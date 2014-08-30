Paraphysique gaslighting précariat prolétarisé

" Mon cousin GLK ( Gilles Le Kvern ) me téléphone car il a lu le livre de Jacques Thorens sur le cinéma le Brady et que cela correspond à ce que je lui en avais dit. En effet, je fus un passager du Brady. Le spectacle était aussi dans la salle. Avec tout un folklore, toute une idiosyncrasie, c'était le cinéma de ( 1929 -2019 ) Jean -Pierre Mocky. "

Jacques Thorens ( né en 1973 à Sofia ) " Le Brady, cinéma des damnés " Editions Verticales.

S'onanismiser dans Bryophyta

Y faire son pipi, son caca

Mangeant tout, s'adaptant à tout, vigie

La bryologie mieux que toute orgie

Et encore plus érotique qu'une rousse

S'allonger en nudité dans la mousse

Avec mon pénis bryologue

Testicules impulsant mon géologue

La mousse si étonnante et si reviviscente

1500 ans après, encore toute défiante

Je la sperme, me vautrant dedans

De la nature et de ses éléments

Confort oublié dans le caressant

Avec une couleuvre sous le dos pour les caresses

Une entrée en onde pour faire déesse

Tout pourrait être utilisé autrement

La pluie, l'eau, les vents, les sols, l'urine, les excréments

Et à partir de là, les menstrues et le sang

Pour un peu, du début timidement

Tout au refaisant

Tout au reconstruisant

Matériaux naturels au cent pour cent

L'ordre de l'anarchie

L'anarchie de l'ordre

Pour ainsi évoquer

Un anarchiste oublié

Feu ( 1813 - 1869 ) Anselme Bellegarrigue

De paradoxer l'anarchie, il fut le premier, recensé

Même avant P.J. Proudhon et son ambiguïté !

Comme des molécules sans politique

En biologie des molécules prébiotiques

Dioxyde de carbone : CO2

Monoxyde de carbone : CO

Gaz hydrogène : H2

Ammoniaque : NH3

Du catalyseur pour régir le tout

Serpentine pour formaldéhyde : HCHO

Et au fond

L'humanité présente est en dépression

Un syndrome de ( 1880 ) Cotard, dépassant le mur du son

De l'hypocondrie et des négations

Des organes, des fonctions, sans vraie réalisation

L'espèce humaine

Au et en niveau de l'écocide

Au et en niveau des génocides

Tout étant plus ignoré ou nié

Que vraiment ressenti, comme une irréalité

La vie comme un service militaire

Et en avant, y empaqueter toutes ses affaires

Le paradis des fascistes et des réactionnaires

Un monde fait pour elles et eux

Un monde fait par elles et eux

Plus aucun ou presque, foyer de convivialité

Surtout, les gueules d'inhumanité, de la télé

Des hiérarchies dans la cruauté

Les pires s'imposant dans l'aberré !

Une sotte société

Avec des sots métiers très associés

Au mieux tout y est superficialité

Au pire tout y est cruauté

Toute une toxicité bien organisée

Personne, l'on ne peut y rencontrer

Pas seulement gaslighting

Pas seulement padding

De nouveaux faux mots

D'une ancienne pratique en porte-à-faux

Comme le prolétariat du précariat

Tout un précariat du prolétariat

Rien de nouveau, voilà

De ce qui était, déjà, là

Ou du nouveau très très ancien

Ou de l'ancien faussement très très nouveau

De l'exploitation

De la répression

De l'aliénation

De l'oppression

Et à toute autorité, de la soumission

Toute une colère en frustration

Toute une frustration de la colère

De toute une accumulation

Quand il faudrait tout défaire

Manger du chocolat, c'est déforester

Monoculture, broyage, il faut torréfier

Surtout le noir, trente pour cent en France, le flop

Trois pour cent en Europe, plus au top !

Quoi que nous fassions ou consommions

Nous déforestons et nous polluons

Du numérique au textile

De l'avion à l'automobile

Avec tout ce qui peut y contribuer

Toutes les activités ou travaux salariés

Et à quoi bon, 1961, Gagarine, dans l'espace, expédié

Fondeur de formation, 1m59, homme du labouré

Bac-4, pilote d'essai, aurait été sacrifié

108 minutes dans l'espace, il en fut l'historisé

54 pour cent de mourir en vol, de la probabilité

Vostok 1, 12 avril 1961, nouvelle guerre commencée

Avec derrière, le savant secret, Korolev, bien caché

En exemple type, d'un faux évolué

Depuis le plus vieux cerveau fossilisé

Cardiodictyon catenulum , 525 millions d'années

Du Cambrien inférieur, il fut la nouveauté

Pas pas comme le postmodernisme, intellectualité en vrai merdisme

Quand en 2022, un million d'espèces furent menacées

Soixante-quinze pour cent des écosystèmes dégradés

La biomasse

Organique, végétale, bactérienne, animale

Tout est à la casse

Du capital et de sa masse

Des faunes et des flores, de l'extinction

Et TOUT pour la mort

Ou alors, une holiste réorganisation, l'anarchie en mentalisation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

"My cousin GLK (Gilles Le Kvern) calls me because he has read Jacques Thorens' book on the Brady cinema and that it corresponds to what I had told him. Indeed, I was a passenger on the Brady. The show was also in the room. With a whole folklore, a whole idiosyncrasy, it was the cinema of (1929 -2019) Jean-Pierre Mocky."

Jacques Thorens (born in 1973 in Sofia) "The Brady, cinema of the damned" Vertical Editions.

Onanism in Bryophyta

To pee, poop

Eating everything, adapting to everything, lookout

Bryology better than any orgy

And even more erotic than a redhead

Lying naked in the foam

With my bryologist penis

Testicles pulsing my geologist

The foam so amazing and so revitalizing

1500 years later, still very defiant

I cum it, wallowing in it

Of nature and its elements

Comfort forgotten in caressing

With a snake under the back for caresses

An entry on the air to be a goddess

Everything could be used otherwise

Rain, water, winds, soils, urine, excrement

And from there, menses and blood

For a bit, from the beginning timidly

All over again

While rebuilding

One hundred percent natural materials

The order of anarchy

The anarchy of order

To thus evoke

A forgotten anarchist

Fire ( 1813 - 1869 ) Anselme Bellegarrigue

To paradox anarchy, he was the first, identified

Even before P.J. Proudhon and his ambiguity!

Like molecules without politics

In biology of prebiotic molecules

Carbon dioxide: CO2

Carbon monoxide: CO

Hydrogen gas: H2

Ammonia: NH3

Catalyst to rule it all

Serpentine for formaldehyde: HCHO

And deep down

Present humanity is in depression

A syndrome of (1880) Cotard, breaking the sound barrier

Of hypochondria and negations

Organs, functions, without real realization

Human specie

At and at the level of ecocide

At and at the level of the genocides

Everything being more ignored or denied

That really felt, like an unreality

Life as military service

And ahead, pack up all his stuff

The paradise of fascists and reactionaries

A world made for them

A world made by them and them

No more or almost none, home of conviviality

Above all, the faces of inhumanity, of TV

Hierarchies in cruelty

The worst imposing themselves in the aberré!

A foolish society

With stupid trades very associated

At best everything is superficial

At worst everything is cruelty

A whole well-organized toxicity

Nobody, you can't meet there

Not just gaslighting

Not just padding

new false words

From an ancient cantilevered practice

Like the proletariat of the precariat

A whole precariat of the proletariat

Nothing new here

Of what was already there

Or new very very old

Or the old falsely very very new

From operation

of repression

of alienation

of oppression

And to all authority, submission

All anger in frustration

All a frustration of anger

Of a whole accumulation

When it should all undo

Eating chocolate is deforesting

Monoculture, grinding, you have to roast

Especially black, thirty percent in France, the flop

Three percent in Europe, more on top!

Whatever we do or consume

We deforest and we pollute

From digital to textiles

From plane to car

With everything that can help

All salaried activities or work

And what's the use, 1961, Gagarin, in space, dispatched

Trained founder, 1m59, man of the plowed

Bac-4, test pilot, would have been sacrificed

108 minutes in space, he was the historical

54 percent of dying in flight, probability

Vostok 1, April 12, 1961, new war started

With behind, the secret scientist, Korolev, well hidden

As a typical example, of an evolved fake

From the oldest fossilized brain

Cardiodictyon catenulum, 525 million years old

From the Lower Cambrian, it was the novelty

Not not like postmodernism, intellectuality in real shit

When in 2022, a million species were threatened

Seventy-five percent of degraded ecosystems

The biomass

Organic, vegetable, bacterial, animal

Everything is scrapped

Capital and its mass

Fauna and flora, extinction

And EVERYTHING for death

Or else, a holistic reorganization, anarchy in mentalization!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )