De l'impesanteur en harmolodie
Chaque être humain
Chaque être non-humain
Vit dans son propre monde
Vit dans sa propre réalité
Bulle du marché de la diversité
De l'unifié dans l'opposé
Qui n'est pas le monde de l'autre
Comme des tas de planètes différentes
Et sur la seule planète Terre
Des tas de vies différentes
Mais dans une même aliénation édifiante
Et sur la seule planète Terre
Ailleurs et donc déjà sur Terre
Comme une sorte de plurivers
Toute structure
Animée ou inanimée
Faire ou ne pas faire
Avec toute l'énergétique
Pour y organiser toute une fabrique
Il en va ainsi pour le smartphone
Avec plus de 70 matériaux différents
183 kilos de ressources s'y attenant
Et puis tout se modifiant
Naturellement ou artificiellement
Et aussi, depuis 1850, exemple éclairant
De vingt-cinq pour cent
L'acidité de l'eau, augmentant
Et avec trois degrés de plus, en 2100
Cela serait, et à minima, donc, affolant
De soixante pour cent !
Toute vie humaine
Toute vie non-humaine
Se meut dans des sables mouvants
De l'évolution, amorale, de l'interchangeant
Tout étant semblable et vraisemblable
Dans le dissemblable et l'invraisemblable
Si tu pouvais être dans ma tête
Si je pouvais être dans ta tête
Et être ainsi dans nos corps
Vous, nous, ils, elles
Ne plus nous couper les ailes
Et nous comprendrions, alors, pourquoi
Nous sommes ce que nous sommes
Déterminismes divers, automatismes variés, faisant loi
Modernité de la misère
Des propriétaires de nos misères
De tout cela, nous somme la somme
Comme les chantiers de l'Atlantique de Saint-Nazaire
Milliers de tonnes d'acier du pollueur géant
ArcelorMittal, par trains entiers, livrant
De l'acier pour construire du superflu
Gigantesques paquebots luxueux
Pourtant, pour le vivant, du boueux
Et toute honte bue
L'industrie, de tout, faisant son feu
De toute individuation en exploitation
Avec la numérisation de toute révolution
Les révolutions numériques
Ornières qui nous musèlent, en quelques clics !
La vérité n'est pas une opinion
La vérité est un fait attesté
L'opinion n'est qu'une opinion
La vérité n'est que la vérité
Comme le fait scientifique
Se prouvant de sa reproductibilité
Certes, la technologie, même au début
A été, est, sera, fut
Comme un jouet
Comme ce que j'écris, tout décousu
Et nous en sommes devenus le rouet
Feu ( 1900 - 1977 ) Jacques Prévert, le fameux poète
De tout cela, en fut déjà, la forte tête
En avait fait l'amusant inventaire
En quelques vers à la Prévert
La connaissance de toute croyance
Sans la croyance de toute connaissance
Il faudrait un nouvel esprit
Imprégné d'impesanteur en harmolodie
Mais sans du cavage en attendu le produit
Sans effet, sans cause, en route pour l'infini
Alors que l'histoire de tout pays
Comme une architecture de toute colonie
Du Mexique, par les espagnols, conquis
Du tyran sadique, feu ( 1485 - 1547 ) Hernan Cortés
Qu'ainsi, une population locale
Déclinant, de 50 à 70 pour cent
En l'espace de cinq-cents ans
Virus, assassinats, esclavage, travail forcé
Du colonialisme et de ses joyeusetés
Gens prétendus civilisés
Et tout, sur la planète Terre, ainsi, s'étant édifié !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien
Every human being
Every non-human being
Lives in his own world
Lives in its own reality
Diversity Market Bubble
From the unified in the opposite
Who is not the world of the other
Like lots of different planets
And on the only planet Earth
Lots of different lives
But in the same edifying alienation
And on the only planet Earth
Elsewhere and therefore already on Earth
Like a kind of pluriverse
Any structure
animate or inanimate
To do or not to do
With all the energy
To organize a whole factory there
The same goes for the smartphone
With over 70 different materials
183 kilos of resources adjoining it
And then everything changes
Naturally or artificially
And also, since 1850, illuminating example
Twenty-five percent
The acidity of the water, increasing
And with three more degrees, in 2100
It would be, and at the very least, therefore, maddening
Sixty percent!
All human life
All non-human life
Moves in quicksand
Of evolution, amoral, of interchanging
Everything being similar and probable
In the dissimilar and the implausible
If you could be in my head
If I could be in your head
And be like this in our bodies
You, us, they
Stop clipping our wings
And we would understand, then, why
We are what we are
Various determinisms, various automatisms, making law
Modernity of misery
Owners of our miseries
Of all this we are the sum
Like the Atlantic shipyards of Saint-Nazaire
Thousand tons of steel from the giant polluter
ArcelorMittal, by trainloads, delivering
Steel to build the superfluous
Gigantic luxury liners
Yet, for the living, muddy
And all shame drunk
The industry, of everything, making its fire
Of any individuation in exploitation
With the digitization of any revolution
The digital revolutions
Ruts that muzzle us, in a few clicks!
The truth is not an opinion
Truth is a proven fact
Opinion is just an opinion
The truth is only the truth
As scientific fact
Proving its reproducibility
Of course, technology, even at the beginning
Was, is, will be, was
like a toy
Like what I write, all disjointed
And we became the spinning wheel
Fire ( 1900 - 1977 ) Jacques Prévert, the famous poet
Of all this, was already, the strong head
Had made the amusing inventory
In a few verses à la Prévert
Knowledge of any belief
Without the belief of all knowledge
It would take a new spirit
Imbued with weightlessness in harmony
But without cavage waiting for the product
Without effect, without cause, on the way to infinity
While the history of any country
Like an architecture of any colony
From Mexico, by the Spaniards, conquered
From the sadistic tyrant, the late ( 1485 - 1547 ) Hernan Cortés
That thus, a local population
Declining, 50 to 70 percent
In five hundred years
Viruses, assassinations, slavery, forced labor
Of colonialism and its joys
so-called civilized people
And everything, on the planet Earth, thus, having been built!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician
