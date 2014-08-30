Matérialité de l'immatérialité

Nous sommes captifs et captives

D'une aporie implacable et très vive

Des hommes convaincus

Des femmes convaincues

Avec un discours logique derrière

Difficile de s'y soustraire

Difficile de s'en défaire

La société y fait ses besoins

Il lui faut se vider les intestins

Des marchandises dans la chaudière

Il lui faut faire ses petites ou grandes affaires

Avec des interdits et des régulations

De l'instinct sexuel, dès la naissance, en castration

L'on arrêterait plus de forniquer, sinon

Avec la loi d'exécution, du pognon

Plus l'on est riche, plus l'on sexe, sans la procréation

Plus l'on est pauvre, moins l'on sexe, et avec la procréation

Avec les viols comme l'indicateur de la misère sexuelle

Il faudrait des centres de l'énergie sexuelle

Gratuits, pour femmes et hommes, en recherche sexuelle

Avec un dépistage des maladies inhérentes

Pour éviter toute insalubrité navrante

Gens sains avec pénis sains

Personnes saines avec vagins sains

Des centres qui feraient le plein

Car, avec consentement, qui ne veut un câlin ?

Et de même dans tant d'autres domaines

De tout un nouveau règne

Se défaisant de toute comparaison, de toute compétition

Se défaisant, surtout, de toute tradition

Et donc, du sport, des arts

Et donc des métiers

Et qui ne sont que des métiers

De tout un horrible blizzard !

Le monde marchand est une rumeur

Prenant tous les aspects d'une tumeur

Misère de la rumeur

Rumeur de la misère

Ressourçant le fascisme et la réaction

Par et pour des cerveaux en grande désolation

Du peuple ROM, ainsi

Préjugés tenaces contre ce peuple honni

Comptant pour moins que des pommes

Gens du voyage en mal de considération

Comme une classe dangereuse, de toutes façons

Depuis 1912, de cette fausse certification

Mais en réalité

Classes laborieuses, classes dangereuses

Surtout pour elles-mêmes

Et contre elles-mêmes

Sans pouvoir l'être contre les diverses bourgeoisies

Quand s'en protéger n'est plus un défi

Quand tout s'y subvertit

Ainsi, il y a plusieurs siècles, aux Etats-Unis

Esclaves noirs, serviteurs blancs sous contrat

Et considérés, ces blancs, ces noirs, comme rien

Par des colons propriétaires et esclavagistes terriens

Qui feront la prétendue révolution américaine

Une Constitution de l'attrape-nigaud à l'américaine

De la supercherie de base, contrefaçon pas vaine

Une sorte d'émergence virale

De l'organisation immorale du capital

Toujours la sujétion et selon les possessions

L'économie d'un racisme en affabulation

Car

Un blanc pauvre

Est traité comme un noir

Un noir riche

Est traité comme un blanc !

Pas les races, qui n'existent pas, mais les classes

Ainsi, de l'argent qui blanchit la peau

Ainsi, de la pauvreté qui noircit la peau

Certes, toutes les couleurs des multiples peaux, sont belles

Toutes aimant les caresses, icelles

Mais pour les émissions des gaz à l'effet de serre

Aucune autre comparaison, tout ou rien ne le sert

Quoique, tout s'y laissant faire

Qatar, très pollueur, population faible

2,5 millions de personnes, environ

Nigeria, faible pollueur, population forte

220 millions de personnes, environ

Ethiopie, faible pollution, population forte

111 millions de personnes, environ

Et de tous les autres cas

Où, l'on peut, là, généraliser, voilà

Certes, de la surpopulation

Mais surtout, pas de partage des richesses, mauvaise répartition

Et un paradoxe, sinon

Il faut arrêter de procréer au Qatar

Pour financer le salafisme terroriste, pas de retard

Et continuer de procréer en Afrique, jamais marre

Un tout probable du grand malheur

Pouvant craindre que l'humanité en chaleur

Qu'ils, qu'elles, frayassent avec tout l'oppresseur

Nous autres, donc, quand tout l'immatériel

En replay, en streaming, plus polluant que le matériel

En plus, en moins, du nous autres, en cérémoniel

Surtout, multinationales, usines, lobbies, de tout l'industriel

Il y aurait tant à dire

Qu'il n'y a plus rien à dire

Il y aurait tant à écrire

Qu'il n'y a plus rien à écrire

Sur tout et sur rien

Qu'il y aura toujours à écrire

Qu'il y aura toujours à dire

Redire et réécrire sans fin

Sur tout et sur rien !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 )

We are captive and captive

Of an implacable and very vivid aporia

convinced men

Convinced women

With a logical speech behind

Hard to escape

Hard to get rid of

The company takes care of it

He needs to empty his bowels

Goods in the boiler

He has to do his little or big business

With prohibitions and regulations

Of the sexual instinct, from birth, in castration

We wouldn't stop fornicating, otherwise

With the law of execution, money

The richer you are, the more sex you have, without procreation

The poorer you are, the less you have sex, and with procreation

With rapes as the indicator of sexual misery

There should be sexual energy centers

Free, for women and men, in sexual research

With screening for inherent diseases

To avoid any distressing insalubrity

Healthy people with healthy penises

Healthy people with healthy vaginas

Centers that would fill up

Because, with consent, who doesn't want a hug?

And the same in so many other areas

Of a whole new reign

Getting rid of any comparison, any competition

Getting rid, above all, of all tradition

And so, sports, arts

And so jobs

And which are only professions

A whole horrible blizzard!

The trading world is a rumor

Taking all aspects of a tumor

misery of rumor

Rumor of misery

Reviving fascism and reaction

By and for brains in great desolation

Of the Roma people, as well

Tenacious prejudices against this hated people

Cash for less than apples

Travelers in need of consideration

Like a dangerous class, anyway

Since 1912, of this false certification

But in reality

Working classes, dangerous classes

Mainly for themselves

And against themselves

Without being able to be against the various bourgeoisies

When protecting yourself from it is no longer a challenge

When everything is subverted

Thus, several centuries ago, in the United States

Black slaves, white indentured servants

And considered, these whites, these blacks, as nothing

By settlers and land slavers

Who will make the so-called American Revolution

An American-style booby-trap Constitution

Basic trickery, counterfeit not in vain

A kind of viral emergence

Of the immoral organization of capital

Always subjection and according to possessions

The economy of a fabricated racism

Because

A poor white

Is treated like a black

A rich black

Is treated like a white man!

Not races, which don't exist, but classes

So silver that whitens the skin

So from the poverty that darkens the skin

Certainly, all the colors of the multiple skins, are beautiful

All loving caresses, here

But for greenhouse gas emissions

No other comparison, all or nothing serves it

Although, everything letting it go

Qatar, very polluting, low population

2.5 million people, approximately

Nigeria, low polluter, high population

220 million people, approximately

Ethiopia, low pollution, high population

111 million people, approximately

And all other cases

Where, one can, there, generalize, here

Of course, overcrowding

But above all, no sharing of wealth, poor distribution

And a paradox, otherwise

We must stop procreating in Qatar

To finance terrorist Salafism, no delay

And continue to procreate in Africa, never tired

A probable whole of great misfortune

Can fear that humanity in heat

Let them, let them, mingle with all the oppressor

The rest of us, therefore, when all the immaterial

In replay, in streaming, more polluting than the material

More, less, of us, ceremonially

Above all, multinationals, factories, lobbies, from all industrial

There would be so much to say

There's nothing more to say

There would be so much to write

There's nothing left to write

Over everything and over nothing

That there will always be to write

That there will always be something to say

Repeat and rewrite endlessly

Over everything and over nothing!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 )