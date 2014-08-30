De l'impesanteur en harmolodie

Chaque être humain

Chaque être non-humain

Vit dans son propre monde

Vit dans sa propre réalité

Bulle du marché de la diversité

De l'unifié dans l'opposé

Qui n'est pas le monde de l'autre

Comme des tas de planètes différentes

Et sur la seule planète Terre

Des tas de vies différentes

Mais dans une même aliénation édifiante

Et sur la seule planète Terre

Ailleurs et donc déjà sur Terre

Comme une sorte de plurivers

Toute structure

Animée ou inanimée

Faire ou ne pas faire

Avec toute l'énergétique

Pour y organiser toute une fabrique

Il en va ainsi pour le smartphone

Avec plus de 70 matériaux différents

183 kilos de ressources s'y attenant

Et puis tout se modifiant

Naturellement ou artificiellement

Et aussi, depuis 1850, exemple éclairant

De vingt-cinq pour cent

L'acidité de l'eau, augmentant

Et avec trois degrés de plus, en 2100

Cela serait, et à minima, donc, affolant

De soixante pour cent !

Toute vie humaine

Toute vie non-humaine

Se meut dans des sables mouvants

De l'évolution, amorale, de l'interchangeant

Tout étant semblable et vraisemblable

Dans le dissemblable et l'invraisemblable

Si tu pouvais être dans ma tête

Si je pouvais être dans ta tête

Et être ainsi dans nos corps

Vous, nous, ils, elles

Ne plus nous couper les ailes

Et nous comprendrions, alors, pourquoi

Nous sommes ce que nous sommes

Déterminismes divers, automatismes variés, faisant loi

Modernité de la misère

Des propriétaires de nos misères

De tout cela, nous somme la somme

Comme les chantiers de l'Atlantique de Saint-Nazaire

Milliers de tonnes d'acier du pollueur géant

ArcelorMittal, par trains entiers, livrant

De l'acier pour construire du superflu

Gigantesques paquebots luxueux

Pourtant, pour le vivant, du boueux

Et toute honte bue

L'industrie, de tout, faisant son feu

De toute individuation en exploitation

Avec la numérisation de toute révolution

Les révolutions numériques

Ornières qui nous musèlent, en quelques clics !

La vérité n'est pas une opinion

La vérité est un fait attesté

L'opinion n'est qu'une opinion

La vérité n'est que la vérité

Comme le fait scientifique

Se prouvant de sa reproductibilité

Certes, la technologie, même au début

A été, est, sera, fut

Comme un jouet

Comme ce que j'écris, tout décousu

Et nous en sommes devenus le rouet

Feu ( 1900 - 1977 ) Jacques Prévert, le fameux poète

De tout cela, en fut déjà, la forte tête

En avait fait l'amusant inventaire

En quelques vers à la Prévert

La connaissance de toute croyance

Sans la croyance de toute connaissance

Il faudrait un nouvel esprit

Imprégné d'impesanteur en harmolodie

Mais sans du cavage en attendu le produit

Sans effet, sans cause, en route pour l'infini

Alors que l'histoire de tout pays

Comme une architecture de toute colonie

Du Mexique, par les espagnols, conquis

Du tyran sadique, feu ( 1485 - 1547 ) Hernan Cortés

Qu'ainsi, une population locale

Déclinant, de 50 à 70 pour cent

En l'espace de cinq-cents ans

Virus, assassinats, esclavage, travail forcé

Du colonialisme et de ses joyeusetés

Gens prétendus civilisés

Et tout, sur la planète Terre, ainsi, s'étant édifié !



Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Every human being

Every non-human being

Lives in his own world

Lives in its own reality

Diversity Market Bubble

From the unified in the opposite

Who is not the world of the other

Like lots of different planets

And on the only planet Earth

Lots of different lives

But in the same edifying alienation

And on the only planet Earth

Elsewhere and therefore already on Earth

Like a kind of pluriverse

Any structure

animate or inanimate

To do or not to do

With all the energy

To organize a whole factory there

The same goes for the smartphone

With over 70 different materials

183 kilos of resources adjoining it

And then everything changes

Naturally or artificially

And also, since 1850, illuminating example

Twenty-five percent

The acidity of the water, increasing

And with three more degrees, in 2100

It would be, and at the very least, therefore, maddening

Sixty percent!

All human life

All non-human life

Moves in quicksand

Of evolution, amoral, of interchanging

Everything being similar and probable

In the dissimilar and the implausible

If you could be in my head

If I could be in your head

And be like this in our bodies

You, us, they

Stop clipping our wings

And we would understand, then, why

We are what we are

Various determinisms, various automatisms, making law

Modernity of misery

Owners of our miseries

Of all this we are the sum

Like the Atlantic shipyards of Saint-Nazaire

Thousand tons of steel from the giant polluter

ArcelorMittal, by trainloads, delivering

Steel to build the superfluous

Gigantic luxury liners

Yet, for the living, muddy

And all shame drunk

The industry, of everything, making its fire

Of any individuation in exploitation

With the digitization of any revolution

The digital revolutions

Ruts that muzzle us, in a few clicks!

The truth is not an opinion

Truth is a proven fact

Opinion is just an opinion

The truth is only the truth

As scientific fact

Proving its reproducibility

Of course, technology, even at the beginning

Was, is, will be, was

like a toy

Like what I write, all disjointed

And we became the spinning wheel

Fire ( 1900 - 1977 ) Jacques Prévert, the famous poet

Of all this, was already, the strong head

Had made the amusing inventory

In a few verses à la Prévert

Knowledge of any belief

Without the belief of all knowledge

It would take a new spirit

Imbued with weightlessness in harmony

But without cavage waiting for the product

Without effect, without cause, on the way to infinity

While the history of any country

Like an architecture of any colony

From Mexico, by the Spaniards, conquered

From the sadistic tyrant, the late ( 1485 - 1547 ) Hernan Cortés

That thus, a local population

Declining, 50 to 70 percent

In five hundred years

Viruses, assassinations, slavery, forced labor

Of colonialism and its joys

so-called civilized people

And everything, on the planet Earth, thus, having been built!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )