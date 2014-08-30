Le solfège
C'était
Il y a fort longtemps
C'était
Notre professeur de chant
Elle nous enseignait le solfège
Avec sa jupe plissée beige
Elle faisait salle comble
Il fallait refuser du monde
Et toujours des resquilleurs
Qui d'autres classes, venaient d'ailleurs
Parfois, elle portait un tailleur
Et sous son corsage, des seins aguicheurs
Sur ses jambes qui se croisaient
Sous un bureau ouvert, nos regards s'attardaient
Ses bas étaient de couleur chair
De sa coquinerie sans en avoir l'air
De temps à autre, il arrivait
Que ses deux cuisses s'écartaient
Et dans la classe, pas une parole ne s'échangeait
Seules quelques mouches volaient
Plus de dix ans plus tard
Le souvenir en est toujours salace
Quand dans notre pantalon, s'agitait une limace
Certes, la classe de chant
Avait son charme
C'était
Il y a fort longtemps
De ce qui troublait nos âmes
Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
It was
A long time ago
It was
Our singing teacher
She taught us music theory
With its beige pleated skirt
She was a full house
We had to refuse people
And always free riders
Who from other classes, came from elsewhere
Sometimes she wore a suit
And under her bodice, enticing breasts
On her crossed legs
Under an open desk, our eyes lingered
Her stockings were flesh colored
Of his rascality without seeming to
From time to time it happened
That her two thighs spread apart
And in the class, not a word was exchanged
Only a few flies were flying
More than ten years later
The memory is always salacious
When in our pants was a slug
Of course, the singing class
had its charm
It was
A long time ago
Of what troubled our souls
Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
