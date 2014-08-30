JOUR J ou Uchronie

Feu ( 1478 - 1535) Thomas More

Créa le terme d'utopie, en 1516

Un dilemme royal, le mit mal à l'aise

Ne pouvant s'y résoudre, ce fut sa mort

Feu ( 1815 - 1903 ) Charles Renouvier

Inventa le terme d'uchronie en 1857

C'est le JOUR J d'une bande dessinée

Quand l'histoire déplaît, il faut la réinventer

Si la CNT espagnole en 1936

Avait pu éliminer

Les franquistes et les communistes staliniens

Par solidarité de l'internationalisme prolétarien

Que serait aujourd'hui l'Espagne ?

Peut-être quand même un bagne ?

Tout peut très vite dégénérer

Quand l'être humain n'a pas vraiment changé !

Une autorité est chassée

Pour une autre qui va la remplacer

En une anarchie apocryphe

Qui vite dévoyée, montrerait ses griffes

Si

Dès l'école maternelle

Nous apprenions la vie belle

Par la biologie des comportements

Qui met à nu le dominant

Et tous ses ridicules vêtements

Si

Feu ( 1889 - 1945 ) Adolf Hitler

Avait pu devenir peintre

Avec sa panoplie sur un cintre

Aux juifs, il aurait pu plaire !

Un autre tyran

Aurait pris sa place

Peut-être tué, de lui, aucune trace

Dans un monde parallèle, il fut un résistant !

Le monde des si

Le monde de l'uchronie

C'est une sarabande, une simonie

Le monde y est réactionnaire

Le monde y est révolutionnaire

Tout y dépend des folliculaires

Remugle y est toujours son air

Une évasion de ce qui n'est pas

De ne pas vivre, l'être humain est las !

La vie de l'imagination

N'est que l'imagination de la vie

Elle en est la sublimation

Elle en est la déception

Elle en est la démission

Et si

Le socialisme libertaire

De feu ( 1814 - 1876 ) Mikhaïl Bakounine

Avait supplanté

Le socialisme autoritaire

De feu ( 1818 - 1883 ) Karl Marx, et de feu ( 1870 - 1924 ) Lénine ?

Marx serait mort, Lénine pas né

Et Bakounine se serait imposé

Devenant à son tour, une autorité

Au fil du temps, déformé, récupéré

Et des petits tyrans pour l'interpréter !

Et finalement

Le monde y serait comme celui d'aujourd'hui

Ou alors

Tout y serait différent, sans fini ni défini

Mais la recherche de dominance

Sait cacher ses inconscientes motivations

Au nom de dieu

Au nom de la révolution

Au nom de la nation

Au nom du peuple

Au nom de l'amour

Etc. Etc. Etc.

En réalité

La recherche de la domination

Se revendique de tous les noms

Si un chef

Peut en cacher un autre

Un dominant peut en cacher un autre

Une dominante peut en cacher une autre

Nous renversons un système

Pour très vite remettre le même !

Le système où l'on peut dominer

Celui-là, bien sûr, on l'aime !

Aimer et être aimé, c'est dominer

Autrement que par la sexualité

Ailleurs, l'on va chercher des débouchés !

Et si

Tout homme

Devenait une femme ?

Et si

Toute femme

Devenait un homme ?

Tout serait strictement pareil

Ce qui est inversé reste tel quel

Et si

Je n'avais jamais existé

Des gens n'auraient pas pu se rencontrer

Des choses n'auraient pu se réaliser

Pour chacune et chacun, il en va ainsi

Nous nous conditionnons

Nous nous programmons

Du fini et de l'infini

Du possible et de l'impossible

Nous sommes le produit

Ainsi, tout nous vit

Ainsi, tout nous meurt

Cela conjure toutes les peurs

D'être dans tout ce qui vit !

Les mots de nos maux

Sont les maux de nos mots

Et si

Sur Terre, l'or était si abondant

Qu'il en deviendrait obsolescent ?

Mais vite, une autre valeur, le remplace

Et c'est toujours les mêmes traces !

Et si

Le nazisme avait triomphé ?

Mais il a triomphé !

Simplement, il est devenu subtil

Et si

Le fascisme avait triomphé ?

Mais il a triomphé !

Simplement

De podagre, il est devenu subtil

Tout est à la fois, débile et subtil

Et si

La femme devenue consciente

N'avait plus fait d'enfants ?

Plus de surpopulation

Et donc moins de domination

Moins d'exploitation et de manipulation

Malgré tout, avec une autre éducation

Plus facile, pour une révolution !

Et si

L'homme de Cro-Magnon

Avait disparu, faute d'adaptation ?

Et si

La société était restée matrilinéaire

Avec femme sagesse, pendant des millénaires

Aux pratiques libertaires ?

Tout

Peut-être un JOUR J

Tout

Peut-être une uchronie

Pour un individu

Pour une société

Et si

Feu ( 1858 - 1913 ) Rudolf Diesel

N'avait pas été assassiné ?

Et si

Le système métrique

N'avait pas été, par la plupart des pays, adopté ?

Et si

Ma petite frangine

N'était pas morte

De la leucémie, en 1957 ?

Et si, et si, et si

Mais pouvait-il en être autrement ?

Il y a des déterminismes

Politiques, sociologiques, physiologiques, économiques, climatiques

Qui deviennent les automatismes

De certaines époques, de certains lieux, de certains trafics

Dans les mondes qui sont

Dans les mondes qui auraient pu être

Dans les mondes qui seront peut-être

La circulation de la domination

Est la domination de la circulation

La plupart de ces mondes

Sont pour les individus, pour les sociétés, des tombes

Les rapports dits humains sont des échanges

Où tout le monde se mange

Où tout le monde se venge

Des échanges de domination

Des échanges de compétition

Les rapports dits humains y sont inexistants

Le rapport dit humain y est violent !

Les religions classiques

Sont à peine en perte de vitesse

Les religions modernes

Veulent le droit d'aînesse

C'est la mécanique quantique

Et sa féerie multidimensionnelle

De la métempsycose, une nouvelle version

Comme la religion de la révolution

De nos vies médiocres, une nouvelle évasion !

C'est le monde de l'astrophysique

D'autres mondes habités, l'espoir de les rencontrer

C'est le business nanotechnologique

De la post-humanité, peut-être l'immortalité

Alors qu'il suffirait de vivre vraiment

Penser, changer, se comporter autrement

Transmuter ses conceptions, radicalement

Et plus besoin d'aucune illusion

Quand chaque jour est une révolution

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Fire ( 1478 - 1535) Thomas More

Created the term utopia, in 1516

A royal dilemma, made him uneasy

Unable to resolve it, it was his death

Fire ( 1815 - 1903 ) Charles Renouvier

Invented the term uchronia in 1857

It's the D-DAY of a comic strip

When history displeases, it must be reinvented

If the Spanish CNT in 1936

could have eliminated

The Francoists and the Stalinist Communists

In solidarity with proletarian internationalism

What would Spain be today?

Maybe still a prison?

Everything can very quickly degenerate

When the human being has not really changed!

An authority is chased away

For another who will replace her

In apocryphal anarchy

Which quickly led astray, would show its claws

Whether

From kindergarten

We learned the good life

By behavioral biology

Who exposes the dominant

And all her ridiculous clothes

Whether

Fire ( 1889 - 1945 ) Adolf Hitler

Could have become a painter

With her panoply on a hanger

The Jews could have liked it!

another tyrant

Would have taken his place

Possibly killed, of him, no trace

In a parallel world, he was a resistant!

The world of ifs

The world of alternate history

It's a sarabande, a simony

The world there is reactionary

The world there is revolutionary

It all depends on the follicles

Remugle is still there

An escape from what is not

Of not living, the human being is tired!

The life of the imagination

Is only the imagination of life

She is the sublimation

She is the disappointment

She is the resignation

And if

libertarian socialism

From the late ( 1814 - 1876 ) Mikhail Bakunin

had supplanted

authoritarian socialism

Of the late (1818 - 1883) Karl Marx, and of the late (1870 - 1924) Lenin?

Marx would be dead, Lenin not born

And Bakunin would have imposed himself

Becoming in turn an authority

Over time, deformed, recovered

And little tyrants to interpret it!

And finally

The world would be like today

Or

Everything would be different there, without end or definition

But the search for dominance

Knows how to hide his unconscious motivations

In the name of God

In the name of the revolution

In the name of the nation

In the name of the people

In the name of love

Etc. Etc. Etc.

In reality

The search for dominance

claims all names

If a leader

Can hide another

A dominant can hide another

A dominant can hide another

We overturn a system

To quickly put the same back!

The system where you can dominate

This one, of course, we love it!

To love and to be loved is to dominate

Other than sexuality

Elsewhere, we will look for outlets!

And if

Any man

Become a woman?

And if

Any woman

Become a man?

Everything would be exactly the same

What is reversed remains as it is

And if

I never existed

People couldn't have met

Things couldn't have happened

For each and everyone, it is so

We condition ourselves

We program ourselves

Of the finite and the infinite

Of the possible and the impossible

We are the product

So everything lives us

So everything dies us

It conjures up all fears

To be in everything that lives!

The words of our ills

Are the evils of our words

And if

On Earth, gold was so abundant

That it would become obsolete?

But quickly, another value, replaces it

And it's always the same tracks!

And if

Nazism triumphed?

But he triumphed!

Simply, it has become subtle

And if

Fascism had triumphed?

But he triumphed!

Merely

From podagra, he became subtle

Everything is at the same time, stupid and subtle

And if

The woman who became conscious

Had no more children?

No more overcrowding

And therefore less domination

Less operation and handling

Despite everything, with another education

Easier, for a revolution!

And if

Cro-Magnon man

Had disappeared, for lack of adaptation?

And if

Society had remained matrilineal

With woman wisdom, for millennia

Libertarian practices?

All

Maybe a D-DAY

All

Maybe an alternate history

For an individual

For a company

And if

Fire ( 1858 - 1913 ) Rudolf Diesel

Hadn't been murdered?

And if

The metric system

Had not been, by most countries, adopted?

And if

My little sis

Wasn't dead

Leukemia in 1957?

What if, what if, what if

But could it be otherwise?

There are determinisms

Political, sociological, physiological, economic, climatic

Who become the automatisms

Of certain times, of certain places, of certain traffics

In the worlds that are

In worlds that could have been

In worlds that may be

The circulation of domination

Is traffic dominance

Most of these worlds

Are for individuals, for societies, graves

So-called human relationships are exchanges

where everyone eats

Where everyone takes revenge

exchanges of dominance

Competitive exchanges

So-called human relationships are non-existent there.

The so-called human relationship is violent there!

classical religions

Are barely losing momentum

modern religions

Want the birthright

It's quantum mechanics

And its multidimensional fairyland

Of metempsychosis, a new version

Like the religion of the revolution

From our mediocre lives, a new escape!

This is the world of astrophysics

Other inhabited worlds, the hope of meeting them

It's the nanotechnology business

Of post-humanity, maybe immortality

When it would be enough to really live

Think, change, behave differently

Transmute his conceptions, radically

And no more need for any illusions

When every day is a revolution

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )