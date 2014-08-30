Algolagnie en matrice fusionnelle

684 avant notre ère

Apparition du pugilat

Ancêtre du sport de combat

Puis, dès 1681, Londres

Suite logique, la boxe à poings nus

James Figg ( 1695 - 1734 ) au crâne rasé, bon cru

Qui fut donc boxeur mais aussi escrimeur

Les combats de boxe pouvaient durer des heures

Annonçant les futurs gants de boxe

Les cestes sans aucune intox

1891

Apparition des gants de boxe en combat

L'un des marquis de Queensberry, en via

Du neuvième du nom, et voilà

Rien d'esbaudissant à tout cela

Quant tout d'un seul tenant

Quand tout d'un seul apprenant

Avec tout un assemblage du faux sachant

Quand tout est compétition ou émulation

Quand tout est rivalité et comparaison

Quand tout est fausse opposition et fausse contestation

Jamais, ainsi, il ne peut y avoir l'union

Tous les nationalismes et régionalismes, jamais en abolition

Tant qu'il y aura des idéologies

Tant qu'il y aura des religions

Quand tout a été, est, sera, morcelé en idéation

Qu'il y aura des conclusions et non des questions

Tant qu'il y aura des croyances

Tant qu'il y aura des espérances

Tout ce qui fait séparation

Tout ce qui fait réification !

Ainsi des manifestations

Pas des convergences, donc, une ceinture de contention

Non plus même pour avoir du plus

Mais seulement pour éviter d'avoir encore moins

Le plus du moins

Le moins du plus

Manifestez, manifestez, manifestez

De toutes façons, par la tyrannie, les lois sont votées

Au mieux

Trois coups de matraque, vous aurez

Au lieu de cinq coups de trique, il faut suer

Certes, 1947, Marseille

Grève et le statut des dockers qui veille

Avec un film, pendant trente ans, en prison

" Le rendez-vous des quais " exactitude sans concession

De Paul Carpita ( 1922 - 2009 ) le marseillais

Sur la grève de 1949 des dockers, l'on y est

Et si tout était en régression, en fait ?

Même, surtout, si la technologie nous refait et nous défait

Donc, en remontant au pléistocène moyen

Rien que sur le sol européen

France

Homo heidelbergensis, Terra Amata, 380.000 ans

Italie

Homo heidelbergensis, Roccamonfina, 345.000 ans

France

Homo neanderthalensis, Biache-Saint-Vaast, 236.000 ans

Grèce

Homo neanderthalensis, Theopetra, 130.000 ans

Bien avant les grottes ornées

Quoique, tout soit, encore à valider

Sortie de la terre, sortie de la mère, la mythologie comparée !

Et puis, forcément, de toute évidence

Plasticité cérébrale, opportuniste dans la variance

Avec toute une imitation engrammée de l'invariance

L'on ne prêche qu'à des personnes convaincues

Sinon, c'est comme si nous parlions à leurs culs

Codage social et nerveux, même phénomène qui perpétue

Car, ce que l'on accepte de lire

L'on aurait pu l'écrire

Car ce qui est dit

L'on aurait pu le dire

Car ce qui a été fait

L'on aurait pu le faire

Le conditionnement des déterminants

Les déterminants de tout conditionnement

De chaque époque avec son questionnement

1961/1962, piraterie de l'air

159 détournements d'avions, en rébellionnaire

Quand tout est devenu du trompété retardataire

De la Chine au trumpété, au tout totalitaire

La révolte n'a plus le punch ou mv2 tiret dessous deux

Avec le tyrannosaurus rex pour faire plus que deux

3,3 milliards de neurones, 40 à 50 ans, en durée de vie

Toute révolution vraie aurait de l'appui

Pas plus bête, donc, qu'un babouin

Mais avec beaucoup plus de moyens

Le diplodocus, lui, avait environ 150 millions de neurones

Lui, serait un frein

Ou, une attraction de cirque, en clone

Tout sous-jace

Quand plus rien n'est jouasse !

La domination de la reproduction

La reproduction de la domination

Qui va de plus en plus en manifestation

Dès le berceau, dès l'école maternelle

Le crétinisme s'améliorant de génération en génération

L'éducation dressage avec sa tarification

Algolagnie, sadomasochisme, de la matrice fusionnelle

Se faire du mal et faire du mal

Toute une coopération adaptation au fascisme libéral

Se cooptant en seule authenticité du capital !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

684 BCE

Appearance of boxing

Ancestor of combat sport

Then, from 1681, London

Logical follow-up, bare-knuckle boxing

James Figg (1695 - 1734) with a shaved head, good vintage

Who was therefore a boxer but also a fencer

Boxing matches could last for hours

Announcing future boxing gloves

Les cestes without any intoxication

1891

Appearance of boxing gloves in combat

One of the Marquesses of Queensberry, in via

From the ninth of the name, and that's it

Nothing fancy about all this

When all in one piece

When all of a single learner

With a whole assembly of the false knowing

When everything is competition or emulation

When it's all rivalry and comparison

When all is false opposition and false dispute

Never, so, there can be union

All nationalisms and regionalisms, never in abolition

As long as there are ideologies

As long as there are religions

When everything has been, is, will be, fragmented into ideation

That there will be conclusions and not questions

As long as there are beliefs

As long as there are hopes

Everything that separates

Everything that makes reification!

So demonstrations

No convergences, therefore, a restraint belt

No more even to have more

But only to avoid having even less

The more the less

The less of the more

Manifest, manifest, manifest

Anyway, by tyranny, the laws are voted

The best

Three blows of the truncheon, you will have

Instead of five cudgels, you have to sweat

Certainly, 1947, Marseilles

Strike and the status of dockworkers watching

With a film, for thirty years, in prison

"The rendezvous of the quays" uncompromising accuracy

By Paul Carpita (1922 - 2009) the Marseilles

On the 1949 dockers' strike, we are there

And if everything was in regression, in fact?

Even, above all, if technology remakes and undoes us

So, going back to the Middle Pleistocene

Only on European soil

France

Homo heidelbergensis, Terra Amata, 380,000 years old

Italy

Homo heidelbergensis, Roccamonfina, 345,000 years old

France

Homo neanderthalensis, Biache-Saint-Vaast, 236,000 years ago

Greece

Homo neanderthalensis, Theopetra, 130,000 years old

Long before the Decorated Caves

Although, everything is, still to be validated

Coming out of the earth, coming out of the mother, comparative mythology!

And then, of course, obviously

Brain plasticity, opportunistic in variance

With a whole engramed imitation of invariance

We only preach to convinced people

Otherwise it's like we're talking to their asses

Social and nervous coding, the same phenomenon that perpetuates

Because, what we agree to read

We could have written it

Because what is said

We could have said

Because what has been done

We could have done it

The conditioning of the determinants

The determinants of all conditioning

From each era with its questioning

1961/1962, hijacking

159 plane hijackings, in rebellion

When everything has become deceived latecomer

From China to the trumped, to the totally totalitarian

Revolt no longer has the punch or mv2 dash below two

With the tyrannosaurus rex to do more than two

3.3 billion neurons, 40 to 50 years in lifespan

Any true revolution would have support

No dumber, then, than a baboon

But with much more means

Diplodocus had about 150 million neurons

He would be a brake

Or, a circus attraction, in clone

All underlay

When nothing is fun!

The dominance of reproduction

The reproduction of domination

Which goes more and more into manifestation

From the cradle, from kindergarten

Cretinism improving from generation to generation

Dressage education with its pricing

Algolagnia, sadomasochism, of the fusional matrix

Hurt and hurt

A whole cooperative adaptation to liberal fascism

Co-opting itself in the sole authenticity of capital!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )