing her back

Than the bowl of hot water in the freezer

Than the bowl of cold water, freezing, in less hours

Hot water

Turning to ice, faster, than cold water

Find the mistake !

Here is also

who is counterintuitive

Like the ignored physics of everyday life

When the real is only fictitious

When the fictitious is only real

The informative of the infirmative

The infirmative of the informative

We pass by

Without a doubt, we doubt it

Of intuition, we still dare to speak

Physics must have fun!

As the counter-intuitive

To take anarchy as a notion of disorder

While it is the highest expression of order

The organization

things by themselves

The organization

people by themselves

Nevertheless and in spite of everything

And this with or without government

And this with or without font

And this with or without an army

Therefore

Of course, farther or nearer

Any resemblance to, or else, it's on purpose

And that's why

That as early as 1834, appears

control of the verb verbalize

Standardize the gesture of the worker

To the machinery, we had to adapt

Then, and

Normalization of bodies

Normalization of minds

Normalization of sexuality

Normalization of thoughts

Normalization of revolts

Normalization of daily life

Normalization of dispute

Normalization of manifestation

Globalization of standardization!

From individual to family

From family to nation

Peculiarities of Capital in Unison

Identity corporatism

With her shining diamond

Standardization of acceptance!

When the stroll

Has become a utopia

Even though, 1884

Twenty four time zones

With no way to breathe air into it

In the world, abstain, do nothing about it

No gold mine, only imagination

Not like in La Rinconada

In Peru at 5100 meters above sea level

Fifty percent less oxygen

With blood from viscous veins

Life expectancy, 51 years, at best

When for the plain

It's twenty years older

What to be a gold digger

Of the most disastrous fate

And, alas, for lack of knowing it

The valve, otherwise, of the counter-power

Any social revolt

Being structured in the group

Leads to a dominance hierarchy

Of the state or of equivalence

Always well hidden this deviance

Chiefs, chiefesses, leaders, various dominances

And here we go again for a turn in dementia!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 )