Le cerveau reptilien
De la réconciliation
Chez les primates
Comme chez tous les deux pattes
Au lit
Cela n'est jamais fini
Du plus humble
Au plus fat
Du plus louftingue
A la peau blanche, noire, jaune, rouge ou mate
Et quand la sexualité circule
Toujours juste est le calcul
Mais quand l'énergie sexuelle
Se disloque
C'est tout le couple qui débloque
C'est le conflit ou le divorce
A moins d'une autre amorce
Car avec les nuages, souvent c'est la pluie
Puis le tonnerre, puis le déluge
Et plus aucun refuge
Le cerveau reptilien
Nous mène à la baguette
Le cerveau reptilien
Boire, manger, copuler, c'est trop bête !
La réconciliation
Par la tête
Pour vraiment faire la fête
Et de son sexe, ne pas retourner sa veste
Le cerveau reptilien
Nous mène à la baguette
Le cerveau reptilien
Boire, manger, copuler, c'est trop bête !
Patrice Faubert ( 1985 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
of reconciliation
In primates
As with all two paws
In bed
It's never over
From the humblest
At the fattest
Of the most lofty
Has white, black, yellow, red or dull skin
And when sexuality circulates
Always fair is the calculation
But when the sexual energy
Breaks apart
It's the whole couple that unlocks
It's conflict or divorce
Unless another primer
Because with the clouds, often it's the rain
Then the thunder, then the flood
And no more refuge
The reptilian brain
Leads us to the wand
The reptilian brain
Drinking, eating, copulating, it's too stupid!
Reconciliation
By the head
To really party
And of her sex, do not return her jacket
The reptilian brain
Leads us to the wand
The reptilian brain
Drinking, eating, copulating, it's too stupid!
Patrice Faubert (1985) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
