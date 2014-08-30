Tonie scabieuse

Si vous dîtes la vérité

Tout le monde vous déteste

Vous avez la peste

Se dire français

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire anglais

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire chrétien

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire musulman

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire bouddhiste

Se dire asiatique, américain, européen, africain, arabe

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire athée

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire quelque chose

C'est être totalitaire

Toute définition est totalitaire

Toute affirmation est totalitaire

Se dire peintre

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire poète

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire artiste

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire sportif

Se dire bricoleur

Se dire professionnel

Se dire amateur

C'est être totalitaire

Se dire ceci ou cela

C'est être totalitaire

Car tout ce qui restreint est totalitaire

Car tout ce qui contraint est totalitaire

Ainsi toutes nos pensées

Ainsi toutes nos actions

Ainsi toutes les écoles

Ainsi toutes les usines

Ainsi toutes les entreprises

Ainsi toutes les banques

Ainsi tous les conditionnements

Ainsi tous nos arts

Ainsi toutes nos théories, nos idéologies, nos religions

Ainsi toutes nos constructions

Ainsi toutes nos comparaisons

Ainsi toute notre science

Ainsi toutes nos connaissances

Nos amitiés, nos amours, nos bienfaisances

Ainsi toute notre philosophie

Ainsi toutes les hiérarchies

Ainsi toutes les technologies

Ainsi toutes les industries

Ainsi tous les sports

Sont totalitaires

Le totalitarisme de l'apprentissage

Est l'apprentissage du totalitarisme

Si vous dîtes la vérité

Tout le monde vous déteste

Vous avez la peste

Patrice Faubert ( 2000 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

If you tell the truth

everyone hates you

you have the plague

To say French

It's being totalitarian

say english

It's being totalitarian

Call yourself a Christian

It's being totalitarian

call yourself a muslim

It's being totalitarian

call yourself a buddhist

Call yourself Asian, American, European, African, Arab

It's being totalitarian

Call yourself an atheist

It's being totalitarian

say something to each other

It's being totalitarian

Any definition is totalitarian

All assertion is totalitarian

Call yourself a painter

It's being totalitarian

call yourself a poet

It's being totalitarian

call yourself an artist

It's being totalitarian

Call yourself sporty

Call yourself a handyman

call yourself professional

Call yourself an amateur

It's being totalitarian

say this or that

It's being totalitarian

Because everything that restricts is totalitarian

Because everything that constrains is totalitarian

So all our thoughts

So all our actions

So all the schools

So all the factories

So all companies

So all the banks

So all the packaging

So all our arts

Thus all our theories, our ideologies, our religions

Thus all our constructions

So all our comparisons

So all our science

So all our knowledge

Our friendships, our loves, our charities

So our whole philosophy

So all the hierarchies

So all technologies

So all industries

So all sports

are totalitarian

The totalitarianism of learning

Is learning totalitarianism

If you tell the truth

everyone hates you

you have the plague

