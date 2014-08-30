Le couple monte sur le ring

C'est un match de boxe

Cela dure un round

Cela dure quatre rounds

Cela dure huit rounds

Cela va rarement jusqu'à quinze rounds

C'est un combat

Que l'on perd aux poings

C'est un combat

Que l'on gagne aux poings

Parfois, match nul, c'est plus malin

C'est un combat

Que l'on gagne par ko

C'est un combat

Que l'on perd par ko

A ce jeu du couple

Oui il faut être souple

La femme est le sexe fort

Devant le poing qui s'endort

Vous tombez à terre, c'est le divorce

Vous restez debout, à la vie, c'est l'amorce

Les coups pleuvent

Sans que personne ne s'en émeuve

Double uppercut à la mâchoire

Crochet au foie pour arrêter de boire

Se frapper toujours plus fort

C'est le désaccord qui mord

Direct au menton

Qui se méfie du qu'en-dira-t-on

Le couple monte sur le ring

C'est un match de boxe

Il faut acculer l'autre dans les cordes

Il faut soumettre, faire son Lord

Former l'autre à son image

Qu'il soit notre mirage

Et vlan ! je prends ça

Et vlan ! tu prends ça

Nous prenons des coups

Nous sommes des loups

Le couple est un fou

Nous nous séparons

Nous nous rabibochons

Sauf le ko fatal

Le coup qui fait mal

Terminus, tout le monde descend

Le couple, les amis, les parents, les enfants

Personne ne sait rien du couple

Qui hors du ring, fait le beau

Pour la galerie, ô beau duo

Cela danse et fait le souple

Puis très vite, sur le ring

Le couple reprend la cadence

Direct, uppercut, crochet

Partout sur la Terre, le couple, même démence

Cela se vexe

Sauf pour le sexe

Même quand personne ne le sait

Le couple est un match de boxe

Monter sur le ring, être soupe au lait

Donner les coups les plus laids

A l'autre à qui l'on déplaît

Se frapper toujours plus fort

C'est le désaccord qui mord

Des tas et des tas de raisons

De se donner des gnons

Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The couple step into the ring

It's a boxing match

It lasts one round

It lasts four rounds

It lasts eight rounds

It rarely goes up to fifteen rounds

It's a fight

That we lose at the fists

It's a fight

That we win at the fists

Sometimes a draw is smarter

It's a fight

That we win by ko

It's a fight

That we lose by ko

To this game of the couple

Yes you have to be flexible

The woman is the stronger sex

In front of the fist that falls asleep

You fall to the ground, it's divorce

You stay up, to life, that's the primer

The blows are raining down

Without anyone getting upset

Double uppercut to the jaw

Hook to the liver to stop drinking

Hit each other harder

It's the disagreement that bites

Direct to the chin

Who is wary of what will be said

The couple step into the ring

It's a boxing match

You have to corner the other in the ropes

You have to submit, make your Lord

Form the other in his image

Let him be our mirage

And wham ! I'll take this

And wham ! you take that

We take hits

we are wolves

The couple is crazy

We break up

We patch ourselves up

Except the fatal ko

The blow that hurts

Terminus, everyone get off

The couple, friends, parents, children

Nobody knows anything about the couple

Who out of the ring, shows off

For the gallery, oh beautiful duo

That dances and makes the flexible

Then very quickly, in the ring

The couple picks up the pace

Jab, uppercut, hook

Everywhere on Earth, the couple, same dementia

It gets offended

except for sex

Even when no one knows

The couple is a boxing match

Get in the ring, be hotheaded

Give the ugliest blows

To the other to whom one displeases

Hit each other harder

It's the disagreement that bites

Lots and lots of reasons

To give each other nods

