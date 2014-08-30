Paraphysique des xénobots spéculatifs
Mon blaze, se goinfrant des récurrences
Là, je puis dire, et en l'occurence
Là, je n'ai pas de la concurrence
Ou alors, que de la concurrence
Avec toutes les sortes de la misère
Toujours prêtes pour nous gadouiller
Toujours à l'attaque pour faussement, nous godailler
Du sexe avenant pour nous faire douiller
Et d'une bouche l'autre, toujours, nous glavioter
Le monde a trop pitanché
Le monde, sur lui, sous lui, fait, il s'est oublié
Et sur tout cela, l'on ne fait que jaspiner
Avec cependant
Et voilà, qui est, très interrogeant
L'effet d'émerveillement
L'effet d'égarement
L'effet d'investissement
Tout un syncrétisme cosmopolitain
Cossu, disert, hélas, en faux maintien
L'effet de développement
Du vrai souvenir
Comme du faux souvenir
J'étais parfois à Bastia, dans les années soixante-dix
Avec ma compagne corse, ou seul, double six
Et là, je crois, du vrai souvenir
Nous pensons au jouir
Dans, pourtant, toutes les terreurs accumulées
De quoi, vraiment, frémir
Siècle après siècle
Minute après minute
Année après année
Millénaire après millénaire
Tout s'étant nourri trop fréquemment
Des peurs, des horreurs, des terreurs, ô bilan
Massacres, charniers, tortures, exécutions
Des individus, des groupes, parfois, des nations
Tout s'étant incarné dans le présent
Celui d'hier, celui de maintenant !
Possiblement, dans le rien d'épatant
Quand tout, devant nous, beaucoup s'effondrant
Chaque seconde
Nourrissant l'autre
Chaque heure
Allaitant l'autre
Chaque année
Complétant l'autre
Toutes les joies et les peines
Toutes les souffrances et les atrocités
Et surtout celles que l'on ne peut imaginer
Sauf, d'y avoir été soi-même, en confronté
Rien qu'en étant dans l'aidance, l'on peut en parler
Physique ou psychique, de quoi en être épuisé
En ce domaine, rien de genré
Toutes les violences diverses et les viols
Tous les conflits, toutes les maladies
Toutes les guerres et donc toutes les frontières
Comme un enfermement dans la capilotade
Tout un apprentissage des turlupinades
Les seules authentiques Olympiades
Où tout s'y inscrit dans nos corps
Où tout s'y grave dans nos esprits
Comme un mur de maçonnerie
En apanage de toute vie
Que l'on construit
Tout peut s'y diluer
Tout peut s'y mélanger
Tout peut s'y idéologiser
Tout peut s'y confusionner
Ce que l'on appelle la société
Et d'un moment l'autre
L'on en prend toujours plein la tronche
Selon les temps, selon les stars, ce qui étanche
Et si la Terre était un être vivant
Elle serait en profonde dépression, en ce moment !
Car, les plus belles idées
Nous les déformons
Nous les atrophions
Nous les interprétons
L'anarchie, des idées, la plus belle
Est, fut dévoyée en faux miel
L'on y déversa du fiel
Comme si
L'algolagnie
S'imposait comme seule ligne de vie
Comme toujours cette manie
De toujours se faire représenter
Et l'on parle ou agit en notre nom
Nous en devenons le théâtre
Nous en devenons le cinéma
Avec toutes les parleries pour crânouiller
Nous aimons nous faire remarquer
Il faut tout cela pour se faire aimer
Et quelques soient nos guêtres
Il nous faut toujours paraître
Avec si peu du jouir
Avec si peu de l'épanouir
Pour, à très vite, crounir
Nonobstant, tout aurait pu être
Intrication quantique, autre être, peut-être
Si ma tante en avait
Comme qui dirait, ma tante Simone
Qui d'agréables souvenirs, me ramone
Donc, tout bonté, tout tendresse, en gentille espièglerie
Au tout douceur, au tout harmonie !
Il faut donc tuer
Pour des animaux non-humains, les manger
Ainsi du cochon, courte vie en durée
Dix-huit mois en bio
Six mois en industrie non-bio
De la bouffe et de tout ce qui s'ensuit
D'un jour exterminateur qui chasse l'autre
Has been d'un jour l'autre
Tout se démodant au plus vite
Dans un tout à la va-vite
Des vies d'amertume, vies si peu sucrées
Voilà pourquoi, qui sait, pour un peu, l'expliquer
Huit kilogrammes de petits gâteaux sucrés
Du dégueulassement bon, de la saloperie bien industrialisée
Français, françaises, et chaque année
Pendant que soixante neuf pour cent
Le déclin des vertébrés en cinquante ans
Rémanences, cavalcades, entourloupettes
Pièges partout, et autres tapettes
Les rapports humains c'est du silure
Deux mètres, cent kilogrammes, c'est du dur
Non, c'est pas du boxeur, c'est du poisson
Avec déjà des xénobots
Avec déjà des robots sexuels femmes
Avec déjà des présences virtuelles
Voix, discussions, virtuelles
Hologrammes pour des ceux et pour des celles
Elles ne sont pas belles nos selles ?
Voir ou entendre, faire, déjà ou bientôt, à la demande
Quand la relation humaine se débande
Le naturel passant pour l'artificiel
L'artificiel passant pour le naturel !
Elles ne sont pas belles nos selles ?
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
My blaze, stuffing itself with recurrences
There, I can say, and in this case
There, I have no competition
Or else, only competition
With all kinds of misery
Always ready to pamper us
Always on the attack for falsely, we scull
Pleasant sex to make us cozy
And from one mouth to the other, always, we glavioter
The world has pitched too much
The world, above him, below him, does, he has forgotten himself
And on all this, we only chatter
With however
And here it is, which is very questioning
The wonder effect
The bewilderment effect
The investment effect
A whole cosmopolitan syncretism
Cossu, talkative, alas, in false posture
The development effect
real memories
Like a false memory
I was sometimes in Bastia, in the seventies
With my Corsican companion, or alone, double six
And there, I believe, true memory
We think about enjoying
In, however, all the accumulated terrors
What, really, to shudder
century after century
Minute by minute
Year after year
millennium after millennium
All having fed too frequently
Fears, horrors, terrors, oh balance sheet
Massacres, mass graves, torture, executions
Individuals, groups, sometimes nations
Everything embodied in the present
The one from yesterday, the one from now!
Possibly, in the nothing amazing
When everything, in front of us, many collapsing
Each second
feeding each other
Every hour
Breastfeeding the other
Every year
Complementing the other
All the joys and sorrows
All the suffering and the atrocities
And especially those that we can not imagine
Except, to have been there yourself, confronted
Just by being in aid, we can talk about it
Physical or psychic, enough to be exhausted
In this area, nothing of gender
All the various violence and rape
All conflicts, all diseases
All wars and therefore all borders
Like a confinement in the capilotade
A whole apprenticeship of turlupinades
The only authentic Olympiads
Where everything is inscribed in our bodies
Where everything is etched in our minds
Like a masonry wall
In prerogative of all life
What we build
Everything can be diluted there
Anything can be mixed in
Everything can be ideologized there
Everything can get confused
what is called society
And from one moment to another
We always take the full face
According to the times, according to the stars, what seals
What if the Earth was a living thing
She would be in deep depression right now!
Because the most beautiful ideas
We distort them
We atrophy them
We interpret them
Anarchy, ideas, the most beautiful
Is, was turned into false honey
gall was poured into it
As if
algolagnia
imposed itself as the only line of life
As always this mania
To always be represented
And we speak or act on our behalf
We become the theater
We become the cinema
With all the talking to squawk
We like to be noticed
It takes all this to be loved
And whatever our gaiters
We always have to appear
With so little enjoyment
With so little to flourish
To, very quickly, grow
However, everything could have been
Quantum entanglement, other being, maybe
If my aunt had
As who would say, my aunt Simone
Who of pleasant memories, cleans me
So, all goodness, all tenderness, in kind playfulness
In all sweetness, in all harmony!
So you have to kill
For non-human animals, eat them
Thus of the pig, short life in duration
Eighteen months organic
Six months in non-organic industry
Food and all that goes with it
Of an exterminating day that hunts the next
Has been overnight
Everything going out of fashion as quickly as possible
In a rush
Lives of bitterness, lives so unsweetened
That's why, who knows, for a little, to explain it
Eight kilograms of sweet cupcakes
Good disgusting, well industrialized filth
French, French, and every year
While sixty nine percent
The decline of vertebrates in fifty years
Afterglows, cavalcades, shenanigans
Traps everywhere, and other fags
Human relationships are catfish
Two meters, one hundred kilograms, it's hard
No, it's not boxer, it's fish
With xenobots already
With already female sex robots
Already with virtual presences
Voice, chat, virtual
Holograms for ones and for ones
Aren't our saddles beautiful?
See or hear, do, already or soon, on demand
When the human relationship breaks down
The natural passing for the artificial
The artificial passing for the natural!
Aren't our saddles beautiful?
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment