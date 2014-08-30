Variable d'ajustement d'administration
Et il faut boire
Et il faut manger
Et il faut s'habiller
Et il faut se loger
Et il faut dormir
Et il faut uriner
Et il faut déféquer
Et il faut ceci
Et il faut cela
Quel boulot !
Ma pauvre fille, mon pauvre gars
Naître n'est pas un souhait
Mais cela se fait
Sinon
De quoi s'avorter
De quoi re réformer
De quoi s'invalider
Nous sommes comme une cargaison
Conteneurs des armateurs en crime de pollution
Armateurs pas des amateurs en cette chanson
Il y a, de plus, de la perte en route
Chaussures, brosses à dents, divers, en déroute
Et même des conteneurs entiers, et puis, pour couler
Dans la mer violée, et les plages salopées
De toute une organisation de la pusillanimité
De nos cargos poubelles aux pavillons mutants
Salmigondis des cimetières marins
Semant fioul lourd, au tout crétin
Dioxyde de soufre et son entregent
Nous glissons dans le gouffre, impavidement !
La chasse
Voilà bien aussi une vilenie
Le ski
Voilà bien aussi une vilenie
Faux naturel et vrai artificiel
Tout s'y acquitte
Des vaches et des termites
Bien pire, donc, que les vaches
Avec rots et pets, en rejet qui nous pépie
Vingt-cinq fois, environ, plus de termites
De l'insecte d'une autre planète, qui s'invite
PHASE IV ( film 1974 ) en version PHASE TERMINALE
Et dans l'empire du pire
Il y aurait, stop, il y a, stop, il y avait, stop, il y eut, stop
Il y a toujours pire
Il est le média
Comme il fut un temps
Les juifs de Roumanie, de l'excrément
Fascisme puis stalinisme, au tout exterminant
Des centaines de milliers de juives et de juifs
Gourdins, marteaux, poings, divers, gens brûlés vifs
Puis échangés en monnaie de troc
Contre des tracteurs, du bétail, des devises, toc-toc
Où tout s'y moque
D'un fascisme l'autre
D'un nazisme l'autre
D'un stalinisme l'autre
D'une horreur l'autre
D'une terreur l'autre
D'une, surtout, l'erreur l'autre
Veuillez cocher la case
Quand tout y est naze
Les microbilles se ramassent à la pelle
Toutes les pollutions font leurs selles
Et pas dans le pot
Mais dans notre ciboulot
Tout est trafic d'êtres vivants
La catastrophe, nous sommes dedans !
Si non savions, vraiment
Si nous pensions, vraiment
Toutes les guerres et toutes les exterminations
Et toujours en perpétuelle continuation
Nous en perdrions la raison !
Et pour nous préserver
Et pour nous sauver
Tout, nous occultons, nous l'ignorons
Comme le cri du hérisson
En réflecteur d'une perdition
Et même l'audionaturaliste
Et même l'éco-acousticien
Entendant à peine le crépitement du Genêt
Du lac gelé qui bruisse
Des sidérantes mousses qui nous tissent
La photosynthèse qui nous y glisse
Toute une symphonie qui nous crie l'abysse
Tous nos pieds dans l'abîme
Quand de la nature, on la grime
1956
Naissance du voyage commercial par conteneur
Pétrichor, du commerce, armateurs, souteneurs
Cargos tueurs pour l'écologie, du gros malheur
Variable d'ajustement et d'administration
Comme l'ordinateur, rien de plus con
Numérique, quantique, informatique
" Il faut détruire la machine", disait le savant
Au village du fameux numéro 6, six, six, six
Summum de la séparation, et tout s'y fabrique
L'aliénation a su se moderniser avec le numérisé
Papier d'immatérialité devenant le vrai pain quotidien
Comme jadis, le pain du pauvre, l'arbre à pain, le châtaignier !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
And you have to drink
And you have to eat
And you have to dress
And you have to stay
And you have to sleep
And you have to urinate
And you have to defecate
And you need this
And it takes that
What a job !
My poor girl, my poor boy
To be born is not a wish
But it happens
Otherwise
What to abort
What to re reform
What to invalidate
We are like cargo
Containers of shipowners in pollution crime
Shipowners not amateurs in this song
There is, moreover, loss along the way
Shoes, toothbrushes, miscellaneous, routed
And even whole containers, and then, to sink
In the violated sea, and the dirty beaches
Of a whole organization of pusillanimity
From our garbage cargo ships to mutant pavilions
Salmigondis from marine cemeteries
Sowing heavy fuel oil, to the very moron
Sulfur dioxide and its interpersonal skills
We slide into the abyss, impassively!
The hunt
This is also a villainy
Ski
This is also a villainy
False natural and true artificial
Everything pays off
cows and termites
Much worse, therefore, than the cows
With burps and farts, in rejection that chirps us
Twenty-five times, approximately, more termites
Of the insect from another planet, which invites itself
PHASE IV (1974 film) in TERMINAL PHASE version
And in the empire of the worst
There would be, stop, there is, stop, there was, stop, there was, stop
there is always worse
He is the media
Like there was a time
Romanian Jews, excrement
Fascism then Stalinism, all exterminating
Hundreds of thousands of Jews
Clubs, hammers, fists, miscellaneous, people burned alive
Then exchanged in barter currency
Against tractors, cattle, currency, knock-knock
where everything makes fun of it
From one fascism to another
From one Nazism to another
From one Stalinism to another
From one horror to another
From one terror to another
Of one, above all, the error the other
Please tick the box
When everything sucks
Microbeads are picked up with a shovel
All the pollutions make their stools
And not in the pot
But in our chives
It's all about human trafficking
The disaster, we are in!
If not really knew
If we really thought
All the wars and all the exterminations
And always in perpetual continuation
We would lose our minds!
And to preserve us
And to save us
Everything, we conceal, we ignore it
Like the cry of the hedgehog
As a reflector of a perdition
And even the audionaturalist
And even the eco-acoustician
Barely hearing the crackling of the Broom
Of the frozen lake that rustles
Stunning mosses that weave us
The photosynthesis that slips us there
A whole symphony that cries out to us from the abyss
All our feet in the abyss
When nature, we make it up
1956
Birth of commercial container travel
Petrichor, merchants, shipowners, pimps
Cargo killers for ecology, big misfortune
Adjustment and administration variable
Like the computer, nothing more con
Digital, quantum, computing
"We must destroy the machine", said the scientist
In the village of the famous number 6, six, six, six
Peak of separation, and everything is made there
Alienation has been able to modernize with digitization
Paper of immateriality becoming the real daily bread
As in the past, the bread of the poor, the breadfruit tree, the chestnut tree!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
