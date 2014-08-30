Le cyborg ou paraphysique du sport
Personne ne sut mieux
Que feu ( 1792 - 1836 ) Girolamo Segato
Pétrifier, en fait, conserver le corps, c'est curieux
Les organes et tout le reste, tout restait beau
Il mourut avec son secret
De naturaliste, qui laisse le savant niais
Mais feu ( 1852 - 1927 ) le moine bouddhiste bouriate
Itigilov, en refit l'échec et mat
De sa formule de soliste
Malgré la mort, les ans
Toujours le même âge
Le futur du dopage
Le corps toujours élégant
Mais sans aucun dopant
Chimie de la magie
Magie de la chimie
Il fait bien rire le cyclisme
Pour l'historien de la discipline
Le Tour de France et ses bonnes mines
A la moyenne horaire de cataclysme
C'est plus des vélos
Mais des vélomoteurs
Plus vite qu'autrefois, sur piste, le record de l'heure
Vraiment, c'est très rigolo !
Tous les sports sont professionnalisés
Ce sont des métiers
Avec au bout, plus ou moins d'or
Tout est affaire de publicité
Et du nombre de licenciés, pour pouvoir s'identifier
Aussi le parent pauvre, est la marche à pied
Pourtant, en 2013, enfin, un français a gagné
Jean-Marie Rouault, le Paris-Colmar titanesque
Anciennement Paris-Strasbours, puis Strasbourg-Paris
Mais toujours, du mental, du corps, immense défi
A 49 ans, un record pour cette épreuve chevaleresque
Vingt ans après Noël Dufay ( né en 1961) ), enfin rattrapé !
Mais le capitalisme
Aime tout ce qui est spectaculaire
Il en fait ses gargarismes
Football, rugby, tennis, etc. l'argent est dans l'air
Se doper
Pas pris, le geste plein d'aisance
Une rigolade, une hypocrisie
Le sport est le dopage
Le dopage est le sport
Le sport du dopage
Le dopage du sport
Des oxymorons pleins de rage !
Cela fait marcher tous les commerces
Le sport est comme une messe
Le sport du commerce
Le commerce du sport
Ses mafias votent au même port
Aucune probité jamais n'en sort
Tous les trucages
Pour une performance
Qui à la dignité sont une offense
Qui à l'humanité sont une démence
Et déjà, l'humain modifié
Et déjà, l'humain amélioré
Pour des nouveaux records
Et au pilori, tous les remords
Et bientôt l'homme augmenté
L'homme triché, l'homme détourné
L'homme qui n'est plus homme
Revu et corrigé, ô étrange bonhomme !
Ainsi ô cynisme
Le sportisme du capitalisme
Cela n'est plus l'entraînement
Cela n'est même déjà plus l'organisation
Comme sur le Paris-Colmar à la marche
Qui peuvent faire triompher la raison
Mais des corps en pleine mutation
Mais des cerveaux préparés à cette condition
Pour la technologie du sport
Pour le sport de la technologie
Le sportif est sa prothèse
Il est son postulat, sa thèse
Le contraire de l'homme de la rue
Qui d'ailleurs ne s' y reconnaît plus !
Le sportif professionnel est un mutant
Comme une voiture, prototype, toujours devant
Non à la robotique
Et au tout nanotechnologique
Et vive l'anarchie
Non à l'humain génétiquement modifié
Non au cyborg financé par l'armée
Et déjà des sportifs aux prothèses officialisées
Du sportif post-humain au record indicible
Du soldat post-humain devenant invincible
Les douze paires de jambes
De ( née en 1976 ) Aimee Mullins, actrice, sportive, mannequin
Amputée des deux jambes à l'âge d'un an, pourtant très bien
Toutes les prothèses
Vont devenir une synthèse !
Tous les appareils de la technologie
Sont effectivement des prothèses
Puces dans le corps, la tête, à l'aise
Et bientôt, internet pucé dans la tête, du cerveau, future chimie
Nous sommes des cobayes
De la société artificielle
Qui nous utilise, nous bâille
Avec sa neurochirurgie qui fait du zèle !
Et voici ( né en 1986 ) Oscar Pistorius, pas vilain
Prototype pour les membres en moins
Dès la naissance
Les manettes à puces et prothèses électroniques
Seront notre gouvernance
Dès la naissance
Bienvenue à Gattaca sera ringard, tout sera quantique !
Des puces et prothèses électroniques
De moindre qualité, pour les pauvres
Des puces et prothèses électroniques
De grande qualité, pour les riches
Pour se mettre dans la peau d'un champion
Pour faire de son corps un caméléon
Le corps du lundi, le corps du mardi
Le corps du samedi et dimanche
Le corps pour sortir
Le corps pour obéir
Le corps pour séduire
Le corps pour battre des records
Le corps pour faire le fort
Le corps sur mesure
Le corps sans usure
Des mains artificielles
Des jambes artificielles
L'utérus artificiel
L'électricité cérébrale artificielle
Le tout artificiel
Dans une société totalement artificielle !
Nous y allons d'un grand pas
Aussi effroyable que c'est inéluctable
En fait, nous y sommes déjà !
Nous ne voulions pas de l'anarchie
Nous aurons donc cela, quand tout sera vraiment fini
Une nouvelle richesse
Avec des nouvelles puces et prothèses
Une nouvelle pauvreté
Avec d'anciennes puces et prothèses
Une tyrannie augmentée
Et même plus l'idée de contester
L'idée de contester supprimée
Il faudra alors se résigner
Car la contestation de l'idée
Est l'idée de la contestation
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
A comme logique aboutissement la société artificielle
L'humain n'y a plus sa place
C'est pour le post-humain qui est de glace
Comme feu ( 1919 - 1960 ) Fausto Coppi, roi du vélo
Qui du Tour de France d'aujourd'hui, serait un ballot
Le dernier des idiots
Parmi des mutants, aux nouvelles peaux
En marche athlétique
Sur Paris - Colmar, ô épreuve dynamique
D'une époque l'autre, le chronomètre ne varie guère
Le corps fait ce qu'il peut, pépère
Mais toujours un moral d'enfer !
C'est l'opposé de la course automobile
Qui ne plaît qu'aux imbéciles
Tout est au niveau technologique
Et très peu au niveau psychologique
Il y a des journaux de commerce
Il n'y a pas de journaux de sport
Puisque le sport est devenu un commerce
Surtout les sports collectifs, ô sinistres kermesses
Aller au stade ou à la messe
C'est comme une ivresse
C'est comme une paire de fesses
Cela met les foules en liesse
C'est aussi un refuge, à la misère, une caresse
C'est en vérité le masque de la détresse
Quand la réflexion se fait paresse
Ainsi à n'importe quoi, l'on tresse !
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
No one knew better
What fire (1792 - 1836) Girolamo Segato
To petrify, in fact, to preserve the body, it is curious
Organs and everything else, everything still beautiful
He died with his secret
Of a naturalist, who leaves the silly scientist
But the late ( 1852 - 1927 ) the Buryat Buddhist monk
Itigilov, again checkmate
From his solo formula
Despite death, the years
Still the same age
The future of doping
The always elegant body
But without any doping
chemistry of magic
magic of chemistry
He makes cycling a lot of fun
For the historian of the discipline
The Tour de France and its good looks
At Cataclysm Hourly Average
It's more bikes
But mopeds
Faster than before, on the track, the hour record
Really, it's very funny!
All sports are professionalized
These are trades
With at the end, more or less gold
It's all about advertising
And the number of licensees, to be able to identify
Also the poor relation, is walking
However, in 2013, finally, a Frenchman won
Jean-Marie Rouault, the titanic Paris-Colmar
Formerly Paris-Strasbours, then Strasbourg-Paris
But always, from the mind, from the body, huge challenge
At 49, a record for this chivalrous event
Twenty years after Noël Dufay (born in 1961), finally caught up!
But capitalism
love anything spectacular
He gargles it
Football, rugby, tennis, etc. money is in the air
Doping
Not taken, the gesture full of ease
A joke, a hypocrisy
Sport is doping
Doping is sport
The sport of doping
sports doping
Oxymorons full of rage!
It makes all the businesses work
Sport is like a mass
The sport of commerce
The sports business
Its mafias vote at the same port
No probity ever comes out
All tricks
For a performance
Who to dignity are an offense
Who to humanity are dementia
And already, the modified human
And already, the enhanced human
For new records
And in the pillory, all the remorse
And soon the increased man
The cheated man, the hijacked man
The man who is no longer a man
Reviewed and corrected, O strange man!
So oh cynicism
The sportism of capitalism
This is no longer training
This is no longer even the organization
As on the Paris-Colmar walk
Who can make reason triumph
But changing bodies
But brains prepared for this condition
For sports technology
For the sport of technology
The athlete is his prosthesis
It is his postulate, his thesis
The opposite of the man in the street
Who, moreover, does not recognize himself in it anymore!
The professional athlete is a mutant
Like a car, prototype, always ahead
No to robotics
And at all nanotechnology
And long live anarchy
No to genetically modified humans
No to the military-funded cyborg
And already athletes with official prostheses
From post-human athlete to unspeakable record
From the post-human soldier becoming invincible
The twelve pairs of legs
From (born in 1976) Aimee Mullins, actress, sportswoman, model
Both legs amputated at the age of one year, yet very well
All prostheses
Will become a synthesis!
All technology devices
Are actually prostheses
Fleas in the body, head, comfortable
And soon, internet chipped in the head, brain, future chemistry
We are guinea pigs
Of the artificial society
Who uses us, yawns us
With his zealous neurosurgery!
And here is (born in 1986) Oscar Pistorius, not naughty
Prototype for minus limbs
From birth
Chip controllers and electronic prostheses
Will be our governance
From birth
Welcome to Gattaca will be corny, everything will be quantum!
Microchips and electronic prostheses
Lower quality, for the poor
Microchips and electronic prostheses
High quality, for the rich
To put yourself in the shoes of a champion
To make his body a chameleon
Monday's body, Tuesday's body
The body of Saturday and Sunday
The body to go out
The body to obey
The body to seduce
The body to break records
The body to make the fort
The custom body
The wear-free body
artificial hands
artificial legs
The artificial uterus
artificial brain electricity
All artificial
In a totally artificial society!
We are taking a big step
As appalling as it is inescapable
In fact, we are already there!
We didn't want anarchy
So we'll have this, when it's all really over
A new wealth
With new chips and prostheses
A new poverty
With old chips and prostheses
An augmented tyranny
And even more the idea of contesting
The idea of contesting removed
It will then be necessary to resign
Because the contestation of the idea
Is the idea of contestation
The spectacular techno-industrial mercantile society
Has as a logical outcome the artificial society
The human has no place
It's for the post-human who is frozen
As fire ( 1919 - 1960 ) Fausto Coppi, king of the bicycle
Who in today's Tour de France would be a nerd
The last of the idiots
Among mutants, with new skins
In race walking
On Paris - Colmar, oh dynamic test
From one era to another, the chronometer hardly varies
The body does what it can, cushy
But still a hell of a morale!
It's the opposite of car racing
Who only pleases fools
It's all about technology
And very little at the psychological level
There are trade journals
There are no sports newspapers
Since sport has become a business
Especially team sports, oh sinister fairs
Go to the stadium or to mass
It's like drunkenness
It's like a pair of buttocks
It makes the crowds cheer
It is also a refuge, to misery, a caress
It is in truth the mask of distress
When thinking becomes laziness
So whatever, we braid!
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
