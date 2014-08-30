Annonces sans aucune réponse

L'asticot déplaît, comme à la pêche à la ligne

Mais rester soi, rester digne

Aucun poisson ou presque, ne mord aux semonces

Ou alors, vers la sortie, très vite, il fonce

C'est de mémoire, j'ai digéré ce liquide

Pour vous le faire boire

Comprenez que je suis timide

Voici quelques exemples, à la louche, il faut me croire

" Galérien, 30 ans, hautement qualifié, chômeur expérimenté

Chevelu, mince, éteint, mais cultivé

Cherche femme pour de ses mains, l'allumer "

Ou

" J.H 33 ans, aimant érotisme, naturisme, lire et écrire

1m75, 62 kg, esprit libertaire, cherche femme pour relation sérieuse "

Ou

" Homme aimant Cioran, Debord, Laborit, Lautréamont, Poe, Cravan

Bakounine, et tant d'autres, anarchiste, 1m75, mince, cheveux longs, sportif et cérébral, cherche femme pour relation amoureuse, demoiselles vénales s'abstenir "

Ou

" Mec, trentaine, cherche des gens de tous âges, pour une discussion

sur le vide, RV chez moi, ce jour, à partir de 18h "

Ou

" Dauphin cherche sa dauphine pour nager dans la nudité. Requins s'abstenir. "

Annonce passée sur radio-libertaire dans l'émission " Disques à la demande

et petites annonces...

Ou

" Homme très pauvre pécuniairement, mais très riche intellectuellement

cherche femme très riche pécuniairement, mais très pauvre intellectuellement

pour accord parfait "

C'est un tout petit florilège

De ce qui fut un privilège

Quand les annonces

N'étaient pas domiciliées

Son adresse ou un numéro de téléphone, il fallait laisser

Et en toute gratuité

Comme un rêve, une défonce

Un peu rêver

Avant de beaucoup crever

J'y ai grandement participé !

Ce fut gratuit, quelques temps, à l'ancien libé

Puis là, comme partout, il fallut payer

C'était le monde de l'imaginaire

Crève ou rêve dans les chimères

La chasse à la femelle

Des dizaines de réponses pour elle

La queue basse du mâle

Une ou deux réponses, et pas de femme fatale

L'homme est esclave de la femme

Son vagin le brûle, il est obsédé par son sésame

A la recherche de soi

Et l'on ne rencontre que soi

SOI

Même si toi c'est moi

Même si moi c'est toi

C'est toujours moi, moi, moi, moi

MOI

Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Ads with no response

The maggot displeases, as in angling

But stay yourself, stay worthy

No fish or almost, do not bite the warnings

Or else, towards the exit, very quickly, he rushes

It's from memory, I digested this liquid

To make you drink it

understand that i'm shy

Here are some examples, with the ladle, you have to believe me

"Gallerian, 30 years old, highly qualified, experienced unemployed

Hairy, thin, extinct, but cultured

Looking for a woman for her hands, light it up"

Or

"J.H 33 years old, loving eroticism, naturism, reading and writing

1m75, 62 kg, libertarian spirit, looking for a woman for a serious relationship "

Or

" Loving man Cioran, Debord, Laborit, Lautréamont, Poe, Cravan

Bakounine, and so many others, anarchist, 1m75, thin, long hair, athletic and cerebral, looking for a woman for a romantic relationship, venal damsels abstain "

Or

“Dude, 30s, looking for people of all ages, for a chat

on the vacuum, RV at my place, this day, from 6 p.m. "

Or

“Dauphin is looking for his dolphin to swim in the nudity. Sharks abstain.”

Announcement placed on radio-libertarian in the program "Discs on demand

and classifieds...

Or

"Man very poor financially, but very rich intellectually

looking for a very wealthy woman financially, but very poor intellectually

for perfect agreement "

It's a very small anthology

Of what was a privilege

When the announcements

Were not domiciled

His address or a telephone number, he had to leave

And absolutely free

Like a dream, a high

a little dream

Before dying a lot

I participated greatly!

It was free, for a while, at the old libé

Then there, like everywhere, you had to pay

It was the world of fantasy

Die or dream in chimeras

The hunt for the female

Dozens of answers for her

The lower tail of the male

One or two answers, and no femme fatale

The man is a slave to the woman

Her vagina burns him, he is obsessed with her sesame

In search of oneself

And we only meet ourselves

SELF

Even if you are me

Even if I'm you

It's always me, me, me, me

ME

Patrice Faubert (1998) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )