Matérialité de l'immatérialité
Nous sommes captifs et captives
D'une aporie implacable et très vive
Des hommes convaincus
Des femmes convaincues
Avec un discours logique derrière
Difficile de s'y soustraire
Difficile de s'en défaire
La société y fait ses besoins
Il lui faut se vider les intestins
Des marchandises dans la chaudière
Il lui faut faire ses petites ou grandes affaires
Avec des interdits et des régulations
De l'instinct sexuel, dès la naissance, en castration
L'on arrêterait plus de forniquer, sinon
Avec la loi d'exécution, du pognon
Plus l'on est riche, plus l'on sexe, sans la procréation
Plus l'on est pauvre, moins l'on sexe, et avec la procréation
Avec les viols comme l'indicateur de la misère sexuelle
Il faudrait des centres de l'énergie sexuelle
Gratuits, pour femmes et hommes, en recherche sexuelle
Avec un dépistage des maladies inhérentes
Pour éviter toute insalubrité navrante
Gens sains avec pénis sains
Personnes saines avec vagins sains
Des centres qui feraient le plein
Car, avec consentement, qui ne veut un câlin ?
Et de même dans tant d'autres domaines
De tout un nouveau règne
Se défaisant de toute comparaison, de toute compétition
Se défaisant, surtout, de toute tradition
Et donc, du sport, des arts
Et donc des métiers
Et qui ne sont que des métiers
De tout un horrible blizzard !
Le monde marchand est une rumeur
Prenant tous les aspects d'une tumeur
Misère de la rumeur
Rumeur de la misère
Ressourçant le fascisme et la réaction
Par et pour des cerveaux en grande désolation
Du peuple ROM, ainsi
Préjugés tenaces contre ce peuple honni
Comptant pour moins que des pommes
Gens du voyage en mal de considération
Comme une classe dangereuse, de toutes façons
Depuis 1912, de cette fausse certification
Mais en réalité
Classes laborieuses, classes dangereuses
Surtout pour elles-mêmes
Et contre elles-mêmes
Sans pouvoir l'être contre les diverses bourgeoisies
Quand s'en protéger n'est plus un défi
Quand tout s'y subvertit
Ainsi, il y a plusieurs siècles, aux Etats-Unis
Esclaves noirs, serviteurs blancs sous contrat
Et considérés, ces blancs, ces noirs, comme rien
Par des colons propriétaires et esclavagistes terriens
Qui feront la prétendue révolution américaine
Une Constitution de l'attrape-nigaud à l'américaine
De la supercherie de base, contrefaçon pas vaine
Une sorte d'émergence virale
De l'organisation immorale du capital
Toujours la sujétion et selon les possessions
L'économie d'un racisme en affabulation
Car
Un blanc pauvre
Est traité comme un noir
Un noir riche
Est traité comme un blanc !
Pas les races, qui n'existent pas, mais les classes
Ainsi, de l'argent qui blanchit la peau
Ainsi, de la pauvreté qui noircit la peau
Certes, toutes les couleurs des multiples peaux, sont belles
Toutes aimant les caresses, icelles
Mais pour les émissions des gaz à l'effet de serre
Aucune autre comparaison, tout ou rien ne le sert
Quoique, tout s'y laissant faire
Qatar, très pollueur, population faible
2,5 millions de personnes, environ
Nigeria, faible pollueur, population forte
220 millions de personnes, environ
Ethiopie, faible pollution, population forte
111 millions de personnes, environ
Et de tous les autres cas
Où, l'on peut, là, généraliser, voilà
Certes, de la surpopulation
Mais surtout, pas de partage des richesses, mauvaise répartition
Et un paradoxe, sinon
Il faut arrêter de procréer au Qatar
Pour financer le salafisme terroriste, pas de retard
Et continuer de procréer en Afrique, jamais marre
Un tout probable du grand malheur
Pouvant craindre que l'humanité en chaleur
Qu'ils, qu'elles, frayassent avec tout l'oppresseur
Nous autres, donc, quand tout l'immatériel
En replay, en streaming, plus polluant que le matériel
En plus, en moins, du nous autres, en cérémoniel
Surtout, multinationales, usines, lobbies, de tout l'industriel
Il y aurait tant à dire
Qu'il n'y a plus rien à dire
Il y aurait tant à écrire
Qu'il n'y a plus rien à écrire
Sur tout et sur rien
Qu'il y aura toujours à écrire
Qu'il y aura toujours à dire
Redire et réécrire sans fin
Sur tout et sur rien !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
We are captive and captive
Of an implacable and very vivid aporia
convinced men
Convinced women
With a logical speech behind
Hard to escape
Hard to get rid of
The company takes care of it
He needs to empty his bowels
Goods in the boiler
He has to do his little or big business
With prohibitions and regulations
Of the sexual instinct, from birth, in castration
We wouldn't stop fornicating, otherwise
With the law of execution, money
The richer you are, the more sex you have, without procreation
The poorer you are, the less you have sex, and with procreation
With rapes as the indicator of sexual misery
There should be sexual energy centers
Free, for women and men, in sexual research
With screening for inherent diseases
To avoid any distressing insalubrity
Healthy people with healthy penises
Healthy people with healthy vaginas
Centers that would fill up
Because, with consent, who doesn't want a hug?
And the same in so many other areas
Of a whole new reign
Getting rid of any comparison, any competition
Getting rid, above all, of all tradition
And so, sports, arts
And so jobs
And which are only professions
A whole horrible blizzard!
The trading world is a rumor
Taking all aspects of a tumor
misery of rumor
Rumor of misery
Reviving fascism and reaction
By and for brains in great desolation
Of the Roma people, as well
Tenacious prejudices against this hated people
Cash for less than apples
Travelers in need of consideration
Like a dangerous class, anyway
Since 1912, of this false certification
But in reality
Working classes, dangerous classes
Mainly for themselves
And against themselves
Without being able to be against the various bourgeoisies
When protecting yourself from it is no longer a challenge
When everything is subverted
Thus, several centuries ago, in the United States
Black slaves, white indentured servants
And considered, these whites, these blacks, as nothing
By settlers and land slavers
Who will make the so-called American Revolution
An American-style booby-trap Constitution
Basic trickery, counterfeit not in vain
A kind of viral emergence
Of the immoral organization of capital
Always subjection and according to possessions
The economy of a fabricated racism
Because
A poor white
Is treated like a black
A rich black
Is treated like a white man!
Not races, which don't exist, but classes
So silver that whitens the skin
So from the poverty that darkens the skin
Certainly, all the colors of the multiple skins, are beautiful
All loving caresses, here
But for greenhouse gas emissions
No other comparison, all or nothing serves it
Although, everything letting it go
Qatar, very polluting, low population
2.5 million people, approximately
Nigeria, low polluter, high population
220 million people, approximately
Ethiopia, low pollution, high population
111 million people, approximately
And all other cases
Where, one can, there, generalize, here
Of course, overcrowding
But above all, no sharing of wealth, poor distribution
And a paradox, otherwise
We must stop procreating in Qatar
To finance terrorist Salafism, no delay
And continue to procreate in Africa, never tired
A probable whole of great misfortune
Can fear that humanity in heat
Let them, let them, mingle with all the oppressor
The rest of us, therefore, when all the immaterial
In replay, in streaming, more polluting than the material
More, less, of us, ceremonially
Above all, multinationals, factories, lobbies, from all industrial
There would be so much to say
There's nothing more to say
There would be so much to write
There's nothing left to write
Over everything and over nothing
That there will always be to write
That there will always be something to say
Repeat and rewrite endlessly
Over everything and over nothing!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
