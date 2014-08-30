Fake news, deepfakes, du cellulaire steak

De ce qui existe présentement

Un jour, il n'y aura plus rien

Et en cela c'est déjà demain

Et pour cela, tout semblant vain

Rien que pour cela

Nous devrions vivre à cent à l'heure

Au lieu de vivre à zéro à l'heure

Plus aucun édifice, plus aucun humain

Tous nos dits

Tous nos écrits

Tous nos faits

Tout s'y faisant

Tout s'y défaisant

Mais, tout étant organisé en empire de la douleur

Pas étonnant si du poison de l'OxyContin/Percocet, tant de pleurs

Où sans cesse

Même si tout est tenu en laisse

Tout se dit et se redit

Tout se fait et se refait

Sur quelques années

Sur des décennies accumulées

Sur des milliers d'années

Sur des millions d'années

Sur des milliards d'années

Des particules aux organismes entiers

Certes, la seule raison d'être

D'un être, c'est d'être

Et pour tout le vivant

C'est de rester du vivant

Toutes les absurdités s'oubliant

Toutes les inutilités se sublimant

Ou alors, Camus, et le paraphrasant

Car commencer de penser

C'est commencer de se miner

Car, à la ténèbre infinie, tout est voué

Ou avec d'autres variabilités

Que nous ne pourrons jamais vraiment imaginer !

De naître sur une autre planète

De mourir sur une autre planète

Ou ne jamais ( re ) naître, ou ne jamais ( re ) mourir

Intrication quantique pour tout désobéir

Du bifurqué de la variabilité du conditionné

Et d'autres façons de vivre en fonction de l'engrammé

Ni même, ni autre, débraillé du direct différé

Molécules prébiotiques

Dioxyde de carbone : CO2

Monoxyde de carbone : CO

Gaz hydrogène : H2

Serpentine : formaldéhyde ( HCHO )

Du catalyseur pour faire régir le tout

Doxa permanenticienne, cartomancienne, surtout

Asepsie torrentueuse en fake news et deepfakes

Pas très bon à manger, tous ces cakes

Pouvant rendre tout fade

Comme jadis en Europe, la femme, des rebuffades

Soumise, exploitée, infantilisée, utilisée, sexualisée

Tout juste bonne au bordel ou à enfanter

Avec la genèse, fixation au sol, propriété, sédentarité

Zetta, yotta, ronna, quetta

Des grandeurs en l'économie des besoins

Pour le sort des femmes, l'améliorer

Hélas, c'est surtout les guerres qui prouvèrent son égalité

Entrant dans les carrières, prouvant son indispensabilité

De la conjonction des relations diverses, voilà

Avec au minimum, 8,7 millions d'espèces

Animales et végétales confondues

Le maximum x étant inconnu

Avec dame évolution toujours en discrète mue !

Toutes les analogies, d'une ébauche l'autre, sont fractales

Du manichéen non avenu et sans banal

Simplement la constatation du mal-être du capital

Comme en France, la surpopulation carcérale

Novembre 2022, cent dix-huit pour cent

Avec des troubles mentaux, au minimum, pour trente pour cent

Rien de surprenant quand tout est dément

Pour survivre dans une société de débilité

Il y faut une ceinture de chasteté

Il y faut une ceinture de conformité

Il y faut une ceinture de sécurité

Pour ne pas y dérailler ou sombrer

Tout, de toutes façons, ayant existé

Réalité de fiction, fiction de réalité

Tout, donc, avant même d'y être nommé

Autrement, forcément, cela a pu s'appeler

1881

Naissance officielle du pogrom en Russie

1937

France, suppression des bagnes civils et militaires

Mais aussi anarchistes espagnols contre staliniens contre-révolutionnaires

Mais pour tout défaire et refaire, la domination sait y faire

D'autres étiquettes pour une même répression

Avec aussi la technologie de toutes les pollutions

En une nouvelle arme de dissuasion et de destruction

Data centers, en figure spatiale énergivore

80 pour cent des débits sur internet, de l'omnivore

Cent millions de tonnes de CO2 dans l'atmosphère par an

Du transport numérique qui tout dévore

Des lieux différents pour, par exemple, un même visionnage

La société du carnage en ravage

Comme toute nouvelle construction

Car, il faudrait le déjà construit, en réhabilitation

Avec du zéro artificialisation, et la parité en répartition !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

Of what currently exists

One day there will be nothing

And in this it is already tomorrow

And for that, all seems in vain

just for that

We should live a hundred miles an hour

Instead of living on zero time

No more buildings, no more humans

All our sayings

All our writings

All our facts

All doing it

Everything coming undone

But, everything being organized in an empire of pain

No wonder OxyContin/Percocet poison, so much crying

where constantly

Even if everything is on a leash

Everything is said and repeated

Everything is done and redone

Over a few years

Over decades accumulated

Over thousands of years

Over millions of years

Over billions of years

From particles to whole organisms

Of course, the only reason

Of a being is to be

And for all the living

It's to stay alive

All the nonsense forgetting each other

All the uselessness sublimating

Or else, Camus, and paraphrasing him

'Cause start thinking

It's starting to undermine

Because, to the infinite darkness, everything is doomed

Or with other variabilities

That we can never really imagine!

To be born on another planet

To die on another planet

Or never (re) be born, or never (re) die

Quantum entanglement to disobey everything

Bifurcated from the variability of the conditioned

And other ways of living depending on the engram

Neither even, nor other, scruffy from live deferred

Prebiotic molecules

Carbon dioxide: CO2

Carbon monoxide: CO

Hydrogen gas: H2

Serpentine: formaldehyde (HCHO)

Catalyst to make it all go

Doxa permanentician, fortune-teller, above all

Torrential asepsis in fake news and deepfakes

Not very good to eat, all these cakes

Can make everything bland

As formerly in Europe, the woman, rebuffs

Submitted, exploited, infantilized, used, sexualized

Just good for the brothel or to give birth to

With the genesis, fixation on the ground, property, sedentary lifestyle

Zetta, yotta, ronna, quetta

Quantities in the economy of needs

For the fate of women, improve it

Alas, it was above all the wars that proved his equality

Entering careers, proving its indispensability

From the conjunction of various relations, here

With at least 8.7 million species

Animals and plants combined

The maximum x being unknown

With lady evolution always in discreet moult!

All analogies, from one sketch to another, are fractal

Dumb and non-banal Manichaean

Simply the observation of the malaise of capital

As in France, prison overcrowding

November 2022, one hundred and eighteen percent

With mental disorders, at least, for thirty percent

Nothing surprising when everything is insane

To survive in a society of debility

You need a chastity belt

There needs to be a compliance belt

You need a seat belt

So as not to derail or sink

Everything, anyway, having existed

Fictional reality, reality fiction

Everything, therefore, even before being named there

Otherwise, of course, it could have been called

1881

Official birth of the pogrom in Russia

1937

France, abolition of civil and military prisons

But also Spanish anarchists against counter-revolutionary Stalinists

But to undo and redo everything, domination knows how to do it

Other labels for the same repression

With also the technology of all pollution

Into a new weapon of deterrence and destruction

Data centers, as an energy-intensive spatial figure

80 percent of internet speeds, from the omnivore

One hundred million tons of CO2 in the atmosphere per year

Digital transport that devours everything

Different places for, for example, the same viewing

The society of carnage in devastation

Like any new construction

Because, it would take the already built, in rehabilitation

With zero artificialisation, and parity in distribution!

