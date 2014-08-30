Mystères d'archives ou le sexe fort c'est la femme

Tout ce qui aurait

Pu être

Et n'a pas été

Est en fait, forcément arrivé

Dans l'imagination ou la réalité

Dans une poésie, dans un roman

Dans une peinture, dans un slogan

De tout, le monde est pléthorique

Sans fatigue, la même gymnastique

La femme est le sexe fort

L'homme en rêve, même quand il dort

C'est la course au trésor

Mais il faut draguer, il faut ramper

Comme en toutes choses, il faut payer

La femme

N'a qu'à attendre

Pour se faire prendre

L'homme

Est en chasse, qui se fait pendre

L'homme

Est le sexe faible

Soumis au sexe de la femme

Il lui faut draguer

Il lui faut ramper

Pour pouvoir, la femme, honorer

Peut-être pas au Québec

Où les femmes font le premier pas

Mais ici, en Europe, c'est la France, mec

Et pour l'homme, le rôle ingrat

Tout cuit dans le bec

Me dit un copain, tu voudrais

Oui, je lui réponds, aussi sec

Certes, je suis paresseux, désillusionné, c'est vrai

Et cela évite aussi bien des échecs

Mais je suis un scandaleux

Je veux tout sans rien faire

Je ne joue pas le jeu

Alors, que dalle, il n'y a rien à faire

Rien n'est en liberté

Dans cette prison qu'est la société

La sexualité comme le reste

Ainsi, autant faire la sieste

Ou alors, il faut payer

Vendre, acheter, dépenser, louer

Son corps, son esprit, son sexe

Le sexe fort

C'est la femme

Même au premier tome

Et voilà ( née en 1973 ) Paula Radcliffe, l'anglaise

Avec 2h 15 minutes et le record du monde femme, du marathon

Mieux que presque tous les hommes, mais chut !

Et voilà, Annie Van der Meer, la hollandaise

Du Paris-Colmar 1983 à la marche, ( 518 km ) arrivée en dixième position

Mieux que presque tous les hommes, mais chut !

Mais les religions

Mettent les femmes en cage

Mais les idéologies

Mettent les hommes en rage

La femme est ainsi un poisson

L'homme est ainsi un hameçon

La femme a l'embarras du choix

Qui n'est que le choix de l'embarras

La drague comme un sport

Pour les faibles et les forts

La femme et son entrecuisse

Qui de l'homme fait le délice

Qui de l'homme fait le supplice

C'est comme " Mystères d'archives "

L'émission sur Arte, qui ravive les plaies les plus vives

Patrice Faubert ( 1985 et 2010 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Anything that would have

Could be

And was not

Has in fact, necessarily happened

In imagination or reality

In a poem, in a novel

In a painting, in a slogan

Of everything, the world is plethoric

Without fatigue, the same gymnastics

The woman is the stronger sex

The man in dreams, even when he sleeps

It's a treasure hunt

But you have to flirt, you have to crawl

As in all things, you have to pay

Wife

Just have to wait

To get caught

The man

Is on the hunt, who gets hanged

The man

Is the weaker sex

Submissive to female gender

He has to flirt

He has to crawl

To be able, the woman, to honor

Maybe not in Quebec

Where women take the first step

But here, in Europe, it's France, man

And for the man, the thankless role

Everything cooked in the beak

Said a friend to me, would you like

Yes, I answer him, as dry

Admittedly, I'm lazy, disillusioned, it's true

And it also avoids failures

But I'm a scandal

I want everything without doing anything

I don't play the game

So damn it, there's nothing to do

Nothing is free

In this prison that is society

Sexuality like the rest

So might as well take a nap

Or else you have to pay

Sell, buy, spend, rent

Her body, her mind, her sex

The stronger sex

It's the woman

Even in the first volume

Here comes (born 1973) Paula Radcliffe, the English

With 2h 15 minutes and the women's world record, the marathon

Better than almost any man, but hush!

Here you go, Annie Van der Meer, the Dutch

From Paris-Colmar 1983 to walking, (518 km) finishing in tenth position

Better than almost any man, but hush!

But the religions

put women in cages

But the ideologies

Make men angry

The woman is like a fish

Man is thus a hook

The woman is spoiled for choice

Which is only the choice of embarrassment

Flirting as a sport

For the weak and the strong

The woman and her crotch

Who of man delights

Who of the man does the torture

It's like "Archive Mysteries"

The program on Arte, which revives the most acute wounds

Patrice Faubert ( 1985 and 2010 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )