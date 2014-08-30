Pinacothèque philippique

Il faut remercier

Non, cela n'est pas une superfluité

Les gens, de nous prendre pour des imbéciles

Car cela nous permet de faire les imbéciles

C'est une pinacothèque

Et nous en sommes les métèques

Il faut comprendre

Les gens qui nous prennent pour des idiots

Pour les apprendre

Il faut faire les idiots

Et si vous peignez

Vos proches ne doivent pas le savoir

Et si vous écrivez

Vos proches ne doivent pas le prévoir

Pour les autres, c'est sans importance

Qu'ils participent à votre démence

Non ce n'est pas une pique

Non ce n'est pas une philippique

La création artificielle

Est une crise de schizophrénie

La création naturelle est une symphonie

Qui vous lit, même si c'est moche

Peut mieux vous connaître

Que vos proches

Qui ne vous lisent pas, c'est le paraître

L'autre est une formule algébrique

L'autre est le x mathématique

Avec ou sans peinture

Avec ou sans écriture

L'autre nous fait les poches

L'autre avec nous est boche

Qui vous lit, voit vos toiles

Peut croire vous connaître

Peut se prendre dans vos voiles

Et tout se délite dans le paraître

De la création artificielle

Et tout peut être

Dans la création naturelle

Peindre ou écrire, c'est l'artifice

Du tout paraître, le vice

Se contenter, ce que l'on est, d'être

A la vie n'est pas maléfice

La création naturelle a pour seul besoin d'être !

Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

You have to thank

No, this is not a superfluity

People, take us for fools

'Cause it allows us to fool around

It's a pinacoteca

And we are the metics

One should understand

People who take us for idiots

To learn them

You have to be stupid

And if you paint

Your loved ones must not know

And if you write

Your loved ones should not foresee it

For others, it doesn't matter.

That they participate in your dementia

No it's not a spade

No it's not a philippic

The artificial creation

Is a crisis of schizophrenia

Natural creation is a symphony

Who reads you, even if it's ugly

can know you better

that your loved ones

Who do not read you, it seems

The other is an algebraic formula

The other is the mathematical x

With or without paint

With or without writing

The other picks our pockets

The other with us is boche

Who reads you, sees your paintings

May believe to know you

Can get caught in your sails

And everything crumbles in appearance

Of artificial creation

And everything can be

In the natural creation

Painting or writing is artifice

At all seem, the vice

To be content, what one is, to be

To life is no witchcraft

Natural creation only needs to be!

Patrice Faubert (1998) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)