Assuétude nomologique quantifiée
" Le marché de la diversité, quant à lui, a répondu à cette soif de différenciation en proposant aux individus focalisés sur eux-mêmes une gamme d'identités qui sont toutes en concurrence les une avec les autres. "
Daniel Bernabé. Le piège identitaire.
L'effacement de la question sociale. ED : L'échappée.
Tout le monde le sait
Faut mourir chez soi, en fait exprès
Peu de place dans les hôpitaux
Personnel insuffisant
Personnel démoralisé comme inexistant
Tout en porte-à-faux
Comme croyances et opinions
Qui ne sont que croyances et opinions
Sans tenir compte des faits établis
Qui sont justement la vérité des faits établis
De la reproductibilité que l'on vérifie
Donc, elles ne sont plus soignées les maladies
Du physique ou de l'esprit
Mais surtout, soyez folles, soyez fous
Mais surtout, restez chez vous
Cassez vos gueules, cassez vous tout
Mais surtout, restez chez vous
Et puis
L'hôpital vous traitera mal
De nous, l'hôpital se fiche pas mal
Il y eut pourtant des progrès
Pour les soins, en général, on le sait
Ainsi
Feu ( 1745 - 1811 ) Jean-Baptiste Pussin
Surveillant de l'aliénation mentale
Et qui fit désenchaîner la maladie mentale
Bras droit de feu Pinel, Bicêtre, Salpêtrière
Une autre pratique, pour un autre futur repère
Tous les deux, la tradition aliéniste, mettant à mal
Pussin, premier infirmier psychiatrique
Et à Poitiers le CH Henri Laborit
L'unité J.B. Pussin, revivre, le fit
Pussin, Laborit, deux grands innovateurs
Feu ( 1914 - 1995 ) Henri Laborit, en ayant tous les curseurs !
Comme un principe de superposition quantique
Pétrichor en assuétude nomologique
Non pas dans l'indéfinition causale
En ce qui concerne, toute histoire sociale
L'anagrammatiste est d'atome et du sidéral
Nous, des liens, mêmes rompus, nous éclairant
De l'inéluctable ignorance nous obombrant
Partout
Des guerres font rage
Partout
Vont se répercutant, leur tapage
Quand se meurt toute solidarité
Veuve fraternité ne pouvant que larmoyer
Du chacun et chacune pour soi, tout dureté, pour fomenter
Tout
Un empire des diverses colonialités
Les colonialités des divers empires
Dans un tout malheur, totalement, nonobstant, unifié
Il n'est effectivement que des fausses diversités
Là, où règne les artefacts, le marché
Avec des faux ou vrais particularismes pernicieux
Import-export, nouvelles gueuses, nouveaux gueux
Tout est vicariant
Dans le marché de la diversité, où tout fait événement
Du moment
Que tout puisse s'acheter, s'échanger, se louer, se vendre
Toutes les idées politiques
Et surtout les plus toxiques
En des biens tangibles se matérialisant
Et de nos vies possibles nous dépossédant !
Ainsi, des piastres
De très jadis, Indochine, dix-sept francs pour une piastre
Trente-quatre francs pour deux piastres
Et aussi, ô paradoxe du stalinisme
Où il y eut beaucoup d'antisémitisme
1948/1949, pour la fondation de l'Etat d'Israël
Livraison d'armes tchécoslovaques donnant des ailes
Feu Staline qui fit éliminer tant de juifs et de juives
Fut, par stratégie d'une autre rive
Chaud partisan du sionisme, de son idéologie vive
Car jamais d'altruisme en politique
Tout n'étant que du calcul politique
" Car la condition actuelle des animaux, notamment l'exploitation des animaux de ferme, est liée à celle des humains. Il n'y a pas une condition animale distincte de la condition humaine. La violence des rapports sociaux depuis l'aube des temps sur les humains comme sur les animaux et sans bouleversements sociaux profonds, nous serons impuissants à changer les conditions de vie des animaux, à leur offrir une retraite alors qu'elle nous est de plus en plus refusée, à leur assurer des droits dans le travail au moment où ces droits sont pulvérisés pour les humains, à les respecter alors que les humains sont partout traités comme des bêtes de somme ou comme des êtres superflus. "
Cause animale, cause du capital. Jocelyne Porcher. Ed : Le bord de l'eau.
Les marchés de la guerre
La guerre de tous les marchés
Je suis mon marché
Tu es ton marché
Il ou elle est son marché
Tu es mon marché
Je suis ton marché
Il ou elle est le marché
Faîtes vos courses
Faisons nos courses
Bouffe, loisirs, mariage, divorce, sexualité
Naissance, décès, sport, divers, santé
Rien ne peut échapper au marché
Surtout pas les célébrités sportives et autres, spectacularisées
Du trop indispensable des précieuses marchandises du marché
Comme une industrie, comme une technologie
Nous en sommes le distrait et l'endormi
Avec tout un présentiel en préservation du capitalisé
Tout un art très étudié pour tout perpétuer
Et pouvant même sans accroc, se dénoncer !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
“The diversity marketplace, meanwhile, has responded to this hunger for differentiation by offering self-focused individuals a range of identities that all compete with one another.”
Daniel Bernabe. The identity trap.
The erasure of the social question. ED: The escape.
Everyone knows it
You have to die at home, in fact on purpose
Little space in hospitals
Insufficient staff
Staff demoralized as non-existent
Everything cantilevered
As beliefs and opinions
Which are only beliefs and opinions
Regardless of established facts
Which are precisely the truth of the established facts
From the reproducibility that we check
So they are no longer cured diseases
physical or mental
But above all, be crazy, be crazy
But above all, stay at home
Break your mouths, break everything
But above all, stay at home
And then
The hospital will treat you badly
The hospital doesn't give a damn about us
However, there was progress
For care, in general, we know
Thereby
Fire ( 1745 - 1811 ) Jean-Baptiste Pussin
Insanity Watcher
And who unchained mental illness
Right arm of the late Pinel, Bicêtre, Salpêtrière
Another practice, for another future landmark
Both, the alienist tradition, undermining
Pussin, the first psychiatric nurse
And in Poitiers the CH Henri Laborit
The J.B. Pussin unit, revive, did it
Pussin, Laborit, two great innovators
Fire (1914 - 1995) Henri Laborit, having all the cursors!
As a principle of quantum superposition
Petrichor in nomological addiction
Not in causal indefiniteness
With regard to any social history
The anagrammatist is of atom and sidereal
Us, ties, even broken, enlightening us
Of the inevitable ignorance overshadowing us
Everywhere
Wars are raging
Everywhere
Will reverberate, their din
When all solidarity dies
Fraternity widow can only tear
From each and each for themselves, all harshness, to foment
All
An empire of various colonialities
The colonialities of the various empires
In a whole misfortune, totally, notwithstanding, unified
It is indeed only false diversities
Where artefacts reign, the market
With false or true pernicious particularisms
Import-export, new pigs, new pigs
Everything is vicarious
In the diversity market, where everything is an event
From the moment
That everything can be bought, exchanged, rented, sold
All political ideas
And especially the most toxic
Into tangible goods materializing
And of our possible lives dispossessing us!
Thus, dollars
From very long ago, Indochina, seventeen francs for a piastre
Thirty-four francs for two piastres
And also, O paradox of Stalinism
Where there was a lot of anti-Semitism
1948/1949, for the founding of the State of Israel
Czechoslovak arms delivery giving wings
The late Stalin who had so many Jews eliminated
Fut, by strategy from another shore
Warm supporter of Zionism, of its lively ideology
Because never altruism in politics
It's all political calculation
"Because the current condition of animals, in particular the exploitation of farm animals, is linked to that of humans. There is no animal condition distinct from the human condition. The violence of social relations since the dawn of time on humans as on animals and without profound social upheavals, we will be powerless to change the living conditions of animals, to offer them a retirement when it is increasingly denied to us, to ensure their rights in work as these rights are pulverized for humans, to uphold them while humans everywhere are treated as beasts of burden or superfluous beings.”
Animal cause, cause of capital. Jocelyn Porcher. Ed: The edge of the water.
The Markets of War
The war of all markets
I am my market
you are your market
He or she is his market
you are my market
I am your market
He or she is the market
Do your shopping
Let's do our shopping
Food, leisure, marriage, divorce, sexuality
Birth, death, sport, miscellaneous, health
Nothing can escape the market
Especially not sports and other celebrities, spectacularized
Of the too indispensable of the precious goods of the market
Like an industry, like a technology
We are the distracted and the asleep
With a whole face-to-face preservation of the capitalized
A whole art very studied to perpetuate everything
And can even without a hitch, denounce!
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Add new comment