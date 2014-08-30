Paraphysique des xénobots spéculatifs

Mon blaze, se goinfrant des récurrences

Là, je puis dire, et en l'occurence

Là, je n'ai pas de la concurrence

Ou alors, que de la concurrence

Avec toutes les sortes de la misère

Toujours prêtes pour nous gadouiller

Toujours à l'attaque pour faussement, nous godailler

Du sexe avenant pour nous faire douiller

Et d'une bouche l'autre, toujours, nous glavioter

Le monde a trop pitanché

Le monde, sur lui, sous lui, fait, il s'est oublié

Et sur tout cela, l'on ne fait que jaspiner

Avec cependant

Et voilà, qui est, très interrogeant

L'effet d'émerveillement

L'effet d'égarement

L'effet d'investissement

Tout un syncrétisme cosmopolitain

Cossu, disert, hélas, en faux maintien

L'effet de développement

Du vrai souvenir

Comme du faux souvenir

J'étais parfois à Bastia, dans les années soixante-dix

Avec ma compagne corse, ou seul, double six

Et là, je crois, du vrai souvenir

Nous pensons au jouir

Dans, pourtant, toutes les terreurs accumulées

De quoi, vraiment, frémir

Siècle après siècle

Minute après minute

Année après année

Millénaire après millénaire

Tout s'étant nourri trop fréquemment

Des peurs, des horreurs, des terreurs, ô bilan

Massacres, charniers, tortures, exécutions

Des individus, des groupes, parfois, des nations

Tout s'étant incarné dans le présent

Celui d'hier, celui de maintenant !

Possiblement, dans le rien d'épatant

Quand tout, devant nous, beaucoup s'effondrant

Chaque seconde

Nourrissant l'autre

Chaque heure

Allaitant l'autre

Chaque année

Complétant l'autre

Toutes les joies et les peines

Toutes les souffrances et les atrocités

Et surtout celles que l'on ne peut imaginer

Sauf, d'y avoir été soi-même, en confronté

Rien qu'en étant dans l'aidance, l'on peut en parler

Physique ou psychique, de quoi en être épuisé

En ce domaine, rien de genré

Toutes les violences diverses et les viols

Tous les conflits, toutes les maladies

Toutes les guerres et donc toutes les frontières

Comme un enfermement dans la capilotade

Tout un apprentissage des turlupinades

Les seules authentiques Olympiades

Où tout s'y inscrit dans nos corps

Où tout s'y grave dans nos esprits

Comme un mur de maçonnerie

En apanage de toute vie

Que l'on construit

Tout peut s'y diluer

Tout peut s'y mélanger

Tout peut s'y idéologiser

Tout peut s'y confusionner

Ce que l'on appelle la société

Et d'un moment l'autre

L'on en prend toujours plein la tronche

Selon les temps, selon les stars, ce qui étanche

Et si la Terre était un être vivant

Elle serait en profonde dépression, en ce moment !

Car, les plus belles idées

Nous les déformons

Nous les atrophions

Nous les interprétons

L'anarchie, des idées, la plus belle

Est, fut dévoyée en faux miel

L'on y déversa du fiel

Comme si

L'algolagnie

S'imposait comme seule ligne de vie

Comme toujours cette manie

De toujours se faire représenter

Et l'on parle ou agit en notre nom

Nous en devenons le théâtre

Nous en devenons le cinéma

Avec toutes les parleries pour crânouiller

Nous aimons nous faire remarquer

Il faut tout cela pour se faire aimer

Et quelques soient nos guêtres

Il nous faut toujours paraître

Avec si peu du jouir

Avec si peu de l'épanouir

Pour, à très vite, crounir

Nonobstant, tout aurait pu être

Intrication quantique, autre être, peut-être

Si ma tante en avait

Comme qui dirait, ma tante Simone

Qui d'agréables souvenirs, me ramone

Donc, tout bonté, tout tendresse, en gentille espièglerie

Au tout douceur, au tout harmonie !

Il faut donc tuer

Pour des animaux non-humains, les manger

Ainsi du cochon, courte vie en durée

Dix-huit mois en bio

Six mois en industrie non-bio

De la bouffe et de tout ce qui s'ensuit

D'un jour exterminateur qui chasse l'autre

Has been d'un jour l'autre

Tout se démodant au plus vite

Dans un tout à la va-vite

Des vies d'amertume, vies si peu sucrées

Voilà pourquoi, qui sait, pour un peu, l'expliquer

Huit kilogrammes de petits gâteaux sucrés

Du dégueulassement bon, de la saloperie bien industrialisée

Français, françaises, et chaque année

Pendant que soixante neuf pour cent

Le déclin des vertébrés en cinquante ans

Rémanences, cavalcades, entourloupettes

Pièges partout, et autres tapettes

Les rapports humains c'est du silure

Deux mètres, cent kilogrammes, c'est du dur

Non, c'est pas du boxeur, c'est du poisson

Avec déjà des xénobots

Avec déjà des robots sexuels femmes

Avec déjà des présences virtuelles

Voix, discussions, virtuelles

Hologrammes pour des ceux et pour des celles

Elles ne sont pas belles nos selles ?

Voir ou entendre, faire, déjà ou bientôt, à la demande

Quand la relation humaine se débande

Le naturel passant pour l'artificiel

L'artificiel passant pour le naturel !

Elles ne sont pas belles nos selles ?

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

My blaze, stuffing itself with recurrences

There, I can say, and in this case

There, I have no competition

Or else, only competition

With all kinds of misery

Always ready to pamper us

Always on the attack for falsely, we scull

Pleasant sex to make us cozy

And from one mouth to the other, always, we glavioter

The world has pitched too much

The world, above him, below him, does, he has forgotten himself

And on all this, we only chatter

With however

And here it is, which is very questioning

The wonder effect

The bewilderment effect

The investment effect

A whole cosmopolitan syncretism

Cossu, talkative, alas, in false posture

The development effect

real memories

Like a false memory

I was sometimes in Bastia, in the seventies

With my Corsican companion, or alone, double six

And there, I believe, true memory

We think about enjoying

In, however, all the accumulated terrors

What, really, to shudder

century after century

Minute by minute

Year after year

millennium after millennium

All having fed too frequently

Fears, horrors, terrors, oh balance sheet

Massacres, mass graves, torture, executions

Individuals, groups, sometimes nations

Everything embodied in the present

The one from yesterday, the one from now!

Possibly, in the nothing amazing

When everything, in front of us, many collapsing

Each second

feeding each other

Every hour

Breastfeeding the other

Every year

Complementing the other

All the joys and sorrows

All the suffering and the atrocities

And especially those that we can not imagine

Except, to have been there yourself, confronted

Just by being in aid, we can talk about it

Physical or psychic, enough to be exhausted

In this area, nothing of gender

All the various violence and rape

All conflicts, all diseases

All wars and therefore all borders

Like a confinement in the capilotade

A whole apprenticeship of turlupinades

The only authentic Olympiads

Where everything is inscribed in our bodies

Where everything is etched in our minds

Like a masonry wall

In prerogative of all life

What we build

Everything can be diluted there

Anything can be mixed in

Everything can be ideologized there

Everything can get confused

what is called society

And from one moment to another

We always take the full face

According to the times, according to the stars, what seals

What if the Earth was a living thing

She would be in deep depression right now!

Because the most beautiful ideas

We distort them

We atrophy them

We interpret them

Anarchy, ideas, the most beautiful

Is, was turned into false honey

gall was poured into it

As if

algolagnia

imposed itself as the only line of life

As always this mania

To always be represented

And we speak or act on our behalf

We become the theater

We become the cinema

With all the talking to squawk

We like to be noticed

It takes all this to be loved

And whatever our gaiters

We always have to appear

With so little enjoyment

With so little to flourish

To, very quickly, grow

However, everything could have been

Quantum entanglement, other being, maybe

If my aunt had

As who would say, my aunt Simone

Who of pleasant memories, cleans me

So, all goodness, all tenderness, in kind playfulness

In all sweetness, in all harmony!

So you have to kill

For non-human animals, eat them

Thus of the pig, short life in duration

Eighteen months organic

Six months in non-organic industry

Food and all that goes with it

Of an exterminating day that hunts the next

Has been overnight

Everything going out of fashion as quickly as possible

In a rush

Lives of bitterness, lives so unsweetened

That's why, who knows, for a little, to explain it

Eight kilograms of sweet cupcakes

Good disgusting, well industrialized filth

French, French, and every year

While sixty nine percent

The decline of vertebrates in fifty years

Afterglows, cavalcades, shenanigans

Traps everywhere, and other fags

Human relationships are catfish

Two meters, one hundred kilograms, it's hard

No, it's not boxer, it's fish

With xenobots already

With already female sex robots

Already with virtual presences

Voice, chat, virtual

Holograms for ones and for ones

Aren't our saddles beautiful?

See or hear, do, already or soon, on demand

When the human relationship breaks down

The natural passing for the artificial

The artificial passing for the natural!

Aren't our saddles beautiful?

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )