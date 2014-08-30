Pinacothèque philippique
Il faut remercier
Non, cela n'est pas une superfluité
Les gens, de nous prendre pour des imbéciles
Car cela nous permet de faire les imbéciles
C'est une pinacothèque
Et nous en sommes les métèques
Il faut comprendre
Les gens qui nous prennent pour des idiots
Pour les apprendre
Il faut faire les idiots
Et si vous peignez
Vos proches ne doivent pas le savoir
Et si vous écrivez
Vos proches ne doivent pas le prévoir
Pour les autres, c'est sans importance
Qu'ils participent à votre démence
Non ce n'est pas une pique
Non ce n'est pas une philippique
La création artificielle
Est une crise de schizophrénie
La création naturelle est une symphonie
Qui vous lit, même si c'est moche
Peut mieux vous connaître
Que vos proches
Qui ne vous lisent pas, c'est le paraître
L'autre est une formule algébrique
L'autre est le x mathématique
Avec ou sans peinture
Avec ou sans écriture
L'autre nous fait les poches
L'autre avec nous est boche
Qui vous lit, voit vos toiles
Peut croire vous connaître
Peut se prendre dans vos voiles
Et tout se délite dans le paraître
De la création artificielle
Et tout peut être
Dans la création naturelle
Peindre ou écrire, c'est l'artifice
Du tout paraître, le vice
Se contenter, ce que l'on est, d'être
A la vie n'est pas maléfice
La création naturelle a pour seul besoin d'être !
Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
You have to thank
No, this is not a superfluity
People, take us for fools
'Cause it allows us to fool around
It's a pinacoteca
And we are the metics
One should understand
People who take us for idiots
To learn them
You have to be stupid
And if you paint
Your loved ones must not know
And if you write
Your loved ones should not foresee it
For others, it doesn't matter.
That they participate in your dementia
No it's not a spade
No it's not a philippic
The artificial creation
Is a crisis of schizophrenia
Natural creation is a symphony
Who reads you, even if it's ugly
can know you better
that your loved ones
Who do not read you, it seems
The other is an algebraic formula
The other is the mathematical x
With or without paint
With or without writing
The other picks our pockets
The other with us is boche
Who reads you, sees your paintings
May believe to know you
Can get caught in your sails
And everything crumbles in appearance
Of artificial creation
And everything can be
In the natural creation
Painting or writing is artifice
At all seem, the vice
To be content, what one is, to be
To life is no witchcraft
Natural creation only needs to be!
