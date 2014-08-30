Le couple est un match de boxe
Le couple monte sur le ring
C'est un match de boxe
Cela dure un round
Cela dure quatre rounds
Cela dure huit rounds
Cela va rarement jusqu'à quinze rounds
C'est un combat
Que l'on perd aux poings
C'est un combat
Que l'on gagne aux poings
Parfois, match nul, c'est plus malin
C'est un combat
Que l'on gagne par ko
C'est un combat
Que l'on perd par ko
A ce jeu du couple
Oui il faut être souple
La femme est le sexe fort
Devant le poing qui s'endort
Vous tombez à terre, c'est le divorce
Vous restez debout, à la vie, c'est l'amorce
Les coups pleuvent
Sans que personne ne s'en émeuve
Double uppercut à la mâchoire
Crochet au foie pour arrêter de boire
Se frapper toujours plus fort
C'est le désaccord qui mord
Direct au menton
Qui se méfie du qu'en-dira-t-on
Le couple monte sur le ring
C'est un match de boxe
Il faut acculer l'autre dans les cordes
Il faut soumettre, faire son Lord
Former l'autre à son image
Qu'il soit notre mirage
Et vlan ! je prends ça
Et vlan ! tu prends ça
Nous prenons des coups
Nous sommes des loups
Le couple est un fou
Nous nous séparons
Nous nous rabibochons
Sauf le ko fatal
Le coup qui fait mal
Terminus, tout le monde descend
Le couple, les amis, les parents, les enfants
Personne ne sait rien du couple
Qui hors du ring, fait le beau
Pour la galerie, ô beau duo
Cela danse et fait le souple
Puis très vite, sur le ring
Le couple reprend la cadence
Direct, uppercut, crochet
Partout sur la Terre, le couple, même démence
Cela se vexe
Sauf pour le sexe
Même quand personne ne le sait
Le couple est un match de boxe
Monter sur le ring, être soupe au lait
Donner les coups les plus laids
A l'autre à qui l'on déplaît
Se frapper toujours plus fort
C'est le désaccord qui mord
Des tas et des tas de raisons
De se donner des gnons
Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The couple step into the ring
It's a boxing match
It lasts one round
It lasts four rounds
It lasts eight rounds
It rarely goes up to fifteen rounds
It's a fight
That we lose at the fists
It's a fight
That we win at the fists
Sometimes a draw is smarter
It's a fight
That we win by ko
It's a fight
That we lose by ko
To this game of the couple
Yes you have to be flexible
The woman is the stronger sex
In front of the fist that falls asleep
You fall to the ground, it's divorce
You stay up, to life, that's the primer
The blows are raining down
Without anyone getting upset
Double uppercut to the jaw
Hook to the liver to stop drinking
Hit each other harder
It's the disagreement that bites
Direct to the chin
Who is wary of what will be said
The couple step into the ring
It's a boxing match
You have to corner the other in the ropes
You have to submit, make your Lord
Form the other in his image
Let him be our mirage
And wham ! I'll take this
And wham ! you take that
We take hits
we are wolves
The couple is crazy
We break up
We patch ourselves up
Except the fatal ko
The blow that hurts
Terminus, everyone get off
The couple, friends, parents, children
Nobody knows anything about the couple
Who out of the ring, shows off
For the gallery, oh beautiful duo
That dances and makes the flexible
Then very quickly, in the ring
The couple picks up the pace
Jab, uppercut, hook
Everywhere on Earth, the couple, same dementia
It gets offended
except for sex
Even when no one knows
The couple is a boxing match
Get in the ring, be hotheaded
Give the ugliest blows
To the other to whom one displeases
Hit each other harder
It's the disagreement that bites
Lots and lots of reasons
To give each other nods
Patrice Faubert (1998) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
