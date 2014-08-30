75013, 23 passage national
Sur mon radiateur
Qui a des hélices
Je cuisine, je fais des délices
A mon cafard, c'est l'aspirateur
C'est mon chauffage
C'est ma cuisinière
C'est un vrai mirage
A ma rêverie casanière
C'est 75013, au 23 passage national à Paris
Vivre ainsi est comme un pari
Se chauffer sans payer
Descendre d'un étage pour uriner et déféquer
Vivre d'expédients
Et de dons charmants
Pour payer le loyer trimestriel
La loi Quilliot de 1948 si belle
Et les annonces gratuites
Du journal " Libération ", pour l'amitié ou l'amour, et vite
Pour des rencontres fraternelles
Ma clef est sous la porte
Comme un hôtel de la sorte
En toute gratuité, en toute solidarité
Et tant pis, si tout m'est volé
Tant et tant de gens y dorment
Qui aujourd'hui se forment et demain se déforment
Dans le grand lit de ma tanière
Gens connus ou inconnus, je laisse faire
Je suis moi-même chat de gouttière
Il faut apporter son larcin
Pour boire du bon vin
Pour manger à sa faim
Euromarché est un bon magasin
Pour nos fêtes sans aucune fin
Patrice Faubert ( 1982 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
On my radiator
who has propellers
I cook, I make delicacies
To my cockroach, it's the vacuum cleaner
It's my heating
She's my cook
It's a real mirage
To my home reverie
It's 75013, at 23 national passage in Paris
Living like this is like a bet
Heat without paying
Go down one floor to urinate and defecate
living on expedients
And lovely gifts
To pay quarterly rent
The Quilliot law of 1948 so beautiful
And free ads
From the newspaper "Liberation", for friendship or love, and quickly
For fraternal meetings
My key is under the door
Like a hotel of its kind
Free of charge, in solidarity
And too bad, if everything is stolen from me
So many people sleep there
Which today are formed and tomorrow are deformed
In the big bed of my den
People known or unknown, I let it be
I'm an alley cat myself
You have to bring your larceny
To drink good wine
To eat his fill
Euromarché is a good store
For our endless parties
Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
