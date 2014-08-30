Rien ne vaut

Un sein en bouche

Contre toute angoisse

Pour faire passer la poisse

Avec ou sans lait

Cela panse toutes les plaies

Rien ne vaut

Un sein en bouche

Mais la femme, ne veut pas qu'on y touche

Sinon, c'est vilain, c'est louche

Rien ne vaut

Un sein en bouche

Dehors ou dans une couche

Rien ne vaut

Un sein que l'on mouche

Que dans sa bouche, l'on douche

C'est apaisant, c'est reposant

C'est le meilleur des médicaments

Patrice Faubert ( 1970 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Nothing is worth

A breast in the mouth

Against all anguish

To pass the jinx

With or without milk

It heals all wounds

Nothing is worth

A breast in the mouth

But the woman doesn't want us to touch it

Otherwise, it's ugly, it's shady

Nothing is worth

A breast in the mouth

Outside or in a diaper

Nothing is worth

A breast that we fly

That in his mouth, we shower

It's soothing, it's restful

It's the best medicine

Patrice Faubert (1970) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )