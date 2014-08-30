Contre l'islamisme fanatique
Contre l'islamisme fanatique
A l'école du nazisme théorique
Dans la résistance, le grand mélange
Fascistes athées, démocrates, gauchistes, anarchistes, contre cette fange
Pour l'islamisme fanatique
A l'école du fascisme théorique
Dans sa louange, le grand mélange
Fascistes religieux, capitalistes arabes, musulmans, misogynes, ô rien d'étrange !
Dans tous les pays
Se noue de singulières alliances, tous les alibis
Comme entre 1940 et 1945, dans le monde
Collaboration et résistance, les mélanges s'inondent !
Pour l'islamisme fanatique
A l'école du nazisme théorique
Les antisémites, les refoulés du sexe
Les cinglés de Dieu obsédés par le sexe
Pour eux et elles, la femme c'est l'infâme
Pour eux et elles, la beauté est un drame
Contre l'islamisme fanatique
A l'école du fascisme théorique
Ceux et celles qui aiment la vie
La femme nue dans son lit
Sans aucun voile, et toute cette lie !
L'intégrisme religieux aime le nazi
Déjà, une inédite guerre civile
Ne pas se tromper, prendre sa file
La guerre de tous les mélanges
La guerre de tous les étranges
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Against fanatical Islamism
At the school of theoretical Nazism
In the resistance, the great mixture
Fascists atheists, democrats, leftists, anarchists, against this filge
For fanatical Islamism
At the school of theoretical fascism
In his praise, the great mixture
Religious fascists, Arab capitalists, Muslims, misogynists, oh nothing strange!
In every country
Forges singular alliances, all the alibis
As between 1940 and 1945, in the world
Collaboration and resistance, the mixtures are flooding!
For fanatical Islamism
At the school of theoretical Nazism
The anti-Semites, the repressed sex
God's freaks obsessed with sex
For them and them, the woman is the infamous
For them and them, beauty is a drama
Against fanatical Islamism
At the school of theoretical fascism
Those who love life
The naked woman in her bed
Without any veil, and all that dregs!
Religious fundamentalism loves the Nazi
Already, an unprecedented civil war
Don't make a mistake, take your line
The war of all mixtures
The war of all the strange
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
