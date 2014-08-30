Fake news, deepfakes, du cellulaire steak
De ce qui existe présentement
Un jour, il n'y aura plus rien
Et en cela c'est déjà demain
Et pour cela, tout semblant vain
Rien que pour cela
Nous devrions vivre à cent à l'heure
Au lieu de vivre à zéro à l'heure
Plus aucun édifice, plus aucun humain
Tous nos dits
Tous nos écrits
Tous nos faits
Tout s'y faisant
Tout s'y défaisant
Mais, tout étant organisé en empire de la douleur
Pas étonnant si du poison de l'OxyContin/Percocet, tant de pleurs
Où sans cesse
Même si tout est tenu en laisse
Tout se dit et se redit
Tout se fait et se refait
Sur quelques années
Sur des décennies accumulées
Sur des milliers d'années
Sur des millions d'années
Sur des milliards d'années
Des particules aux organismes entiers
Certes, la seule raison d'être
D'un être, c'est d'être
Et pour tout le vivant
C'est de rester du vivant
Toutes les absurdités s'oubliant
Toutes les inutilités se sublimant
Ou alors, Camus, et le paraphrasant
Car commencer de penser
C'est commencer de se miner
Car, à la ténèbre infinie, tout est voué
Ou avec d'autres variabilités
Que nous ne pourrons jamais vraiment imaginer !
De naître sur une autre planète
De mourir sur une autre planète
Ou ne jamais ( re ) naître, ou ne jamais ( re ) mourir
Intrication quantique pour tout désobéir
Du bifurqué de la variabilité du conditionné
Et d'autres façons de vivre en fonction de l'engrammé
Ni même, ni autre, débraillé du direct différé
Molécules prébiotiques
Dioxyde de carbone : CO2
Monoxyde de carbone : CO
Gaz hydrogène : H2
Serpentine : formaldéhyde ( HCHO )
Du catalyseur pour faire régir le tout
Doxa permanenticienne, cartomancienne, surtout
Asepsie torrentueuse en fake news et deepfakes
Pas très bon à manger, tous ces cakes
Pouvant rendre tout fade
Comme jadis en Europe, la femme, des rebuffades
Soumise, exploitée, infantilisée, utilisée, sexualisée
Tout juste bonne au bordel ou à enfanter
Avec la genèse, fixation au sol, propriété, sédentarité
Zetta, yotta, ronna, quetta
Des grandeurs en l'économie des besoins
Pour le sort des femmes, l'améliorer
Hélas, c'est surtout les guerres qui prouvèrent son égalité
Entrant dans les carrières, prouvant son indispensabilité
De la conjonction des relations diverses, voilà
Avec au minimum, 8,7 millions d'espèces
Animales et végétales confondues
Le maximum x étant inconnu
Avec dame évolution toujours en discrète mue !
Toutes les analogies, d'une ébauche l'autre, sont fractales
Du manichéen non avenu et sans banal
Simplement la constatation du mal-être du capital
Comme en France, la surpopulation carcérale
Novembre 2022, cent dix-huit pour cent
Avec des troubles mentaux, au minimum, pour trente pour cent
Rien de surprenant quand tout est dément
Pour survivre dans une société de débilité
Il y faut une ceinture de chasteté
Il y faut une ceinture de conformité
Il y faut une ceinture de sécurité
Pour ne pas y dérailler ou sombrer
Tout, de toutes façons, ayant existé
Réalité de fiction, fiction de réalité
Tout, donc, avant même d'y être nommé
Autrement, forcément, cela a pu s'appeler
1881
Naissance officielle du pogrom en Russie
1937
France, suppression des bagnes civils et militaires
Mais aussi anarchistes espagnols contre staliniens contre-révolutionnaires
Mais pour tout défaire et refaire, la domination sait y faire
D'autres étiquettes pour une même répression
Avec aussi la technologie de toutes les pollutions
En une nouvelle arme de dissuasion et de destruction
Data centers, en figure spatiale énergivore
80 pour cent des débits sur internet, de l'omnivore
Cent millions de tonnes de CO2 dans l'atmosphère par an
Du transport numérique qui tout dévore
Des lieux différents pour, par exemple, un même visionnage
La société du carnage en ravage
Comme toute nouvelle construction
Car, il faudrait le déjà construit, en réhabilitation
Avec du zéro artificialisation, et la parité en répartition !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Of what currently exists
One day there will be nothing
And in this it is already tomorrow
And for that, all seems in vain
just for that
We should live a hundred miles an hour
Instead of living on zero time
No more buildings, no more humans
All our sayings
All our writings
All our facts
All doing it
Everything coming undone
But, everything being organized in an empire of pain
No wonder OxyContin/Percocet poison, so much crying
where constantly
Even if everything is on a leash
Everything is said and repeated
Everything is done and redone
Over a few years
Over decades accumulated
Over thousands of years
Over millions of years
Over billions of years
From particles to whole organisms
Of course, the only reason
Of a being is to be
And for all the living
It's to stay alive
All the nonsense forgetting each other
All the uselessness sublimating
Or else, Camus, and paraphrasing him
'Cause start thinking
It's starting to undermine
Because, to the infinite darkness, everything is doomed
Or with other variabilities
That we can never really imagine!
To be born on another planet
To die on another planet
Or never (re) be born, or never (re) die
Quantum entanglement to disobey everything
Bifurcated from the variability of the conditioned
And other ways of living depending on the engram
Neither even, nor other, scruffy from live deferred
Prebiotic molecules
Carbon dioxide: CO2
Carbon monoxide: CO
Hydrogen gas: H2
Serpentine: formaldehyde (HCHO)
Catalyst to make it all go
Doxa permanentician, fortune-teller, above all
Torrential asepsis in fake news and deepfakes
Not very good to eat, all these cakes
Can make everything bland
As formerly in Europe, the woman, rebuffs
Submitted, exploited, infantilized, used, sexualized
Just good for the brothel or to give birth to
With the genesis, fixation on the ground, property, sedentary lifestyle
Zetta, yotta, ronna, quetta
Quantities in the economy of needs
For the fate of women, improve it
Alas, it was above all the wars that proved his equality
Entering careers, proving its indispensability
From the conjunction of various relations, here
With at least 8.7 million species
Animals and plants combined
The maximum x being unknown
With lady evolution always in discreet moult!
All analogies, from one sketch to another, are fractal
Dumb and non-banal Manichaean
Simply the observation of the malaise of capital
As in France, prison overcrowding
November 2022, one hundred and eighteen percent
With mental disorders, at least, for thirty percent
Nothing surprising when everything is insane
To survive in a society of debility
You need a chastity belt
There needs to be a compliance belt
You need a seat belt
So as not to derail or sink
Everything, anyway, having existed
Fictional reality, reality fiction
Everything, therefore, even before being named there
Otherwise, of course, it could have been called
1881
Official birth of the pogrom in Russia
1937
France, abolition of civil and military prisons
But also Spanish anarchists against counter-revolutionary Stalinists
But to undo and redo everything, domination knows how to do it
Other labels for the same repression
With also the technology of all pollution
Into a new weapon of deterrence and destruction
Data centers, as an energy-intensive spatial figure
80 percent of internet speeds, from the omnivore
One hundred million tons of CO2 in the atmosphere per year
Digital transport that devours everything
Different places for, for example, the same viewing
The society of carnage in devastation
Like any new construction
Because, it would take the already built, in rehabilitation
With zero artificialisation, and parity in distribution!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment