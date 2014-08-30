Précis du négatif
Tout ce que je chie
Tout ce que j'écris
Pour la plupart des gens
N'est absolument pas signifiant
C'est comme si je parlais une langue étrangère
Que ne pourrait répéter aucune commère
Et encore, une langue étrangère
Cela s'apprend, pour qui persévère
Persévère ou père sévère
C'est très lacanien donc lacarien
Encore un coup des acariens !
Notre intérêt
Est d'être capitaliste
Nous sommes des capitalistes
Notre intérêt
Est d'être fasciste
Nous sommes des fascistes
Notre intérêt est d'être gauchiste
Nous sommes des gauchistes
Notre intérêt
Est d'être catholique
Nous sommes des catholiques
Notre intérêt
Est d'être ceci ou cela
Nous sommes cela ou ceci
Nous prétendons
Être ceci ou cela
Et nous devenons ceci ou cela
Mais n'importe qui
Peut se dire n'importe quoi
Comme n'importe quoi
Peut se dire de n'importe qui
Si
Ce que nous faisons a de l'importance
Ce que nous pouvons dire, est pure forfanterie
Prétention, infatuation, invalidation, et pure romance
De tous les conservatismes à l'anarchie
Parler, peindre, écrire, imaginer
Cela est d'une grande facilité
Plus facile que se comporter
Tous les jours avec humanité
Nous ne sommes
Plus que des mots
Qui ne veulent plus rien dire
La plupart de nos actions
Font mentir nos mots
Les mots
Sont les mensonges de nos actions
Les actions
Sont les vérités de nos mots
Toutes nos vies refoulées
Toutes nos vies détournées
Toutes nos vies gâchées
Toutes nos vies sans vie
C'est de la peinture
C'est de l'écriture
C'est de la sculpture
C'est du sport
C'est de la poésie
C'est du roman
C'est de la science
C'est de la représentation
C'est du cinéma et de la chanson
C'est de la sublimation
Ce sont des pathologies
Qui ne peuvent s'exprimer que de cette façon
Ce sont des aliénations
Qui veulent donner des leçons
L'intérêt de la pathologie
Qui est la pathologie de l'intérêt
Tout ce qui se fait
Uniquement par intérêt
Du bienfait au méfait
Par idéologie, par religion, par croyance
Construit la société telle qu'elle est
Comme hier, comme aujourd'hui, comme demain, c'est une évidence
Tout ce que je chie
Tout ce que j'écris
Pour la plupart des gens
N'est absolument pas signifiant
C'est comme si je parlais une langue étrangère
Que ne pourrait répéter aucune commère
Et encore, une langue étrangère
Cela s'apprend, pour qui persévère
Persévère ou père sévère
C'est très lacanien donc lacarien
Encore un coup des acariens
Bis repetita placent, il le faut bien !
Notre intérêt
Est d'être capitaliste
Nous sommes des capitalistes
Notre intérêt
Est d'être fasciste
Nous sommes des fascistes
Notre intérêt est d'être gauchiste
Nous sommes des gauchistes
Notre intérêt
Est d'être catholique
Nous sommes des catholiques
Notre intérêt
Est d'être ceci ou cela
Nous sommes cela ou ceci
Nous prétendons
Être ceci ou cela
Et nous devenons ceci ou cela
Mais n'importe qui
Peut se dire n'importe quoi
Comme n'importe quoi
Peut se dire de n'importe qui
Si
Ce que nous faisons a de l'importance
Ce que nous pouvons dire, est pure forfanterie
Prétention, infatuation, invalidation, et pure romance
De tous les conservatismes à l'anarchie
Parler, peindre, écrire, imaginer
Cela est d'une grande facilité
Plus facile que se comporter
Tous les jours avec humanité
Nous ne sommes
Plus que des mots
Qui ne veulent plus rien dire
La plupart de nos actions
Font mentir nos mots
Les mots
Sont les mensonges de nos actions
Les actions
Sont les vérités de nos mots
Toutes nos vies refoulées
Toutes nos vies détournées
Toutes nos vies gâchées
Toutes nos vies sans vie
C'est de la peinture
C'est de l'écriture
C'est de la sculpture
C'est du sport
C'est de la poésie
C'est du roman
C'est de la science
C'est de la représentation
C'est du cinéma et de la chanson
C'est de la sublimation
Ce sont des pathologies
Qui ne peuvent s'exprimer que de cette façon
Ce sont des aliénations
Qui veulent donner des leçons
L'intérêt de la pathologie
Qui est la pathologie de l'intérêt
Tout ce qui se fait
Uniquement par intérêt
Du bienfait au méfait
Par idéologie, par religion, par croyance
Construit la société telle qu'elle est
Comme hier, comme aujourd'hui, comme demain, c'est une évidence !
Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui
Tout le monde
Dans la vie de tous les jours
Avec ou sans sa petite cour
Est à la fois capitaliste
Est à la fois fasciste
Est à la fois artiste
Est à la fois gauchiste
Est à la fois communiste
Est à la fois anarchiste
Est à la fois stalinien
Est à la fois tout et rien
Est à la fois prétentieux
Est à la fois miséreux
Est à la fois luxurieux
Tout ne sert à rien
Tout sert à tout
Tant que nous ne ferons
Les choses que par intérêt
Rien ne changera jamais !
Pas de fraternité
Pas de liberté
Pas d'égalité
L'intérêt
N'est que de l'intérêt
Qui ne produit que de l'intérêt
La gratuité
Qui n'est que de la gratuité
Ne produit que de la gratuité
Et
La gratuité de l'intérêt
N'est que l'intérêt de la gratuité
Tout être humain
Est un inconnu à lui-même
Et c'est avec cela qu'il aime et qu'il s'aime !
Tout être humain
A en lui la bataille ( juillet 1942 - février 1943 ) de Stalingrad
A en lui la bataille ( février à décembre 1916 ) de Verdun
Une agressivité interspécifique
Une agressivité intraspécifique
Et en avant la musique !
C'est un codage, un apprentissage
Depuis le plus jeune âge
Surtout
Si nous achetons
Si nous vendons
Si nous louons
Que cela soit
Un tableau, un livre, une maison
Des objets, des choses, des gens, des créations
Nous sommes la société
Dans laquelle nous vivons
Ce qu'elle permet, ce qu'elle interdit
Ce qu'elle tolère, ce qu'elle maudit
Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui
Nous nous disons ceci
Nos actes font cela
Nous voudrions devenir ceci
Et nous sommes cela
La vie spectaculaire marchande
Nous vomit
La vie techno-industrielle
Nous trahit
Un précis du négatif
Pour accoucher du positif
Que faut-il faire
Pour devenir riche ?
Que faut-il faire
Pour devenir célèbre ?
Que faut-il faire
Pour se faire aimer ?
Que faut-il faire
Pour avoir un métier ?
Il faut tromper, imiter, répéter, créer
Il faut mentir, écraser, copier, plagier
Il faut travestir, falsifier, comparer, admirer
Et tout ce que vous voudrez
Partout les mensonges s'affichent
Pour les pauvres et les riches
Nous ne voulons pas de la vérité
Qui nous ferait nous suicider
Nous ne voulons pas de la vérité
Qui nous ferait nous transformer
Les mensonges
Ont beaucoup d'amis
La vérité
N'a que des ennemis
C'est-à-dire
Toutes les idéologies
Toutes les religions
Toutes les croyances
Toutes les créations
Qui ne sont que des représentations
De la vie pétrifiée, dans toutes ses aliénations
Ce n'est rien du tout
Commençons le combat
Mon cri dans les manifestations !
Au lieu du ridicule et éculé
Ce n'est qu'un début
Continuons le combat
La société est comme un détournement situationniste
Dans les années 1960, avec une bulle
Dans la bouche d'une dame, sur une plage capitaliste
" Et surtout que rien ne change "
Car au fond, un rien nous dérange !
C'est comme au ski, il y a des pistes
Il ne faut pas en sortir
Chacun et chacune sur sa liste
Et jamais nous ne pouvons en partir
Nous pouvons avoir la rage
Nous ne pouvons pas être en marge
Ou alors
Il ne faudrait plus manger
Ou alors
Il ne faudrait plus travailler
Ou alors
Il ne faudrait plus boire
Ou alors
Il ne faudrait plus écrire
Ne plus lire, ne plus acheter
Ne plus vendre, ne plus consommer
Car nous sommes la société
Personne ne peut y échapper !
Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui
Ou alors
Il faudrait être mort
Et encore !
Comme le commerce de la création
Qui est la création du commerce
La création qui fait acheter et vendre
La société ne peut s'en passer
Les artistes sont ses meilleurs alliés
Les artistes sont le ciment de toutes les aliénations
Les artistes sont le ciment de toutes les traditions
Les artistes sont le ciment de toutes les contre-révolutions
Patrice Faubert ( 2008 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
all i shit
everything i write
For most people
Is absolutely not significant
It's like I speak a foreign language
That no gossip could repeat
And again, a foreign language
This is learned, for those who persevere
Persevere or strict father
It's very Lacanian so Lacarian
Another shot of dust mites!
Our interest
is to be a capitalist
We are capitalists
Our interest
Is to be a fascist
We are fascists
Our interest is to be leftist
We are leftists
Our interest
Is to be catholic
We are Catholics
Our interest
Is to be this or that
We are this or this
We claim
be this or that
And we become this or that
But anyone
can say anything
like anything
Can be said of anyone
Whether
What we do matters
What we can say is pure bravado
Pretentiousness, Infatuation, Invalidation, and Pure Romance
From all conservatism to anarchy
Speak, paint, write, imagine
It is very easy
Easier than behaving
Every day with humanity
We are not
more than words
who no longer mean anything
Most of our actions
Make our words lie
The words
Are the lies of our actions
The actions
Are the truths of our words
All our repressed lives
All our diverted lives
All our wasted lives
All our lifeless lives
It's paint
It's writing
It's carving
It's sports
It's poetry
It's a novel
It's science
It's representation
It's cinema and song
It's sublimation
They are pathologies
Who can only express themselves this way
These are alienations
who want to teach
The interest of pathology
Who is the pathology of interest
Everything that is done
Only out of interest
From benefit to harm
By ideology, by religion, by belief
Build society as it is
Like yesterday, like today, like tomorrow, it's obvious
all i shit
everything i write
For most people
Is absolutely not significant
It's like I speak a foreign language
That no gossip could repeat
And again, a foreign language
This is learned, for those who persevere
Persevere or strict father
It's very Lacanian so Lacarian
Another hit from the mites
Bis repetita place, it has to be!
Our interest
is to be a capitalist
We are capitalists
Our interest
Is to be a fascist
We are fascists
Our interest is to be leftist
We are leftists
Our interest
Is to be catholic
We are Catholics
Our interest
Is to be this or that
We are this or this
We claim
be this or that
And we become this or that
But anyone
can say anything
like anything
Can be said of anyone
Whether
What we do matters
What we can say is pure bravado
Pretentiousness, Infatuation, Invalidation, and Pure Romance
From all conservatism to anarchy
Speak, paint, write, imagine
It is very easy
Easier than behaving
Every day with humanity
We are not
more than words
who no longer mean anything
Most of our actions
Make our words lie
The words
Are the lies of our actions
The actions
Are the truths of our words
All our repressed lives
All our diverted lives
All our wasted lives
All our lifeless lives
It's paint
It's writing
It's carving
It's sports
It's poetry
It's a novel
It's science
It's representation
It's cinema and song
It's sublimation
They are pathologies
Who can only express themselves this way
These are alienations
who want to teach
The interest of pathology
Who is the pathology of interest
Everything that is done
Only out of interest
From benefit to harm
By ideology, by religion, by belief
Build society as it is
Like yesterday, like today, like tomorrow, it's obvious!
Me, you, them, them, him
Everyone
In everyday life
With or without its small courtyard
Is both capitalist
Is both fascist
Is both an artist
Is both leftist
Is both communist
Is both anarchist
Is both Stalinist
Is both everything and nothing
Is both pretentious
Is both miserable
Is both luxurious
Everything is useless
Everything is for everything
Until we do
The things that out of interest
Nothing will ever change!
no brotherhood
no freedom
No tie
interest
Is only interest
which only produces interest
Free
which is only free
Only produces free
And
Free interest
Is only the interest of free
every human being
Is a stranger to himself
And it is with this that he loves and that he loves himself!
every human being
Has in him the battle (July 1942 - February 1943) of Stalingrad
Has in him the battle (February to December 1916) of Verdun
Interspecific aggression
Intraspecific aggression
And on to the music!
It's a coding, a learning
From an early age
Above all
If we buy
If we sell
If we rent
May this be
A painting, a book, a house
Objects, things, people, creations
We are the company
in which we live
What it allows, what it forbids
What she tolerates, what she curses
Me, you, them, them, him
We tell ourselves this
Our actions do that
We would like to become this
And we are that
The Spectacular Merchant Life
We vomit
Techno-industrial life
betrays us
A precise of the negative
To give birth to the positive
What should be done
To get rich?
What should be done
To become famous?
What should be done
To be loved?
What should be done
To have a job?
You have to deceive, imitate, repeat, create
You have to lie, crush, copy, plagiarize
You have to disguise, falsify, compare, admire
And whatever you want
Everywhere the lies are displayed
For the poor and the rich
We don't want the truth
Who would make us commit suicide
We don't want the truth
Who would make us transform
Lies
have many friends
The truth
Has only enemies
That's to say
All ideologies
All religions
All beliefs
All creations
which are only representations
Of petrified life, in all its alienations
It's nothing at all
let's start the fight
My cry in demonstrations!
Instead of the ridiculous and hackneyed
It's only a beginning
Let's continue the fight
Society is like a situationist diversion
In the 1960s, with a bubble
In a lady's mouth, on a capitalist beach
"And especially that nothing changes"
Because basically, nothing bothers us!
It's like skiing, there are slopes
You don't have to get out
Each and everyone on their list
And we can never leave
We can have rabies
We can't be on the sidelines
Or
You shouldn't eat anymore
Or
You don't have to work anymore
Or
You shouldn't drink anymore
Or
You should no longer write
Stop reading, stop buying
Stop selling, stop consuming
Because we are society
No one can escape it!
Me, you, them, them, him
Or
You should be dead
And even !
Like the business of creation
Who is creating the trade
The creation that makes buy and sell
Society cannot live without it
Artists are its best allies
Artists are the cement of all alienations
Artists are the cement of all traditions
Artists are the cement of all counter-revolutions
Patrice Faubert ( 2008 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
