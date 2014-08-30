Panoplies ubiquitaires des guerres
1933, Ukraine
Un génocide organisé par Staline
Des millions de paysannes et de paysans, en famine
Squelettes, ventres gonflés
Du cannibalisme de désespoir affamé
Donc, des millions de décès, du bolchévisme pour exterminer
1921, Ukraine
Famine sous Lénine
Et déjà, la terreur rouge qui élimine
1933
De l'organisation OGPU via tous les GPU
L'ordre de Staline qui tout, débine
Fascisme rouge
Fascisme brun
Fascisme libéral
Toujours du plan quinquennal
Toutes les stratégies du capital
Avec des polices politiques
Au service commandé de l'économique
Et coûte que coûte
Et quoi qu'il en coûte
Y conformer la moindre croûte
Du blé ou du gaz pour la Russie
Et autres trucs pour les autres pays
Avec toute une impunité, et tout un oubli
Dans tout hier, dans tout aujourd'hui
Chaque pays
De son propre passé exterminateur
Dans son présent, manifeste ou subtil, dans le reproducteur
Avec quelques variantes dans le malheur
Des mensonges innovants dans la terreur
De tout cela, à chaque instant, des gens meurent
Tout gouvernement est guerrier et dictateur !
Voilà pourquoi, des armées et des polices
Et ce dans le monde entier
Il s'agit, avant tout, de créer du vice
Pour justifier, remplir, tout son calice
France
Un policier pour 250 personnes
Le capital est on ne peut plus malice
Sachant bien entretenir toutes ses diverses milices
1944, Angleterre
Avec l'étalon-or, cette nation sut y faire
Sauf, nonobstant pendant les guerres
Il s'agit de pouvoir écouler la monnaie et les billets
1971, USA
L'or n'est plus la référence de conversion
Il faut éviter l'irrésistible inflation
Hélas, aussi, l'or rime avec mercure
Moins avec arsenic, et plus endure
Du mercure polluant gravement l'eau des rivières
C'est pas mieux avec les compagnies minières
Du genre humain et de son or... dure ordure
L'or... dure ordure du genre humain
Or industrialisé ou or orpaillé
Comme si l'espèce humaine voulait s'empaler
Dans la roche, une façon d'être, artéfact comme photographié
D'une chaleur dégagée, le temps figé
Avec toute une efficace modernité
Des éoliennes et de leur nocivité
Noctule commune ( Nyctalus noctula ) décimée
Grande chauve-souris de grande utilité
En insectes, la moitié de son poids, en une nuit
Elle peut manger
Avec les moustiques qui vont prospérer, ainsi !
Tout un fonctionnement en blanc-seing
Avec le gimmick, séducteur comme un sein
In fine, la dévoration des unes et des uns
Tout y est englué
Car la distance entre les gens est comme murgée
Lieux communs, jugements de valeur, préjugés
Le monde est une arme de guerre
Nucléaire civil et nucléaire militaire
1794, bataille de Fleurus
Première utilisation d'un aérostat militaire
2023
F-22 Raptor, 143 millions de dollars, pièce
Et à vau-l'eau, toute une compliance
Rejetant toute paix et toute déviance
Faisant tout accepter
Comme jusqu'à 64 ans, travailler
Alors, que deux heures par jour
Cela suffirait et amplement, si tout était partagé
Selon envies, motivations, compétences, et la santé
Vacances infinies, du ludique socialisé
55000 d'ultra-riches en France
Ultra-pollueurs et criminels en puissance
Alors qu'un SDF sur trois, à un emploi
Moi, qui ne suit candidat à rien
Même pas à/en rien
Quand il n'y a rien
Et sur ce terrain
Avec moi, d'autres vauriennes, d'autres vauriens !
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
1933, Ukraine
A genocide organized by Stalin
Millions of peasants and peasants, in starvation
Skeletons, bloated bellies
Cannibalism of hungry desperation
So millions of deaths, Bolshevism to exterminate
1921, Ukraine
Famine under Lenin
And already, the red terror that eliminates
1933
From OGPU organization through all GPUs
Stalin's order that everything, debine
red fascism
brown fascism
liberal fascism
Still from the five-year plan
All Capital Strategies
With political fonts
At the ordered service of the economy
And no matter what
And whatever it takes
Conform the slightest crust to it
Wheat or gas for Russia
And other stuff for other countries
With all impunity, and all oblivion
In all yesterday, in all today
Each country
Of his own exterminating past
In its present, manifest or subtle, in the reproducer
With some variants in misfortune
Innovative lies in terror
Of all this, every moment, people are dying
Every government is a warrior and a dictator!
That is why, armies and police
And this all over the world
It is, above all, about creating vice
To justify, fill, all his chalice
France
One policeman for 250 people
Capital can't be more malice
Knowing how to maintain all his various militias
1944, England
With the gold standard, this nation knew how to do it
Except, notwithstanding during wars
It is a question of being able to sell the change and the banknotes
1971, USA
Gold is no longer the benchmark for conversion
We must avoid irresistible inflation
Alas, too, gold rhymes with mercury
Less with arsenic, and more endures
Mercury seriously polluting river water
It's not better with mining companies
Of the human race and its gold... tough garbage
The gold... harsh garbage of the human race
Industrialized gold or gold panned
As if the human species wanted to impale itself
In the rock, a way of being, artifact as photographed
Of a released heat, frozen time
With all effective modernity
Wind turbines and their harmfulness
Common noctule (Nyctalus noctula) decimated
Great utility bat
In insects, half its weight, in one night
she can eat
With mosquitoes that will thrive, as well!
A whole operation in blank check
With the gimmick, seductive like a breast
Ultimately, the devouring of one and the other
Everything is stuck there
Because the distance between people is like murked
Commonplaces, value judgments, prejudices
The world is a weapon of war
Civil nuclear and military nuclear
1794, Battle of Fleurus
First use of a military aerostat
2023
F-22 Raptor, $143 million, each
And down the drain, a whole compliance
Rejecting all peace and all deviance
Accepting everything
Like up to 64, work
So only two hours a day
That would be enough and amply, if everything was shared
According to desires, motivations, skills, and health
Infinite vacations, social fun
55,000 ultra-rich in France
Ultra-polluters and potential criminals
While one out of three homeless people has a job
Me, who doesn't follow a candidate for anything
Not even at/in nothing
When there is nothing
And on this ground
With me, other rascals, other rascals!
Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
