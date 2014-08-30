Variable d'ajustement d'administration

Et il faut boire

Et il faut manger

Et il faut s'habiller

Et il faut se loger

Et il faut dormir

Et il faut uriner

Et il faut déféquer

Et il faut ceci

Et il faut cela

Quel boulot !

Ma pauvre fille, mon pauvre gars

Naître n'est pas un souhait

Mais cela se fait

Sinon

De quoi s'avorter

De quoi re réformer

De quoi s'invalider

Nous sommes comme une cargaison

Conteneurs des armateurs en crime de pollution

Armateurs pas des amateurs en cette chanson

Il y a, de plus, de la perte en route

Chaussures, brosses à dents, divers, en déroute

Et même des conteneurs entiers, et puis, pour couler

Dans la mer violée, et les plages salopées

De toute une organisation de la pusillanimité

De nos cargos poubelles aux pavillons mutants

Salmigondis des cimetières marins

Semant fioul lourd, au tout crétin

Dioxyde de soufre et son entregent

Nous glissons dans le gouffre, impavidement !

La chasse

Voilà bien aussi une vilenie

Le ski

Voilà bien aussi une vilenie

Faux naturel et vrai artificiel

Tout s'y acquitte

Des vaches et des termites

Bien pire, donc, que les vaches

Avec rots et pets, en rejet qui nous pépie

Vingt-cinq fois, environ, plus de termites

De l'insecte d'une autre planète, qui s'invite

PHASE IV ( film 1974 ) en version PHASE TERMINALE

Et dans l'empire du pire

Il y aurait, stop, il y a, stop, il y avait, stop, il y eut, stop

Il y a toujours pire

Il est le média

Comme il fut un temps

Les juifs de Roumanie, de l'excrément

Fascisme puis stalinisme, au tout exterminant

Des centaines de milliers de juives et de juifs

Gourdins, marteaux, poings, divers, gens brûlés vifs

Puis échangés en monnaie de troc

Contre des tracteurs, du bétail, des devises, toc-toc

Où tout s'y moque

D'un fascisme l'autre

D'un nazisme l'autre

D'un stalinisme l'autre

D'une horreur l'autre

D'une terreur l'autre

D'une, surtout, l'erreur l'autre

Veuillez cocher la case

Quand tout y est naze

Les microbilles se ramassent à la pelle

Toutes les pollutions font leurs selles

Et pas dans le pot

Mais dans notre ciboulot

Tout est trafic d'êtres vivants

La catastrophe, nous sommes dedans !

Si non savions, vraiment

Si nous pensions, vraiment

Toutes les guerres et toutes les exterminations

Et toujours en perpétuelle continuation

Nous en perdrions la raison !

Et pour nous préserver

Et pour nous sauver

Tout, nous occultons, nous l'ignorons

Comme le cri du hérisson

En réflecteur d'une perdition

Et même l'audionaturaliste

Et même l'éco-acousticien

Entendant à peine le crépitement du Genêt

Du lac gelé qui bruisse

Des sidérantes mousses qui nous tissent

La photosynthèse qui nous y glisse

Toute une symphonie qui nous crie l'abysse

Tous nos pieds dans l'abîme

Quand de la nature, on la grime

1956

Naissance du voyage commercial par conteneur

Pétrichor, du commerce, armateurs, souteneurs

Cargos tueurs pour l'écologie, du gros malheur

Variable d'ajustement et d'administration

Comme l'ordinateur, rien de plus con

Numérique, quantique, informatique

" Il faut détruire la machine", disait le savant

Au village du fameux numéro 6, six, six, six

Summum de la séparation, et tout s'y fabrique

L'aliénation a su se moderniser avec le numérisé

Papier d'immatérialité devenant le vrai pain quotidien

Comme jadis, le pain du pauvre, l'arbre à pain, le châtaignier !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

And you have to drink

And you have to eat

And you have to dress

And you have to stay

And you have to sleep

And you have to urinate

And you have to defecate

And you need this

And it takes that

What a job !

My poor girl, my poor boy

To be born is not a wish

But it happens

Otherwise

What to abort

What to re reform

What to invalidate

We are like cargo

Containers of shipowners in pollution crime

Shipowners not amateurs in this song

There is, moreover, loss along the way

Shoes, toothbrushes, miscellaneous, routed

And even whole containers, and then, to sink

In the violated sea, and the dirty beaches

Of a whole organization of pusillanimity

From our garbage cargo ships to mutant pavilions

Salmigondis from marine cemeteries

Sowing heavy fuel oil, to the very moron

Sulfur dioxide and its interpersonal skills

We slide into the abyss, impassively!

The hunt

This is also a villainy

Ski

This is also a villainy

False natural and true artificial

Everything pays off

cows and termites

Much worse, therefore, than the cows

With burps and farts, in rejection that chirps us

Twenty-five times, approximately, more termites

Of the insect from another planet, which invites itself

PHASE IV (1974 film) in TERMINAL PHASE version

And in the empire of the worst

There would be, stop, there is, stop, there was, stop, there was, stop

there is always worse

He is the media

Like there was a time

Romanian Jews, excrement

Fascism then Stalinism, all exterminating

Hundreds of thousands of Jews

Clubs, hammers, fists, miscellaneous, people burned alive

Then exchanged in barter currency

Against tractors, cattle, currency, knock-knock

where everything makes fun of it

From one fascism to another

From one Nazism to another

From one Stalinism to another

From one horror to another

From one terror to another

Of one, above all, the error the other

Please tick the box

When everything sucks

Microbeads are picked up with a shovel

All the pollutions make their stools

And not in the pot

But in our chives

It's all about human trafficking

The disaster, we are in!

If not really knew

If we really thought

All the wars and all the exterminations

And always in perpetual continuation

We would lose our minds!

And to preserve us

And to save us

Everything, we conceal, we ignore it

Like the cry of the hedgehog

As a reflector of a perdition

And even the audionaturalist

And even the eco-acoustician

Barely hearing the crackling of the Broom

Of the frozen lake that rustles

Stunning mosses that weave us

The photosynthesis that slips us there

A whole symphony that cries out to us from the abyss

All our feet in the abyss

When nature, we make it up

1956

Birth of commercial container travel

Petrichor, merchants, shipowners, pimps

Cargo killers for ecology, big misfortune

Adjustment and administration variable

Like the computer, nothing more con

Digital, quantum, computing

"We must destroy the machine", said the scientist

In the village of the famous number 6, six, six, six

Peak of separation, and everything is made there

Alienation has been able to modernize with digitization

Paper of immateriality becoming the real daily bread

As in the past, the bread of the poor, the breadfruit tree, the chestnut tree!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )