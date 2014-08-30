Lactation
Rien ne vaut
Un sein en bouche
Contre toute angoisse
Pour faire passer la poisse
Avec ou sans lait
Cela panse toutes les plaies
Rien ne vaut
Un sein en bouche
Mais la femme, ne veut pas qu'on y touche
Sinon, c'est vilain, c'est louche
Rien ne vaut
Un sein en bouche
Dehors ou dans une couche
Rien ne vaut
Un sein que l'on mouche
Que dans sa bouche, l'on douche
C'est apaisant, c'est reposant
C'est le meilleur des médicaments
Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Nothing is worth
A breast in the mouth
Against all anguish
To pass the jinx
With or without milk
It heals all wounds
Nothing is worth
A breast in the mouth
But the woman doesn't want us to touch it
Otherwise, it's ugly, it's shady
Nothing is worth
A breast in the mouth
Outside or in a diaper
Nothing is worth
A breast that we fly
That in his mouth, we shower
It's soothing, it's restful
It's the best medicine
