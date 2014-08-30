Assuétude nomologique quantifiée

" Le marché de la diversité, quant à lui, a répondu à cette soif de différenciation en proposant aux individus focalisés sur eux-mêmes une gamme d'identités qui sont toutes en concurrence les une avec les autres. "



Daniel Bernabé. Le piège identitaire.

L'effacement de la question sociale. ED : L'échappée.



Tout le monde le sait

Faut mourir chez soi, en fait exprès

Peu de place dans les hôpitaux

Personnel insuffisant

Personnel démoralisé comme inexistant

Tout en porte-à-faux

Comme croyances et opinions

Qui ne sont que croyances et opinions

Sans tenir compte des faits établis

Qui sont justement la vérité des faits établis

De la reproductibilité que l'on vérifie

Donc, elles ne sont plus soignées les maladies

Du physique ou de l'esprit

Mais surtout, soyez folles, soyez fous

Mais surtout, restez chez vous

Cassez vos gueules, cassez vous tout

Mais surtout, restez chez vous

Et puis

L'hôpital vous traitera mal

De nous, l'hôpital se fiche pas mal

Il y eut pourtant des progrès

Pour les soins, en général, on le sait

Ainsi

Feu ( 1745 - 1811 ) Jean-Baptiste Pussin

Surveillant de l'aliénation mentale

Et qui fit désenchaîner la maladie mentale

Bras droit de feu Pinel, Bicêtre, Salpêtrière

Une autre pratique, pour un autre futur repère

Tous les deux, la tradition aliéniste, mettant à mal

Pussin, premier infirmier psychiatrique

Et à Poitiers le CH Henri Laborit

L'unité J.B. Pussin, revivre, le fit

Pussin, Laborit, deux grands innovateurs

Feu ( 1914 - 1995 ) Henri Laborit, en ayant tous les curseurs !

Comme un principe de superposition quantique

Pétrichor en assuétude nomologique

Non pas dans l'indéfinition causale

En ce qui concerne, toute histoire sociale

L'anagrammatiste est d'atome et du sidéral

Nous, des liens, mêmes rompus, nous éclairant

De l'inéluctable ignorance nous obombrant

Partout

Des guerres font rage

Partout

Vont se répercutant, leur tapage

Quand se meurt toute solidarité

Veuve fraternité ne pouvant que larmoyer

Du chacun et chacune pour soi, tout dureté, pour fomenter

Tout

Un empire des diverses colonialités

Les colonialités des divers empires

Dans un tout malheur, totalement, nonobstant, unifié

Il n'est effectivement que des fausses diversités

Là, où règne les artefacts, le marché

Avec des faux ou vrais particularismes pernicieux

Import-export, nouvelles gueuses, nouveaux gueux

Tout est vicariant

Dans le marché de la diversité, où tout fait événement

Du moment

Que tout puisse s'acheter, s'échanger, se louer, se vendre

Toutes les idées politiques

Et surtout les plus toxiques

En des biens tangibles se matérialisant

Et de nos vies possibles nous dépossédant !

Ainsi, des piastres

De très jadis, Indochine, dix-sept francs pour une piastre

Trente-quatre francs pour deux piastres

Et aussi, ô paradoxe du stalinisme

Où il y eut beaucoup d'antisémitisme

1948/1949, pour la fondation de l'Etat d'Israël

Livraison d'armes tchécoslovaques donnant des ailes

Feu Staline qui fit éliminer tant de juifs et de juives

Fut, par stratégie d'une autre rive

Chaud partisan du sionisme, de son idéologie vive

Car jamais d'altruisme en politique

Tout n'étant que du calcul politique

" Car la condition actuelle des animaux, notamment l'exploitation des animaux de ferme, est liée à celle des humains. Il n'y a pas une condition animale distincte de la condition humaine. La violence des rapports sociaux depuis l'aube des temps sur les humains comme sur les animaux et sans bouleversements sociaux profonds, nous serons impuissants à changer les conditions de vie des animaux, à leur offrir une retraite alors qu'elle nous est de plus en plus refusée, à leur assurer des droits dans le travail au moment où ces droits sont pulvérisés pour les humains, à les respecter alors que les humains sont partout traités comme des bêtes de somme ou comme des êtres superflus. "

Cause animale, cause du capital. Jocelyne Porcher. Ed : Le bord de l'eau.

Les marchés de la guerre

La guerre de tous les marchés

Je suis mon marché

Tu es ton marché

Il ou elle est son marché

Tu es mon marché

Je suis ton marché

Il ou elle est le marché

Faîtes vos courses

Faisons nos courses

Bouffe, loisirs, mariage, divorce, sexualité

Naissance, décès, sport, divers, santé

Rien ne peut échapper au marché

Surtout pas les célébrités sportives et autres, spectacularisées

Du trop indispensable des précieuses marchandises du marché

Comme une industrie, comme une technologie

Nous en sommes le distrait et l'endormi

Avec tout un présentiel en préservation du capitalisé

Tout un art très étudié pour tout perpétuer

Et pouvant même sans accroc, se dénoncer !



Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

“The diversity marketplace, meanwhile, has responded to this hunger for differentiation by offering self-focused individuals a range of identities that all compete with one another.”

Daniel Bernabe. The identity trap.

The erasure of the social question. ED: The escape.

Everyone knows it

You have to die at home, in fact on purpose

Little space in hospitals

Insufficient staff

Staff demoralized as non-existent

Everything cantilevered

As beliefs and opinions

Which are only beliefs and opinions

Regardless of established facts

Which are precisely the truth of the established facts

From the reproducibility that we check

So they are no longer cured diseases

physical or mental

But above all, be crazy, be crazy

But above all, stay at home

Break your mouths, break everything

But above all, stay at home

And then

The hospital will treat you badly

The hospital doesn't give a damn about us

However, there was progress

For care, in general, we know

Thereby

Fire ( 1745 - 1811 ) Jean-Baptiste Pussin

Insanity Watcher

And who unchained mental illness

Right arm of the late Pinel, Bicêtre, Salpêtrière

Another practice, for another future landmark

Both, the alienist tradition, undermining

Pussin, the first psychiatric nurse

And in Poitiers the CH Henri Laborit

The J.B. Pussin unit, revive, did it

Pussin, Laborit, two great innovators

Fire (1914 - 1995) Henri Laborit, having all the cursors!

As a principle of quantum superposition

Petrichor in nomological addiction

Not in causal indefiniteness

With regard to any social history

The anagrammatist is of atom and sidereal

Us, ties, even broken, enlightening us

Of the inevitable ignorance overshadowing us

Everywhere

Wars are raging

Everywhere

Will reverberate, their din

When all solidarity dies

Fraternity widow can only tear

From each and each for themselves, all harshness, to foment

All

An empire of various colonialities

The colonialities of the various empires

In a whole misfortune, totally, notwithstanding, unified

It is indeed only false diversities

Where artefacts reign, the market

With false or true pernicious particularisms

Import-export, new pigs, new pigs

Everything is vicarious

In the diversity market, where everything is an event

From the moment

That everything can be bought, exchanged, rented, sold

All political ideas

And especially the most toxic

Into tangible goods materializing

And of our possible lives dispossessing us!

Thus, dollars

From very long ago, Indochina, seventeen francs for a piastre

Thirty-four francs for two piastres

And also, O paradox of Stalinism

Where there was a lot of anti-Semitism

1948/1949, for the founding of the State of Israel

Czechoslovak arms delivery giving wings

The late Stalin who had so many Jews eliminated

Fut, by strategy from another shore

Warm supporter of Zionism, of its lively ideology

Because never altruism in politics

It's all political calculation

"Because the current condition of animals, in particular the exploitation of farm animals, is linked to that of humans. There is no animal condition distinct from the human condition. The violence of social relations since the dawn of time on humans as on animals and without profound social upheavals, we will be powerless to change the living conditions of animals, to offer them a retirement when it is increasingly denied to us, to ensure their rights in work as these rights are pulverized for humans, to uphold them while humans everywhere are treated as beasts of burden or superfluous beings.”

Animal cause, cause of capital. Jocelyn Porcher. Ed: The edge of the water.

The Markets of War

The war of all markets

I am my market

you are your market

He or she is his market

you are my market

I am your market

He or she is the market

Do your shopping

Let's do our shopping

Food, leisure, marriage, divorce, sexuality

Birth, death, sport, miscellaneous, health

Nothing can escape the market

Especially not sports and other celebrities, spectacularized

Of the too indispensable of the precious goods of the market

Like an industry, like a technology

We are the distracted and the asleep

With a whole face-to-face preservation of the capitalized

A whole art very studied to perpetuate everything

And can even without a hitch, denounce!

Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )