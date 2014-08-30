Précis du négatif

Tout ce que je chie

Tout ce que j'écris

Pour la plupart des gens

N'est absolument pas signifiant

C'est comme si je parlais une langue étrangère

Que ne pourrait répéter aucune commère

Et encore, une langue étrangère

Cela s'apprend, pour qui persévère

Persévère ou père sévère

C'est très lacanien donc lacarien

Encore un coup des acariens !

Notre intérêt

Est d'être capitaliste

Nous sommes des capitalistes

Notre intérêt

Est d'être fasciste

Nous sommes des fascistes

Notre intérêt est d'être gauchiste

Nous sommes des gauchistes

Notre intérêt

Est d'être catholique

Nous sommes des catholiques

Notre intérêt

Est d'être ceci ou cela

Nous sommes cela ou ceci

Nous prétendons

Être ceci ou cela

Et nous devenons ceci ou cela

Mais n'importe qui

Peut se dire n'importe quoi

Comme n'importe quoi

Peut se dire de n'importe qui

Si

Ce que nous faisons a de l'importance

Ce que nous pouvons dire, est pure forfanterie

Prétention, infatuation, invalidation, et pure romance

De tous les conservatismes à l'anarchie

Parler, peindre, écrire, imaginer

Cela est d'une grande facilité

Plus facile que se comporter

Tous les jours avec humanité

Nous ne sommes

Plus que des mots

Qui ne veulent plus rien dire

La plupart de nos actions

Font mentir nos mots

Les mots

Sont les mensonges de nos actions

Les actions

Sont les vérités de nos mots

Toutes nos vies refoulées

Toutes nos vies détournées

Toutes nos vies gâchées

Toutes nos vies sans vie

C'est de la peinture

C'est de l'écriture

C'est de la sculpture

C'est du sport

C'est de la poésie

C'est du roman

C'est de la science

C'est de la représentation

C'est du cinéma et de la chanson

C'est de la sublimation

Ce sont des pathologies

Qui ne peuvent s'exprimer que de cette façon

Ce sont des aliénations

Qui veulent donner des leçons

L'intérêt de la pathologie

Qui est la pathologie de l'intérêt

Tout ce qui se fait

Uniquement par intérêt

Du bienfait au méfait

Par idéologie, par religion, par croyance

Construit la société telle qu'elle est

Comme hier, comme aujourd'hui, comme demain, c'est une évidence

Tout ce que je chie

Tout ce que j'écris

Pour la plupart des gens

N'est absolument pas signifiant

C'est comme si je parlais une langue étrangère

Que ne pourrait répéter aucune commère

Et encore, une langue étrangère

Cela s'apprend, pour qui persévère

Persévère ou père sévère

C'est très lacanien donc lacarien

Encore un coup des acariens

Bis repetita placent, il le faut bien !

Notre intérêt

Est d'être capitaliste

Nous sommes des capitalistes

Notre intérêt

Est d'être fasciste

Nous sommes des fascistes

Notre intérêt est d'être gauchiste

Nous sommes des gauchistes

Notre intérêt

Est d'être catholique

Nous sommes des catholiques

Notre intérêt

Est d'être ceci ou cela

Nous sommes cela ou ceci

Nous prétendons

Être ceci ou cela

Et nous devenons ceci ou cela

Mais n'importe qui

Peut se dire n'importe quoi

Comme n'importe quoi

Peut se dire de n'importe qui

Si

Ce que nous faisons a de l'importance

Ce que nous pouvons dire, est pure forfanterie

Prétention, infatuation, invalidation, et pure romance

De tous les conservatismes à l'anarchie

Parler, peindre, écrire, imaginer

Cela est d'une grande facilité

Plus facile que se comporter

Tous les jours avec humanité

Nous ne sommes

Plus que des mots

Qui ne veulent plus rien dire

La plupart de nos actions

Font mentir nos mots

Les mots

Sont les mensonges de nos actions

Les actions

Sont les vérités de nos mots

Toutes nos vies refoulées

Toutes nos vies détournées

Toutes nos vies gâchées

Toutes nos vies sans vie

C'est de la peinture

C'est de l'écriture

C'est de la sculpture

C'est du sport

C'est de la poésie

C'est du roman

C'est de la science

C'est de la représentation

C'est du cinéma et de la chanson

C'est de la sublimation

Ce sont des pathologies

Qui ne peuvent s'exprimer que de cette façon

Ce sont des aliénations

Qui veulent donner des leçons

L'intérêt de la pathologie

Qui est la pathologie de l'intérêt

Tout ce qui se fait

Uniquement par intérêt

Du bienfait au méfait

Par idéologie, par religion, par croyance

Construit la société telle qu'elle est

Comme hier, comme aujourd'hui, comme demain, c'est une évidence !

Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui

Tout le monde

Dans la vie de tous les jours

Avec ou sans sa petite cour

Est à la fois capitaliste

Est à la fois fasciste

Est à la fois artiste

Est à la fois gauchiste

Est à la fois communiste

Est à la fois anarchiste

Est à la fois stalinien

Est à la fois tout et rien

Est à la fois prétentieux

Est à la fois miséreux

Est à la fois luxurieux

Tout ne sert à rien

Tout sert à tout

Tant que nous ne ferons

Les choses que par intérêt

Rien ne changera jamais !

Pas de fraternité

Pas de liberté

Pas d'égalité

L'intérêt

N'est que de l'intérêt

Qui ne produit que de l'intérêt

La gratuité

Qui n'est que de la gratuité

Ne produit que de la gratuité

Et

La gratuité de l'intérêt

N'est que l'intérêt de la gratuité

Tout être humain

Est un inconnu à lui-même

Et c'est avec cela qu'il aime et qu'il s'aime !

Tout être humain

A en lui la bataille ( juillet 1942 - février 1943 ) de Stalingrad

A en lui la bataille ( février à décembre 1916 ) de Verdun

Une agressivité interspécifique

Une agressivité intraspécifique

Et en avant la musique !

C'est un codage, un apprentissage

Depuis le plus jeune âge

Surtout

Si nous achetons

Si nous vendons

Si nous louons

Que cela soit

Un tableau, un livre, une maison

Des objets, des choses, des gens, des créations

Nous sommes la société

Dans laquelle nous vivons

Ce qu'elle permet, ce qu'elle interdit

Ce qu'elle tolère, ce qu'elle maudit

Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui

Nous nous disons ceci

Nos actes font cela

Nous voudrions devenir ceci

Et nous sommes cela

La vie spectaculaire marchande

Nous vomit

La vie techno-industrielle

Nous trahit

Un précis du négatif

Pour accoucher du positif

Que faut-il faire

Pour devenir riche ?

Que faut-il faire

Pour devenir célèbre ?

Que faut-il faire

Pour se faire aimer ?

Que faut-il faire

Pour avoir un métier ?

Il faut tromper, imiter, répéter, créer

Il faut mentir, écraser, copier, plagier

Il faut travestir, falsifier, comparer, admirer

Et tout ce que vous voudrez

Partout les mensonges s'affichent

Pour les pauvres et les riches

Nous ne voulons pas de la vérité

Qui nous ferait nous suicider

Nous ne voulons pas de la vérité

Qui nous ferait nous transformer

Les mensonges

Ont beaucoup d'amis

La vérité

N'a que des ennemis

C'est-à-dire

Toutes les idéologies

Toutes les religions

Toutes les croyances

Toutes les créations

Qui ne sont que des représentations

De la vie pétrifiée, dans toutes ses aliénations

Ce n'est rien du tout

Commençons le combat

Mon cri dans les manifestations !

Au lieu du ridicule et éculé

Ce n'est qu'un début

Continuons le combat

La société est comme un détournement situationniste

Dans les années 1960, avec une bulle

Dans la bouche d'une dame, sur une plage capitaliste

" Et surtout que rien ne change "

Car au fond, un rien nous dérange !

C'est comme au ski, il y a des pistes

Il ne faut pas en sortir

Chacun et chacune sur sa liste

Et jamais nous ne pouvons en partir

Nous pouvons avoir la rage

Nous ne pouvons pas être en marge

Ou alors

Il ne faudrait plus manger

Ou alors

Il ne faudrait plus travailler

Ou alors

Il ne faudrait plus boire

Ou alors

Il ne faudrait plus écrire

Ne plus lire, ne plus acheter

Ne plus vendre, ne plus consommer

Car nous sommes la société

Personne ne peut y échapper !

Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui

Ou alors

Il faudrait être mort

Et encore !

Comme le commerce de la création

Qui est la création du commerce

La création qui fait acheter et vendre

La société ne peut s'en passer

Les artistes sont ses meilleurs alliés

Les artistes sont le ciment de toutes les aliénations

Les artistes sont le ciment de toutes les traditions

Les artistes sont le ciment de toutes les contre-révolutions

Patrice Faubert ( 2008 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

all i shit

everything i write

For most people

Is absolutely not significant

It's like I speak a foreign language

That no gossip could repeat

And again, a foreign language

This is learned, for those who persevere

Persevere or strict father

It's very Lacanian so Lacarian

Another shot of dust mites!

Our interest

is to be a capitalist

We are capitalists

Our interest

Is to be a fascist

We are fascists

Our interest is to be leftist

We are leftists

Our interest

Is to be catholic

We are Catholics

Our interest

Is to be this or that

We are this or this

We claim

be this or that

And we become this or that

But anyone

can say anything

like anything

Can be said of anyone

Whether

What we do matters

What we can say is pure bravado

Pretentiousness, Infatuation, Invalidation, and Pure Romance

From all conservatism to anarchy

Speak, paint, write, imagine

It is very easy

Easier than behaving

Every day with humanity

We are not

more than words

who no longer mean anything

Most of our actions

Make our words lie

The words

Are the lies of our actions

The actions

Are the truths of our words

All our repressed lives

All our diverted lives

All our wasted lives

All our lifeless lives

It's paint

It's writing

It's carving

It's sports

It's poetry

It's a novel

It's science

It's representation

It's cinema and song

It's sublimation

They are pathologies

Who can only express themselves this way

These are alienations

who want to teach

The interest of pathology

Who is the pathology of interest

Everything that is done

Only out of interest

From benefit to harm

By ideology, by religion, by belief

Build society as it is

Like yesterday, like today, like tomorrow, it's obvious

all i shit

everything i write

For most people

Is absolutely not significant

It's like I speak a foreign language

That no gossip could repeat

And again, a foreign language

This is learned, for those who persevere

Persevere or strict father

It's very Lacanian so Lacarian

Another hit from the mites

Bis repetita place, it has to be!

Our interest

is to be a capitalist

We are capitalists

Our interest

Is to be a fascist

We are fascists

Our interest is to be leftist

We are leftists

Our interest

Is to be catholic

We are Catholics

Our interest

Is to be this or that

We are this or this

We claim

be this or that

And we become this or that

But anyone

can say anything

like anything

Can be said of anyone

Whether

What we do matters

What we can say is pure bravado

Pretentiousness, Infatuation, Invalidation, and Pure Romance

From all conservatism to anarchy

Speak, paint, write, imagine

It is very easy

Easier than behaving

Every day with humanity

We are not

more than words

who no longer mean anything

Most of our actions

Make our words lie

The words

Are the lies of our actions

The actions

Are the truths of our words

All our repressed lives

All our diverted lives

All our wasted lives

All our lifeless lives

It's paint

It's writing

It's carving

It's sports

It's poetry

It's a novel

It's science

It's representation

It's cinema and song

It's sublimation

They are pathologies

Who can only express themselves this way

These are alienations

who want to teach

The interest of pathology

Who is the pathology of interest

Everything that is done

Only out of interest

From benefit to harm

By ideology, by religion, by belief

Build society as it is

Like yesterday, like today, like tomorrow, it's obvious!

Me, you, them, them, him

Everyone

In everyday life

With or without its small courtyard

Is both capitalist

Is both fascist

Is both an artist

Is both leftist

Is both communist

Is both anarchist

Is both Stalinist

Is both everything and nothing

Is both pretentious

Is both miserable

Is both luxurious

Everything is useless

Everything is for everything

Until we do

The things that out of interest

Nothing will ever change!

no brotherhood

no freedom

No tie

interest

Is only interest

which only produces interest

Free

which is only free

Only produces free

And

Free interest

Is only the interest of free

every human being

Is a stranger to himself

And it is with this that he loves and that he loves himself!

every human being

Has in him the battle (July 1942 - February 1943) of Stalingrad

Has in him the battle (February to December 1916) of Verdun

Interspecific aggression

Intraspecific aggression

And on to the music!

It's a coding, a learning

From an early age

Above all

If we buy

If we sell

If we rent

May this be

A painting, a book, a house

Objects, things, people, creations

We are the company

in which we live

What it allows, what it forbids

What she tolerates, what she curses

Me, you, them, them, him

We tell ourselves this

Our actions do that

We would like to become this

And we are that

The Spectacular Merchant Life

We vomit

Techno-industrial life

betrays us

A precise of the negative

To give birth to the positive

What should be done

To get rich?

What should be done

To become famous?

What should be done

To be loved?

What should be done

To have a job?

You have to deceive, imitate, repeat, create

You have to lie, crush, copy, plagiarize

You have to disguise, falsify, compare, admire

And whatever you want

Everywhere the lies are displayed

For the poor and the rich

We don't want the truth

Who would make us commit suicide

We don't want the truth

Who would make us transform

Lies

have many friends

The truth

Has only enemies

That's to say

All ideologies

All religions

All beliefs

All creations

which are only representations

Of petrified life, in all its alienations

It's nothing at all

let's start the fight

My cry in demonstrations!

Instead of the ridiculous and hackneyed

It's only a beginning

Let's continue the fight

Society is like a situationist diversion

In the 1960s, with a bubble

In a lady's mouth, on a capitalist beach

"And especially that nothing changes"

Because basically, nothing bothers us!

It's like skiing, there are slopes

You don't have to get out

Each and everyone on their list

And we can never leave

We can have rabies

We can't be on the sidelines

Or

You shouldn't eat anymore

Or

You don't have to work anymore

Or

You shouldn't drink anymore

Or

You should no longer write

Stop reading, stop buying

Stop selling, stop consuming

Because we are society

No one can escape it!

Me, you, them, them, him

Or

You should be dead

And even !

Like the business of creation

Who is creating the trade

The creation that makes buy and sell

Society cannot live without it

Artists are its best allies

Artists are the cement of all alienations

Artists are the cement of all traditions

Artists are the cement of all counter-revolutions

Patrice Faubert ( 2008 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )