Paraphysique de l'dentitarisation usurpée
Tout un chacun
Toute une chacune
Ce qu'il souhaiterait
Ce qu'elle souhaiterait
Du boire, du manger, du loisir, du sexer
Pas facile dans le difficile
Pas facile de pouvoir trouver
D'une préférence l'autre, ce qui va à nos pieds
Faisant de la personnalité épanouie, une rareté
Avec toujours du décalage, avec, il faut bidouiller
Donc, il faut toujours s'en contenter
Tout, ainsi, la chronique d'un désastre
Tout le monde s'y fait battre
Vous aimez la sexualité
Mais pas l'autre, et c'est raté
Vous aimez bien manger
Mais pas l'autre, et c'est manqué
Vous aimez boire ou fumer
Mais pas l'autre, l'essai encore loupé
Vous aimez ceci ou vous aimez cela
Mais pas l'autre, encore du recalé
De l'échec, du refoulé, il faut se contenter
Finalement, de tout, nous sommes privés
Tu as ceci mais pas cela
Tu as cela mais pas ceci
L'un dans l'autre, selon goûts et envies
Selon les probabilités de toutes les vies
Déterminants et automatisants qui sont nos scies
Moi, toujours en manque de sexualité
Ce dont j'étais le plus obsédé
Comme beaucoup, sans jamais en parler
De ce côté, pas toujours si bien tombé
Il faut être au moins deux pour forniquer !
Et ainsi, c'est si évident
Tout individu naît seul
Tout individu meurt seul
Avec parfois de la compensation
Quelques mois, quelques années, comme une pension
L'affectivité dédominant la guerre
Dédominants et dédominantes pour dédominer ce faire
Quand le viol est assumé en arme de guerre
Le monde marchand s'embrasant trop souvent
Comme un film de nitrate de cellulose
Et comme l'on peut, y prenant sa pause
Mais que fait la police ?
Mais que fait l'armée ?
Qui sont là, justement, pour protéger
Un système inéluctable pour les engendrer
Et pas étonnant, si tant et tant
Qu'ainsi pour tout supporter, tant de médicaments
Et nous n'avons plus du Coluche
Génie comique, et plus, en fétiche de vie ou peluche
Donc, une gestion du désastre comme seul savoir-faire
Aussi fatal que l'émissions de gaz à l'effet de serre
Et toute personne, de près, de loin, la sert
Selon sa puissance ou nuisance, du pécuniaire
1) Qatar ( 30,3 tonnes ) par personne
2) Koweït ( 23 tonnes ) par personne
3) Emirats arabes unis ( 20,91 tonnes ) par personne
4) Arabie saoudite ( 16,61 tonnes ) par personne
Etats-Unis ( 14,61 tonnes ) par personne
Chine ( 6,68 tonnes ) par personne
Pays les plus pollueurs en 2021
Le continent africain
Dix-sept pour cent de la population mondiale
Trois pour cent des émissions de gaz à l'effet de serre !
Donc, de l'économie plus que, et même, de la surpopulation
Surtout, du faux partage, de la très mauvaise répartition
Et puis, la petite ou la grande pauvreté
Droite, extrême droite, pour voter
Alors que les bourgeoisies éclairées
Et qui sont souvent mieux informées
Gauche, extrême gauche, pour voter
Quoique, du sophisme, quand tout a été droitisé
Toujours le capital et ses contrefaçons
Toujours plus à droite, de toutes façons
Avec précision dans les diverses digressions
Avec le coup de pied au cul
Jamais, il n'était échu
La gauche, la Commune de Paris, ce fut
Ou l'Espagne anarchiste de juillet 1936 à Barcelone
Mais le capital international fit échouer cette mue
Contre son vrai péril, toujours, il canonne
Et contre cela, jamais, il ne déconne
Il y eut Covid
Mais là, plus Goliath que David
Pour l'instant, environ vingt millions de décès, du monde
Et encore, sa succession arcane, nous inonde
Comme
L'évolution des bifurcations
Les bifurcations de l'Evolution
Maintenant de la fausse intellectualité
S'emparant de tout, ces dernières années
Et même ces dernières décennies
Hélas, il n'y a plus de Henri Laborit
Pour nous faire réfléchir
Hélas, plus de Coluche pour nous faire rire
Car pour la vraie intellectualité
De même, pour tout, et donc pour la généralité
Il y aurait tant à dire
Il y aurait tant à écrire
Sur tout et sur rien
Qu'il y aura toujours à dire
Qu'il y aura toujours à écrire
Sur tout, sur rien, et ce sans fin !
Et ce qui semble exact aujourd'hui
Pouvant sembler faux le lendemain
C'est du permanent incertain
Tout étant forcément rémanent
Dans tout ce qui produit le capital
Dans tout ce que produit le capital
Copier/coller, le capital de la reproduction
Chacun,chacune, y étant en représentation
Comme aux Antilles françaises
Des cancers, des toux, maladies, à l'aise
Martinique, en record du monde
Chlordécone dans les corps, ô bananes
Perturbateurs endocriniens comme une manne
Neuf personnes sur dix y étant impactées
D'une tragédie l'autre aux Antilles françaises
Avec une pollution pour 50 ou 500 ans
Riches, pauvres, personne ne pouvant y échapper
Tout homme est le désemparé de la société
Toute femme est la désemparée de la société
Moins la richesse, certes, que la pauvreté
Monde chambre à gaz, nous uppercutant
Valises psychologiques si lourdes à porter
Tout un phubbing pour s'en désintéresser
Plus obsédant que le tétage téting
Cette obsession du tétage des nichons
Aucun mandat d'arrêt ne pouvant y être d'efficacité
De ce qui peut en tout, nous perturber
Tout y étant comme de l'entériné
Ainsi du numérique, par an
Six pour cent d'effet de gaz à l'effet de serre
Bientôt, déjà, autant que l'aviation
Avec, se greffant sur tout, en distraction
L'organisation du marché des fausses identités
Au tout avalisé, certifié, devenant les identités du marché !
Everyone
Everyone
what he would like
What she would like
Drinking, eating, leisure, sex
Not easy in the difficult
Not easy to find
From one preference to another, what goes to our feet
Making fulfilled personality a rarity
With always lag, with, you have to tweak
So you always have to settle for it
Everything, well, the chronicle of a disaster
Everyone gets beat up
You like sex
But not the other, and it failed
You like to eat well
But not the other, and it's missed
You like to drink or smoke
But not the other one, the failed attempt again
You like this or you like that
But not the other one, still failed
Failure, repressed, we must be satisfied
Finally, of everything, we are deprived
You have this but not that
You have this but not this
One in the other, according to tastes and desires
According to the probabilities of all lifetimes
Determiners and automatizers that are our saws
Me, always in lack of sexuality
What I was most obsessed with
Like many, without ever talking about it
On this side, not always so well fallen
It takes at least two to fornicate!
And so it's so obvious
Everyone is born alone
Everyone dies alone
Sometimes with compensation
A few months, a few years, like a pension
The affectivity dominating the war
Dedominants and dedominants to dedominate this do
When rape is assumed as a weapon of war
The merchant world igniting too often
Like a film of cellulose nitrate
And as one can, taking a break there
But what are the police doing ?
But what is the army doing?
Who are there, precisely, to protect
An inescapable system to engender them
And no wonder, if so and so
That so to bear it all, so many drugs
And we no longer have Coluche
Comic genius, and more, in life fetish or plush
Therefore, disaster management as the only know-how
As fatal as greenhouse gas emissions
And everyone, near and far, serves it
According to its power or nuisance, pecuniary
1) Qatar (30.3 tons) per person
2) Kuwait (23 tons) per person
3) United Arab Emirates (20.91 tons) per person
4) Saudi Arabia (16.61 tons) per person
United States (14.61 tons) per person
China (6.68 tons) per person
Most polluting countries in 2021
The African continent
Seventeen percent of the world's population
Three percent of greenhouse gas emissions!
So from the economy more than, and even, from overpopulation
Above all, false sharing, very poor distribution
And then, little or great poverty
Right, extreme right, to vote
While the enlightened bourgeoisies
And who are often better informed
Left, extreme left, to vote
Although, sophistry, when everything has been righted
Always capital and its counterfeits
Always further to the right, anyway
With precision in the various digressions
With the kick in the ass
Never, it was due
The left, the Paris Commune, it was
Or the anarchist Spain of July 1936 in Barcelona
But international capital frustrated this change
Against his real peril, always, he cannons
And against that, he never mess around
There was Covid
But there, more Goliath than David
So far, about twenty million deaths, from the world
And again, its arcane succession, floods us
As
The evolution of bifurcations
The bifurcations of Evolution
Now false intellectuality
Taking it all in, the last few years
And even in recent decades
Alas, there is no more Henri Laborit
To make us think
Alas, no more Coluche to make us laugh
Because for true intellectuality
Similarly, for everything, and therefore for the generality
There would be so much to say
There would be so much to write
Over everything and over nothing
That there will always be something to say
That there will always be to write
On everything, on nothing, and this without end!
And what seems right today
May seem fake the next day
It's uncertain permanent
Everything being necessarily remanent
In everything that produces capital
In all that capital produces
Copy/paste, the capital of reproduction
Each, each, being there in representation
As in the French West Indies
Cancers, coughs, illnesses, at ease
Martinique, in world record
Chlordecone in the bodies, oh bananas
Endocrine disruptors like manna
Nine out of ten people affected by it
From one tragedy to another in the French West Indies
With pollution for 50 or 500 years
Rich, poor, no one can escape it
Every man is helpless in society
Every woman is helpless in society
Less wealth, of course, than poverty
Gas chamber world, uppercuting us
Psychological suitcases so heavy to carry
All a phubbing to lose interest
More haunting than sucking sucking
This obsession with boob sucking
No arrest warrant can be effective there
Of what can in everything, disturb us
Everything being there as endorsed
So digital, per year
Six percent greenhouse gas effect
Soon, already, as much as aviation
With, piggybacking on everything, distracting
The organization of the market for false identities
At all endorsed, certified, becoming the identities of the market!
