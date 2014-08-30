JOUR J ou Uchronie
Feu ( 1478 - 1535) Thomas More
Créa le terme d'utopie, en 1516
Un dilemme royal, le mit mal à l'aise
Ne pouvant s'y résoudre, ce fut sa mort
Feu ( 1815 - 1903 ) Charles Renouvier
Inventa le terme d'uchronie en 1857
C'est le JOUR J d'une bande dessinée
Quand l'histoire déplaît, il faut la réinventer
Si la CNT espagnole en 1936
Avait pu éliminer
Les franquistes et les communistes staliniens
Par solidarité de l'internationalisme prolétarien
Que serait aujourd'hui l'Espagne ?
Peut-être quand même un bagne ?
Tout peut très vite dégénérer
Quand l'être humain n'a pas vraiment changé !
Une autorité est chassée
Pour une autre qui va la remplacer
En une anarchie apocryphe
Qui vite dévoyée, montrerait ses griffes
Si
Dès l'école maternelle
Nous apprenions la vie belle
Par la biologie des comportements
Qui met à nu le dominant
Et tous ses ridicules vêtements
Si
Feu ( 1889 - 1945 ) Adolf Hitler
Avait pu devenir peintre
Avec sa panoplie sur un cintre
Aux juifs, il aurait pu plaire !
Un autre tyran
Aurait pris sa place
Peut-être tué, de lui, aucune trace
Dans un monde parallèle, il fut un résistant !
Le monde des si
Le monde de l'uchronie
C'est une sarabande, une simonie
Le monde y est réactionnaire
Le monde y est révolutionnaire
Tout y dépend des folliculaires
Remugle y est toujours son air
Une évasion de ce qui n'est pas
De ne pas vivre, l'être humain est las !
La vie de l'imagination
N'est que l'imagination de la vie
Elle en est la sublimation
Elle en est la déception
Elle en est la démission
Et si
Le socialisme libertaire
De feu ( 1814 - 1876 ) Mikhaïl Bakounine
Avait supplanté
Le socialisme autoritaire
De feu ( 1818 - 1883 ) Karl Marx, et de feu ( 1870 - 1924 ) Lénine ?
Marx serait mort, Lénine pas né
Et Bakounine se serait imposé
Devenant à son tour, une autorité
Au fil du temps, déformé, récupéré
Et des petits tyrans pour l'interpréter !
Et finalement
Le monde y serait comme celui d'aujourd'hui
Ou alors
Tout y serait différent, sans fini ni défini
Mais la recherche de dominance
Sait cacher ses inconscientes motivations
Au nom de dieu
Au nom de la révolution
Au nom de la nation
Au nom du peuple
Au nom de l'amour
Etc. Etc. Etc.
En réalité
La recherche de la domination
Se revendique de tous les noms
Si un chef
Peut en cacher un autre
Un dominant peut en cacher un autre
Une dominante peut en cacher une autre
Nous renversons un système
Pour très vite remettre le même !
Le système où l'on peut dominer
Celui-là, bien sûr, on l'aime !
Aimer et être aimé, c'est dominer
Autrement que par la sexualité
Ailleurs, l'on va chercher des débouchés !
Et si
Tout homme
Devenait une femme ?
Et si
Toute femme
Devenait un homme ?
Tout serait strictement pareil
Ce qui est inversé reste tel quel
Et si
Je n'avais jamais existé
Des gens n'auraient pas pu se rencontrer
Des choses n'auraient pu se réaliser
Pour chacune et chacun, il en va ainsi
Nous nous conditionnons
Nous nous programmons
Du fini et de l'infini
Du possible et de l'impossible
Nous sommes le produit
Ainsi, tout nous vit
Ainsi, tout nous meurt
Cela conjure toutes les peurs
D'être dans tout ce qui vit !
Les mots de nos maux
Sont les maux de nos mots
Et si
Sur Terre, l'or était si abondant
Qu'il en deviendrait obsolescent ?
Mais vite, une autre valeur, le remplace
Et c'est toujours les mêmes traces !
Et si
Le nazisme avait triomphé ?
Mais il a triomphé !
Simplement, il est devenu subtil
Et si
Le fascisme avait triomphé ?
Mais il a triomphé !
Simplement
De podagre, il est devenu subtil
Tout est à la fois, débile et subtil
Et si
La femme devenue consciente
N'avait plus fait d'enfants ?
Plus de surpopulation
Et donc moins de domination
Moins d'exploitation et de manipulation
Malgré tout, avec une autre éducation
Plus facile, pour une révolution !
Et si
L'homme de Cro-Magnon
Avait disparu, faute d'adaptation ?
Et si
La société était restée matrilinéaire
Avec femme sagesse, pendant des millénaires
Aux pratiques libertaires ?
Tout
Peut-être un JOUR J
Tout
Peut-être une uchronie
Pour un individu
Pour une société
Et si
Feu ( 1858 - 1913 ) Rudolf Diesel
N'avait pas été assassiné ?
Et si
Le système métrique
N'avait pas été, par la plupart des pays, adopté ?
Et si
Ma petite frangine
N'était pas morte
De la leucémie, en 1957 ?
Et si, et si, et si
Mais pouvait-il en être autrement ?
Il y a des déterminismes
Politiques, sociologiques, physiologiques, économiques, climatiques
Qui deviennent les automatismes
De certaines époques, de certains lieux, de certains trafics
Dans les mondes qui sont
Dans les mondes qui auraient pu être
Dans les mondes qui seront peut-être
La circulation de la domination
Est la domination de la circulation
La plupart de ces mondes
Sont pour les individus, pour les sociétés, des tombes
Les rapports dits humains sont des échanges
Où tout le monde se mange
Où tout le monde se venge
Des échanges de domination
Des échanges de compétition
Les rapports dits humains y sont inexistants
Le rapport dit humain y est violent !
Les religions classiques
Sont à peine en perte de vitesse
Les religions modernes
Veulent le droit d'aînesse
C'est la mécanique quantique
Et sa féerie multidimensionnelle
De la métempsycose, une nouvelle version
Comme la religion de la révolution
De nos vies médiocres, une nouvelle évasion !
C'est le monde de l'astrophysique
D'autres mondes habités, l'espoir de les rencontrer
C'est le business nanotechnologique
De la post-humanité, peut-être l'immortalité
Alors qu'il suffirait de vivre vraiment
Penser, changer, se comporter autrement
Transmuter ses conceptions, radicalement
Et plus besoin d'aucune illusion
Quand chaque jour est une révolution
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Fire ( 1478 - 1535) Thomas More
Created the term utopia, in 1516
A royal dilemma, made him uneasy
Unable to resolve it, it was his death
Fire ( 1815 - 1903 ) Charles Renouvier
Invented the term uchronia in 1857
It's the D-DAY of a comic strip
When history displeases, it must be reinvented
If the Spanish CNT in 1936
could have eliminated
The Francoists and the Stalinist Communists
In solidarity with proletarian internationalism
What would Spain be today?
Maybe still a prison?
Everything can very quickly degenerate
When the human being has not really changed!
An authority is chased away
For another who will replace her
In apocryphal anarchy
Which quickly led astray, would show its claws
Whether
From kindergarten
We learned the good life
By behavioral biology
Who exposes the dominant
And all her ridiculous clothes
Whether
Fire ( 1889 - 1945 ) Adolf Hitler
Could have become a painter
With her panoply on a hanger
The Jews could have liked it!
another tyrant
Would have taken his place
Possibly killed, of him, no trace
In a parallel world, he was a resistant!
The world of ifs
The world of alternate history
It's a sarabande, a simony
The world there is reactionary
The world there is revolutionary
It all depends on the follicles
Remugle is still there
An escape from what is not
Of not living, the human being is tired!
The life of the imagination
Is only the imagination of life
She is the sublimation
She is the disappointment
She is the resignation
And if
libertarian socialism
From the late ( 1814 - 1876 ) Mikhail Bakunin
had supplanted
authoritarian socialism
Of the late (1818 - 1883) Karl Marx, and of the late (1870 - 1924) Lenin?
Marx would be dead, Lenin not born
And Bakunin would have imposed himself
Becoming in turn an authority
Over time, deformed, recovered
And little tyrants to interpret it!
And finally
The world would be like today
Or
Everything would be different there, without end or definition
But the search for dominance
Knows how to hide his unconscious motivations
In the name of God
In the name of the revolution
In the name of the nation
In the name of the people
In the name of love
Etc. Etc. Etc.
In reality
The search for dominance
claims all names
If a leader
Can hide another
A dominant can hide another
A dominant can hide another
We overturn a system
To quickly put the same back!
The system where you can dominate
This one, of course, we love it!
To love and to be loved is to dominate
Other than sexuality
Elsewhere, we will look for outlets!
And if
Any man
Become a woman?
And if
Any woman
Become a man?
Everything would be exactly the same
What is reversed remains as it is
And if
I never existed
People couldn't have met
Things couldn't have happened
For each and everyone, it is so
We condition ourselves
We program ourselves
Of the finite and the infinite
Of the possible and the impossible
We are the product
So everything lives us
So everything dies us
It conjures up all fears
To be in everything that lives!
The words of our ills
Are the evils of our words
And if
On Earth, gold was so abundant
That it would become obsolete?
But quickly, another value, replaces it
And it's always the same tracks!
And if
Nazism triumphed?
But he triumphed!
Simply, it has become subtle
And if
Fascism had triumphed?
But he triumphed!
Merely
From podagra, he became subtle
Everything is at the same time, stupid and subtle
And if
The woman who became conscious
Had no more children?
No more overcrowding
And therefore less domination
Less operation and handling
Despite everything, with another education
Easier, for a revolution!
And if
Cro-Magnon man
Had disappeared, for lack of adaptation?
And if
Society had remained matrilineal
With woman wisdom, for millennia
Libertarian practices?
All
Maybe a D-DAY
All
Maybe an alternate history
For an individual
For a company
And if
Fire ( 1858 - 1913 ) Rudolf Diesel
Hadn't been murdered?
And if
The metric system
Had not been, by most countries, adopted?
And if
My little sis
Wasn't dead
Leukemia in 1957?
What if, what if, what if
But could it be otherwise?
There are determinisms
Political, sociological, physiological, economic, climatic
Who become the automatisms
Of certain times, of certain places, of certain traffics
In the worlds that are
In worlds that could have been
In worlds that may be
The circulation of domination
Is traffic dominance
Most of these worlds
Are for individuals, for societies, graves
So-called human relationships are exchanges
where everyone eats
Where everyone takes revenge
exchanges of dominance
Competitive exchanges
So-called human relationships are non-existent there.
The so-called human relationship is violent there!
classical religions
Are barely losing momentum
modern religions
Want the birthright
It's quantum mechanics
And its multidimensional fairyland
Of metempsychosis, a new version
Like the religion of the revolution
From our mediocre lives, a new escape!
This is the world of astrophysics
Other inhabited worlds, the hope of meeting them
It's the nanotechnology business
Of post-humanity, maybe immortality
When it would be enough to really live
Think, change, behave differently
Transmute his conceptions, radically
And no more need for any illusions
When every day is a revolution
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
