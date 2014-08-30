Tonie scabieuse
Si vous dîtes la vérité
Tout le monde vous déteste
Vous avez la peste
Se dire français
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire anglais
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire chrétien
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire musulman
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire bouddhiste
Se dire asiatique, américain, européen, africain, arabe
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire athée
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire quelque chose
C'est être totalitaire
Toute définition est totalitaire
Toute affirmation est totalitaire
Se dire peintre
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire poète
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire artiste
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire sportif
Se dire bricoleur
Se dire professionnel
Se dire amateur
C'est être totalitaire
Se dire ceci ou cela
C'est être totalitaire
Car tout ce qui restreint est totalitaire
Car tout ce qui contraint est totalitaire
Ainsi toutes nos pensées
Ainsi toutes nos actions
Ainsi toutes les écoles
Ainsi toutes les usines
Ainsi toutes les entreprises
Ainsi toutes les banques
Ainsi tous les conditionnements
Ainsi tous nos arts
Ainsi toutes nos théories, nos idéologies, nos religions
Ainsi toutes nos constructions
Ainsi toutes nos comparaisons
Ainsi toute notre science
Ainsi toutes nos connaissances
Nos amitiés, nos amours, nos bienfaisances
Ainsi toute notre philosophie
Ainsi toutes les hiérarchies
Ainsi toutes les technologies
Ainsi toutes les industries
Ainsi tous les sports
Sont totalitaires
Le totalitarisme de l'apprentissage
Est l'apprentissage du totalitarisme
Si vous dîtes la vérité
Tout le monde vous déteste
Vous avez la peste
Patrice Faubert ( 2000 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
If you tell the truth
everyone hates you
you have the plague
To say French
It's being totalitarian
say english
It's being totalitarian
Call yourself a Christian
It's being totalitarian
call yourself a muslim
It's being totalitarian
call yourself a buddhist
Call yourself Asian, American, European, African, Arab
It's being totalitarian
Call yourself an atheist
It's being totalitarian
say something to each other
It's being totalitarian
Any definition is totalitarian
All assertion is totalitarian
Call yourself a painter
It's being totalitarian
call yourself a poet
It's being totalitarian
call yourself an artist
It's being totalitarian
Call yourself sporty
Call yourself a handyman
call yourself professional
Call yourself an amateur
It's being totalitarian
say this or that
It's being totalitarian
Because everything that restricts is totalitarian
Because everything that constrains is totalitarian
So all our thoughts
So all our actions
So all the schools
So all the factories
So all companies
So all the banks
So all the packaging
So all our arts
Thus all our theories, our ideologies, our religions
Thus all our constructions
So all our comparisons
So all our science
So all our knowledge
Our friendships, our loves, our charities
So our whole philosophy
So all the hierarchies
So all technologies
So all industries
So all sports
are totalitarian
The totalitarianism of learning
Is learning totalitarianism
If you tell the truth
everyone hates you
you have the plague
Patrice Faubert (2000) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
