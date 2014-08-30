C'était

Il y a fort longtemps

C'était

Notre professeur de chant

Elle nous enseignait le solfège

Avec sa jupe plissée beige

Elle faisait salle comble

Il fallait refuser du monde

Et toujours des resquilleurs

Qui d'autres classes, venaient d'ailleurs

Parfois, elle portait un tailleur

Et sous son corsage, des seins aguicheurs

Sur ses jambes qui se croisaient

Sous un bureau ouvert, nos regards s'attardaient

Ses bas étaient de couleur chair

De sa coquinerie sans en avoir l'air

De temps à autre, il arrivait

Que ses deux cuisses s'écartaient

Et dans la classe, pas une parole ne s'échangeait

Seules quelques mouches volaient

Plus de dix ans plus tard

Le souvenir en est toujours salace

Quand dans notre pantalon, s'agitait une limace

Certes, la classe de chant

Avait son charme

C'était

Il y a fort longtemps

De ce qui troublait nos âmes

Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

It was

A long time ago

It was

Our singing teacher

She taught us music theory

With its beige pleated skirt

She was a full house

We had to refuse people

And always free riders

Who from other classes, came from elsewhere

Sometimes she wore a suit

And under her bodice, enticing breasts

On her crossed legs

Under an open desk, our eyes lingered

Her stockings were flesh colored

Of his rascality without seeming to

From time to time it happened

That her two thighs spread apart

And in the class, not a word was exchanged

Only a few flies were flying

More than ten years later

The memory is always salacious

When in our pants was a slug

Of course, the singing class

had its charm

It was

A long time ago

Of what troubled our souls

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )