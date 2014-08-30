Mystères d'archives ou le sexe fort c'est la femme
Tout ce qui aurait
Pu être
Et n'a pas été
Est en fait, forcément arrivé
Dans l'imagination ou la réalité
Dans une poésie, dans un roman
Dans une peinture, dans un slogan
De tout, le monde est pléthorique
Sans fatigue, la même gymnastique
La femme est le sexe fort
L'homme en rêve, même quand il dort
C'est la course au trésor
Mais il faut draguer, il faut ramper
Comme en toutes choses, il faut payer
La femme
N'a qu'à attendre
Pour se faire prendre
L'homme
Est en chasse, qui se fait pendre
L'homme
Est le sexe faible
Soumis au sexe de la femme
Il lui faut draguer
Il lui faut ramper
Pour pouvoir, la femme, honorer
Peut-être pas au Québec
Où les femmes font le premier pas
Mais ici, en Europe, c'est la France, mec
Et pour l'homme, le rôle ingrat
Tout cuit dans le bec
Me dit un copain, tu voudrais
Oui, je lui réponds, aussi sec
Certes, je suis paresseux, désillusionné, c'est vrai
Et cela évite aussi bien des échecs
Mais je suis un scandaleux
Je veux tout sans rien faire
Je ne joue pas le jeu
Alors, que dalle, il n'y a rien à faire
Rien n'est en liberté
Dans cette prison qu'est la société
La sexualité comme le reste
Ainsi, autant faire la sieste
Ou alors, il faut payer
Vendre, acheter, dépenser, louer
Son corps, son esprit, son sexe
Le sexe fort
C'est la femme
Même au premier tome
Et voilà ( née en 1973 ) Paula Radcliffe, l'anglaise
Avec 2h 15 minutes et le record du monde femme, du marathon
Mieux que presque tous les hommes, mais chut !
Et voilà, Annie Van der Meer, la hollandaise
Du Paris-Colmar 1983 à la marche, ( 518 km ) arrivée en dixième position
Mieux que presque tous les hommes, mais chut !
Mais les religions
Mettent les femmes en cage
Mais les idéologies
Mettent les hommes en rage
La femme est ainsi un poisson
L'homme est ainsi un hameçon
La femme a l'embarras du choix
Qui n'est que le choix de l'embarras
La drague comme un sport
Pour les faibles et les forts
La femme et son entrecuisse
Qui de l'homme fait le délice
Qui de l'homme fait le supplice
C'est comme " Mystères d'archives "
L'émission sur Arte, qui ravive les plaies les plus vives
Patrice Faubert ( 1985 et 2010 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Anything that would have
Could be
And was not
Has in fact, necessarily happened
In imagination or reality
In a poem, in a novel
In a painting, in a slogan
Of everything, the world is plethoric
Without fatigue, the same gymnastics
The woman is the stronger sex
The man in dreams, even when he sleeps
It's a treasure hunt
But you have to flirt, you have to crawl
As in all things, you have to pay
Wife
Just have to wait
To get caught
The man
Is on the hunt, who gets hanged
The man
Is the weaker sex
Submissive to female gender
He has to flirt
He has to crawl
To be able, the woman, to honor
Maybe not in Quebec
Where women take the first step
But here, in Europe, it's France, man
And for the man, the thankless role
Everything cooked in the beak
Said a friend to me, would you like
Yes, I answer him, as dry
Admittedly, I'm lazy, disillusioned, it's true
And it also avoids failures
But I'm a scandal
I want everything without doing anything
I don't play the game
So damn it, there's nothing to do
Nothing is free
In this prison that is society
Sexuality like the rest
So might as well take a nap
Or else you have to pay
Sell, buy, spend, rent
Her body, her mind, her sex
The stronger sex
It's the woman
Even in the first volume
Here comes (born 1973) Paula Radcliffe, the English
With 2h 15 minutes and the women's world record, the marathon
Better than almost any man, but hush!
Here you go, Annie Van der Meer, the Dutch
From Paris-Colmar 1983 to walking, (518 km) finishing in tenth position
Better than almost any man, but hush!
But the religions
put women in cages
But the ideologies
Make men angry
The woman is like a fish
Man is thus a hook
The woman is spoiled for choice
Which is only the choice of embarrassment
Flirting as a sport
For the weak and the strong
The woman and her crotch
Who of man delights
Who of the man does the torture
It's like "Archive Mysteries"
The program on Arte, which revives the most acute wounds
Patrice Faubert ( 1985 and 2010 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
