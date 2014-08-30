Cooptation des aberrations
TTX, tétrodotoxine, 1909, du fugu, des poissons tétraodons
99,99 pour cent, à Haïti, le processus de zombification
Congo, zombi fantôme de l'enfant mort
Finalement, sorcellerie psychique du capital, en mauvais sort
De la vie précarisée en mondialisation zombification
Avec les irruptions de diverses illusions de compensation
Croyances, idéologies, faux espoirs, religions
Maintenant, plus encore qu'hier
Le capital virant au plus réactionnaire
Il faudrait avoir un ordinateur
Il faudrait avoir une imprimante
Pour aspirer à l'obtention des diverses allocations
Fausse compassion, piètre charité, et par numérisation
Et vous n'aurez plus rien, sinon
Et il faut encore payer pour tout faire installer
Il faut déjà être assez riche
Pour avoir accès aux petits secours des pauvres
La personne pauvre n'ayant pas le matériel
C'est le moins pauvre qui s'en fait la part belle
Le pauvre n'aura plus accès à de numériques droits
De toutes façons, seule la richesse a des droits
Logique de la sélection par le pire
Ainsi, dans tout gouvernement, les plus salauds, les plus crétins
Les pires salaudes, les pires méprisantes, au tout souverain
Gestionnaires du désastre, mafias, crétins et crétines
Après moi le déluge, comme devise mutine
Leurs gueules sont horribles et répugnantes
Une envie de les vomir, partout, prégnante
Pas suffisamment de sexe au lit
Cela fait du refoulé en monstruosité, de la mort, sans vie
Pas étonnant
Si tant et tant de gens laissent tout tomber
Et n'ont plus aucune aide, tout devenant trop compliqué
Par des technocrates sans âme, tout est bien étudié
Toute une crapulerie affichée, mais encore, hélas, respectée
Il y a encore quelques décennies
Des gens auraient voulu prendre des fusils
Faire feu, sur ordures, fumiers, toute une j'enfoutrerie
De toute une cooptation télévisuelle et médiatique
Avec aussi, des politiques, des artistes, des scientifiques
Népotisme familial, oligarchie ploutocratique !
Tout un accaparement incestueux, en monopole
D'une fonction l'autre, et en changeant de rôle
Du spectaculaire intégré en saga de famille
Le père, la mère, le cousin, la cousine, garçons et filles
Tout cela commanditaire de toute une organisation
Comme de l'héritage sans dispense, reproduction en succession
De chaque pays avec sa propre légifération en imitation
Avec donc
Le riche se croyant privé de rien
En fait, du néant et du vain
Car, comme le chantait, et si bien
Feu ( 1916 - 1993 ) l'immense Léo Ferré " Il n'y a plus rien "
Déjà en son temps, et ce rien
On vous le laisse !
Il fut en poésie chantée, ce que fut en guerrier
Feu ( vers 1330 - 1359 ) Ferret ou le Grand Ferré
Et puis, les gens ne se révoltent plus vraiment
De défaite en défaite, tout y devenant lassant
Sauf, quand, il n'y a plus rien à bouffer
Souvent, l'Histoire est là, pour le prouver
Même si l'on ne sait vraiment rien reconstituer
Avec un savoir-faire oublié ou trop daté
Combats, armes, rituels, et le quotidien, comme de l'inexpliqué
Mais, le peu ou le beaucoup, que l'on a
Ce que l'on s'imagine, l'on y tient trop, voilà
Ainsi, de la sexualité redevenue taboue
Pour la pauvreté, tout s'y échoue
Le sexe de la femme est cadenassé
Avec entre ses cuisses, oh hisse, un cadenas
L'argent, le prestige, le baratin, pouvant l'ouvrir, voilà
Parfois la jeunesse, et encore, tout étant codifié ainsi, pouah
Généralisation au cas par cas
Comme pour ordinateurs et imprimantes
Qui sont conçus par des cérébralités démentes
Tout étant dans l'explication chancelante
De A à Z et d'un même tenant
L'on ne peut s'étonner, ainsi, tout se confondant
Chaque code renvoyant à un autre code
Chaque service renvoyant à un autre service
Avec tout un fonctionnement de l'aberré et du vice
Et en suite
Sans hélas, l'éloge de la fuite
En France, paradis des chasseurs, les droites en rite
Cinq cent mille renards sont tués
Et ce chaque année
Le renard vivant vingt ans en captivité
Et cinq ans en liberté très surveillée
1824
Une année qui devrait nous interloquer
Première théorisation de l'effet de serre
Annonçant tout un illimitisme de l'incompétence
De toute une technologie qui nous y danse
Et puis les mots pour dénoncer les absurdités
Par des hiérarchies et des pouvoirs sont capturés et confisqués
Donc, repris, réutilisés, réadaptés, aux usages de la société
Pour que toutes les inhumanités puissent coïter
Le capital sait y faire son marché
Les opinions devenant le marché
Les idées devenant le marché
Les identités devenant le marché
Tout y est chiné et surtout récupéré
Le marché de la contestation
Celui qui passe en divertissement à la télévision
Du capital munificent en son hégémonie
Le conditionnement de la fausse diversité, il est cloné, en suprématie
Le clonage psychologique des conditions en pugnacité
Et si la Terre doit peser
Six ronnagrammes
Vingt sept zéros derrière en gamme
La bêtise humaine l'alourdit d'autant plus
Ma bêtise, ta bêtise, sa bêtise, synecdoque du surplus
585
Concile de Mâcon
L'église et sa tradition
Le couple en même lit, ô fornication
Dormir ensemble en obligation
Mais, là, sans plaisir et pour la procréation
Tout s'assemblant, finalement, avec ou sans dérivation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
TTX, tetrodotoxin, 1909, fugu, tetraodon fish
99.99 percent, in Haiti, the zombification process
Congo, ghost zombie of the dead child
Finally, psychic sorcery of capital, in bad luck
From precarious life to zombification globalization
With the irruptions of various illusions of compensation
Beliefs, ideologies, false hopes, religions
Now even more than yesterday
Capital turning to the most reactionary
You should have a computer
You should have a printer
To aspire to obtain various allowances
False compassion, poor charity, and by digitization
And you will have nothing left, otherwise
And you still have to pay to have everything installed
You must already be rich enough
To have access to small relief for the poor
The poor person not having the material
It's the less poor who get the most out of it
The poor will no longer have access to digital rights
Anyway, only wealth has rights
Logic of selection by the worst
So, in any government, the bastards, the most morons
The worst bastards, the worst contemptuous, to the whole sovereign
Disaster managers, mafias, morons and morons
After me the deluge, as a mischievous motto
Their mouths are horrible and repulsive
A desire to vomit them, everywhere, pregnant
Not enough sex in bed
It turns repressed into monstrosity, death, lifeless
Not surprising
If so many people drop everything
And have no more help, everything becomes too complicated
By soulless technocrats, everything is well studied
A whole crapulery displayed, but still, alas, respected
A few decades ago
People would have liked to take guns
Make fire, on garbage, manure, a whole mess
Of a whole television and media cooptation
Also with politicians, artists, scientists
Family nepotism, plutocratic oligarchy!
A whole incestuous grabbing, in monopoly
From one function to another, and changing roles
Spectacular integrated into a family saga
The father, the mother, the cousin, the cousin, boys and girls
All this sponsoring an entire organization
Like inheritance without dispensation, reproduction in succession
From each country with its own imitation legislation
With so
The rich believing themselves to be deprived of nothing
In fact, nothingness and vain
Because, as sang it, and so well
Fire (1916 - 1993) the immense Léo Ferré "There is nothing more"
Already in its time, and this nothing
We leave it to you!
He was in sung poetry, what was in warrior
Fire ( circa 1330 - 1359 ) Ferret or the Grand Ferré
And then people don't really revolt anymore
From defeat to defeat, everything becomes boring
Except, when, there is nothing left to eat
Often, History is there to prove it
Even if we really don't know how to reconstitute anything
With a forgotten or too dated know-how
Fights, weapons, rituals, and everyday life, as if unexplained
But, the little or the much, that we have
What we imagine, we hold on to it too much, that's it
Thus, sexuality that has become taboo again
For poverty, everything fails there
The sex of the woman is padlocked
With between her thighs, oh hoist, a padlock
The money, the prestige, the spiel, being able to open it, here
Sometimes the youth, and again, everything being codified like this, ugh
Generalization on a case-by-case basis
As for computers and printers
Which are designed by demented cerebrities
Everything being in the faltering explanation
From A to Z and from one source
One cannot be surprised, thus, all merging
Each code referring to another code
Each service referring to another service
With a whole functioning of aberré and vice
And then
Without alas, the praise of flight
In France, a paradise for hunters, rights are a rite
Five hundred thousand foxes are killed
And every year
The fox living twenty years in captivity
And five years on very supervised release
1824
A year that should puzzle us
First theorization of the greenhouse effect
Announcing a whole limitlessness of incompetence
Of a whole technology that dances to us there
And then the words to denounce the nonsense
By hierarchies and powers are captured and confiscated
So, taken up, reused, readjusted, to the uses of society
So that all inhumanities can coitus
Capital knows how to make its market there
Opinions becoming the market
Ideas becoming the market
Identities becoming the market
Everything is found there and above all recovered
The protest market
The one who passes in entertainment on television
Of munificent capital in its hegemony
The conditioning of fake diversity, it's cloned, in supremacy
The psychological cloning of conditions in pugnacity
And if the Earth should weigh
Six ronnagrams
Twenty seven zeros behind in range
Human stupidity weighs it down all the more
My stupidity, your stupidity, his stupidity, synecdoche of the surplus
585
Council of Macon
The church and its tradition
The couple in the same bed, oh fornication
Sleeping together under obligation
But, there, without pleasure and for procreation
Everything coming together, finally, with or without derivation!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
