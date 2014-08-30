Paraphysique de l'dentitarisation usurpée

Tout un chacun

Toute une chacune

Ce qu'il souhaiterait

Ce qu'elle souhaiterait

Du boire, du manger, du loisir, du sexer

Pas facile dans le difficile

Pas facile de pouvoir trouver

D'une préférence l'autre, ce qui va à nos pieds

Faisant de la personnalité épanouie, une rareté

Avec toujours du décalage, avec, il faut bidouiller

Donc, il faut toujours s'en contenter

Tout, ainsi, la chronique d'un désastre

Tout le monde s'y fait battre

Vous aimez la sexualité

Mais pas l'autre, et c'est raté

Vous aimez bien manger

Mais pas l'autre, et c'est manqué

Vous aimez boire ou fumer

Mais pas l'autre, l'essai encore loupé

Vous aimez ceci ou vous aimez cela

Mais pas l'autre, encore du recalé

De l'échec, du refoulé, il faut se contenter

Finalement, de tout, nous sommes privés

Tu as ceci mais pas cela

Tu as cela mais pas ceci

L'un dans l'autre, selon goûts et envies

Selon les probabilités de toutes les vies

Déterminants et automatisants qui sont nos scies

Moi, toujours en manque de sexualité

Ce dont j'étais le plus obsédé

Comme beaucoup, sans jamais en parler

De ce côté, pas toujours si bien tombé

Il faut être au moins deux pour forniquer !

Et ainsi, c'est si évident

Tout individu naît seul

Tout individu meurt seul

Avec parfois de la compensation

Quelques mois, quelques années, comme une pension

L'affectivité dédominant la guerre

Dédominants et dédominantes pour dédominer ce faire

Quand le viol est assumé en arme de guerre

Le monde marchand s'embrasant trop souvent

Comme un film de nitrate de cellulose

Et comme l'on peut, y prenant sa pause

Mais que fait la police ?

Mais que fait l'armée ?

Qui sont là, justement, pour protéger

Un système inéluctable pour les engendrer

Et pas étonnant, si tant et tant

Qu'ainsi pour tout supporter, tant de médicaments

Et nous n'avons plus du Coluche

Génie comique, et plus, en fétiche de vie ou peluche

Donc, une gestion du désastre comme seul savoir-faire

Aussi fatal que l'émissions de gaz à l'effet de serre

Et toute personne, de près, de loin, la sert

Selon sa puissance ou nuisance, du pécuniaire

1) Qatar ( 30,3 tonnes ) par personne

2) Koweït ( 23 tonnes ) par personne

3) Emirats arabes unis ( 20,91 tonnes ) par personne

4) Arabie saoudite ( 16,61 tonnes ) par personne

Etats-Unis ( 14,61 tonnes ) par personne

Chine ( 6,68 tonnes ) par personne

Pays les plus pollueurs en 2021

Le continent africain

Dix-sept pour cent de la population mondiale

Trois pour cent des émissions de gaz à l'effet de serre !

Donc, de l'économie plus que, et même, de la surpopulation

Surtout, du faux partage, de la très mauvaise répartition

Et puis, la petite ou la grande pauvreté

Droite, extrême droite, pour voter

Alors que les bourgeoisies éclairées

Et qui sont souvent mieux informées

Gauche, extrême gauche, pour voter

Quoique, du sophisme, quand tout a été droitisé

Toujours le capital et ses contrefaçons

Toujours plus à droite, de toutes façons

Avec précision dans les diverses digressions

Avec le coup de pied au cul

Jamais, il n'était échu

La gauche, la Commune de Paris, ce fut

Ou l'Espagne anarchiste de juillet 1936 à Barcelone

Mais le capital international fit échouer cette mue

Contre son vrai péril, toujours, il canonne

Et contre cela, jamais, il ne déconne

Il y eut Covid

Mais là, plus Goliath que David

Pour l'instant, environ vingt millions de décès, du monde

Et encore, sa succession arcane, nous inonde

Comme

L'évolution des bifurcations

Les bifurcations de l'Evolution

Maintenant de la fausse intellectualité

S'emparant de tout, ces dernières années

Et même ces dernières décennies

Hélas, il n'y a plus de Henri Laborit

Pour nous faire réfléchir

Hélas, plus de Coluche pour nous faire rire

Car pour la vraie intellectualité

De même, pour tout, et donc pour la généralité

Il y aurait tant à dire

Il y aurait tant à écrire

Sur tout et sur rien

Qu'il y aura toujours à dire

Qu'il y aura toujours à écrire

Sur tout, sur rien, et ce sans fin !

Et ce qui semble exact aujourd'hui

Pouvant sembler faux le lendemain

C'est du permanent incertain

Tout étant forcément rémanent

Dans tout ce qui produit le capital

Dans tout ce que produit le capital

Copier/coller, le capital de la reproduction

Chacun,chacune, y étant en représentation

Comme aux Antilles françaises

Des cancers, des toux, maladies, à l'aise

Martinique, en record du monde

Chlordécone dans les corps, ô bananes

Perturbateurs endocriniens comme une manne

Neuf personnes sur dix y étant impactées

D'une tragédie l'autre aux Antilles françaises

Avec une pollution pour 50 ou 500 ans

Riches, pauvres, personne ne pouvant y échapper

Tout homme est le désemparé de la société

Toute femme est la désemparée de la société

Moins la richesse, certes, que la pauvreté

Monde chambre à gaz, nous uppercutant

Valises psychologiques si lourdes à porter

Tout un phubbing pour s'en désintéresser

Plus obsédant que le tétage téting

Cette obsession du tétage des nichons

Aucun mandat d'arrêt ne pouvant y être d'efficacité

De ce qui peut en tout, nous perturber

Tout y étant comme de l'entériné

Ainsi du numérique, par an

Six pour cent d'effet de gaz à l'effet de serre

Bientôt, déjà, autant que l'aviation

Avec, se greffant sur tout, en distraction

L'organisation du marché des fausses identités

Au tout avalisé, certifié, devenant les identités du marché !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Everyone

Everyone

what he would like

What she would like

Drinking, eating, leisure, sex

Not easy in the difficult

Not easy to find

From one preference to another, what goes to our feet

Making fulfilled personality a rarity

With always lag, with, you have to tweak

So you always have to settle for it

Everything, well, the chronicle of a disaster

Everyone gets beat up

You like sex

But not the other, and it failed

You like to eat well

But not the other, and it's missed

You like to drink or smoke

But not the other one, the failed attempt again

You like this or you like that

But not the other one, still failed

Failure, repressed, we must be satisfied

Finally, of everything, we are deprived

You have this but not that

You have this but not this

One in the other, according to tastes and desires

According to the probabilities of all lifetimes

Determiners and automatizers that are our saws

Me, always in lack of sexuality

What I was most obsessed with

Like many, without ever talking about it

On this side, not always so well fallen

It takes at least two to fornicate!

And so it's so obvious

Everyone is born alone

Everyone dies alone

Sometimes with compensation

A few months, a few years, like a pension

The affectivity dominating the war

Dedominants and dedominants to dedominate this do

When rape is assumed as a weapon of war

The merchant world igniting too often

Like a film of cellulose nitrate

And as one can, taking a break there

But what are the police doing ?

But what is the army doing?

Who are there, precisely, to protect

An inescapable system to engender them

And no wonder, if so and so

That so to bear it all, so many drugs

And we no longer have Coluche

Comic genius, and more, in life fetish or plush

Therefore, disaster management as the only know-how

As fatal as greenhouse gas emissions

And everyone, near and far, serves it

According to its power or nuisance, pecuniary

1) Qatar (30.3 tons) per person

2) Kuwait (23 tons) per person

3) United Arab Emirates (20.91 tons) per person

4) Saudi Arabia (16.61 tons) per person

United States (14.61 tons) per person

China (6.68 tons) per person

Most polluting countries in 2021

The African continent

Seventeen percent of the world's population

Three percent of greenhouse gas emissions!

So from the economy more than, and even, from overpopulation

Above all, false sharing, very poor distribution

And then, little or great poverty

Right, extreme right, to vote

While the enlightened bourgeoisies

And who are often better informed

Left, extreme left, to vote

Although, sophistry, when everything has been righted

Always capital and its counterfeits

Always further to the right, anyway

With precision in the various digressions

With the kick in the ass

Never, it was due

The left, the Paris Commune, it was

Or the anarchist Spain of July 1936 in Barcelona

But international capital frustrated this change

Against his real peril, always, he cannons

And against that, he never mess around

There was Covid

But there, more Goliath than David

So far, about twenty million deaths, from the world

And again, its arcane succession, floods us

As

The evolution of bifurcations

The bifurcations of Evolution

Now false intellectuality

Taking it all in, the last few years

And even in recent decades

Alas, there is no more Henri Laborit

To make us think

Alas, no more Coluche to make us laugh

Because for true intellectuality

Similarly, for everything, and therefore for the generality

There would be so much to say

There would be so much to write

Over everything and over nothing

That there will always be something to say

That there will always be to write

On everything, on nothing, and this without end!

And what seems right today

May seem fake the next day

It's uncertain permanent

Everything being necessarily remanent

In everything that produces capital

In all that capital produces

Copy/paste, the capital of reproduction

Each, each, being there in representation

As in the French West Indies

Cancers, coughs, illnesses, at ease

Martinique, in world record

Chlordecone in the bodies, oh bananas

Endocrine disruptors like manna

Nine out of ten people affected by it

From one tragedy to another in the French West Indies

With pollution for 50 or 500 years

Rich, poor, no one can escape it

Every man is helpless in society

Every woman is helpless in society

Less wealth, of course, than poverty

Gas chamber world, uppercuting us

Psychological suitcases so heavy to carry

All a phubbing to lose interest

More haunting than sucking sucking

This obsession with boob sucking

No arrest warrant can be effective there

Of what can in everything, disturb us

Everything being there as endorsed

So digital, per year

Six percent greenhouse gas effect

Soon, already, as much as aviation

With, piggybacking on everything, distracting

The organization of the market for false identities

At all endorsed, certified, becoming the identities of the market!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )