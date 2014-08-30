75013, 23 passage national

Sur mon radiateur

Qui a des hélices

Je cuisine, je fais des délices

A mon cafard, c'est l'aspirateur

C'est mon chauffage

C'est ma cuisinière

C'est un vrai mirage

A ma rêverie casanière

C'est 75013, au 23 passage national à Paris

Vivre ainsi est comme un pari

Se chauffer sans payer

Descendre d'un étage pour uriner et déféquer

Vivre d'expédients

Et de dons charmants

Pour payer le loyer trimestriel

La loi Quilliot de 1948 si belle

Et les annonces gratuites

Du journal " Libération ", pour l'amitié ou l'amour, et vite

Pour des rencontres fraternelles

Ma clef est sous la porte

Comme un hôtel de la sorte

En toute gratuité, en toute solidarité

Et tant pis, si tout m'est volé

Tant et tant de gens y dorment

Qui aujourd'hui se forment et demain se déforment

Dans le grand lit de ma tanière

Gens connus ou inconnus, je laisse faire

Je suis moi-même chat de gouttière

Il faut apporter son larcin

Pour boire du bon vin

Pour manger à sa faim

Euromarché est un bon magasin

Pour nos fêtes sans aucune fin

Patrice Faubert ( 1982 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

On my radiator

who has propellers

I cook, I make delicacies

To my cockroach, it's the vacuum cleaner

It's my heating

She's my cook

It's a real mirage

To my home reverie

It's 75013, at 23 national passage in Paris

Living like this is like a bet

Heat without paying

Go down one floor to urinate and defecate

living on expedients

And lovely gifts

To pay quarterly rent

The Quilliot law of 1948 so beautiful

And free ads

From the newspaper "Liberation", for friendship or love, and quickly

For fraternal meetings

My key is under the door

Like a hotel of its kind

Free of charge, in solidarity

And too bad, if everything is stolen from me

So many people sleep there

Which today are formed and tomorrow are deformed

In the big bed of my den

People known or unknown, I let it be

I'm an alley cat myself

You have to bring your larceny

To drink good wine

To eat his fill

Euromarché is a good store

For our endless parties

Patrice Faubert (1982) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )