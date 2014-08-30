Espéranto symbolique intergalactique
Et bien, non
Ne se valent pas toutes les opinions
Il y a des opinions, ordures
Ne valant rien
Car ne reposant sur rien
Et beaucoup d'opinions
Qui sont en fait sans aucune opinion
Telles celles consolidant le capitalisme
Avec tout son identitarisme
Avec tout son conspirationnisme
Avec tout son irrationalisme
L'opinion vraie est critique
L'opinion vraie est éthique
Ne mélangeant pas toutes les mimiques
Voilà l'opinion azur
L'enterrement de l'opinion
L'opinion de l'enterrement
Comme
L'enterrement du tyran ( 1953 ) Staline
Pas pire
Que l'enterrement ( 2022 ) de la reine d'Angleterre
Mais là, seulement, au niveau spectaculaire
Car une différence énorme est à faire
En ce qui concerne l'extermination et la terreur
En ce qui concerne le culte de la personnalité
Cela est toujours aussi indécent et aberré
Sublimation, identification
Domination, soumission
Avec tout un sabir
Faisant office d'élixir
Toujours prêt à bondir !
Voilà bien de la toxicité
Comme des produits mentaux en perfluorés
PFAS, composants synthétiques dits éternels
Shampoings, rouge à lèvres, cosmétiques
Un peu partout et en trop beaucoup
Du symbole psychologique
Logique formelle en physiologique
Voilà du capital et de tout son fractal
Toute une addition de fausse bamboche
Toute une fausse esthétique, du vrai moche
Tout y est immangeable
Tout y est irrecevable
Tout y est indigérable
Il en va aussi pour l'Obama nungara
Difficilement éradicable, ce ver plat
Sachant toujours s'incruster
Comme de toute célébrité
Ne remettant jamais en question, sa célébrité
Et puisqu'elle est recherchée
Comme de tout pouvoir
Ne remettant jamais en question, son pouvoir
Puisqu'il est recherché
Comme toute dominance
Ne remettant jamais en question, sa dominance
Puisqu'elle est recherchée
Certes
Il y a aussi des hiérarchies de fonction
Ainsi, du mécanicien automobile
Il y a des hiérarchies de pouvoir
Ainsi, du politicien, de la politicienne, et du savoir
D'autres cas en devinette facile
De même partout
Et en tout !
Dans un écoulement du temps topologique
Dans un écoulement du temps spintronique
Des mathématiques et de l'électronique
Nous égarant, un peu, pour tout
De toute une surprenante acoustique
Son, symbole, symbole, son, linguistique
De feu le physicien, acousticien, mathématicien
Ernst Chladni ( 1756 - 1827 ) du vibratoire
Comme de tout un singulier oratoire
De l'espéranto acoustique intergalactique
Pour peut-être anatomie comparée du métaphorique
Retour de feu Mariani, et son célèbre vin tonique
Et à la coca du Pérou
Chaque verre contenant
Quarante milligrammes de cocaïne, ébaubissant
Un vin entre quatorze et dix-sept degrés
Façon inattendue pour le digresser
Alors que le monde entier
Aux diverses mafias, et qui sont là, pour le gouverner
Est strictement mais subtilement, inféodé
Tant et tant des officines
Pornographie véritable qui se voudrait câline
Des médicaments, tout venant, du numérique
De la marchandise, du divertissement, pour l'homosexualité
De la marchandise, du divertissement, pour l'hétérosexualité
Et bientôt dans le non genré, la non-binarité
Avec des mafias spécialisées, bien mondialisées
Avec toute une publicité pour l'idéologie en place
L'idéologie de la publicité en place
Du déjà vu de leurs palaces
Et l'impression justifiée d'un déjà vu
Par feu ( 1851 - 1917 ) Emile Boirac, en 1876, concept forgé
Loi de familiarité, et multifactorialité
Cortex rhinal, court-circuit de cérébralité
La marchandise du spectacle ne pouvant que générer
Du déjà vu, d'un jour sans fin, répété
Du déjà entendu, d'un jour sans fin, sans réelle sociabilité !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Well no
Not all opinions are equal
There are opinions, garbage
Worth nothing
Because resting on nothing
And a lot of opinions
Who are in fact without any opinion
Such as those consolidating capitalism
With all its identity
With all its conspiracy
With all its irrationality
True opinion is critical
True opinion is ethical
Not mixing all the facial expressions
That's the azure opinion
The burial of opinion
The opinion of the funeral
As
The Burial of the Tyrant (1953) Stalin
Not worse
Than the Funeral (2022) of the Queen of England
But there, only, at the spectacular level
Because a huge difference is to be made
Regarding extermination and terror
Regarding the cult of personality
This is still so indecent and absurd
Sublimation, identification
dominance, submission
With a whole sword
Acting as an elixir
Always ready to pounce!
That's a lot of toxicity
Like perfluorinated mental products
PFAS, so-called eternal synthetic components
Shampoos, lipsticks, cosmetics
A bit everywhere and too much
From the psychological symbol
Formal logic in physiology
Here is capital and all its fractal
A whole addition of false bamboche
A whole fake aesthetic, real ugly
Everything there is inedible
Everything is inadmissible
Everything is indigestible
The same goes for Obama nungara
Difficult to eradicate, this flatworm
Always knowing how to fit in
Like any celebrity
Never questioning, her fame
And since she is wanted
Like any power
Never questioning, her power
Since he is wanted
Like any dominance
Never questioning, his dominance
Since she is wanted
Certainly
There are also function hierarchies
Thus, from the auto mechanic
There are hierarchies of power
Thus, of the politician, of the politician, and of knowledge
Other cases in easy riddle
Same everywhere
And in everything!
In a topological flow of time
In a spintronic time flow
mathematics and electronics
Getting lost, a little, for everything
Of a whole surprising acoustic
sound, symbol, symbol, sound, linguistics
From the late physicist, acoustician, mathematician
Ernst Chladni ( 1756 - 1827 ) vibratory
Like a whole singular oratory
Intergalactic Acoustic Esperanto
For perhaps comparative anatomy of the metaphorical
Return of the late Mariani, and its famous tonic wine
And coca from Peru
Each glass containing
Forty milligrams of cocaine, stunning
A wine between fourteen and seventeen degrees
Unexpected way to digress it
While the whole world
To the various mafias, and who are there, to govern it
Is strictly but subtly subservient
So many pharmacies
Real pornography that would like to be cuddly
Medicines, everything from digital
Merchandise, entertainment, for homosexuality
Merchandise, entertainment, for heterosexuality
And soon in non-gendered, non-binary
With specialized mafias, well globalized
With a whole publicity for the ideology in place
The ideology of advertising in place
Deja vu of their palaces
And the justified impression of deja vu
By fire ( 1851 - 1917 ) Emile Boirac, in 1876, concept forged
Law of familiarity, and multifactoriality
Rhinal cortex, cerebral short circuit
The merchandise of the spectacle can only generate
Of deja vu, of an endless day, repeated
Already heard, of an endless day, without real sociability!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
