De la réconciliation

Chez les primates

Comme chez tous les deux pattes

Au lit

Cela n'est jamais fini

Du plus humble

Au plus fat

Du plus louftingue

A la peau blanche, noire, jaune, rouge ou mate

Et quand la sexualité circule

Toujours juste est le calcul

Mais quand l'énergie sexuelle

Se disloque

C'est tout le couple qui débloque

C'est le conflit ou le divorce

A moins d'une autre amorce

Car avec les nuages, souvent c'est la pluie

Puis le tonnerre, puis le déluge

Et plus aucun refuge

Le cerveau reptilien

Nous mène à la baguette

Le cerveau reptilien

Boire, manger, copuler, c'est trop bête !

La réconciliation

Par la tête

Pour vraiment faire la fête

Et de son sexe, ne pas retourner sa veste

Le cerveau reptilien

Nous mène à la baguette

Le cerveau reptilien

Boire, manger, copuler, c'est trop bête !

Patrice Faubert ( 1985 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

of reconciliation

In primates

As with all two paws

In bed

It's never over

From the humblest

At the fattest

Of the most lofty

Has white, black, yellow, red or dull skin

And when sexuality circulates

Always fair is the calculation

But when the sexual energy

Breaks apart

It's the whole couple that unlocks

It's conflict or divorce

Unless another primer

Because with the clouds, often it's the rain

Then the thunder, then the flood

And no more refuge

The reptilian brain

Leads us to the wand

The reptilian brain

Drinking, eating, copulating, it's too stupid!

Reconciliation

By the head

To really party

And of her sex, do not return her jacket

The reptilian brain

Leads us to the wand

The reptilian brain

Drinking, eating, copulating, it's too stupid!

Patrice Faubert (1985) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )