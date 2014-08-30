J'annonce
Annonces sans aucune réponse
L'asticot déplaît, comme à la pêche à la ligne
Mais rester soi, rester digne
Aucun poisson ou presque, ne mord aux semonces
Ou alors, vers la sortie, très vite, il fonce
C'est de mémoire, j'ai digéré ce liquide
Pour vous le faire boire
Comprenez que je suis timide
Voici quelques exemples, à la louche, il faut me croire
" Galérien, 30 ans, hautement qualifié, chômeur expérimenté
Chevelu, mince, éteint, mais cultivé
Cherche femme pour de ses mains, l'allumer "
Ou
" J.H 33 ans, aimant érotisme, naturisme, lire et écrire
1m75, 62 kg, esprit libertaire, cherche femme pour relation sérieuse "
Ou
" Homme aimant Cioran, Debord, Laborit, Lautréamont, Poe, Cravan
Bakounine, et tant d'autres, anarchiste, 1m75, mince, cheveux longs, sportif et cérébral, cherche femme pour relation amoureuse, demoiselles vénales s'abstenir "
Ou
" Mec, trentaine, cherche des gens de tous âges, pour une discussion
sur le vide, RV chez moi, ce jour, à partir de 18h "
Ou
" Dauphin cherche sa dauphine pour nager dans la nudité. Requins s'abstenir. "
Annonce passée sur radio-libertaire dans l'émission " Disques à la demande
et petites annonces...
Ou
" Homme très pauvre pécuniairement, mais très riche intellectuellement
cherche femme très riche pécuniairement, mais très pauvre intellectuellement
pour accord parfait "
C'est un tout petit florilège
De ce qui fut un privilège
Quand les annonces
N'étaient pas domiciliées
Son adresse ou un numéro de téléphone, il fallait laisser
Et en toute gratuité
Comme un rêve, une défonce
Un peu rêver
Avant de beaucoup crever
J'y ai grandement participé !
Ce fut gratuit, quelques temps, à l'ancien libé
Puis là, comme partout, il fallut payer
C'était le monde de l'imaginaire
Crève ou rêve dans les chimères
La chasse à la femelle
Des dizaines de réponses pour elle
La queue basse du mâle
Une ou deux réponses, et pas de femme fatale
L'homme est esclave de la femme
Son vagin le brûle, il est obsédé par son sésame
A la recherche de soi
Et l'on ne rencontre que soi
SOI
Même si toi c'est moi
Même si moi c'est toi
C'est toujours moi, moi, moi, moi
MOI
Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Ads with no response
The maggot displeases, as in angling
But stay yourself, stay worthy
No fish or almost, do not bite the warnings
Or else, towards the exit, very quickly, he rushes
It's from memory, I digested this liquid
To make you drink it
understand that i'm shy
Here are some examples, with the ladle, you have to believe me
"Gallerian, 30 years old, highly qualified, experienced unemployed
Hairy, thin, extinct, but cultured
Looking for a woman for her hands, light it up"
Or
"J.H 33 years old, loving eroticism, naturism, reading and writing
1m75, 62 kg, libertarian spirit, looking for a woman for a serious relationship "
Or
" Loving man Cioran, Debord, Laborit, Lautréamont, Poe, Cravan
Bakounine, and so many others, anarchist, 1m75, thin, long hair, athletic and cerebral, looking for a woman for a romantic relationship, venal damsels abstain "
Or
“Dude, 30s, looking for people of all ages, for a chat
on the vacuum, RV at my place, this day, from 6 p.m. "
Or
“Dauphin is looking for his dolphin to swim in the nudity. Sharks abstain.”
Announcement placed on radio-libertarian in the program "Discs on demand
and classifieds...
Or
"Man very poor financially, but very rich intellectually
looking for a very wealthy woman financially, but very poor intellectually
for perfect agreement "
It's a very small anthology
Of what was a privilege
When the announcements
Were not domiciled
His address or a telephone number, he had to leave
And absolutely free
Like a dream, a high
a little dream
Before dying a lot
I participated greatly!
It was free, for a while, at the old libé
Then there, like everywhere, you had to pay
It was the world of fantasy
Die or dream in chimeras
The hunt for the female
Dozens of answers for her
The lower tail of the male
One or two answers, and no femme fatale
The man is a slave to the woman
Her vagina burns him, he is obsessed with her sesame
In search of oneself
And we only meet ourselves
SELF
Even if you are me
Even if I'm you
It's always me, me, me, me
ME
Patrice Faubert (1998) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
