Espéranto symbolique intergalactique

Et bien, non

Ne se valent pas toutes les opinions

Il y a des opinions, ordures

Ne valant rien

Car ne reposant sur rien

Et beaucoup d'opinions

Qui sont en fait sans aucune opinion

Telles celles consolidant le capitalisme

Avec tout son identitarisme

Avec tout son conspirationnisme

Avec tout son irrationalisme

L'opinion vraie est critique

L'opinion vraie est éthique

Ne mélangeant pas toutes les mimiques

Voilà l'opinion azur

L'enterrement de l'opinion

L'opinion de l'enterrement

Comme

L'enterrement du tyran ( 1953 ) Staline

Pas pire

Que l'enterrement ( 2022 ) de la reine d'Angleterre

Mais là, seulement, au niveau spectaculaire

Car une différence énorme est à faire

En ce qui concerne l'extermination et la terreur

En ce qui concerne le culte de la personnalité

Cela est toujours aussi indécent et aberré

Sublimation, identification

Domination, soumission

Avec tout un sabir

Faisant office d'élixir

Toujours prêt à bondir !

Voilà bien de la toxicité

Comme des produits mentaux en perfluorés

PFAS, composants synthétiques dits éternels

Shampoings, rouge à lèvres, cosmétiques

Un peu partout et en trop beaucoup

Du symbole psychologique

Logique formelle en physiologique

Voilà du capital et de tout son fractal

Toute une addition de fausse bamboche

Toute une fausse esthétique, du vrai moche

Tout y est immangeable

Tout y est irrecevable

Tout y est indigérable

Il en va aussi pour l'Obama nungara

Difficilement éradicable, ce ver plat

Sachant toujours s'incruster

Comme de toute célébrité

Ne remettant jamais en question, sa célébrité

Et puisqu'elle est recherchée

Comme de tout pouvoir

Ne remettant jamais en question, son pouvoir

Puisqu'il est recherché

Comme toute dominance

Ne remettant jamais en question, sa dominance

Puisqu'elle est recherchée

Certes

Il y a aussi des hiérarchies de fonction

Ainsi, du mécanicien automobile

Il y a des hiérarchies de pouvoir

Ainsi, du politicien, de la politicienne, et du savoir

D'autres cas en devinette facile

De même partout

Et en tout !

Dans un écoulement du temps topologique

Dans un écoulement du temps spintronique

Des mathématiques et de l'électronique

Nous égarant, un peu, pour tout

De toute une surprenante acoustique

Son, symbole, symbole, son, linguistique

De feu le physicien, acousticien, mathématicien

Ernst Chladni ( 1756 - 1827 ) du vibratoire

Comme de tout un singulier oratoire

De l'espéranto acoustique intergalactique

Pour peut-être anatomie comparée du métaphorique

Retour de feu Mariani, et son célèbre vin tonique

Et à la coca du Pérou

Chaque verre contenant

Quarante milligrammes de cocaïne, ébaubissant

Un vin entre quatorze et dix-sept degrés

Façon inattendue pour le digresser

Alors que le monde entier

Aux diverses mafias, et qui sont là, pour le gouverner

Est strictement mais subtilement, inféodé

Tant et tant des officines

Pornographie véritable qui se voudrait câline

Des médicaments, tout venant, du numérique

De la marchandise, du divertissement, pour l'homosexualité

De la marchandise, du divertissement, pour l'hétérosexualité

Et bientôt dans le non genré, la non-binarité

Avec des mafias spécialisées, bien mondialisées

Avec toute une publicité pour l'idéologie en place

L'idéologie de la publicité en place

Du déjà vu de leurs palaces

Et l'impression justifiée d'un déjà vu

Par feu ( 1851 - 1917 ) Emile Boirac, en 1876, concept forgé

Loi de familiarité, et multifactorialité

Cortex rhinal, court-circuit de cérébralité

La marchandise du spectacle ne pouvant que générer

Du déjà vu, d'un jour sans fin, répété

Du déjà entendu, d'un jour sans fin, sans réelle sociabilité !

Well no

Not all opinions are equal

There are opinions, garbage

Worth nothing

Because resting on nothing

And a lot of opinions

Who are in fact without any opinion

Such as those consolidating capitalism

With all its identity

With all its conspiracy

With all its irrationality

True opinion is critical

True opinion is ethical

Not mixing all the facial expressions

That's the azure opinion

The burial of opinion

The opinion of the funeral

As

The Burial of the Tyrant (1953) Stalin

Not worse

Than the Funeral (2022) of the Queen of England

But there, only, at the spectacular level

Because a huge difference is to be made

Regarding extermination and terror

Regarding the cult of personality

This is still so indecent and absurd

Sublimation, identification

dominance, submission

With a whole sword

Acting as an elixir

Always ready to pounce!

That's a lot of toxicity

Like perfluorinated mental products

PFAS, so-called eternal synthetic components

Shampoos, lipsticks, cosmetics

A bit everywhere and too much

From the psychological symbol

Formal logic in physiology

Here is capital and all its fractal

A whole addition of false bamboche

A whole fake aesthetic, real ugly

Everything there is inedible

Everything is inadmissible

Everything is indigestible

The same goes for Obama nungara

Difficult to eradicate, this flatworm

Always knowing how to fit in

Like any celebrity

Never questioning, her fame

And since she is wanted

Like any power

Never questioning, her power

Since he is wanted

Like any dominance

Never questioning, his dominance

Since she is wanted

Certainly

There are also function hierarchies

Thus, from the auto mechanic

There are hierarchies of power

Thus, of the politician, of the politician, and of knowledge

Other cases in easy riddle

Same everywhere

And in everything!

In a topological flow of time

In a spintronic time flow

mathematics and electronics

Getting lost, a little, for everything

Of a whole surprising acoustic

sound, symbol, symbol, sound, linguistics

From the late physicist, acoustician, mathematician

Ernst Chladni ( 1756 - 1827 ) vibratory

Like a whole singular oratory

Intergalactic Acoustic Esperanto

For perhaps comparative anatomy of the metaphorical

Return of the late Mariani, and its famous tonic wine

And coca from Peru

Each glass containing

Forty milligrams of cocaine, stunning

A wine between fourteen and seventeen degrees

Unexpected way to digress it

While the whole world

To the various mafias, and who are there, to govern it

Is strictly but subtly subservient

So many pharmacies

Real pornography that would like to be cuddly

Medicines, everything from digital

Merchandise, entertainment, for homosexuality

Merchandise, entertainment, for heterosexuality

And soon in non-gendered, non-binary

With specialized mafias, well globalized

With a whole publicity for the ideology in place

The ideology of advertising in place

Deja vu of their palaces

And the justified impression of deja vu

By fire ( 1851 - 1917 ) Emile Boirac, in 1876, concept forged

Law of familiarity, and multifactoriality

Rhinal cortex, cerebral short circuit

The merchandise of the spectacle can only generate

Of deja vu, of an endless day, repeated

Already heard, of an endless day, without real sociability!

