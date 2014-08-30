Paraphysique gaslighting précariat prolétarisé
" Mon cousin GLK ( Gilles Le Kvern ) me téléphone car il a lu le livre de Jacques Thorens sur le cinéma le Brady et que cela correspond à ce que je lui en avais dit. En effet, je fus un passager du Brady. Le spectacle était aussi dans la salle. Avec tout un folklore, toute une idiosyncrasie, c'était le cinéma de ( 1929 -2019 ) Jean -Pierre Mocky. "
Jacques Thorens ( né en 1973 à Sofia ) " Le Brady, cinéma des damnés " Editions Verticales.
S'onanismiser dans Bryophyta
Y faire son pipi, son caca
Mangeant tout, s'adaptant à tout, vigie
La bryologie mieux que toute orgie
Et encore plus érotique qu'une rousse
S'allonger en nudité dans la mousse
Avec mon pénis bryologue
Testicules impulsant mon géologue
La mousse si étonnante et si reviviscente
1500 ans après, encore toute défiante
Je la sperme, me vautrant dedans
De la nature et de ses éléments
Confort oublié dans le caressant
Avec une couleuvre sous le dos pour les caresses
Une entrée en onde pour faire déesse
Tout pourrait être utilisé autrement
La pluie, l'eau, les vents, les sols, l'urine, les excréments
Et à partir de là, les menstrues et le sang
Pour un peu, du début timidement
Tout au refaisant
Tout au reconstruisant
Matériaux naturels au cent pour cent
L'ordre de l'anarchie
L'anarchie de l'ordre
Pour ainsi évoquer
Un anarchiste oublié
Feu ( 1813 - 1869 ) Anselme Bellegarrigue
De paradoxer l'anarchie, il fut le premier, recensé
Même avant P.J. Proudhon et son ambiguïté !
Comme des molécules sans politique
En biologie des molécules prébiotiques
Dioxyde de carbone : CO2
Monoxyde de carbone : CO
Gaz hydrogène : H2
Ammoniaque : NH3
Du catalyseur pour régir le tout
Serpentine pour formaldéhyde : HCHO
Et au fond
L'humanité présente est en dépression
Un syndrome de ( 1880 ) Cotard, dépassant le mur du son
De l'hypocondrie et des négations
Des organes, des fonctions, sans vraie réalisation
L'espèce humaine
Au et en niveau de l'écocide
Au et en niveau des génocides
Tout étant plus ignoré ou nié
Que vraiment ressenti, comme une irréalité
La vie comme un service militaire
Et en avant, y empaqueter toutes ses affaires
Le paradis des fascistes et des réactionnaires
Un monde fait pour elles et eux
Un monde fait par elles et eux
Plus aucun ou presque, foyer de convivialité
Surtout, les gueules d'inhumanité, de la télé
Des hiérarchies dans la cruauté
Les pires s'imposant dans l'aberré !
Une sotte société
Avec des sots métiers très associés
Au mieux tout y est superficialité
Au pire tout y est cruauté
Toute une toxicité bien organisée
Personne, l'on ne peut y rencontrer
Pas seulement gaslighting
Pas seulement padding
De nouveaux faux mots
D'une ancienne pratique en porte-à-faux
Comme le prolétariat du précariat
Tout un précariat du prolétariat
Rien de nouveau, voilà
De ce qui était, déjà, là
Ou du nouveau très très ancien
Ou de l'ancien faussement très très nouveau
De l'exploitation
De la répression
De l'aliénation
De l'oppression
Et à toute autorité, de la soumission
Toute une colère en frustration
Toute une frustration de la colère
De toute une accumulation
Quand il faudrait tout défaire
Manger du chocolat, c'est déforester
Monoculture, broyage, il faut torréfier
Surtout le noir, trente pour cent en France, le flop
Trois pour cent en Europe, plus au top !
Quoi que nous fassions ou consommions
Nous déforestons et nous polluons
Du numérique au textile
De l'avion à l'automobile
Avec tout ce qui peut y contribuer
Toutes les activités ou travaux salariés
Et à quoi bon, 1961, Gagarine, dans l'espace, expédié
Fondeur de formation, 1m59, homme du labouré
Bac-4, pilote d'essai, aurait été sacrifié
108 minutes dans l'espace, il en fut l'historisé
54 pour cent de mourir en vol, de la probabilité
Vostok 1, 12 avril 1961, nouvelle guerre commencée
Avec derrière, le savant secret, Korolev, bien caché
En exemple type, d'un faux évolué
Depuis le plus vieux cerveau fossilisé
Cardiodictyon catenulum , 525 millions d'années
Du Cambrien inférieur, il fut la nouveauté
Pas pas comme le postmodernisme, intellectualité en vrai merdisme
Quand en 2022, un million d'espèces furent menacées
Soixante-quinze pour cent des écosystèmes dégradés
La biomasse
Organique, végétale, bactérienne, animale
Tout est à la casse
Du capital et de sa masse
Des faunes et des flores, de l'extinction
Et TOUT pour la mort
Ou alors, une holiste réorganisation, l'anarchie en mentalisation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
