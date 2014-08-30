Marketing packaging en démotique
Tous, toutes, à la trappe
Tout étant de la farce et attrapes
Forcément
Dans l'injustice, les compétitions, hiérarchies, guerres
Et dès qu'il y a du gagnant, gagnante, perdante, perdant, peuchère
Mais cependant, parfois, ce fut la vie belle, sur notre Terre
De l'organisation à l'Iroquoise ou du matrilinéaire
Tous les savants fascisants ou réactionnaires, cela les exaspère
Il est vrai, qu'à la préhistoire, ce sont des faussaires
La vraie diversité est dans le partage égalitaire
Quand ne surgit que l'affinitaire
Cela a existé bien souvent
Mais cela est scotomisé souvent
Loin, du mon, ton, son
Ma, ta, sa, du ça
Selon donc, les temps de notre monde
Selon donc, les régions du monde
Tout n'y fut pas guerre
Tout ne fut pas guerre
Avant toute conception
Avant toute une théorisation
Sociétés fraternitaires, peu genrées, libertaires
Pas forcément marginales dans cet air
Il faudrait rire au nez de tout tyran
Faire un bon sort à son épanouissement
Qu'il ne devienne pas ainsi un tyran
Aucune espèce de nausée dans l'infini
Quand tout aurait pu être du ravi
Sans que cela soit pastiche d'uchronie
Décideurs, décideuses, rien ne décidant
Les lois du marché, toujours, en imposant
Toute une blablalogie de logogramme, nonobstant
Tout un sinistre associé, décidément !
Notre monde marchand est à feu et à sang
De la reproduction des dominantes et des dominants
Du secteur politique, artistique, économique, de l'impactant
Ainsi de cet exemple type, ignoble, outrageant
En France, notamment
Probabilités d'intégrer des établissements huppés
En fait, des lieux d'inhumanité, une élémentaire vérité
Surtout si le père y a déjà été recruté
Ou si il y a déjà été le diplômé
Sciences Po, ENA, ESSEC, ESSEP
Ainsi, par 83 les probabilités sont multipliées
Pour l'école normale supérieure de la rue d'Ulm
Classe sociale déterminante, on le hume
Un fils a 266 fois plus de probabilités
D'y accéder
Que si le père a suivi une autre voie
Si papa est polytechnicien
296 fois de plus, pour entrer à polytechnique
Si papa est énarque
330 fois de plus d'entrer à l'ENA
De la formation de la crétinerie assermentée
De l'engrammation de l'inhumanité décomplexée
Et le statisticien le remarque
Akabi, Akaba, et voilà, affreuses claques
De même, faut le dire, pour la charcuterie
De même, faut le dire, pour la boulangerie
Métiers, croyances, religions, idéologies
Pour l'usine, le laboratoire, le cinéma, la paysannerie
Pour la littérature, la science, la technologie, l'art, l'industrie
Avec toutes les vraies ou fausses acceptations de ce bazar
Dans les déterminants en déni, et là, aucun lézard !
Inutile de nous agonir en somme
Contenu du porte-monnaie capital en Madone
Il ne peut en être autrement dans cette hideuse donne
Crimes, vols, délits, escroqueries, conflits, guerres
Injustices, nourrissant le système des propriétaires
Propriété de la misère, la misère de la propriété
Le système se reproduisant du tout pervers
Ne pouvant s'affirmer sans cela, c'est son affaire
Tout y est donc taré, faussé, mensonger
Comme une fausse rumeur contre les Roms, ô débilité
Comme la moyenne des nobélisés
Entre 60 et 69 ans, surtout des hommes
Dans le système patriarcal, tu m'étonnes
Au presque tout masochisme
Au presque tout sadisme
Passant, se faisant passer, pour de l'altruisme
Ne bougez pas de chez vous
Les cinglés des gouvernements s'occupent de tout
Avec le déficit informationnel, sésame en passe-partout
Marketing, du packaging, autre démotique
Être des frères Champollion, du copte comme un déclic
Mais ici pour contrer le capital hiéroglyphique
Sans finir, 1821, au musée du Louvre, égyptologique
Les frères Podalydès, eux, c'est pour l'humoristique
Toujours ma propension à cherrer
Mais en paraphysique tout peut s'avouer
Avec un illimitisme des agapes en mutation
Habitats, contacts humains, biodiversité, en destruction
Tout étant devenu du convenu décalé
Mais là, pas comme le cinéma de feu ( 1939 - 2003 )
Joào César Monteiro, inimitable, déclassé
Du subtilement érotisé et insensé
Que GLK mon cousin me fit visionner !
Mais nous nous imaginons
Plus malins, malignes, que les autres
Moins malins, malignes, que les autres
Plus intelligents, intelligentes, que les autres
Moins intelligents, intelligentes, que les autres
Plus heureux, heureuses, que les autres
Plus malheureux, malheureuses, que les autres
Ou chanceux ou chanceuses, malchanceux, malchanceuses
Plus de mémoire, moins de mémoire
Du plus ceci ou du plus cela
Du moins ceci ou du moins cela
Que les autres, mais on l'oublie, c'est nous, les autres, ha-ha
Et tout se tenant, belle erreur, que voilà !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
All, all, to the trap
All being prank and catch
Necessarily
In injustice, competitions, hierarchies, wars
And as soon as there is a winner, winner, loser, loser, little
But however, sometimes life was good, on our Earth
From the organization to the Iroquois or from the matrilineal
All the fascistic or reactionary scholars, it exasperates them
It is true that in prehistory, they were counterfeiters
True diversity is in equal sharing
When only affinity arises
It happened often
But this is often scotomized
Far, from my, your, his
My, your, her, some that
According therefore, the times of our world
According therefore, the regions of the world
It wasn't all war
All was not war
Before any design
Before any theorizing
Fraternal, genderless, libertarian societies
Not necessarily marginal in this air
You should laugh in the face of any tyrant
Make a good spell for its development
May he not thus become a tyrant
No kind of nausea in infinity
When everything could have been happy
Without this being a pastiche of uchronia
Decision-makers, decision-makers, nothing deciding
The laws of the market, always, by imposing
A whole blablalogy of logograms, notwithstanding
Quite a sinister associate, definitely!
Our commercial world is on fire and blood
On the reproduction of dominants and dominants
From the political, artistic, economic sector, impacting
So with this typical example, despicable, outrageous
In France, especially
Probabilities of integrating posh establishments
In fact, places of inhumanity, an elementary truth
Especially if the father has already been recruited there
Or if there has already been the graduate
Sciences Po, ENA, ESSEC, ESSEP
Thus, by 83 the probabilities are multiplied
For the higher normal school of the rue d'Ulm
Determining social class, we smell it
A son is 266 times more likely
To access it
That if the father followed another path
If dad is a polytechnician
296 more times, to enter Polytechnique
If dad is enarque
330 more times to enter the ENA
Of the formation of sworn cretinism
From the engrammation of uninhibited inhumanity
And the statistician notices
Akabi, Akaba, there you go, awful slaps
The same, it must be said, for charcuterie
The same, it must be said, for the bakery
Professions, beliefs, religions, ideologies
For the factory, the laboratory, the cinema, the peasantry
For literature, science, technology, art, industry
With all the true or false acceptances of this mess
In the determiners in denial, and there, no lizard!
No need to agonize in short
Contents of the capital purse in Madonna
It cannot be otherwise in this hideous deal
Crimes, thefts, misdemeanors, frauds, conflicts, wars
Injustices, feeding the landlord system
Ownership of misery, misery of ownership
The system reproducing at all evil
Unable to assert themselves without it, it's their business
Everything is therefore flawed, distorted, untruthful
Like a false rumor against the Roma, oh stupidity
Like the average Nobel winner
Between 60 and 69 years old, mostly men
In the patriarchal system, you amaze me
To almost all masochism
To almost all sadism
Passing, pretending, for altruism
Don't move from your home
Government crackpots take care of everything
With the information deficit, open sesame
Marketing, packaging, other demotics
Being Champollion brothers, Coptic like a click
But here to counter the hieroglyphic capital
Without finishing, 1821, at the Louvre, Egyptology
The Podalydès brothers, they are for humor
Always my propensity to search
But in paraphysics everything can be confessed
With a changing agape illimitism
Habitats, human contacts, biodiversity, in destruction
Everything has become conventional offbeat
But there, not like the cinema of fire (1939 - 2003)
Joào César Monteiro, inimitable, downgraded
Subtly eroticized and insane
That GLK my cousin made me watch!
But we imagine
Smarter, smarter, than the others
Less clever, malignant, than the others
Smarter, smarter, than the others
Less intelligent, intelligent, than the others
Happier, happier, than the others
More unhappy, unhappy, than the others
Or lucky or lucky, unlucky, unlucky
More memory, less memory
More this or more that
At least this or at least that
Than the others, but we forget it, it's us, the others, ha-ha
And all holding together, beautiful mistake, here it is!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) bitch, bitch, bitch, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
