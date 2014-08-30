Algolagnie en matrice fusionnelle
684 avant notre ère
Apparition du pugilat
Ancêtre du sport de combat
Puis, dès 1681, Londres
Suite logique, la boxe à poings nus
James Figg ( 1695 - 1734 ) au crâne rasé, bon cru
Qui fut donc boxeur mais aussi escrimeur
Les combats de boxe pouvaient durer des heures
Annonçant les futurs gants de boxe
Les cestes sans aucune intox
1891
Apparition des gants de boxe en combat
L'un des marquis de Queensberry, en via
Du neuvième du nom, et voilà
Rien d'esbaudissant à tout cela
Quant tout d'un seul tenant
Quand tout d'un seul apprenant
Avec tout un assemblage du faux sachant
Quand tout est compétition ou émulation
Quand tout est rivalité et comparaison
Quand tout est fausse opposition et fausse contestation
Jamais, ainsi, il ne peut y avoir l'union
Tous les nationalismes et régionalismes, jamais en abolition
Tant qu'il y aura des idéologies
Tant qu'il y aura des religions
Quand tout a été, est, sera, morcelé en idéation
Qu'il y aura des conclusions et non des questions
Tant qu'il y aura des croyances
Tant qu'il y aura des espérances
Tout ce qui fait séparation
Tout ce qui fait réification !
Ainsi des manifestations
Pas des convergences, donc, une ceinture de contention
Non plus même pour avoir du plus
Mais seulement pour éviter d'avoir encore moins
Le plus du moins
Le moins du plus
Manifestez, manifestez, manifestez
De toutes façons, par la tyrannie, les lois sont votées
Au mieux
Trois coups de matraque, vous aurez
Au lieu de cinq coups de trique, il faut suer
Certes, 1947, Marseille
Grève et le statut des dockers qui veille
Avec un film, pendant trente ans, en prison
" Le rendez-vous des quais " exactitude sans concession
De Paul Carpita ( 1922 - 2009 ) le marseillais
Sur la grève de 1949 des dockers, l'on y est
Et si tout était en régression, en fait ?
Même, surtout, si la technologie nous refait et nous défait
Donc, en remontant au pléistocène moyen
Rien que sur le sol européen
France
Homo heidelbergensis, Terra Amata, 380.000 ans
Italie
Homo heidelbergensis, Roccamonfina, 345.000 ans
France
Homo neanderthalensis, Biache-Saint-Vaast, 236.000 ans
Grèce
Homo neanderthalensis, Theopetra, 130.000 ans
Bien avant les grottes ornées
Quoique, tout soit, encore à valider
Sortie de la terre, sortie de la mère, la mythologie comparée !
Et puis, forcément, de toute évidence
Plasticité cérébrale, opportuniste dans la variance
Avec toute une imitation engrammée de l'invariance
L'on ne prêche qu'à des personnes convaincues
Sinon, c'est comme si nous parlions à leurs culs
Codage social et nerveux, même phénomène qui perpétue
Car, ce que l'on accepte de lire
L'on aurait pu l'écrire
Car ce qui est dit
L'on aurait pu le dire
Car ce qui a été fait
L'on aurait pu le faire
Le conditionnement des déterminants
Les déterminants de tout conditionnement
De chaque époque avec son questionnement
1961/1962, piraterie de l'air
159 détournements d'avions, en rébellionnaire
Quand tout est devenu du trompété retardataire
De la Chine au trumpété, au tout totalitaire
La révolte n'a plus le punch ou mv2 tiret dessous deux
Avec le tyrannosaurus rex pour faire plus que deux
3,3 milliards de neurones, 40 à 50 ans, en durée de vie
Toute révolution vraie aurait de l'appui
Pas plus bête, donc, qu'un babouin
Mais avec beaucoup plus de moyens
Le diplodocus, lui, avait environ 150 millions de neurones
Lui, serait un frein
Ou, une attraction de cirque, en clone
Tout sous-jace
Quand plus rien n'est jouasse !
La domination de la reproduction
La reproduction de la domination
Qui va de plus en plus en manifestation
Dès le berceau, dès l'école maternelle
Le crétinisme s'améliorant de génération en génération
L'éducation dressage avec sa tarification
Algolagnie, sadomasochisme, de la matrice fusionnelle
Se faire du mal et faire du mal
Toute une coopération adaptation au fascisme libéral
Se cooptant en seule authenticité du capital !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
684 BCE
Appearance of boxing
Ancestor of combat sport
Then, from 1681, London
Logical follow-up, bare-knuckle boxing
James Figg (1695 - 1734) with a shaved head, good vintage
Who was therefore a boxer but also a fencer
Boxing matches could last for hours
Announcing future boxing gloves
Les cestes without any intoxication
1891
Appearance of boxing gloves in combat
One of the Marquesses of Queensberry, in via
From the ninth of the name, and that's it
Nothing fancy about all this
When all in one piece
When all of a single learner
With a whole assembly of the false knowing
When everything is competition or emulation
When it's all rivalry and comparison
When all is false opposition and false dispute
Never, so, there can be union
All nationalisms and regionalisms, never in abolition
As long as there are ideologies
As long as there are religions
When everything has been, is, will be, fragmented into ideation
That there will be conclusions and not questions
As long as there are beliefs
As long as there are hopes
Everything that separates
Everything that makes reification!
So demonstrations
No convergences, therefore, a restraint belt
No more even to have more
But only to avoid having even less
The more the less
The less of the more
Manifest, manifest, manifest
Anyway, by tyranny, the laws are voted
The best
Three blows of the truncheon, you will have
Instead of five cudgels, you have to sweat
Certainly, 1947, Marseilles
Strike and the status of dockworkers watching
With a film, for thirty years, in prison
"The rendezvous of the quays" uncompromising accuracy
By Paul Carpita (1922 - 2009) the Marseilles
On the 1949 dockers' strike, we are there
And if everything was in regression, in fact?
Even, above all, if technology remakes and undoes us
So, going back to the Middle Pleistocene
Only on European soil
France
Homo heidelbergensis, Terra Amata, 380,000 years old
Italy
Homo heidelbergensis, Roccamonfina, 345,000 years old
France
Homo neanderthalensis, Biache-Saint-Vaast, 236,000 years ago
Greece
Homo neanderthalensis, Theopetra, 130,000 years old
Long before the Decorated Caves
Although, everything is, still to be validated
Coming out of the earth, coming out of the mother, comparative mythology!
And then, of course, obviously
Brain plasticity, opportunistic in variance
With a whole engramed imitation of invariance
We only preach to convinced people
Otherwise it's like we're talking to their asses
Social and nervous coding, the same phenomenon that perpetuates
Because, what we agree to read
We could have written it
Because what is said
We could have said
Because what has been done
We could have done it
The conditioning of the determinants
The determinants of all conditioning
From each era with its questioning
1961/1962, hijacking
159 plane hijackings, in rebellion
When everything has become deceived latecomer
From China to the trumped, to the totally totalitarian
Revolt no longer has the punch or mv2 dash below two
With the tyrannosaurus rex to do more than two
3.3 billion neurons, 40 to 50 years in lifespan
Any true revolution would have support
No dumber, then, than a baboon
But with much more means
Diplodocus had about 150 million neurons
He would be a brake
Or, a circus attraction, in clone
All underlay
When nothing is fun!
The dominance of reproduction
The reproduction of domination
Which goes more and more into manifestation
From the cradle, from kindergarten
Cretinism improving from generation to generation
Dressage education with its pricing
Algolagnia, sadomasochism, of the fusional matrix
Hurt and hurt
A whole cooperative adaptation to liberal fascism
Co-opting itself in the sole authenticity of capital!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
