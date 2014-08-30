Contre l'islamisme fanatique

A l'école du nazisme théorique

Dans la résistance, le grand mélange

Fascistes athées, démocrates, gauchistes, anarchistes, contre cette fange

Pour l'islamisme fanatique

A l'école du fascisme théorique

Dans sa louange, le grand mélange

Fascistes religieux, capitalistes arabes, musulmans, misogynes, ô rien d'étrange !

Dans tous les pays

Se noue de singulières alliances, tous les alibis

Comme entre 1940 et 1945, dans le monde

Collaboration et résistance, les mélanges s'inondent !

Pour l'islamisme fanatique

A l'école du nazisme théorique

Les antisémites, les refoulés du sexe

Les cinglés de Dieu obsédés par le sexe

Pour eux et elles, la femme c'est l'infâme

Pour eux et elles, la beauté est un drame

Contre l'islamisme fanatique

A l'école du fascisme théorique

Ceux et celles qui aiment la vie

La femme nue dans son lit

Sans aucun voile, et toute cette lie !

L'intégrisme religieux aime le nazi

Déjà, une inédite guerre civile

Ne pas se tromper, prendre sa file

La guerre de tous les mélanges

La guerre de tous les étranges

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Against fanatical Islamism

At the school of theoretical Nazism

In the resistance, the great mixture

Fascists atheists, democrats, leftists, anarchists, against this filge

For fanatical Islamism

At the school of theoretical fascism

In his praise, the great mixture

Religious fascists, Arab capitalists, Muslims, misogynists, oh nothing strange!

In every country

Forges singular alliances, all the alibis

As between 1940 and 1945, in the world

Collaboration and resistance, the mixtures are flooding!

For fanatical Islamism

At the school of theoretical Nazism

The anti-Semites, the repressed sex

God's freaks obsessed with sex

For them and them, the woman is the infamous

For them and them, beauty is a drama

Against fanatical Islamism

At the school of theoretical fascism

Those who love life

The naked woman in her bed

Without any veil, and all that dregs!

Religious fundamentalism loves the Nazi

Already, an unprecedented civil war

Don't make a mistake, take your line

The war of all mixtures

The war of all the strange

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )