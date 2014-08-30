Panoplies ubiquitaires des guerres

1933, Ukraine

Un génocide organisé par Staline

Des millions de paysannes et de paysans, en famine

Squelettes, ventres gonflés

Du cannibalisme de désespoir affamé

Donc, des millions de décès, du bolchévisme pour exterminer

1921, Ukraine

Famine sous Lénine

Et déjà, la terreur rouge qui élimine

1933

De l'organisation OGPU via tous les GPU

L'ordre de Staline qui tout, débine

Fascisme rouge

Fascisme brun

Fascisme libéral

Toujours du plan quinquennal

Toutes les stratégies du capital

Avec des polices politiques

Au service commandé de l'économique

Et coûte que coûte

Et quoi qu'il en coûte

Y conformer la moindre croûte

Du blé ou du gaz pour la Russie

Et autres trucs pour les autres pays

Avec toute une impunité, et tout un oubli

Dans tout hier, dans tout aujourd'hui

Chaque pays

De son propre passé exterminateur

Dans son présent, manifeste ou subtil, dans le reproducteur

Avec quelques variantes dans le malheur

Des mensonges innovants dans la terreur

De tout cela, à chaque instant, des gens meurent

Tout gouvernement est guerrier et dictateur !

Voilà pourquoi, des armées et des polices

Et ce dans le monde entier

Il s'agit, avant tout, de créer du vice

Pour justifier, remplir, tout son calice

France

Un policier pour 250 personnes

Le capital est on ne peut plus malice

Sachant bien entretenir toutes ses diverses milices

1944, Angleterre

Avec l'étalon-or, cette nation sut y faire

Sauf, nonobstant pendant les guerres

Il s'agit de pouvoir écouler la monnaie et les billets

1971, USA

L'or n'est plus la référence de conversion

Il faut éviter l'irrésistible inflation

Hélas, aussi, l'or rime avec mercure

Moins avec arsenic, et plus endure

Du mercure polluant gravement l'eau des rivières

C'est pas mieux avec les compagnies minières

Du genre humain et de son or... dure ordure

L'or... dure ordure du genre humain

Or industrialisé ou or orpaillé

Comme si l'espèce humaine voulait s'empaler

Dans la roche, une façon d'être, artéfact comme photographié

D'une chaleur dégagée, le temps figé

Avec toute une efficace modernité

Des éoliennes et de leur nocivité

Noctule commune ( Nyctalus noctula ) décimée

Grande chauve-souris de grande utilité

En insectes, la moitié de son poids, en une nuit

Elle peut manger

Avec les moustiques qui vont prospérer, ainsi !

Tout un fonctionnement en blanc-seing

Avec le gimmick, séducteur comme un sein

In fine, la dévoration des unes et des uns

Tout y est englué

Car la distance entre les gens est comme murgée

Lieux communs, jugements de valeur, préjugés

Le monde est une arme de guerre

Nucléaire civil et nucléaire militaire

1794, bataille de Fleurus

Première utilisation d'un aérostat militaire

2023

F-22 Raptor, 143 millions de dollars, pièce

Et à vau-l'eau, toute une compliance

Rejetant toute paix et toute déviance

Faisant tout accepter

Comme jusqu'à 64 ans, travailler

Alors, que deux heures par jour

Cela suffirait et amplement, si tout était partagé

Selon envies, motivations, compétences, et la santé

Vacances infinies, du ludique socialisé

55000 d'ultra-riches en France

Ultra-pollueurs et criminels en puissance

Alors qu'un SDF sur trois, à un emploi

Moi, qui ne suit candidat à rien

Même pas à/en rien

Quand il n'y a rien

Et sur ce terrain

Avec moi, d'autres vauriennes, d'autres vauriens !

Patrice Faubert ( 2023 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

1933, Ukraine

A genocide organized by Stalin

Millions of peasants and peasants, in starvation

Skeletons, bloated bellies

Cannibalism of hungry desperation

So millions of deaths, Bolshevism to exterminate

1921, Ukraine

Famine under Lenin

And already, the red terror that eliminates

1933

From OGPU organization through all GPUs

Stalin's order that everything, debine

red fascism

brown fascism

liberal fascism

Still from the five-year plan

All Capital Strategies

With political fonts

At the ordered service of the economy

And no matter what

And whatever it takes

Conform the slightest crust to it

Wheat or gas for Russia

And other stuff for other countries

With all impunity, and all oblivion

In all yesterday, in all today

Each country

Of his own exterminating past

In its present, manifest or subtle, in the reproducer

With some variants in misfortune

Innovative lies in terror

Of all this, every moment, people are dying

Every government is a warrior and a dictator!

That is why, armies and police

And this all over the world

It is, above all, about creating vice

To justify, fill, all his chalice

France

One policeman for 250 people

Capital can't be more malice

Knowing how to maintain all his various militias

1944, England

With the gold standard, this nation knew how to do it

Except, notwithstanding during wars

It is a question of being able to sell the change and the banknotes

1971, USA

Gold is no longer the benchmark for conversion

We must avoid irresistible inflation

Alas, too, gold rhymes with mercury

Less with arsenic, and more endures

Mercury seriously polluting river water

It's not better with mining companies

Of the human race and its gold... tough garbage

The gold... harsh garbage of the human race

Industrialized gold or gold panned

As if the human species wanted to impale itself

In the rock, a way of being, artifact as photographed

Of a released heat, frozen time

With all effective modernity

Wind turbines and their harmfulness

Common noctule (Nyctalus noctula) decimated

Great utility bat

In insects, half its weight, in one night

she can eat

With mosquitoes that will thrive, as well!

A whole operation in blank check

With the gimmick, seductive like a breast

Ultimately, the devouring of one and the other

Everything is stuck there

Because the distance between people is like murked

Commonplaces, value judgments, prejudices

The world is a weapon of war

Civil nuclear and military nuclear

1794, Battle of Fleurus

First use of a military aerostat

2023

F-22 Raptor, $143 million, each

And down the drain, a whole compliance

Rejecting all peace and all deviance

Accepting everything

Like up to 64, work

So only two hours a day

That would be enough and amply, if everything was shared

According to desires, motivations, skills, and health

Infinite vacations, social fun

55,000 ultra-rich in France

Ultra-polluters and potential criminals

While one out of three homeless people has a job

Me, who doesn't follow a candidate for anything

Not even at/in nothing

When there is nothing

And on this ground

With me, other rascals, other rascals!

