Marketing packaging en démotique

Tous, toutes, à la trappe

Tout étant de la farce et attrapes

Forcément

Dans l'injustice, les compétitions, hiérarchies, guerres

Et dès qu'il y a du gagnant, gagnante, perdante, perdant, peuchère

Mais cependant, parfois, ce fut la vie belle, sur notre Terre

De l'organisation à l'Iroquoise ou du matrilinéaire

Tous les savants fascisants ou réactionnaires, cela les exaspère

Il est vrai, qu'à la préhistoire, ce sont des faussaires

La vraie diversité est dans le partage égalitaire

Quand ne surgit que l'affinitaire

Cela a existé bien souvent

Mais cela est scotomisé souvent

Loin, du mon, ton, son

Ma, ta, sa, du ça

Selon donc, les temps de notre monde

Selon donc, les régions du monde

Tout n'y fut pas guerre

Tout ne fut pas guerre

Avant toute conception

Avant toute une théorisation

Sociétés fraternitaires, peu genrées, libertaires

Pas forcément marginales dans cet air

Il faudrait rire au nez de tout tyran

Faire un bon sort à son épanouissement

Qu'il ne devienne pas ainsi un tyran

Aucune espèce de nausée dans l'infini

Quand tout aurait pu être du ravi

Sans que cela soit pastiche d'uchronie

Décideurs, décideuses, rien ne décidant

Les lois du marché, toujours, en imposant

Toute une blablalogie de logogramme, nonobstant

Tout un sinistre associé, décidément !

Notre monde marchand est à feu et à sang

De la reproduction des dominantes et des dominants

Du secteur politique, artistique, économique, de l'impactant

Ainsi de cet exemple type, ignoble, outrageant

En France, notamment

Probabilités d'intégrer des établissements huppés

En fait, des lieux d'inhumanité, une élémentaire vérité

Surtout si le père y a déjà été recruté

Ou si il y a déjà été le diplômé

Sciences Po, ENA, ESSEC, ESSEP

Ainsi, par 83 les probabilités sont multipliées

Pour l'école normale supérieure de la rue d'Ulm

Classe sociale déterminante, on le hume

Un fils a 266 fois plus de probabilités

D'y accéder

Que si le père a suivi une autre voie

Si papa est polytechnicien

296 fois de plus, pour entrer à polytechnique

Si papa est énarque

330 fois de plus d'entrer à l'ENA

De la formation de la crétinerie assermentée

De l'engrammation de l'inhumanité décomplexée

Et le statisticien le remarque

Akabi, Akaba, et voilà, affreuses claques

De même, faut le dire, pour la charcuterie

De même, faut le dire, pour la boulangerie

Métiers, croyances, religions, idéologies

Pour l'usine, le laboratoire, le cinéma, la paysannerie

Pour la littérature, la science, la technologie, l'art, l'industrie

Avec toutes les vraies ou fausses acceptations de ce bazar

Dans les déterminants en déni, et là, aucun lézard !

Inutile de nous agonir en somme

Contenu du porte-monnaie capital en Madone

Il ne peut en être autrement dans cette hideuse donne

Crimes, vols, délits, escroqueries, conflits, guerres

Injustices, nourrissant le système des propriétaires

Propriété de la misère, la misère de la propriété

Le système se reproduisant du tout pervers

Ne pouvant s'affirmer sans cela, c'est son affaire

Tout y est donc taré, faussé, mensonger

Comme une fausse rumeur contre les Roms, ô débilité

Comme la moyenne des nobélisés

Entre 60 et 69 ans, surtout des hommes

Dans le système patriarcal, tu m'étonnes

Au presque tout masochisme

Au presque tout sadisme

Passant, se faisant passer, pour de l'altruisme

Ne bougez pas de chez vous

Les cinglés des gouvernements s'occupent de tout

Avec le déficit informationnel, sésame en passe-partout

Marketing, du packaging, autre démotique

Être des frères Champollion, du copte comme un déclic

Mais ici pour contrer le capital hiéroglyphique

Sans finir, 1821, au musée du Louvre, égyptologique

Les frères Podalydès, eux, c'est pour l'humoristique

Toujours ma propension à cherrer

Mais en paraphysique tout peut s'avouer

Avec un illimitisme des agapes en mutation

Habitats, contacts humains, biodiversité, en destruction

Tout étant devenu du convenu décalé

Mais là, pas comme le cinéma de feu ( 1939 - 2003 )

Joào César Monteiro, inimitable, déclassé

Du subtilement érotisé et insensé

Que GLK mon cousin me fit visionner !

Mais nous nous imaginons

Plus malins, malignes, que les autres

Moins malins, malignes, que les autres

Plus intelligents, intelligentes, que les autres

Moins intelligents, intelligentes, que les autres

Plus heureux, heureuses, que les autres

Plus malheureux, malheureuses, que les autres

Ou chanceux ou chanceuses, malchanceux, malchanceuses

Plus de mémoire, moins de mémoire

Du plus ceci ou du plus cela

Du moins ceci ou du moins cela

Que les autres, mais on l'oublie, c'est nous, les autres, ha-ha

Et tout se tenant, belle erreur, que voilà !



Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

All, all, to the trap

All being prank and catch

Necessarily

In injustice, competitions, hierarchies, wars

And as soon as there is a winner, winner, loser, loser, little

But however, sometimes life was good, on our Earth

From the organization to the Iroquois or from the matrilineal

All the fascistic or reactionary scholars, it exasperates them

It is true that in prehistory, they were counterfeiters

True diversity is in equal sharing

When only affinity arises

It happened often

But this is often scotomized

Far, from my, your, his

My, your, her, some that

According therefore, the times of our world

According therefore, the regions of the world

It wasn't all war

All was not war

Before any design

Before any theorizing

Fraternal, genderless, libertarian societies

Not necessarily marginal in this air

You should laugh in the face of any tyrant

Make a good spell for its development

May he not thus become a tyrant

No kind of nausea in infinity

When everything could have been happy

Without this being a pastiche of uchronia

Decision-makers, decision-makers, nothing deciding

The laws of the market, always, by imposing

A whole blablalogy of logograms, notwithstanding

Quite a sinister associate, definitely!

Our commercial world is on fire and blood

On the reproduction of dominants and dominants

From the political, artistic, economic sector, impacting

So with this typical example, despicable, outrageous

In France, especially

Probabilities of integrating posh establishments

In fact, places of inhumanity, an elementary truth

Especially if the father has already been recruited there

Or if there has already been the graduate

Sciences Po, ENA, ESSEC, ESSEP

Thus, by 83 the probabilities are multiplied

For the higher normal school of the rue d'Ulm

Determining social class, we smell it

A son is 266 times more likely

To access it

That if the father followed another path

If dad is a polytechnician

296 more times, to enter Polytechnique

If dad is enarque

330 more times to enter the ENA

Of the formation of sworn cretinism

From the engrammation of uninhibited inhumanity

And the statistician notices

Akabi, Akaba, there you go, awful slaps

The same, it must be said, for charcuterie

The same, it must be said, for the bakery

Professions, beliefs, religions, ideologies

For the factory, the laboratory, the cinema, the peasantry

For literature, science, technology, art, industry

With all the true or false acceptances of this mess

In the determiners in denial, and there, no lizard!

No need to agonize in short

Contents of the capital purse in Madonna

It cannot be otherwise in this hideous deal

Crimes, thefts, misdemeanors, frauds, conflicts, wars

Injustices, feeding the landlord system

Ownership of misery, misery of ownership

The system reproducing at all evil

Unable to assert themselves without it, it's their business

Everything is therefore flawed, distorted, untruthful

Like a false rumor against the Roma, oh stupidity

Like the average Nobel winner

Between 60 and 69 years old, mostly men

In the patriarchal system, you amaze me

To almost all masochism

To almost all sadism

Passing, pretending, for altruism

Don't move from your home

Government crackpots take care of everything

With the information deficit, open sesame

Marketing, packaging, other demotics

Being Champollion brothers, Coptic like a click

But here to counter the hieroglyphic capital

Without finishing, 1821, at the Louvre, Egyptology

The Podalydès brothers, they are for humor

Always my propensity to search

But in paraphysics everything can be confessed

With a changing agape illimitism

Habitats, human contacts, biodiversity, in destruction

Everything has become conventional offbeat

But there, not like the cinema of fire (1939 - 2003)

Joào César Monteiro, inimitable, downgraded

Subtly eroticized and insane

That GLK my cousin made me watch!

But we imagine

Smarter, smarter, than the others

Less clever, malignant, than the others

Smarter, smarter, than the others

Less intelligent, intelligent, than the others

Happier, happier, than the others

More unhappy, unhappy, than the others

Or lucky or lucky, unlucky, unlucky

More memory, less memory

More this or more that

At least this or at least that

Than the others, but we forget it, it's us, the others, ha-ha

And all holding together, beautiful mistake, here it is!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )