Les violences de la dominance

Attention, méfions-nous

Attention, méfiez-vous

La recherche de dominance est partout

La recherche de dominance

Entre les syndicats

La recherche de dominance

Entre les branches du patronat

Dans le patriarcat

Dans le féminisme étatisée

La recherche de dominance

Entre les organisations

Entre les associations

La recherche de dominance

Entre les individus

Ceux et celles qui donnent des conseils

Dominance inconsciente qui jamais ne sommeille

Ceux et celles

Qui nous disent quoi faire

Et aussi dans le milieu libertaire

Et plus encore dans le milieu réactionnaire

Oui, mais si tu n'as pas de voiture

Tu pollues avec du chauffage au bois

Oui, mais si tu ne pollues pas au bois

Tu pollues avec ton ordinateur ou avec ta voiture

Oui, mais si tu n'as pas de portable

Tu travailles pour une industrie peu recommandable

Oui, tu ne prends pas l'avion

Mais, il faut bien entretenir la maison

Manger, boire, se vêtir, et autres obligations

Oui, mais, oui, mais, oui, mais

Personne n'y échappe, c'est fait exprès

L'inconscience de la dominance

La dominance de l'inconscience

Nous nous pensons

Plus vertueux ou vertueuses

Que nos voisines et nos voisins

Alors que nous en sommes les cousins et les cousines !

Donc

La recherche de la dominance

Dans et à travers le militantisme

La recherche de dominance

Dans et à travers le travail

La recherche de dominance

Dans et à travers la culture bourgeoise

Sans faire ici mon ( 1931 - 1989 ) Thomas Bernhard

Et y chercher d'autres noises

La recherche de dominance

Dans et à travers le syndicalisme

La recherche de dominance

Dans et à travers le sport

Dans et à travers la maladie

Dans et travers cela ou ceci

Et oui, et oui, ce que l'on a fait de la vie

La recherche de dominance

Dans et à travers l'humanitaire

Dans et à travers la médecine ou dans la science

La recherche de dominance à travers les arts

Tout le monde veut dominer

Sous le capital tout est hiérarchisé

La société marchande sait y faire

Et toute dominance y fait l'affaire

Et surtout, y fait son affaire

Personne dominée par son frère

Personne dominante de sa mère

Certes

Il ne s'agit pas de se laisser faire

Mais sans vouloir dominer, pour se faire

Sinon, le système ne pourra jamais se défaire

Car, tout le monde veut dominer

Mais personne ne veut l'accepter

Henri Laborit l'avait pourtant assez répété

Et la dominance et sa recherche, un processus à dénoncer

Quand de toutes et de tous, c'est le seul repère !

Et si dominer

C'est faire aboutir son projet

Sans que l'autre, et son propre projet

Ne vienne nous emmerder

Et la révolte se réalisant en groupe

Débouchant en structure hiérarchique de groupe

Le faire, le dire, l'écrit, le penser

C'est encore et toujours agir sur son environnement

Le seul véritable défi

La seule humaine envie

Ni femme dominée, ni femme dominante

Ni homme dominé, ni homme dominant

Avec toute une éducation à refonder

En effet, tout un repensé !

L'unique enjeu qui vaudrait la peine

Pour que toute vie devienne reine

Mais tout le monde veut dominer

Sous le monde d'argent, tout y est programmé

Il devient scandaleux, de le dire, oser

Moi, toi, lui, elle, eux, vous, nous

L'écrire, c'est passer pour une folle ou un fou

De la domination subtile ou manifeste

Dans tout cerveau, cela INFESTE

Hélas

Dominance contre la dominance

Comme la violence et TOUT est violence

Avec aussi la non-violence de la violence

La dominance n'engendrant que la dominance

Mais qui le sait ?

Cette conception, par tous et toutes, en rejet

C'est ainsi que l'on en sort jamais

Nonobstant, tous les jours, cela se fait

Tout, pourtant, changerait

Radicalement, soudainement, si tout le monde le savait !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Beware, beware

Warning, beware

The search for dominance is everywhere

The search for dominance

Between the unions

The search for dominance

Between branches of employers

In the patriarchy

In state feminism

The search for dominance

between organizations

between associations

The search for dominance

between individuals

Those who give advice

Unconscious dominance that never slumbers

Those and those

Who tell us what to do

And also in the libertarian milieu

And even more so in the reactionary milieu

Yes, but if you don't have a car

You pollute with wood burning

Yes, but if you don't pollute with wood

You pollute with your computer or with your car

Yes, but if you don't have a cell phone

You work for a disreputable industry

Yes, you don't fly

But, it is necessary to maintain the house well

Eating, Drinking, Dressing, and Other Obligations

Yes, but, yes, but, yes, but

No one escapes it, it's done on purpose

The unconsciousness of dominance

The dominance of unconsciousness

We think of ourselves

More virtuous or virtuous

That our neighbors and our neighbors

While we are cousins!

SO

The search for dominance

In and through activism

The search for dominance

In and through work

The search for dominance

In and through bourgeois culture

Without doing here my ( 1931 - 1989 ) Thomas Bernhard

And look for other noises there

The search for dominance

In and through unionism

The search for dominance

In and through sport

In and through disease

In and through this or this

And yes, and yes, what we have done with life

The search for dominance

In and through humanitarian

In and through medicine or in science

The search for dominance through the arts

Everybody wants to dominate

Under capital everything is hierarchical

The market society knows how to do it

And any dominance does the trick

And above all, it does its business

Person dominated by his brother

Dominant person of his mother

Certainly

It's not about letting go

But without wanting to dominate, to be

Otherwise, the system can never unravel

'Cause everybody wants to dominate

But nobody wants to accept it

Henri Laborit had however repeated it enough

And dominance and its search, a process to denounce

When of all and all, it is the only landmark!

And if dominate

It's to bring your project to fruition

Without the other, and his own project

Don't bother us

And the revolt taking place in a group

Leading to a hierarchical group structure

Do it, say it, write it, think it

It is still and always acting on its environment

The only real challenge

The only human envy

Neither dominated woman nor dominant woman

Neither dominated man, nor dominant man

With a whole education to rebuild

Indeed, a whole redesigned!

The only stake that would be worth

So that all life becomes queen

But everyone wants to dominate

Under the world of money, everything is programmed there

It becomes scandalous, to say it, dare

Me, you, him, her, them, you, us

To write it is to pass for a madwoman or a madman

Subtle or overt domination

In every brain it INFESTS

Alas

dominance versus dominance

Like violence and EVERYTHING is violence

With also the non-violence of violence

Dominance only begets dominance

But who knows ?

This conception, by everyone, in rejection

This is how we never get out

Notwithstanding, every day, this is done

Everything, however, would change

Radically, suddenly, if everyone knew!

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )