Les violences de la dominance
Attention, méfions-nous
Attention, méfiez-vous
La recherche de dominance est partout
La recherche de dominance
Entre les syndicats
La recherche de dominance
Entre les branches du patronat
Dans le patriarcat
Dans le féminisme étatisée
La recherche de dominance
Entre les organisations
Entre les associations
La recherche de dominance
Entre les individus
Ceux et celles qui donnent des conseils
Dominance inconsciente qui jamais ne sommeille
Ceux et celles
Qui nous disent quoi faire
Et aussi dans le milieu libertaire
Et plus encore dans le milieu réactionnaire
Oui, mais si tu n'as pas de voiture
Tu pollues avec du chauffage au bois
Oui, mais si tu ne pollues pas au bois
Tu pollues avec ton ordinateur ou avec ta voiture
Oui, mais si tu n'as pas de portable
Tu travailles pour une industrie peu recommandable
Oui, tu ne prends pas l'avion
Mais, il faut bien entretenir la maison
Manger, boire, se vêtir, et autres obligations
Oui, mais, oui, mais, oui, mais
Personne n'y échappe, c'est fait exprès
L'inconscience de la dominance
La dominance de l'inconscience
Nous nous pensons
Plus vertueux ou vertueuses
Que nos voisines et nos voisins
Alors que nous en sommes les cousins et les cousines !
Donc
La recherche de la dominance
Dans et à travers le militantisme
La recherche de dominance
Dans et à travers le travail
La recherche de dominance
Dans et à travers la culture bourgeoise
Sans faire ici mon ( 1931 - 1989 ) Thomas Bernhard
Et y chercher d'autres noises
La recherche de dominance
Dans et à travers le syndicalisme
La recherche de dominance
Dans et à travers le sport
Dans et à travers la maladie
Dans et travers cela ou ceci
Et oui, et oui, ce que l'on a fait de la vie
La recherche de dominance
Dans et à travers l'humanitaire
Dans et à travers la médecine ou dans la science
La recherche de dominance à travers les arts
Tout le monde veut dominer
Sous le capital tout est hiérarchisé
La société marchande sait y faire
Et toute dominance y fait l'affaire
Et surtout, y fait son affaire
Personne dominée par son frère
Personne dominante de sa mère
Certes
Il ne s'agit pas de se laisser faire
Mais sans vouloir dominer, pour se faire
Sinon, le système ne pourra jamais se défaire
Car, tout le monde veut dominer
Mais personne ne veut l'accepter
Henri Laborit l'avait pourtant assez répété
Et la dominance et sa recherche, un processus à dénoncer
Quand de toutes et de tous, c'est le seul repère !
Et si dominer
C'est faire aboutir son projet
Sans que l'autre, et son propre projet
Ne vienne nous emmerder
Et la révolte se réalisant en groupe
Débouchant en structure hiérarchique de groupe
Le faire, le dire, l'écrit, le penser
C'est encore et toujours agir sur son environnement
Le seul véritable défi
La seule humaine envie
Ni femme dominée, ni femme dominante
Ni homme dominé, ni homme dominant
Avec toute une éducation à refonder
En effet, tout un repensé !
L'unique enjeu qui vaudrait la peine
Pour que toute vie devienne reine
Mais tout le monde veut dominer
Sous le monde d'argent, tout y est programmé
Il devient scandaleux, de le dire, oser
Moi, toi, lui, elle, eux, vous, nous
L'écrire, c'est passer pour une folle ou un fou
De la domination subtile ou manifeste
Dans tout cerveau, cela INFESTE
Hélas
Dominance contre la dominance
Comme la violence et TOUT est violence
Avec aussi la non-violence de la violence
La dominance n'engendrant que la dominance
Mais qui le sait ?
Cette conception, par tous et toutes, en rejet
C'est ainsi que l'on en sort jamais
Nonobstant, tous les jours, cela se fait
Tout, pourtant, changerait
Radicalement, soudainement, si tout le monde le savait !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Beware, beware
Warning, beware
The search for dominance is everywhere
The search for dominance
Between the unions
The search for dominance
Between branches of employers
In the patriarchy
In state feminism
The search for dominance
between organizations
between associations
The search for dominance
between individuals
Those who give advice
Unconscious dominance that never slumbers
Those and those
Who tell us what to do
And also in the libertarian milieu
And even more so in the reactionary milieu
Yes, but if you don't have a car
You pollute with wood burning
Yes, but if you don't pollute with wood
You pollute with your computer or with your car
Yes, but if you don't have a cell phone
You work for a disreputable industry
Yes, you don't fly
But, it is necessary to maintain the house well
Eating, Drinking, Dressing, and Other Obligations
Yes, but, yes, but, yes, but
No one escapes it, it's done on purpose
The unconsciousness of dominance
The dominance of unconsciousness
We think of ourselves
More virtuous or virtuous
That our neighbors and our neighbors
While we are cousins!
SO
The search for dominance
In and through activism
The search for dominance
In and through work
The search for dominance
In and through bourgeois culture
Without doing here my ( 1931 - 1989 ) Thomas Bernhard
And look for other noises there
The search for dominance
In and through unionism
The search for dominance
In and through sport
In and through disease
In and through this or this
And yes, and yes, what we have done with life
The search for dominance
In and through humanitarian
In and through medicine or in science
The search for dominance through the arts
Everybody wants to dominate
Under capital everything is hierarchical
The market society knows how to do it
And any dominance does the trick
And above all, it does its business
Person dominated by his brother
Dominant person of his mother
Certainly
It's not about letting go
But without wanting to dominate, to be
Otherwise, the system can never unravel
'Cause everybody wants to dominate
But nobody wants to accept it
Henri Laborit had however repeated it enough
And dominance and its search, a process to denounce
When of all and all, it is the only landmark!
And if dominate
It's to bring your project to fruition
Without the other, and his own project
Don't bother us
And the revolt taking place in a group
Leading to a hierarchical group structure
Do it, say it, write it, think it
It is still and always acting on its environment
The only real challenge
The only human envy
Neither dominated woman nor dominant woman
Neither dominated man, nor dominant man
With a whole education to rebuild
Indeed, a whole redesigned!
The only stake that would be worth
So that all life becomes queen
But everyone wants to dominate
Under the world of money, everything is programmed there
It becomes scandalous, to say it, dare
Me, you, him, her, them, you, us
To write it is to pass for a madwoman or a madman
Subtle or overt domination
In every brain it INFESTS
Alas
dominance versus dominance
Like violence and EVERYTHING is violence
With also the non-violence of violence
Dominance only begets dominance
But who knows ?
This conception, by everyone, in rejection
This is how we never get out
Notwithstanding, every day, this is done
Everything, however, would change
Radically, suddenly, if everyone knew!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
