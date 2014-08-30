Cooptation des aberrations

TTX, tétrodotoxine, 1909, du fugu, des poissons tétraodons

99,99 pour cent, à Haïti, le processus de zombification

Congo, zombi fantôme de l'enfant mort

Finalement, sorcellerie psychique du capital, en mauvais sort

De la vie précarisée en mondialisation zombification

Avec les irruptions de diverses illusions de compensation

Croyances, idéologies, faux espoirs, religions

Maintenant, plus encore qu'hier

Le capital virant au plus réactionnaire

Il faudrait avoir un ordinateur

Il faudrait avoir une imprimante

Pour aspirer à l'obtention des diverses allocations

Fausse compassion, piètre charité, et par numérisation

Et vous n'aurez plus rien, sinon

Et il faut encore payer pour tout faire installer

Il faut déjà être assez riche

Pour avoir accès aux petits secours des pauvres

La personne pauvre n'ayant pas le matériel

C'est le moins pauvre qui s'en fait la part belle

Le pauvre n'aura plus accès à de numériques droits

De toutes façons, seule la richesse a des droits

Logique de la sélection par le pire

Ainsi, dans tout gouvernement, les plus salauds, les plus crétins

Les pires salaudes, les pires méprisantes, au tout souverain

Gestionnaires du désastre, mafias, crétins et crétines

Après moi le déluge, comme devise mutine

Leurs gueules sont horribles et répugnantes

Une envie de les vomir, partout, prégnante

Pas suffisamment de sexe au lit

Cela fait du refoulé en monstruosité, de la mort, sans vie

Pas étonnant

Si tant et tant de gens laissent tout tomber

Et n'ont plus aucune aide, tout devenant trop compliqué

Par des technocrates sans âme, tout est bien étudié

Toute une crapulerie affichée, mais encore, hélas, respectée

Il y a encore quelques décennies

Des gens auraient voulu prendre des fusils

Faire feu, sur ordures, fumiers, toute une j'enfoutrerie

De toute une cooptation télévisuelle et médiatique

Avec aussi, des politiques, des artistes, des scientifiques

Népotisme familial, oligarchie ploutocratique !

Tout un accaparement incestueux, en monopole

D'une fonction l'autre, et en changeant de rôle

Du spectaculaire intégré en saga de famille

Le père, la mère, le cousin, la cousine, garçons et filles

Tout cela commanditaire de toute une organisation

Comme de l'héritage sans dispense, reproduction en succession

De chaque pays avec sa propre légifération en imitation

Avec donc

Le riche se croyant privé de rien

En fait, du néant et du vain

Car, comme le chantait, et si bien

Feu ( 1916 - 1993 ) l'immense Léo Ferré " Il n'y a plus rien "

Déjà en son temps, et ce rien

On vous le laisse !

Il fut en poésie chantée, ce que fut en guerrier

Feu ( vers 1330 - 1359 ) Ferret ou le Grand Ferré

Et puis, les gens ne se révoltent plus vraiment

De défaite en défaite, tout y devenant lassant

Sauf, quand, il n'y a plus rien à bouffer

Souvent, l'Histoire est là, pour le prouver

Même si l'on ne sait vraiment rien reconstituer

Avec un savoir-faire oublié ou trop daté

Combats, armes, rituels, et le quotidien, comme de l'inexpliqué

Mais, le peu ou le beaucoup, que l'on a

Ce que l'on s'imagine, l'on y tient trop, voilà

Ainsi, de la sexualité redevenue taboue

Pour la pauvreté, tout s'y échoue

Le sexe de la femme est cadenassé

Avec entre ses cuisses, oh hisse, un cadenas

L'argent, le prestige, le baratin, pouvant l'ouvrir, voilà

Parfois la jeunesse, et encore, tout étant codifié ainsi, pouah

Généralisation au cas par cas

Comme pour ordinateurs et imprimantes

Qui sont conçus par des cérébralités démentes

Tout étant dans l'explication chancelante

De A à Z et d'un même tenant

L'on ne peut s'étonner, ainsi, tout se confondant

Chaque code renvoyant à un autre code

Chaque service renvoyant à un autre service

Avec tout un fonctionnement de l'aberré et du vice

Et en suite

Sans hélas, l'éloge de la fuite

En France, paradis des chasseurs, les droites en rite

Cinq cent mille renards sont tués

Et ce chaque année

Le renard vivant vingt ans en captivité

Et cinq ans en liberté très surveillée

1824

Une année qui devrait nous interloquer

Première théorisation de l'effet de serre

Annonçant tout un illimitisme de l'incompétence

De toute une technologie qui nous y danse

Et puis les mots pour dénoncer les absurdités

Par des hiérarchies et des pouvoirs sont capturés et confisqués

Donc, repris, réutilisés, réadaptés, aux usages de la société

Pour que toutes les inhumanités puissent coïter

Le capital sait y faire son marché

Les opinions devenant le marché

Les idées devenant le marché

Les identités devenant le marché

Tout y est chiné et surtout récupéré

Le marché de la contestation

Celui qui passe en divertissement à la télévision

Du capital munificent en son hégémonie

Le conditionnement de la fausse diversité, il est cloné, en suprématie

Le clonage psychologique des conditions en pugnacité

Et si la Terre doit peser

Six ronnagrammes

Vingt sept zéros derrière en gamme

La bêtise humaine l'alourdit d'autant plus

Ma bêtise, ta bêtise, sa bêtise, synecdoque du surplus

585

Concile de Mâcon

L'église et sa tradition

Le couple en même lit, ô fornication

Dormir ensemble en obligation

Mais, là, sans plaisir et pour la procréation

Tout s'assemblant, finalement, avec ou sans dérivation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

TTX, tetrodotoxin, 1909, fugu, tetraodon fish

99.99 percent, in Haiti, the zombification process

Congo, ghost zombie of the dead child

Finally, psychic sorcery of capital, in bad luck

From precarious life to zombification globalization

With the irruptions of various illusions of compensation

Beliefs, ideologies, false hopes, religions

Now even more than yesterday

Capital turning to the most reactionary

You should have a computer

You should have a printer

To aspire to obtain various allowances

False compassion, poor charity, and by digitization

And you will have nothing left, otherwise

And you still have to pay to have everything installed

You must already be rich enough

To have access to small relief for the poor

The poor person not having the material

It's the less poor who get the most out of it

The poor will no longer have access to digital rights

Anyway, only wealth has rights

Logic of selection by the worst

So, in any government, the bastards, the most morons

The worst bastards, the worst contemptuous, to the whole sovereign

Disaster managers, mafias, morons and morons

After me the deluge, as a mischievous motto

Their mouths are horrible and repulsive

A desire to vomit them, everywhere, pregnant

Not enough sex in bed

It turns repressed into monstrosity, death, lifeless

Not surprising

If so many people drop everything

And have no more help, everything becomes too complicated

By soulless technocrats, everything is well studied

A whole crapulery displayed, but still, alas, respected

A few decades ago

People would have liked to take guns

Make fire, on garbage, manure, a whole mess

Of a whole television and media cooptation

Also with politicians, artists, scientists

Family nepotism, plutocratic oligarchy!

A whole incestuous grabbing, in monopoly

From one function to another, and changing roles

Spectacular integrated into a family saga

The father, the mother, the cousin, the cousin, boys and girls

All this sponsoring an entire organization

Like inheritance without dispensation, reproduction in succession

From each country with its own imitation legislation

With so

The rich believing themselves to be deprived of nothing

In fact, nothingness and vain

Because, as sang it, and so well

Fire (1916 - 1993) the immense Léo Ferré "There is nothing more"

Already in its time, and this nothing

We leave it to you!

He was in sung poetry, what was in warrior

Fire ( circa 1330 - 1359 ) Ferret or the Grand Ferré

And then people don't really revolt anymore

From defeat to defeat, everything becomes boring

Except, when, there is nothing left to eat

Often, History is there to prove it

Even if we really don't know how to reconstitute anything

With a forgotten or too dated know-how

Fights, weapons, rituals, and everyday life, as if unexplained

But, the little or the much, that we have

What we imagine, we hold on to it too much, that's it

Thus, sexuality that has become taboo again

For poverty, everything fails there

The sex of the woman is padlocked

With between her thighs, oh hoist, a padlock

The money, the prestige, the spiel, being able to open it, here

Sometimes the youth, and again, everything being codified like this, ugh

Generalization on a case-by-case basis

As for computers and printers

Which are designed by demented cerebrities

Everything being in the faltering explanation

From A to Z and from one source

One cannot be surprised, thus, all merging

Each code referring to another code

Each service referring to another service

With a whole functioning of aberré and vice

And then

Without alas, the praise of flight

In France, a paradise for hunters, rights are a rite

Five hundred thousand foxes are killed

And every year

The fox living twenty years in captivity

And five years on very supervised release

1824

A year that should puzzle us

First theorization of the greenhouse effect

Announcing a whole limitlessness of incompetence

Of a whole technology that dances to us there

And then the words to denounce the nonsense

By hierarchies and powers are captured and confiscated

So, taken up, reused, readjusted, to the uses of society

So that all inhumanities can coitus

Capital knows how to make its market there

Opinions becoming the market

Ideas becoming the market

Identities becoming the market

Everything is found there and above all recovered

The protest market

The one who passes in entertainment on television

Of munificent capital in its hegemony

The conditioning of fake diversity, it's cloned, in supremacy

The psychological cloning of conditions in pugnacity

And if the Earth should weigh

Six ronnagrams

Twenty seven zeros behind in range

Human stupidity weighs it down all the more

My stupidity, your stupidity, his stupidity, synecdoche of the surplus

585

Council of Macon

The church and its tradition

The couple in the same bed, oh fornication

Sleeping together under obligation

But, there, without pleasure and for procreation

Everything coming together, finally, with or without derivation!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )