Le cyborg ou paraphysique du sport

Personne ne sut mieux

Que feu ( 1792 - 1836 ) Girolamo Segato

Pétrifier, en fait, conserver le corps, c'est curieux

Les organes et tout le reste, tout restait beau

Il mourut avec son secret

De naturaliste, qui laisse le savant niais

Mais feu ( 1852 - 1927 ) le moine bouddhiste bouriate

Itigilov, en refit l'échec et mat

De sa formule de soliste

Malgré la mort, les ans

Toujours le même âge

Le futur du dopage

Le corps toujours élégant

Mais sans aucun dopant

Chimie de la magie

Magie de la chimie

Il fait bien rire le cyclisme

Pour l'historien de la discipline

Le Tour de France et ses bonnes mines

A la moyenne horaire de cataclysme

C'est plus des vélos

Mais des vélomoteurs

Plus vite qu'autrefois, sur piste, le record de l'heure

Vraiment, c'est très rigolo !

Tous les sports sont professionnalisés

Ce sont des métiers

Avec au bout, plus ou moins d'or

Tout est affaire de publicité

Et du nombre de licenciés, pour pouvoir s'identifier

Aussi le parent pauvre, est la marche à pied

Pourtant, en 2013, enfin, un français a gagné

Jean-Marie Rouault, le Paris-Colmar titanesque

Anciennement Paris-Strasbours, puis Strasbourg-Paris

Mais toujours, du mental, du corps, immense défi

A 49 ans, un record pour cette épreuve chevaleresque

Vingt ans après Noël Dufay ( né en 1961) ), enfin rattrapé !

Mais le capitalisme

Aime tout ce qui est spectaculaire

Il en fait ses gargarismes

Football, rugby, tennis, etc. l'argent est dans l'air

Se doper

Pas pris, le geste plein d'aisance

Une rigolade, une hypocrisie

Le sport est le dopage

Le dopage est le sport

Le sport du dopage

Le dopage du sport

Des oxymorons pleins de rage !

Cela fait marcher tous les commerces

Le sport est comme une messe

Le sport du commerce

Le commerce du sport

Ses mafias votent au même port

Aucune probité jamais n'en sort

Tous les trucages

Pour une performance

Qui à la dignité sont une offense

Qui à l'humanité sont une démence

Et déjà, l'humain modifié

Et déjà, l'humain amélioré

Pour des nouveaux records

Et au pilori, tous les remords

Et bientôt l'homme augmenté

L'homme triché, l'homme détourné

L'homme qui n'est plus homme

Revu et corrigé, ô étrange bonhomme !

Ainsi ô cynisme

Le sportisme du capitalisme

Cela n'est plus l'entraînement

Cela n'est même déjà plus l'organisation

Comme sur le Paris-Colmar à la marche

Qui peuvent faire triompher la raison

Mais des corps en pleine mutation

Mais des cerveaux préparés à cette condition

Pour la technologie du sport

Pour le sport de la technologie

Le sportif est sa prothèse

Il est son postulat, sa thèse

Le contraire de l'homme de la rue

Qui d'ailleurs ne s' y reconnaît plus !

Le sportif professionnel est un mutant

Comme une voiture, prototype, toujours devant

Non à la robotique

Et au tout nanotechnologique

Et vive l'anarchie

Non à l'humain génétiquement modifié

Non au cyborg financé par l'armée

Et déjà des sportifs aux prothèses officialisées

Du sportif post-humain au record indicible

Du soldat post-humain devenant invincible

Les douze paires de jambes

De ( née en 1976 ) Aimee Mullins, actrice, sportive, mannequin

Amputée des deux jambes à l'âge d'un an, pourtant très bien

Toutes les prothèses

Vont devenir une synthèse !

Tous les appareils de la technologie

Sont effectivement des prothèses

Puces dans le corps, la tête, à l'aise

Et bientôt, internet pucé dans la tête, du cerveau, future chimie

Nous sommes des cobayes

De la société artificielle

Qui nous utilise, nous bâille

Avec sa neurochirurgie qui fait du zèle !

Et voici ( né en 1986 ) Oscar Pistorius, pas vilain

Prototype pour les membres en moins

Dès la naissance

Les manettes à puces et prothèses électroniques

Seront notre gouvernance

Dès la naissance

Bienvenue à Gattaca sera ringard, tout sera quantique !

Des puces et prothèses électroniques

De moindre qualité, pour les pauvres

Des puces et prothèses électroniques

De grande qualité, pour les riches

Pour se mettre dans la peau d'un champion

Pour faire de son corps un caméléon

Le corps du lundi, le corps du mardi

Le corps du samedi et dimanche

Le corps pour sortir

Le corps pour obéir

Le corps pour séduire

Le corps pour battre des records

Le corps pour faire le fort

Le corps sur mesure

Le corps sans usure

Des mains artificielles

Des jambes artificielles

L'utérus artificiel

L'électricité cérébrale artificielle

Le tout artificiel

Dans une société totalement artificielle !

Nous y allons d'un grand pas

Aussi effroyable que c'est inéluctable

En fait, nous y sommes déjà !

Nous ne voulions pas de l'anarchie

Nous aurons donc cela, quand tout sera vraiment fini

Une nouvelle richesse

Avec des nouvelles puces et prothèses

Une nouvelle pauvreté

Avec d'anciennes puces et prothèses

Une tyrannie augmentée

Et même plus l'idée de contester

L'idée de contester supprimée

Il faudra alors se résigner

Car la contestation de l'idée

Est l'idée de la contestation

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

A comme logique aboutissement la société artificielle

L'humain n'y a plus sa place

C'est pour le post-humain qui est de glace

Comme feu ( 1919 - 1960 ) Fausto Coppi, roi du vélo

Qui du Tour de France d'aujourd'hui, serait un ballot

Le dernier des idiots

Parmi des mutants, aux nouvelles peaux

En marche athlétique

Sur Paris - Colmar, ô épreuve dynamique

D'une époque l'autre, le chronomètre ne varie guère

Le corps fait ce qu'il peut, pépère

Mais toujours un moral d'enfer !

C'est l'opposé de la course automobile

Qui ne plaît qu'aux imbéciles

Tout est au niveau technologique

Et très peu au niveau psychologique

Il y a des journaux de commerce

Il n'y a pas de journaux de sport

Puisque le sport est devenu un commerce

Surtout les sports collectifs, ô sinistres kermesses

Aller au stade ou à la messe

C'est comme une ivresse

C'est comme une paire de fesses

Cela met les foules en liesse

C'est aussi un refuge, à la misère, une caresse

C'est en vérité le masque de la détresse

Quand la réflexion se fait paresse

Ainsi à n'importe quoi, l'on tresse !

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

No one knew better

What fire (1792 - 1836) Girolamo Segato

To petrify, in fact, to preserve the body, it is curious

Organs and everything else, everything still beautiful

He died with his secret

Of a naturalist, who leaves the silly scientist

But the late ( 1852 - 1927 ) the Buryat Buddhist monk

Itigilov, again checkmate

From his solo formula

Despite death, the years

Still the same age

The future of doping

The always elegant body

But without any doping

chemistry of magic

magic of chemistry

He makes cycling a lot of fun

For the historian of the discipline

The Tour de France and its good looks

At Cataclysm Hourly Average

It's more bikes

But mopeds

Faster than before, on the track, the hour record

Really, it's very funny!

All sports are professionalized

These are trades

With at the end, more or less gold

It's all about advertising

And the number of licensees, to be able to identify

Also the poor relation, is walking

However, in 2013, finally, a Frenchman won

Jean-Marie Rouault, the titanic Paris-Colmar

Formerly Paris-Strasbours, then Strasbourg-Paris

But always, from the mind, from the body, huge challenge

At 49, a record for this chivalrous event

Twenty years after Noël Dufay (born in 1961), finally caught up!

But capitalism

love anything spectacular

He gargles it

Football, rugby, tennis, etc. money is in the air

Doping

Not taken, the gesture full of ease

A joke, a hypocrisy

Sport is doping

Doping is sport

The sport of doping

sports doping

Oxymorons full of rage!

It makes all the businesses work

Sport is like a mass

The sport of commerce

The sports business

Its mafias vote at the same port

No probity ever comes out

All tricks

For a performance

Who to dignity are an offense

Who to humanity are dementia

And already, the modified human

And already, the enhanced human

For new records

And in the pillory, all the remorse

And soon the increased man

The cheated man, the hijacked man

The man who is no longer a man

Reviewed and corrected, O strange man!

So oh cynicism

The sportism of capitalism

This is no longer training

This is no longer even the organization

As on the Paris-Colmar walk

Who can make reason triumph

But changing bodies

But brains prepared for this condition

For sports technology

For the sport of technology

The athlete is his prosthesis

It is his postulate, his thesis

The opposite of the man in the street

Who, moreover, does not recognize himself in it anymore!

The professional athlete is a mutant

Like a car, prototype, always ahead

No to robotics

And at all nanotechnology

And long live anarchy

No to genetically modified humans

No to the military-funded cyborg

And already athletes with official prostheses

From post-human athlete to unspeakable record

From the post-human soldier becoming invincible

The twelve pairs of legs

From (born in 1976) Aimee Mullins, actress, sportswoman, model

Both legs amputated at the age of one year, yet very well

All prostheses

Will become a synthesis!

All technology devices

Are actually prostheses

Fleas in the body, head, comfortable

And soon, internet chipped in the head, brain, future chemistry

We are guinea pigs

Of the artificial society

Who uses us, yawns us

With his zealous neurosurgery!

And here is (born in 1986) Oscar Pistorius, not naughty

Prototype for minus limbs

From birth

Chip controllers and electronic prostheses

Will be our governance

From birth

Welcome to Gattaca will be corny, everything will be quantum!

Microchips and electronic prostheses

Lower quality, for the poor

Microchips and electronic prostheses

High quality, for the rich

To put yourself in the shoes of a champion

To make his body a chameleon

Monday's body, Tuesday's body

The body of Saturday and Sunday

The body to go out

The body to obey

The body to seduce

The body to break records

The body to make the fort

The custom body

The wear-free body

artificial hands

artificial legs

The artificial uterus

artificial brain electricity

All artificial

In a totally artificial society!

We are taking a big step

As appalling as it is inescapable

In fact, we are already there!

We didn't want anarchy

So we'll have this, when it's all really over

A new wealth

With new chips and prostheses

A new poverty

With old chips and prostheses

An augmented tyranny

And even more the idea of contesting

The idea of contesting removed

It will then be necessary to resign

Because the contestation of the idea

Is the idea of contestation

The spectacular techno-industrial mercantile society

Has as a logical outcome the artificial society

The human has no place

It's for the post-human who is frozen

As fire ( 1919 - 1960 ) Fausto Coppi, king of the bicycle

Who in today's Tour de France would be a nerd

The last of the idiots

Among mutants, with new skins

In race walking

On Paris - Colmar, oh dynamic test

From one era to another, the chronometer hardly varies

The body does what it can, cushy

But still a hell of a morale!

It's the opposite of car racing

Who only pleases fools

It's all about technology

And very little at the psychological level

There are trade journals

There are no sports newspapers

Since sport has become a business

Especially team sports, oh sinister fairs

Go to the stadium or to mass

It's like drunkenness

It's like a pair of buttocks

It makes the crowds cheer

It is also a refuge, to misery, a caress

It is in truth the mask of distress

When thinking becomes laziness

So whatever, we braid!

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )